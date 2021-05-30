You are here

Myanmar COVID-19 outbreak hits health system shattered after coup

A COVID-19 patient is comforted by a family member at the hospital in Cikha, Myanmar, on May 28, 2021. (Reuters)
A COVID-19 patient is comforted by a family member at the hospital in Cikha, Myanmar, on May 28, 2021. (Reuters)
COVID-19 patients receive treatment at the hospital in Cikha, Myanmar, on May 28, 2021. (Reuters)
COVID-19 patients receive treatment at the hospital in Cikha, Myanmar, on May 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 30 May 2021
Reuters

CIKHA, Myanmar: Breathless, fevered and without the extra oxygen that could help keep them alive, the new coronavirus patients at a hospital near Myanmar’s border with India highlight the threat to a health system near collapse since February’s coup.
To help her tend the seven COVID-19 patients at Cikha hospital, day and night, chief nurse Lun Za En has a lab technician and a pharmacist’s assistant.
Mostly, they offer kind words and paracetamol.
“We don’t have enough oxygen, enough medical equipment, enough electricity, enough doctors or enough ambulances,” Lun Za En, 45, told Reuters from the town of just over 10,000. “We are operating with three staff instead of 11.”
Myanmar’s anti-COVID campaign foundered along with the rest of the health system after the military seized power on Feb. 1 and overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose government had stepped up testing, quarantine and treatment.
Services at public hospitals collapsed after many doctors and nurses joined strikes in a Civil Disobedience Movement in the forefront of opposition to military rule — and sometimes on the frontline of protests that have been bloodily suppressed.
Thirteen medics have been killed, according to World Health Organization data that shows 179 attacks on health workers, facilities and transport — nearly half of all such attacks recorded worldwide this year, said WHO Myanmar representative Stephan Paul Jost.
Some 150 health workers have been arrested. Hundreds more doctors and nurses are wanted on incitement charges.
Neither a junta spokesman nor the health ministry responded to requests for comment. The junta, which initially set fighting the pandemic as one of its priorities, has repeatedly urged medics to return to work. Few have responded.

Testing collapsed
A worker at one COVID-19 quarantine center in Myanmar’s commercial capital, Yangon, said all the specialist health workers there had joined the Civil Disobedience Movement.
“Then again, we don’t receive new patients any more as COVID test centers don’t have staff to test,” said the worker, who declined to give his name for fear of retribution.
In the week before the coup, COVID-19 tests nationally averaged more than 17,000 a day. That had fallen below 1,200 a day in the seven days through Wednesday.
Myanmar has reported more than 3,200 COVID-19 deaths from over 140,000 cases, although the slump in testing has raised doubts over data that shows new cases and deaths have largely plateaued since the coup.
Now, a health system in crisis is raising concerns about the likely impact on the country from the wave of infections with variants that is sweeping through India, Thailand and other neighbors.
Patients with COVID-19 symptoms started showing up at Cikha hospital in mid-May. It is only 6 km (four miles) from India, and health workers fear the illness could be the highly infectious B.1.617.2 strain — though they lack the means to test for it.
“It’s very concerning that COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccinations are extremely limited in Myanmar as more lives are at risk with new, more dangerous variants spreading,” said Luis Sfeir-Younis, Myanmar COVID-19 operations manager for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Surge of cases
Twenty-four cases have been identified in Cikha, said Lun Za En. Seven were so serious they needed hospitalization — a sign of how few cases had likely been detected.
Stay-at-home orders have now been declared in parts of Chin state, where Cikha is located, and neighboring Sagaing region.
The WHO said it was trying to reach authorities and other groups in the area who could provide help, while recognizing the difficulties in a health system that was precipitously reversing years of impressive gains.
“It is not clear how this will be resolved, unless there is a resolution at the political level addressing the political conflict,” said Jost.
Lun Za En said her hospital was doing the best it could with nebulizers — machines that turn liquid to mist — to relieve breathlessness. Some patients have oxygen concentrators, but they only work for the two hours a day that the town gets electricity.
Refusing to abandon the sick, Lun Za En said she decided not to join the strikes.
“The junta will not take care of our patients,” she said.
Across Myanmar, some striking doctors have set up underground clinics to help patients. When Myanmar Red Cross volunteers established three clinics in Yangon neighborhoods, they quickly had dozens of patients.
At best, such options can provide basic care.
“Eighty percent of the hospitals are public health hospitals,” said Marjan Besuijen, head of mission for the Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF) aid group. “As MSF or others we can’t step in, it’s too big.”
Although military hospitals have been opened to the public, many people fear them or refuse to go on principle — including for coronavirus vaccinations in a campaign the ousted government had launched days before the coup.
“I am very worried that these new infections will spread all over the country,” said Lun Za En. “If the infection spreads to the crowded cities, it could be uncontrollable.” (Reporting by Reuters staff; Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Richard Pullin and William Mallard)

