French detainee awaiting trial in Iran for spying, propaganda charges

Picture obtained from the Twitter account of Said Dehghan, a lawyer of French national Benjamin Briere who was arrested in Iran in 2020 on espionage charges, shows Briere posing for a picture at an undisclosed location. (AFP/Twitter/Saeid Dehghan)
Picture obtained from the Twitter account of Said Dehghan, a lawyer of French national Benjamin Briere who was arrested in Iran in 2020 on espionage charges, shows Briere posing for a picture at an undisclosed location. (AFP/Twitter/Saeid Dehghan)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

French detainee awaiting trial in Iran for spying, propaganda charges

French detainee awaiting trial in Iran for spying, propaganda charges
  • Iran has started prosecuting the French man arrested last year on espionage charges
  • Briere, 35, was a tourist traveling in a camper van who was arrested in a desert area near Iran’s border with Turkmenistan
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian prosecutors have confirmed a French national held in the Islamic republic will be tried for espionage, his lawyer said Sunday, days after the detainee’s sister appealed to France’s president to intervene.
Benjamin Briere, born in 1985, was arrested in Iran in May 2020, allegedly while flying a drone and taking photographs in a prohibited area.
A conviction of espionage is punishable by death in Iran. Briere has also been charged with “propaganda against the system,” which can incur a prison sentence of three months to one year.
The French foreign ministry said the spying charges against Briere were “incomprehensible.”
He had been on holiday in the Islamic Republic, the ministry said, adding it “knew of nothing that could back up” the accusations.
Lawyer Said Dehghan, who also represents another French national held in the country, told AFP the investigation had been completed and the prosecution had confirmed the charges.
“The prosecutor is preparing the indictment and sending it to the revolutionary court for the continuation of the judicial process,” Dehghan said.
Briere, who is being held in the city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran, also faced accusations of “corruption on earth” — one of the most severe charges under Iranian law — and drinking alcohol, punishable by flogging, but they were dismissed after the investigation.
The announcement came days after an open letter from Briere’s sister, Blandine Briere, was published by French weekly Le Point, in which she appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron to push for her brother’s release.
She said the charges were “baseless” and that Briere had become a “negotiating tool.”
In March, a French foreign ministry spokesman said Briere was benefitting from consular support and that Paris’ embassy in Tehran was in “regular contact” with him.
Arrests of foreigners in Iran — especially dual nationals, who are often accused of espionage — have multiplied since former US president Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the United States from a nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed harsh sanctions against Tehran.
World powers have been engaged in negotiations with Iran in Vienna since April to try and revive the deal.
The goal is to return Washington to the agreement and lift sanctions on Tehran, while also bringing Iran back into compliance with nuclear commitments it waived in response to US sanctions.
Iran’s negotiators have said during the talks that Tehran is open to exchanging prisoners.
Over the past two years, Iran has conducted several exchanges of foreign prisoners with countries holding Iranian nationals.

Topics: France Iran Benjamin Briere Said Dehghan

Egypt reveals details of death of Ukrainian ex-spy chief

Egypt reveals details of death of Ukrainian ex-spy chief
Viktor Hvozd. (Photo/Twitter)
Updated 24 min 32 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt reveals details of death of Ukrainian ex-spy chief

Egypt reveals details of death of Ukrainian ex-spy chief
  • The Public Prosecution did not notice any apparent injuries on the body, and found blueness in his neck and face, secretions from his mouth, and red spots on his feet and back
Updated 24 min 32 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian public prosecutor has revealed details of the drowning of the former Ukrainian foreign intelligence service head, Viktor Hvozd, in Sinai.

In a statement, he said that the Public Prosecution received a report from Dahab Central Hospital in South Sinai on Friday, stating that it had received the drowned body.

He also stated that a friend of Hvozd, who was accompanied by him during their dive, said that he was surprised by the deceased ascending to the surface of the water at an excessive speed. He tried to stop him in fear for his life but did not succeed, adding that when they reached the surface Hvozd removed his respirator and was still alive. Though he and another diver managed to get him ashore, Hvozd died after being transported to the hospital.

He confirmed that he did not accuse anyone of the death and that he was not under any criminal suspicion.

The attorney general’s statement said that the prosecution has investigated the friend of the deceased and the owner of the diving center whose equipment Hvozd used on the day of the incident, and the trainer who was accompanying them.

The Public Prosecution did not notice any apparent injuries on the body, and found blueness in his neck and face, secretions from his mouth, and red spots on his feet and back.

The statement said that the prosecution notified the Ukrainian Embassy of the incident and asked them to send an official representative to join the investigation.

Hvozd had been living in Dahab, in South Sinai, for some time.

 

Topics: Ukraine spy chief

Egypt lifts coronavirus restrictions from June 1, cabinet says
Updated 30 May 2021
Topics: Egypt COVID-19 Coronavirus curfew

Jordan ramps up refugee vaccination drive

Jordan ramps up refugee vaccination drive
Updated 30 May 2021
Raed Omari

Jordan ramps up refugee vaccination drive

Jordan ramps up refugee vaccination drive
  • More than 1,500 jabbed at Zaatari camp in one day
  • Thirty percent of registered refugees receive first dose
Updated 30 May 2021
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Almost a third of the refugees eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Jordan have received their first dose, according to the UN refugee agency.

