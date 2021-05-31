You are here

Saudi Arabia to launch ‘Riyadh Initiative’ in Vienna
Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous.(SPA)
Updated 01 June 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia to launch ‘Riyadh Initiative’ in Vienna
  • Saudi Arabia will launch the initiative under the umbrella of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)
Updated 01 June 2021
SPA

RIYADH: A Saudi delegation headed by Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous, president of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), will launch the Riyadh Initiative called the GlobE Network at the UN headquarters in Vienna next week.
The initiative aims at establishing a global operational network for information exchange between anti-corruption law enforcement authorities.
The initiative was developed in partnership with G20 countries and international organizations, such as INTERPOL, the Egmont Group, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Financial Action Task Force, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund.
Saudi Arabia will launch the initiative under the umbrella of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
It also seeks to launch a capacity-building program within the network of global anti-corruption authorities, particularly in developing countries.
At the launch of the initiative, Al-Kahmous will highlight the Saudi efforts to combat corruption at all levels.
The G20 leaders and anti-corruption ministers welcomed the Riyadh Initiative (GlobE Network) during the Kingdom’s G20 presidency.

 

Topics: National Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha)

Sudanese bank launches first green sukuk for renewable energy

Sudanese bank launches first green sukuk for renewable energy
Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

Sudanese bank launches first green sukuk for renewable energy
  • The 4.75 billion Sudanese pounds fund ($11.3 million) launched by Sanabel aims to finance the production of 55 megawatt hours per day
  • Some $500 million has been invested in solar power in Sudan for an annual output of 500 megawatt hours
Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: A Sudanese bank on Monday launched an investment fund offering what it said was the country’s first green sukuk — or bonds compliant with Islamic banking principles — aimed at financing renewable energy for commercial use.
The 4.75 billion Sudanese pounds fund ($11.3 million) launched by Sanabel, a subsidiary of the Bank of Khartoum, aims to finance the production of 55 megawatt hours per day, according to its prospectus, for industries such as agriculture and mining.
More than 60 percent of Sudan’s population does not have access to electricity, and the country does not produce enough to cover current consumption, according to United Nations estimates. Power cuts have grown more frequent over the past year, while diesel for generators is often scarce and more expensive after recent subsidy cuts.
This has impacted industries from agriculture to health care and has pushed many to seek renewable energy sources such as solar power on an individual basis.
The investment fund, launched in partnership with Nahda Company for Sustainable Development and the Arab-African Company, will be split into sukuk worth 500 Sudanese pounds each.
Some $500 million has been invested in solar power in Sudan for an annual output of 500 megawatt hours, according to Saurest Investment, one of several companies active in the sector.
Sudan’s banking sector is facing a major shake-up as the country emerges from decades of economic isolation and sanctions.

Topics: Sudan Renewable Energy energy Sukuk

Australia’s Victoria state urges patience on COVID-19 lockdown end date

Australia’s Victoria state urges patience on COVID-19 lockdown end date
Updated 17 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

Australia’s Victoria state urges patience on COVID-19 lockdown end date
  • Nine new locally acquired COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday taking the total infections in the clusters to 54
Updated 17 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s Victoria state authorities said on Tuesday that it was still unclear whether a snap one-week lockdown to contain a fresh COVID-19 outbreak would end as planned on Thursday night, as the state grapples with a growing virus outbreak.
Australia’s second-most populous state was plunged into the lockdown on May 27 after the state reported its first locally transmitted cases in nearly three months early last week, forcing its near seven million residents to remain home except for essential business.
Nine new locally acquired COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday taking the total infections in the clusters to 54. Tuesday’s data includes six cases announced on Monday which were recorded after the midnight cut-off deadline.
“I don’t know if there is going to be an extension or not,” Victoria state Health Minister Martin Foley told reporters in Melbourne. He said “significant concerns” remained about community transmission as several venues were added to the hotspot list.
“We are not yet in a position to make that call ... and as soon as we are, we will be sharing that with all Victorians,” said Foley.
About 75 percent of the 4,800 primary contacts traced in the outbreak have now returned a negative test, with results awaited for the rest. Officials said they could trace all three clusters to the overseas traveler who tested positive days after finishing quarantine.
Snap lockdowns, regional border controls and tough restrictions on movement have largely helped Australia escape the higher COVID-19 numbers in many other developed countries. So far, the country has reported more than 30,100 cases and 910 deaths.
Data from ANZ bank showed total spending in Victoria slumped 49 percent in the first three days of lockdown compared with the prior week, as the lockdown shut most of the state’s economy.
Victoria, the mostly badly hit Australian state from COVID-19, was placed under a hard lockdown for more than 100 days late last year in a bid to contain a second wave that resulted in more than 800 deaths.
The state accounts for about 70 percent of total infections in Australia since the pandemic began.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus

Brent hits $70 ahead of OPEC+ meet

Brent hits $70 ahead of OPEC+ meet
Updated 16 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Brent hits $70 ahead of OPEC+ meet
  • Prices were also boosted after data from China showed that factory activity expanded at its fastest this year in May
Updated 16 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent topping $70, as optimism grew over the fuel demand outlook during the summer driving season of the United States, the world’s top oil consumer.
Prices were also boosted after data from China showed that factory activity expanded at its fastest this year in May.
Brent crude futures for August gained 83 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $70.15 a barrel by 0223 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude for July was at $67.61 a barrel, up $1.29, or nearly 2 percent from Friday’s close, with no settlement price for Monday due to a US public holiday.
“While there are concerns over tighter COVID-19 related restrictions across parts of Asia, the market appears to be more focused on the positive demand story from the US and parts of Europe,” analysts from ING Economics said in a note on Tuesday.
“In the US, the summer driving season officially got underway following the Memorial Day weekend, and we have entered this period with gasoline inventories already trending lower, and not too far from a 5-year low for this time of the year.”
Tracking firm GasBuddy said Sunday’s US gasoline demand jumped 9.6 percent above the average of the previous four Sundays, the highest Sunday demand since the summer of 2019.
The price gains were capped, though, as more output is expected to hit the market.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies — known as OPEC+ — are likely to agree to continue to slowly ease supply curbs at a meeting on Tuesday, OPEC sources said, as producers balance an expected recovery in demand against a possible increase in Iranian output.
OPEC+ decided in April to return 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of supply to the market from May to July, as it anticipated global demand would rise despite surging coronavirus cases in India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer.
“We believe that the market will be able to absorb this additional supply, and so would expect the group to confirm that they will increase output as planned over the next 2 months,” ING Economics analysts added.

Topics: Oil Brent

Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries

Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries
Updated 52 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries
  • Ban on inbound travel from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman and the UAE extended until June 15
Updated 52 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday prolonged partial coronavirus curbs in the capital and nearby provinces until mid-June to contain infections that have been decreasing since hitting a peak in April.
Religious gatherings remain capped at 30 percent of venue capacity while dining in restaurants can operate at 20 percent in the capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to at least 13 million people, and nearby provinces.
Non-essential travels will remain prohibited.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the Philippines averaged roughly 6,300 for May, down by a third from April, after the government reduced operating capacity of businesses and limited the movement of people.
Duterte also extended a ban on inbound travel from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates until June 15, to prevent transmission of the coronavirus variant first discovered in India that is circulating widely in that country and the region.
Travelers coming directly from those countries, or with a history of travel to any of them within the last 14 days, will be denied entry. The Philippines has reported 13 COVID-19 cases tied to the more infectious Indian variant known as B.1.617.2.
The Philippines has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

Lebanese military stages ‘national crisis’ drill

Lebanese military stages ‘national crisis’ drill
The Lebanese army announced that it was carrying out the 'Lebanon Wide' military exercise on Monday. (Supplied)
Updated 01 June 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese military stages ‘national crisis’ drill
  • Military exercise comes amid soaring commodity prices, fears of social breakdown
Updated 01 June 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s army carried out large-scale military exercises on Monday to test its readiness to deal with a nationwide crisis.