Topics: Myanmar Coronavirus Cikha

India reports 3,460 more COVID-19 deaths, over 165,000 new infections

India reports 3,460 more COVID-19 deaths, over 165,000 new infections
Updated 30 May 2021
Reuters

MUMBAI: India on Sunday reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus infections in 46 days at 165,553 cases during the previous 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,460.
The South Asian nation’s tally of infections now stands at 27.9 million, with the death toll has reached 325,972, health ministry data showed.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Philippines resumes deployment of over 400 OFWs to Saudi Arabia

Philippines resumes deployment of over 400 OFWs to Saudi Arabia
Updated 29 May 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: A day after more than 400 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) were prevented from leaving for Saudi Arabia due to ambiguity over who would bear the costs for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests and quarantine measures upon their arrival in the Kingdom, the Philippine government said on Saturday that the deployments had been resumed.

“The temporary suspension of deployment to the Kingdom is hereby lifted,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said in a statement.

He added that the Saudi government had assured the Philippines that “foreign employers and agencies will shoulder the costs of institutional quarantine and other COVID-19 protocols upon arrival in the KSA.”

The Saudi Embassy in Manila also confirmed the development with a post on Twitter, expressing the Saudi “government’s keenness to protect departing workers from the costs of precautionary protocols.”

On Friday, hundreds of Saudi-bound Filipino workers — unaware of the suspension order issued by the labor department on Thursday afternoon — found themselves stranded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the capital region, Metro Manila.

Cielo Villaluna, a spokesperson for the Philippine Airlines, said that 283 OFWs were stopped from boarding the Manila-Riyadh flight, while 120 were not accepted on its Manila-Dammam flight.

Bello said that after the Kingdom’s assurance, he had advised the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration to immediately lift the ban on deployment and provide the necessary clearance to all OFWs traveling to the Kingdom.

“I understand that the suspension order drew confusion and irritation among our affected departing OFWs. Again, I apologize for the inconvenience and momentary anguish that it may have caused our dear OFWs. It was in the best interest of our OFWs that such a decision had to be made,” he added.

In a radio interview on Saturday, Bello explained that he was compelled to order the temporary deployment ban to “protect the OFWs” after learning about Saudi quarantine rules whereby OFWs needed to be tested and quarantined for 10 days after arrival at the cost of $3,500 each.

“That’s fine with me if that is their protocol there, but it’s not clear who will pay for it? ... I was told that the employer would shoulder the cost, but where is the order?” Bello said.

For clarification on the matter, Bello said he spoke with Saudi Ambassador to the Philippines Abdullah Al-Bussairy on Friday night and asked the Saudi government to ensure employers bear the COVID-19 expenses for the OFWs. He received a notification from the Saudi government on Saturday morning, mandating foreign employers to shoulder the COVID-19 costs for all OFWs upon arrival.

Bello assured the OFWs who were not allowed to leave on Friday that his office would provide all necessary assistance, including the “extension of their travel documents and re-booking of their flights.”

Meanwhile, he also spoke about a similar issue faced by OFWs in Qatar, who were required to pay $3,500 for COVID-19 tests and quarantine costs.

“The moment I get a formal notice, I will do the same [as the labor department did in the case of Saudi-bound OFWs],” Bello said.

Topics: Philippines Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) Saudi Arabia

Family of London terror attack victim slam ‘dysfunctional’ security services

Family of London terror attack victim slam ‘dysfunctional’ security services
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The family of the man murdered in the 2019 London Bridge attack have criticized the monitoring system used to track potential terrorists as “badly run” and “totally dysfunctional.”

Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were stabbed to death by Usman Khan at an event held by Cambridge University’s Learning Together program at London’s Fishmongers’ Hall.

Learning Together pairs students and prisoners together as part of a rehabilitation and learning experience.

Khan had taken part in the program as a “peer mentor” alongside the students while serving a prison sentence for attempting to establish a terror training camp.

On Friday, an inquest jury warned that Khan’s high-profile status within the Cambridge rehabilitation scheme had “blinded authorities” to the threat he posed, and “omissions and failures” also played a role in allowing the attack to take place.

