Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk: Come for the pharaohs, stay for the hospitality - and food

DUBAI: Just outside the Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk stands (what we assume is) a replica of the Luxor Obelisk found in Place de la Concorde in Paris. It’s somewhat overshadowed by its neighbor, however. After all, the hotel’s 50-floor building — also shaped like a tapering stone pillar — towers over it. Visible from kilometers away in the city, the new kid on the block is now the star of Dubai’s Wafi City complex, which is also home to the pyramid-shaped Raffles Dubai hotel. Sense the theme?







Opening late last year, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk is arguably one of the most exciting UAE hotel launches in recent times. Not only can it lay claim to now being the largest Sofitel property in the Middle East, but it also features one of the most interesting lobby experiences we’ve explored in a while. Ancient Egyptian interior design, featuring Pharaonic motifs and monuments, catches the eye as soon as you walk through the hotel’s main double doors. A striking golden falcon, boasting a nine-meter wingspan, keeps watch over the reception. Check-in felt like it flew by as we were kept busy taking in the decor and surroundings.

And the Egyptian theme doesn’t stop at the lobby. Our room also featured key art pieces, even in the bathroom. Because who doesn’t like to look at sculptures while in the shower?







The hotel is home to 498 rooms and suites, plus 97 furnished and serviced residences. Our Deluxe Room opened to a spectacular view of the Dubai skyline — Burj Khalifa included — while across on the other side was a spacious bathroom with double sinks, a shower and bathtub, and Lanvin bath products.







Overnight stays aside, this Sofitel sure bagged one heck of a dining win, hosting Daniel Boulud’s first venture in the Middle East. Brasserie Boulud is the latest restaurant in the portfolio of the celebrated chef and restaurateur, who’s known for his two-star Michelin restaurant in New York.

Opting for dinner on the evening of check-in, we were left impressed from start to finish. Whether it was the thoroughly knowledgeable host keeping us entertained or the incredible flavors sampled, Brasserie Boulud is a gastronomy experience for the books. If you’re a fan of steak, go for the “faux filet grille avec frites maison” (Wagyu sirloin accompanied by French fries and spinach). Thank us later.







The hotel is also home to Taiko Dubai, the “first international outpost of Taiko, the award-winning restaurant in Amsterdam,” but it was fully booked during our stay for a function. It currently holds a Google rating of 4.4.

Our 24ish-hour visit flew by, with the next day dedicated to spending it at the pool and lounge area (which also has an obelisk-shaped swimming pool). What we liked here is that there’s an option to book a more private cabana and that the atmosphere was more relaxing compared to many of Dubai’s “party pools,” which we tend to avoid. Overall, the hotel feels more family-friendly and laid back.







After check-out, we decided to stay a little longer by going for lunch at another establishment, and if kitty videos are your thing, then you’re going to want to visit The Nine. This feline-themed British gastropub boasts a creative menu that includes gems like Nine Lives Nachos, Paws in the Air, and a Meowgarita. The eatery’s Saturday Roast comes recommended, but the mains of fish and chips and steak pie that we opted for instead hit the spot.

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk might not be in Downtown or over at the more tourist-friendly Dubai Marina area, but that shouldn’t affect occupancy. It offers a great location for quick trips (it’s about a 10-minute drive away from the airport), but it’s also one for residents given its excellent dining offerings and staycation-worthy pool facilities. Just don’t forget your camera to capture the views.