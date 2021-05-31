You are here

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk: Come for the pharaohs, stay for the hospitality - and food

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk: Come for the pharaohs, stay for the hospitality - and food
Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk is arguably one of the most exciting UAE hotel launches in recent times. Supplied
Updated 31 May 2021
RACHEL MCARTHUR

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk: Come for the pharaohs, stay for the hospitality - and food

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk: Come for the pharaohs, stay for the hospitality - and food
Updated 31 May 2021
RACHEL MCARTHUR

DUBAI: Just outside the Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk stands (what we assume is) a replica of the Luxor Obelisk found in Place de la Concorde in Paris. It’s somewhat overshadowed by its neighbor, however. After all, the hotel’s 50-floor building — also shaped like a tapering stone pillar — towers over it. Visible from kilometers away in the city, the new kid on the block is now the star of Dubai’s Wafi City complex, which is also home to the pyramid-shaped Raffles Dubai hotel. Sense the theme?




Ancient Egyptian interior design, featuring Pharaonic motifs and monuments, catches the eye as soon as you walk through the hotel’s main double doors. Supplied

Opening late last year, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk is arguably one of the most exciting UAE hotel launches in recent times. Not only can it lay claim to now being the largest Sofitel property in the Middle East, but it also features one of the most interesting lobby experiences we’ve explored in a while. Ancient Egyptian interior design, featuring Pharaonic motifs and monuments, catches the eye as soon as you walk through the hotel’s main double doors. A striking golden falcon, boasting a nine-meter wingspan, keeps watch over the reception. Check-in felt like it flew by as we were kept busy taking in the decor and surroundings.

And the Egyptian theme doesn’t stop at the lobby. Our room also featured key art pieces, even in the bathroom. Because who doesn’t like to look at sculptures while in the shower?




The hotel is home to 498 rooms and suites, plus 97 furnished and serviced residences. Supplied

The hotel is home to 498 rooms and suites, plus 97 furnished and serviced residences. Our Deluxe Room opened to a spectacular view of the Dubai skyline — Burj Khalifa included — while across on the other side was a spacious bathroom with double sinks, a shower and bathtub, and Lanvin bath products.




The spacious bathroom boasts double sinks, a shower and bathtub, and Lanvin bath products. Supplied

Overnight stays aside, this Sofitel sure bagged one heck of a dining win, hosting Daniel Boulud’s first venture in the Middle East. Brasserie Boulud is the latest restaurant in the portfolio of the celebrated chef and restaurateur, who’s known for his two-star Michelin restaurant in New York.

Opting for dinner on the evening of check-in, we were left impressed from start to finish. Whether it was the thoroughly knowledgeable host keeping us entertained or the incredible flavors sampled, Brasserie Boulud is a gastronomy experience for the books. If you’re a fan of steak, go for the “faux filet grille avec frites maison” (Wagyu sirloin accompanied by French fries and spinach). Thank us later.




The hotel is also home to Taiko Dubai. Supplied

The hotel is also home to Taiko Dubai, the “first international outpost of Taiko, the award-winning restaurant in Amsterdam,” but it was fully booked during our stay for a function. It currently holds a Google rating of 4.4.

Our 24ish-hour visit flew by, with the next day dedicated to spending it at the pool and lounge area (which also has an obelisk-shaped swimming pool). What we liked here is that there’s an option to book a more private cabana and that the atmosphere was more relaxing compared to many of Dubai’s “party pools,” which we tend to avoid. Overall, the hotel feels more family-friendly and laid back.




Overall, the hotel feels more family-friendly and laid back. Supplied

After check-out, we decided to stay a little longer by going for lunch at another establishment, and if kitty videos are your thing, then you’re going to want to visit The Nine. This feline-themed British gastropub boasts a creative menu that includes gems like Nine Lives Nachos, Paws in the Air, and a Meowgarita. The eatery’s Saturday Roast comes recommended, but the mains of fish and chips and steak pie that we opted for instead hit the spot.

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk might not be in Downtown or over at the more tourist-friendly Dubai Marina area, but that shouldn’t affect occupancy. It offers a great location for quick trips (it’s about a 10-minute drive away from the airport), but it’s also one for residents given its excellent dining offerings and staycation-worthy pool facilities. Just don’t forget your camera to capture the views.