The “Lebanon Wide” exercise included units from the army, the Internal Security Forces, General Security, State Security, the General Directorate of Customs, the General Directorate of Civil Defense, the Lebanese Red Cross, UNRWA, UNHCR, along with French experts and officers.
The exercise assessed the capability of units to coordinate missions with security forces, and local and international NGOs during a national crisis.
It comes as Lebanon confronts an economic collapse, with the absence of a rescue government, and mounting anger among Lebanese forced to endure long queues outside gas stations, pharmacies and supermarkets.
In a new attempt to resolve the obstacles facing the formation of a rescue government, Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon Nabih Berri met on Monday with Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri.
Hariri did not release a statement at the conclusion of the meeting.
Berri’s office said that the meeting “lasted for two hours, during which the government issue was discussed.”
It said that there was discussion “about the path of forming the government and the steps that had been made, and the atmosphere was positive.”
Berri is seeking to mediate with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Hariri to agree to form a government of 24 ministers, with no “obstructing third” for any party.

FASTFACT

• In a new attempt to resolve the obstacles facing the formation of a rescue government, Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon Nabih Berri met with Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri.

• Hariri did not release a statement at the conclusion of the meeting.

On Oct. 22 last year, the majority of the country’s parliament mandated Hariri to form a new government, and he submitted a draft formation of 18 nonpartisan ministers to Aoun, but it was rejected by the president, who demanded that Hariri personally nominate Christian ministers and employ an obstructing third in the prospective government.
Aoun called parliament to discuss the naming of a prime minister other than Hariri, but on May 22, the parliament affirmed its commitment to assign Hariri unanimously.
Future Movement MP Rola Al-Tabash said: “The chances of forming a government are almost equal to the possibility of obstructing it.”
She added: “There is a side led by the prime minister-designate striving to overcome all obstacles, internally and externally, and another side led by a presidential obsession that creates all obstacles to perpetuate the constitutional distortion, political rifts and social exhaustion.”
Amid the economic crisis, prices of food such as beef and chicken have risen steeply in Lebanon, leading to a crisis among consumers.
Only eight food commodities remain subsidized by the state, with policies in the past covering subsidies for more than 100 common food products.
On Monday, a financial source told Arab News: “The caretaker government does not want to bear the responsibility for lifting subsidies on food commodities, for fear of the security and social repercussions.”
The decision is the responsibility of the government and the Banque du Liban, Lebanon’s central bank, said the source.
“However, in light of the government’s reluctance to swallow this poison, the central bank slowed down the process of supplying traders and importers with fresh dollars — required for importation — to match the official exchange rate of 1,500 Lebanese pounds ($1) to the dollar, and this is what we have seen recently in the issue of fuel and medicines,” the source added.
American University’s Crisis Observatory said the government “has refrained from presenting policies and programs to address the economic, financial and living crisis, except for the decision to refrain from paying eurobonds in March 2020.”
The financial source also warned that due to entanglement, the bread industry “will be affected by the removal of fuel subsidies.”
Also on Monday, Asaad Bayram, Beirut investigate judge, finished questioning lawyer Rami Aliq over the offense of defaming the judicial authority and threatening the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, Judge Ghassan Oweidat.
Bayram ruled to “prevent Aliq from practicing the profession of attorney and entering the justice palaces for two months, and to make him pay a fine instead of arresting him.”
The decision came following Aliq’s work as an activist group supporting the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM).
The FPM supported Judge Ghada Aoun when she stormed the Mecattaf Money Transfer Company — in violation of a judicial decision preventing her from handling a file concerning currency export breaches, which she was investigating.
Aliq went on a hunger strike to protest his arrest, labeling it “a violation of the immunity the legal profession affords him.”
He said that he was “subjected to flagrant violations of the constitution and the charter of human rights, and that he is a prisoner of conscience.”
Many lawyers supporting Aliq gathered in front of Judge Bayram’s office inside the Palace of Justice in Beirut to protest against his treatment.

Topics: Lebanon