The UNHCR said that 13,455 of the 47,000 people living in Jordan’s camps who were eligible for the jabs had now received at least one dose.

UNHCR Jordan said in a statement to Arab News that, by excluding children under 18 and pregnant women from the inoculation campaign, 47,000 out of the 120,000 living in the Zaatari, Azraq and Emirati-Jordanian camps were eligible to register and receive the jabs.

It said 1,558 refugees were vaccinated on May 25 in the sprawling Zaatari camp on Jordan’s border with Syria. Two vaccination centers operate in the camp, which is home to around 80,000 Syrian refugees.

UNHCR said that 13,455 of the 47,000 people living in Jordan’s camps who were eligible for the jabs had now received at least one dose. (Raed Omari)

It added that another vaccination center was operating at the Azraq refugee camp, which is home to around 37,000 Syrian refugees. 

Located some 100 kilometers east of Amman, Azraq was set up in 2014 as the Zaatari camp started to run out of space.

According to the UNHCR, more than 20,000 refugees are currently registered on the government platform and are awaiting their vaccination appointment.

“UNHCR Jordan and partners are currently focusing on raising awareness among the remaining population about the benefits of taking the vaccine and encouraging them to register,” the agency said.

The vaccination of Syrian refugees in the two UNHCR-operated camps is part of a wider inoculation drive for refugees that began a few days after the start of Jordan’s nationwide campaign on Jan. 13.

Mohammad Hawari, the UNHCR spokesman in Jordan, told Arab News in early February that Jordan was the first country in the world to include refugees in its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. “The vaccination center in Zaatari is also the first in the world at a UN-administered refugee camp,” he added.

UNHCR said that 13,455 of the 47,000 people living in Jordan’s camps who were eligible for the jabs had now received at least one dose. (Raed Omari)

The agency said that refugees living outside of camps in urban areas and cities in Jordan had been receiving their shots independent of the UNHCR by approaching their local vaccination centers when they received an appointment.

Hawari said on Saturday that all vaccines were administered through the Ministry of Health, which provided the agency with “fair and equal” access to the vaccines that the government brought into the country. He added that the jabs given to refugees were Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines.

“The success of the vaccination campaign is very much connected to the government’s decision to include all persons on Jordanian territory, nationals and refugees,” said UNHCR Jordan representative Dominik Bartsch. “But we cannot stop here. We need to carry forward the momentum generated thus far to ensure that all eligible refugees are vaccinated. Our aim is to leave no one behind - nobody is safe until everyone is safe.”

The government has said that everyone living on Jordanian soil, including refugees and asylum seekers, are entitled to receive the vaccine for free. It plans to immunize 20 percent of its 10 million population by the end of 2021.

“The inclusion of refugees within the national COVID-19 response plan and vaccination campaign has once again emphasized the generosity that Jordan has shown in hosting large numbers of refugees,” the agency said. “The UNHCR Jordan continues to work closely with the ministry of health to ensure that refugees receive the vaccine on par with the local population.”

Around 10 percent of Jordan’s population are refugees, according to the UNHCR.

Among them are 655,000 Syrians, 67,000 Iraqis, 15,000 Yemenis, 6,000 Sudanese and 2,500 refugees from 52 other nations. More than 80 percent of them live outside refugee camps, in cities and towns.

This year, UNHCR Jordan is appealing for $370 million to help refugees to cope with the additional challenges posed by the pandemic.

The government has previously announced that more COVID-19 vaccines are to arrive in the country under deals struck with manufacturers and the global COVAX initiative.

In its latest update on May 27, Jordan’s National Center for Security and Crisis Management said that 1.39 million people had received their first dose while 490,562 people had received their second. 

The total number of people registered on the government platform to be vaccinated is 2,305,248.

Topics: COVID-19 Coronavirus Jordan Zaatari refugee camp

Netanyahu's grip on power loosens as far-right leader Bennett backs rival coalition

Netanyahu's grip on power loosens as far-right leader Bennett backs rival coalition
Updated 30 May 2021
Reuters

Netanyahu's grip on power loosens as far-right leader Bennett backs rival coalition