EAT, PLAY, LOVE: Safety first in the Seychelles

EAT, PLAY, LOVE: Safety first in the Seychelles
Updated 28 May 2021
Ashleigh Stewart

EAT, PLAY, LOVE: Safety first in the Seychelles

EAT, PLAY, LOVE: Safety first in the Seychelles
  • The beautiful island nation opened up to international travel again in March, and has used the time since to set itself up as a safety-conscious destination
Updated 28 May 2021
Ashleigh Stewart

 

DUBAI: Watching the sun set over the ocean from a busy restaurant, listening to a soundtrack of excited chatter in several different languages as translucent waters lap at a white sand beach below… a holiday in the Seychelles in 2021 seems no different than it ever was.

The only reminders of the COVID-19 pandemic are the face masks folded on the tables next to drinks, and the hand sanitizer replacing salt and pepper shakers.

Because tourism has returned here in full force. Since the island archipelago reopened on March 25, travellers — currently mostly Arab and eastern European rather than German and British due to current lockdowns — have arrived in droves. Hotel operators report occupancy levels rocketing from around 20 percent to 90 percent in a week. 

Security patrols roam the beaches, restaurants and hotels on the nation’s three main islands — Mahe, Praslin and La Digue — ensuring the rules are followed at all times. (Shutterstock)

Now welcoming around 500 visitors per day, the nation is seeing a glimmer of hope after a tough year that battered its tourism-reliant economy. Even now, during a surge in COVID cases despite operating one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns, tourism authorities are insisting the Seychelles is a safe place to vacation. While the Ministry of Health has said about one third of the positive cases are among people who are fully vaccinated, most are those who have received only one dose of the vaccine or none at all. 

Which is why safety has become paramount here. Masks are worn even outdoors by the Seychellois and social distancing is strictly enforced.

Security patrols roam the beaches, restaurants and hotels on the nation’s three main islands — Mahe, Praslin and La Digue — ensuring the rules are followed at all times. A new COVID-hotel certification has approved 500 of the country’s 700 hotels to operate. But despite the rapid return of tourism, isolation isn’t hard to find. 

The waters around Felicite are protected, so the snorkeling here is excellent. (Shutterstock)

On Mahe, the most populous of the country’s 115 islands, seclusion is found in the south. The Four Seasons Resort Seychelles, for instance, is a welcoming fortress — the private-access road winding through thick foliage until you reach the property’s 67 villas spread across an expansive 180-hectare bay atop the picturesque Petite Anse beach.

Privacy abounds here, and despite it now almost running at full capacity, the site is so vast it never seems crowded. Sun loungers by the beach are socially distant, and given that each of the villas has its own private pool, it’s become a popular choice for safety-conscious travellers. On-site restaurants Kannel and Zez offer some of the best food on Mahe, so there’s really no reason to ever leave the enclave. 

But the real draw of a trip to the Seychelles is a spot of island-hopping, and the country’s private islands have been quick to position themselves as the ultimate COVID-friendly place to holiday.

But if it’s rugged nature and proper hiking you’re looking for, head straight for Silhouette Island. (Shutterstock)

If you’re willing to splurge, head for Six Senses Zil Pasyon, located on the private Felicite Island. The traditional-style, ocean-front villas are roomy and come with their own private pools and huge outdoor deck, perfect for social distancing. The spa, which Six Senses is famous for, is back in operation too — and is the best place to spend a rainy afternoon indoors.

The waters around Felicite are protected, so the snorkeling here is excellent, and short walks around the island lead you to isoloated white-sand beaches which you’ll likely be alone to enjoy.

Six Senses Zil Pasyon is located on the private Felicite Island. (Shutterstock)

But if it’s rugged nature and proper hiking you’re looking for, head straight for Silhouette Island. Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa operates on one of the few flat areas of the island, which is mostly made up of towering peaks and overgrown jungle. Hikes here are something else entirely — steep climbs through native flora that deposit you at a private beach, sometimes featuring free-roaming giant Aldabra tortoises, sometimes with a coral reef prime for snorkeling. These are exclusive experiences, since the island is a protected national park and the hotel offers just 111 rooms. You’ll need to opt for a higher end ‘Sanctuary Villa’ for a private pool, but the lengthy main beach provides ample room for swimming in almost-complete isolation. The local settlement nearby, inhabited by about 30 Seychellois, means there’s a far more authentic experience to be had here, too. To spend a few days on Silhouette is to be transported to another world.

While the rest of the world tentatively reopens, and travellers venture overseas once again, the Seychelles has had a head start — and time to fine-tune a tourism industry operating in the “new normal.” So it currently offers a safety-conscious, low-key experience for travellers returning to seeing the world.  