The inquest also noted “serious deficiencies” in how Khan was managed following his release from prison in 2018, as well as failures by security services to guide the staff who were assigned with monitoring him.

There had been “unacceptable management, a lack of accountability and deficiencies in management by MAPPA,” a mechanism that allows police and prison authorities to cooperate and oversee the release of high-risk offenders, the inquest said.

Khan’s attempts to prepare for the attack were unknown by authorities despite police and MI5 surveillance and strict probation monitoring.

In the lead up to the attack, he bought knives and materials to make a fake suicide vest. He was also permitted to travel to London from the West Midlands without being escorted.

Following Friday’s inquest, Merritt’s mother told the Daily Mail: “The whole MAPPA process was totally dysfunctional. It’s life or death that they get these things right. It’s catastrophic if that goes wrong. It’s unforgivable.”

His father said: “Everybody seems to have been walking around with their eyes closed and not seeing what they didn’t want to see. MAPPA was a shambles. It was badly run. They didn’t know what they were dealing with.”

MI5 and West Midlands Counter-Terrorism Police “were complacent and passive in the face of Khan’s extreme and continuing threat,” he warned.

While serving his prison sentence, Khan was listed as a “high-risk” category A prisoner, which placed him among the 70 most dangerous inmates in the UK. He had also been implicated in prison violence and attempts to radicalize fellow inmates.

Just before his release, MI5 received information that Khan “wanted to commit an attack,” but the intelligence was not shared with his probation officer. MAPPA was also unaware that he was under MI5 investigation.

Merritt said there “remains troubling questions” over why the intelligence was not shared with the authorities tasked with overseeing Khan’s release.

The two slain students were described by the inquest as “wonderful young people” who “touched the lives of so many” through their prisoner rehabilitation work.

“Jack’s family believe that the Learning Together program must be properly safeguarded, and this did not happen in the present case,” the Merritt family said in a statement.

“But such activities must continue. To do otherwise would be to allow Khan’s attack on liberal democracy, and the values which underpin it, to have won.”

Topics: London attack Jack Merritt Saskia Jones Usman Khan 2019 London Bridge attack

India thanks Saudi Arabia for liquid medical oxygen consignment

India thanks Saudi Arabia for liquid medical oxygen consignment
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: India has thanked Saudi Arabia for sending 60 tons of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to help the country’s fight against coronavirus.
Three shipping containers carrying 60 tons of liquid medical oxygen are expected to arrive in Mumbai on June 6, and a further 100 containers are expected over the coming months, India’s Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted.
“This gesture of Saudi Arabia is reflective of the close friendship and warmth between the leadership of Saudi Arabia” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan said.
The initial three containers and the additional containers that are expected to arrive later “will remain with the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) for six months as a goodwill gesture from the Saudi Government,” the minister said.
“IOCL will source LMO from Linde Dammam on commercial terms for import into the country,” he added.
Pradhan praised the Kingdom’s support for India’s efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic and said it “is a manifestation of our deep friendship and familial relations which ultimately forms the core of all our interactions.”
India, the world’s second most-populous country, this month has recorded its highest COVID-19 death toll since the pandemic began last year.
Only about 3 percent of India’s 1.3 billion people have been fully vaccinated, the lowest rate among the 10 countries with the most cases.
However, it reported its lowest daily rise in 45 days on Saturday with 173,790 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours.
Saudi Arabia shipped 80 tons of LMO to India in April to help alleviate a critical shortage of the emergency gas.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia India

Afghan officials: Roadside bomb kills 4, wounds 11 students

Afghan officials: Roadside bomb kills 4, wounds 11 students
Updated 29 May 2021
AP

KABUL: A roadside bomb struck a minivan full of university lecturers and students in Afghanistan’s northern Kapisa province on Saturday, killing at least 4 and wounding 11 others, Afghan officials said.
Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the minivan was targeted while traveling to bring the group to Alberoni University. Provincial police spokesman Shayeq Shoresh said the bomb was set off by remote control.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Previous deadly attacks on Kabul university in November last year were claimed by Daesh.
Large swaths of war-ravaged Afghanistan have been littered with bombs and land mines. Many have been planted by insurgents to target military convoys, but they often kill civilians instead.
Kapisa provincial hospital chief Abdul Qasem Sangin said that doctors were among the casualties in Saturday’s minivan attack.

Topics: Afghanistan Kapisa province Alberoni University