Netanyahu's grip on power loosens as far-right leader Bennett backs rival coalition
  • Far-right politician Naftali Bennett leads Yamina party, which has six key seats in parliament
  • Coalition would include right, left, center parties
Updated 30 May 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Far-right party leader Naftali Bennett threw his crucial support on Sunday behind a "unity government" in Israel to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in what would be the end of a political era.
Bennett's decision, which he announced in a televised address, could enable opposition chief Yair Lapid to put together a coalition of right-wing, centrist and leftist parties and hand Netanyahu his first election defeat since 1999.
Lapid, head of the centrist Yesh Atid party that finished second to Netanyahu's right-wing Likud in an inconclusive March 23 national ballot, faces a Wednesday deadline from Israel's president to announce a new government.
Lapid's chances of success have rested largely with Bennett, a former defence chief and a high-tech millionaire whose Yamina party's six seats in the 120-member parliament are enough to give him the status of kingmaker.
Under a prospective power-sharing deal, Bennett would replace Netanyahu, the 71-year-old head of the Likud party, as prime minister and later give way to centrist Lapid in a rotation agreement.
"I am announcing today that I intend to work with all my might towards establishing a unity government with Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid," Bennett said in his speech. "It's either a fifth election, or a unity government."
Responding on television to Bennett's announcement, Netanyahu accused him of perpetrating "the fraud of the century", citing past public promises Bennett made not to join up with Lapid.
Israel has held four elections since April 2019 that ended with no clear winner and left Netanyahu and his rivals short of a parliamentary majority, with the veteran leader remaining in office as head of a caretaker government.
The new prospective coalition's diverse members would have little in common apart from a plan to end the 12-year-run of Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader, now on trial over corruption charges that he denies.
An anti-Netanyahu alliance would be fragile and require outside backing by Arab members of parliament who oppose much of Bennett's agenda, which includes more settlement building in the occupied West Bank and its partial annexation.
It would be expected to focus on the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, while setting aside issues on which members disagree, such as the role of religion in society and Palestinian aspirations for statehood.
A Bennett-Lapid agreement had already been reported to be close when violence broke out between Israel and Gaza militants on May 10 and the Yamina leader suspended the discussions. The fighting ended with a ceasefire after 11 days.
A Palestine Liberation Organization official said after Bennett's speech that the prospective government would be "extreme rightist" and no different than administrations headed by Netanyahu.

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

UN envoy in Sanaa in last-ditch bid to salvage peace plan

UN envoy in Sanaa in last-ditch bid to salvage peace plan
Updated 30 May 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

UN envoy in Sanaa in last-ditch bid to salvage peace plan

UN envoy in Sanaa in last-ditch bid to salvage peace plan
  • Griffiths will meet Houthi officials to discuss proposals including a nationwide cease-fire
  • In the past, the Houthis snubbed Griffiths and the US special envoy to Yemen, Timothy Lenderking
Updated 30 May 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The UN special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, traveled to Houthi-held Sanaa on Sunday in a last-ditch bid to convince the Iran-backed rebels to accept a UN-brokered peace plan and stop their assault on Marib.
In his first visit to the city in a year, Griffiths will meet Houthi officials to discuss proposals including a nationwide cease-fire, the lifting of restrictions on Hodeidah ports and the reopening of Sanaa airport.
On Friday, the UN envoy called on the Yemeni government and the Houthis to make bold concessions to end months of political deadlock and reach a peace agreement.
In the past, the Houthis snubbed Griffiths and the US special envoy to Yemen, Timothy Lenderking, and rejected international calls to halt their deadly offensive on the central province of Marib, demanding that the Arab coalition end airstrikes on their forces and arrange unregulated and unchecked flights from and to Sanaa airport as part of the peace initiatives.
The Yemeni government rejected the Houthi demands, saying that heavy aerial bombardments by Arab coalition warplanes have largely foiled Houthi assaults on Marib and that ending the airstrikes would enable the Houthis to advance quickly toward the strategic city.
On Sunday, Yemen’s Foreign Minister, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, said that the internationally recognized government of Yemen welcomes all initiatives to end the conflict.
He added that the Yemeni government seeks a “sustainable and comprehensive” peace that will bring back stability to the country and end the Houthi coup, according to the official SABA news agency.
Meanwhile, on the ground, dozens of combatants were killed on Sunday in heavy fighting between the Houthis and the Yemeni army backed by allied tribesmen in mountainous areas west of Marib city.
Local military officers said that at least 30 Houthis died when Yemeni government forces pushed back their offensive in Marib’s Al-Kasara.
Loyalists shared videos showing thick smoke billowing from contested areas in Marib after Arab coalition warplanes targeted Houthi locations and military reinforcements.
Thousands of government troops and Houthi fighters have been killed since February when the rebels renewed an offensive on Marib, the Yemen government’s last northern stronghold.
Accusations
The Yemeni government has accused the Houthis of violating the Stockholm Agreement by turning the Red Sea ports under their control into factories for making and launching booby-trapped boats.
Yemen’s Information Minister, Moammar Al-Eryani, said that the latest Houthi attack in the Red Sea foiled by the Arab coalition shows that the rebels are still threatening international maritime traffic and breaching existing agreements.
“Houthis using Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Issa ports as bases for launching terrorist attacks and for booby-trapped boats, confirming their disavowal of Sweden Agreement and exploitation to implement Iranian agenda to spread chaos and terrorism in region and threaten international interests,” the Yemeni minister said in a twitter post.
Under the peace deal between the Yemeni government and the Houthis in late 2018, known as the Stockholm Agreement, the Yemeni government agreed to stop a military offensive on the city of Hodeidah in return for the Houthis handing over ports in Hodeidah to neutral forces and depositing revenues into the central bank in the city.

Topics: Martin Griffiths Yemen UN Houthis