SDC signs MoU with Darah to preserve cultural heritage in Saudi Arabia

SDC signs MoU with Darah to preserve cultural heritage in Saudi Arabia
SDC seeks to document, in cooperation with Darah, the region’s culture and rich heritage. (Supplied)
Updated 26 May 2021
Arab News

SDC signs MoU with Darah to preserve cultural heritage in Saudi Arabia

SDC signs MoU with Darah to preserve cultural heritage in Saudi Arabia
  • The company seeks to document, in cooperation with Darah, the region’s culture and rich heritage while also making it a global mountainous tourist destination
Updated 26 May 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Soudah Development Co. (SDC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to step up cooperation with the King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) to preserve the cultural human heritage by documenting social life with narrative stories that reflect the beauty of ancient societies.
The MoU was signed by SDC CEO Husameddin Al-Madani and the acting secretary-general of Darah, Fahd Al-Samari.
The SDC, one of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) companies, is dedicated to preserving the cultural heritage and enriching the national archive for the Asir region. The MoU is also part of the directives of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, chairman of the board of directors of the company, to preserve the human heritage in AlSoudah and Rijal Almaa while highlighting the culture and originality of the region.
The CEO of the SDC noted that Soudah and Rijal Almaa are distinguished by their authentic societies. The company seeks to document, in cooperation with Darah, the region’s culture and rich heritage while also making it a global mountainous tourist destination.
The signing ceremony was attended by Asir Gov. Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz, the chieftains of the Soudah and Rijal Almaa tribes along with other local historians and novelists.
The MoU contributes to supporting the SDC with content in heritage and cultural aspects. It will also work with local tribal chieftains, historians, and writers to preserve the tangible and intangible heritage.

Future and past meet over coffee in Jeddah's historic Al-Balad

Future and past meet over coffee in Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad
The historic area is growing in popularity among a younger generation who can see the richness that waits to be explored. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 23 May 2021
AMEERA ABID

Future and past meet over coffee in Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad

Future and past meet over coffee in Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad
  • The restoration of the historic downtown area has sparked debate among people who hold the city dear
Updated 23 May 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Heritage districts around the world are known to be meeting points between past and present, and Jeddah’s historic old city is no different, as residents find common ground with past and future generations over a cup of coffee.
The city’s downtown area, known as Al-Balad to the locals, has numerous homes dating back 200 and even 300 years.
Even after years of expansion and modernizing in Jeddah, residents still enjoy the company of neighbors, friends and strangers as they sit in one of the many coffee houses spread across the city, including Al-Balad.
Bakr Swailem Bazhair 28, who was having coffee with friends at Layali Tarikhiya (Historical Nights) cafe, told Arab News: “We came here as children, now we are coming here on our own, and in the future I plan to come here with my children.”
He said that as youngsters they visited Al-Balad every year during Ramadan to appreciate its beauty.
“Even if we are modernizing, we still miss this, so from time to time we come here to celebrate our past and our origins.”
Historical Nights cafe was originally a house that was renovated when Talal Shalabi, its current owner saw its potential and turned it into a cafe.
Shalabi, an antiques collector, has up to 450 items from his personal collection on display at the cafe.
He told Arab News that his antique collection and coffee is a mix that keeps people interested and willing to return.
“Fifty percent of these items are extremely rare. I have a deep love for this place. Whenever I travel, I miss coming here, and if I am here, I need to come every day,” he said.
Shalabi enjoys seeing young people come into the cafe and marvel at the rich tradition contained within the walls.
“I feel like Al-Balad was hidden from people. Now, with the efforts made by the government, I have 25- to 35-year-old Saudi residents coming here telling me it’s their first time visiting this area.”

Shalabi persevered through the first year after opening the cafe, but promotional programs and tourism visas have helped the place gain popularity.
Unfortunately, the pandemic affected the business. “Before COVID-19 the whole area felt like an open museum where everything was traditional and old. You could see the people selling traditional food and snacks, along with clothes and so much more.”
Arwa Ahmed Saif, a 28-year-old Yemeni who works at the cafe, said that she has spent much of her life in Jeddah, adding: “The soul of Al-Balad cannot be changed. The fact that Al-Balad remains unchanged is amazing to me.”
The historic area, with its cafes, shops and exhibitions, is growing in popularity among a younger generation who can see the richness that waits to be explored.
Other cafes such as Cafe Magad, Ahl Al-Balad, Hekaya, Merkaz Al-Sham and Catch are also drawing crowds.
Amina Abdullah, a 23-year-old visitor, said: “Al-Balad is so full of life. Every season here is celebrated here, the environment is very friendly and I love coming here.”
Amirah Naseem, 18, cycles to Al-Balad every day to drink coffee and explore the alleyways. “I like to explore cafes, I like places that have a story and Al-Balad is just so full of stories.”
The restoration of the historic downtown area has sparked debate among people who hold the city dear.
Bazhair said: “Al-Balad is becoming more and more organized, especially in the past few years, and I think that it is a very good change, because it allows us to see it in a new light.”

New outlook, new faces behind Saudi tourism revival

New outlook, new faces behind Saudi tourism revival
The Marble Village of Dhee Ayn is a 400-year-old stone settlement built on top of a white marble hill. This is one of the attractions welcomes travelers from all over the world. (Photos/Supplied)
Updated 22 May 2021
Rawan Radwan

New outlook, new faces behind Saudi tourism revival

New outlook, new faces behind Saudi tourism revival
  • Saudi Arabia is future-proofing its tourist market as the country recovers from a pandemic slump
Updated 22 May 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: As the pandemic appears to recede and the global travel sector returns to life, Saudi Arabia is bringing in heavyweights to help promote the country to an international audience looking for new horizons to explore.

In much of the world, tourists are waking up to new travel protocols and countries are finding new strategies to recover from the pandemic’s effects.

Others, such as Saudi Arabia, are tapping into the relatively new concept of “domestic tourism,” while also welcoming international visitors who want to discover hidden gems.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Gloria Guevara Manzo, newly appointed chief special adviser to the Saudi Tourism Minister, Ahmed Al-Khateeb said that the Kingdom’s young tourism sector has an opportunity to reset its tone and strategies with the help of key partners in both the Kingdom’s private and public sector as well as international partners.

BACKGROUND

Manzo, a former CEO and president of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), has more than 25 years’ experience in the travel and tourism industry.

As Mexico’s tourism secretary from 2010 to 2012, she oversaw a number of key transformations, dealing with the repercussions of the 2008 financial crisis and the H1N1 pandemic a year later — both of which heavily affected the industry.

Manzo was able to turn the industry around, making Mexico a global hotspot for tourism and creating a major jobs generator.

As the first female to head the WTTC since its founding in 1991, she was responsible for the transformation of the organization, leading a global effort to unite the tourism industry and encourage it to speak with one voice.

Her recent appointment comes at a crucial time as the Kingdom prepares to reopen its doors to international travelers.

Having visited the Kingdom in 2019 as part of the “Open Saudi, Open Hearts, Open doors” event and the launch of a new tourist visa scheme, Manzo told Arab News that she found the culture welcoming and saw “tremendous potential.”  

“I was very impressed with what I saw in 2019 and the commitment, of course, for the sector, and that’s what got me excited. I see an amazing opportunity to have Saudi become one of the top destinations in the world because it has the assets, it has the people, it has everything. So I’m quite excited for this opportunity to be part of this new transformation.”

The Kingdom opened its borders to international tourists in September 2019 with a target of 100 million visitors by 2030, and has since announced a number of mega-projects to attract travelers, as well as new tourism investments worth SR220 billion ($58 billion), and a $530 million fund to develop key destinations across the country.

But 2020 had a set of challenges that set back many plans for the Kingdom’s budding sector. However, with enough collaborative effort, experts believe that the Kingdom can bounce back faster than many European and other advanced economies.

“One of the biggest challenges in 2020 was not only the pandemic, it was the lack of international coordination or the opportunity for more international coordination and public and private collaboration in many countries,” said Manzo.

“Now, the good news is that we are leaders. Thank goodness, Saudi was the chair of the G20 because being the chair of the G20 helped us to foster that collaboration. Ahmed Al-Khateeb made history and Saudi Arabia made history because for the first time, he invited the private sector, 45 CEOs, to talk to the leaders of tourism. And Saudi Arabia made history because for the first time it was included in the declaration. And that was very important because before that, as I said, the collaboration was a challenge.”

Manzo believes that the Kingdom emerged as a leader, building bridges and encouraging collaboration, which is crucial for the global recovery.

I see an amazing opportunity to have Saudi become one of the top destinations in the world.
Gloria Guevara Manzo

After the easing of last year’s lockdown, residents of the Kingdom are rediscovering the Kingdom’s attractions, which has helped soften the blow.

According to Manzo, the sector can stay afloat by investing in the assets in its own backyard.

“Tourism in Saudi Arabia is very young. The launch was in 2019. We still are in the process of creating some interesting and iconic destinations, such as NEOM, the Red Sea Company, AlUla and others. But I believe that we already have an interesting offering for international travelers that is very appealing,” she said.

Saudi Arabia has opened several international tourism offices in major countries, targeting 28 markets in a global marketing push, but a number of challenges remain: Sustainability is key to the success of the sector, but accelerating the digital transformation and working with SMEs will help ensure continuation of international collaboration.

Having worked extensively in the private and public sectors, Manzo said that one of the perks of jobs in tourism is mobility. Travel contributed to 10 percent of global income, and one in 10 jobs depended on the sector.

“The good news is that here, we have a lot of potential and we have multiple sectors. And tourism offers great opportunity and jobs. What’s interesting is that people don’t have to move. The beauty about tourism is that you can create the jobs in your city, in your destination. For example, you live in Jeddah, it’s an amazing city, a beautiful city that can have a lot of visitors and create a lot of opportunities for the people,” she added.

Farasani people find summer solace in ancient Saudi getaway

Farasani people find summer solace in ancient Saudi getaway
Al-Qassar village consists of old buildings and is located in the south of Farasan Island. (Supplied)
Updated 08 May 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Farasani people find summer solace in ancient Saudi getaway

Farasani people find summer solace in ancient Saudi getaway
  • Al-Qassar village becomes a top destination for those seeking moderate climates and potable water
Updated 08 May 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The village of Al-Qassar — located 5 kilometers away from the Farasan governorate — has long been a hub for the people of the Farasan Islands who are always in connection with the place.

This is especially noticeable during summer, when people migrate to the village to escape from the heat.
For more than 50 years, Al-Qassar’s historic homes have witnessed vibrant ceremonies, as their walls were built with stones, roofed from palm tree fronds, and adorned with seashells and beautiful Arabic inscriptions.
Saudi historian and poet Ibrahim Moftah said that Al-Qassar is one of the first villages that was inhabited in the Arabian Peninsula hundreds of years ago. The village enjoys moderate weather, is covered with palm trees, and is full of fresh wells and rich in history and events, he added.
“Farasan was a deserted island on all levels and the love of change is in the nature of Jizani people, so they used to go to Al-Qassar for change,” he told Arab News.
He said that at the beginning of the month of April, the village becomes a top destination for those seeking moderate climates and potable water. “Water in Al-Qassar can be found at a depth of six meters, whereas it can only be found in Farasan at a depth of 23 meters.”
Previously, most travel and trips to Al-Qassar village were during what Farasani people call the “Shaddah” season, where families ride camels to travel.
People of Farasan would postpone their wedding ceremonies in order to travel to Al-Qassar in summer, where the weather is cool during the Shaddah season.
Those trips to the village were done in two phases: One morning trip for a bride, who rides a camel carrying water and boxes with accompanying music, and another second trip during the afternoon for families.
“The Farasan people used to celebrate new brides in Al-Qassar in a unique way, especially if the bride was in the first year of her marriage, amid the chants and songs of joy,” said Moftah. “A calm and trained camel is chosen, then they decorate the camels with beads, pearls and silk, and copper bells that are fixed to its ankles to make sounds as it walks.”

Moftah said that before a bride’s trip to Al-Qassar, “young women gather at the bride’s house and start singing, then they start their trip with the bride in the forefront. The camels would also be carrying wooden boxes that used to arrive from Aden and are made in India, loaded with expensive clothes and perfumes. The bridesmaid accompanies the bride, and she is usually of a similar weight. Men and women would stand on the sides to wave goodbye to the bride’s procession.”
The bride is then received in Al-Qassar with jugs of water and chants.
However, Moftah said that “nowadays, there are no more camels in Farasan” and that “life has changed and these traditions ended 50 years ago,” as cars, modern homes and air-conditioners have become common and Al-Qassar is no longer an escape or a shelter for anyone, now only home to “deserted houses and souvenirs.”
According to the Saudi historian, official festivals and a surge in tourism “was not fair” to the history of Al-Qassar village, as older traditions were not properly represented. “The region has lost one of the most beautiful cultural traditions.”
Saudi tourist guide Yahya Abbas said that Al-Qassar village consists of old buildings and is located in the south of Farasan Island, and includes almost 400 houses fixed with tree fronds, small stones and sand “to prevent water leaks.”
He added: “The history of this village dates back to the Roman era, and there are writings and drawings dating back to the Himyarite era.
“The village is considered the largest palm oasis in the region, with plenty of fresh wells.”
Abbas said that Al-Qassar has now become an area for tourists and visitors who want to discover its history and that of the Farasan Islands, as well as view the ancient houses in the village.

