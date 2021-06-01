You are here

  • Home
  • Australia’s Victoria state urges patience on COVID-19 lockdown end date

Australia’s Victoria state urges patience on COVID-19 lockdown end date

Australia’s Victoria state urges patience on COVID-19 lockdown end date
Australia’s second-most populous state was plunged into the lockdown on May 27 after the state reported its first locally transmitted cases in nearly three months. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jbm5e

Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Australia’s Victoria state urges patience on COVID-19 lockdown end date

Australia’s Victoria state urges patience on COVID-19 lockdown end date
  • Nine new locally acquired COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday taking the total infections in the clusters to 54
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s Victoria state authorities said on Tuesday that it was still unclear whether a snap one-week lockdown to contain a fresh COVID-19 outbreak would end as planned on Thursday night, as the state grapples with a growing virus outbreak.
Australia’s second-most populous state was plunged into the lockdown on May 27 after the state reported its first locally transmitted cases in nearly three months early last week, forcing its near seven million residents to remain home except for essential business.
Nine new locally acquired COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday taking the total infections in the clusters to 54. Tuesday’s data includes six cases announced on Monday which were recorded after the midnight cut-off deadline.
“I don’t know if there is going to be an extension or not,” Victoria state Health Minister Martin Foley told reporters in Melbourne. He said “significant concerns” remained about community transmission as several venues were added to the hotspot list.
“We are not yet in a position to make that call ... and as soon as we are, we will be sharing that with all Victorians,” said Foley.
About 75 percent of the 4,800 primary contacts traced in the outbreak have now returned a negative test, with results awaited for the rest. Officials said they could trace all three clusters to the overseas traveler who tested positive days after finishing quarantine.
Snap lockdowns, regional border controls and tough restrictions on movement have largely helped Australia escape the higher COVID-19 numbers in many other developed countries. So far, the country has reported more than 30,100 cases and 910 deaths.
Data from ANZ bank showed total spending in Victoria slumped 49 percent in the first three days of lockdown compared with the prior week, as the lockdown shut most of the state’s economy.
Victoria, the mostly badly hit Australian state from COVID-19, was placed under a hard lockdown for more than 100 days late last year in a bid to contain a second wave that resulted in more than 800 deaths.
The state accounts for about 70 percent of total infections in Australia since the pandemic began.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus

Related

Australia finds more coronavirus infections in nursing homes
World
Australia finds more coronavirus infections in nursing homes
Melbourne enters new coronavirus lockdown
World
Melbourne enters new coronavirus lockdown

Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries

Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries
Updated 35 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries

Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries
  • Ban on inbound travel from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman and the UAE extended until June 15
Updated 35 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday prolonged partial coronavirus curbs in the capital and nearby provinces until mid-June to contain infections that have been decreasing since hitting a peak in April.
Religious gatherings remain capped at 30 percent of venue capacity while dining in restaurants can operate at 20 percent in the capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to at least 13 million people, and nearby provinces.
Non-essential travels will remain prohibited.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the Philippines averaged roughly 6,300 for May, down by a third from April, after the government reduced operating capacity of businesses and limited the movement of people.
Duterte also extended a ban on inbound travel from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates until June 15, to prevent transmission of the coronavirus variant first discovered in India that is circulating widely in that country and the region.
Travelers coming directly from those countries, or with a history of travel to any of them within the last 14 days, will be denied entry. The Philippines has reported 13 COVID-19 cases tied to the more infectious Indian variant known as B.1.617.2.
The Philippines has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

Related

Philippines starts barring travelers from Oman, UAE as COVID-19 safety precaution
Middle-East
Philippines starts barring travelers from Oman, UAE as COVID-19 safety precaution
Philippines to shut border to foreigners as coronavirus cases surge
World
Philippines to shut border to foreigners as coronavirus cases surge

Pakistan to ink debt relief agreements with 4 countries

Pakistan to ink debt relief agreements with 4 countries
Updated 01 June 2021
Khurshid Ahmed

Pakistan to ink debt relief agreements with 4 countries

Pakistan to ink debt relief agreements with 4 countries
  • Pakistan owes nearly $11.54 billion to the Paris Club of country lenders
Updated 01 June 2021
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: Pakistan is to sign four debt relief agreements with Germany, Italy, Canada and the UK in exchange for investments in environmental conservation efforts.

“The memoranda of understanding under the debt-for-nature (DFN) program will be signed on June 5,” Zartaj Gul, state minister for climate change, told Arab News on Sunday.

According to the UN Development Programme (UNDP), under a DFN agreement the lender country agrees to reduce the debtor’s outstanding payments by channeling the money into conservation and climate-related expenses instead.

Gul said that, during the negotiations process, Pakistan assured creditors of its commitment to combat climate change in exchange for “the amount of loans they will forgive.”

Pakistan owes nearly $11.54 billion to the Paris Club of country lenders, including $1.42 billion to Germany, $175 million to Italy, $5 million to the UK, and $403 million to Canada.

According to an April report from the International Monetary Fund, Pakistan has repaid around $40 million to Canada and Germany. It is scheduled to pay an additional $29 million to both countries during the current fiscal year.

“We will not pay back the debts but, against that part of the loan, we will make progress on the restoration of the natural environment whether it be biodiversity conservation or restoration, or be it green jobs,” Gul added.

She explained that the signing of the DFN agreement was part of the event lineup for World Environment Day on June 5, which Pakistan is hosting for the first time.

“Pakistan will seek to highlight environmental issues and showcase the country’s initiatives and its role in global efforts,” Gul said, adding that the country qualified for the DFN deal based on its performance in conservation efforts, including the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami program.

The five-year tree-planting initiative, launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2018, aims to counter extreme weather conditions that scientists link to climate change.

“Our portfolio is very strong as we have done work for the conservation of nature in Pakistan, and it shows our commitment to combat climate change. Pakistan’s efforts are globally recognized. During the last three years, we have shown performance through the Billion Tree Tsunami, Clean Green Pakistan, plastic bag ban, recharge Pakistan, ecosystem restoration, and setting up 23 national parks.”

Helping Gul’s office with the DFN initiative is Pakistan’s Economic Affairs Division, which is working with the UK, Italy, Germany and Canada who have “shown a willingness” to sign the agreement.

In comments to reporters last week, Climate Change Minister Malik Amin Aslam confirmed the four countries’ expression of interest.

“We are hoping to give the good news to the world and Pakistanis that Pakistan is progressing with some countries on the DFN (deal),” Gul said.

Though the exact amount for the agreement remains unknown, Gul said it would be determined after the final ratification of the agreement by the governments.

“These are long-standing and non-payable loans under the current circumstances. Nature-based solutions in exchange for debt relief will not only reduce Pakistan’s debt burden but will also benefit the environment in the country and the region as a whole.”

Topics: Pakistan debt relief UN Development Program (UNDP)

Related

Israel quizzes Filipino envoy over Gaza vote

Israel quizzes Filipino envoy over Gaza vote
Updated 31 May 2021
Ellie Aben

Israel quizzes Filipino envoy over Gaza vote

Israel quizzes Filipino envoy over Gaza vote
  • The vote came after UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet condemned the “indiscriminate rocket attacks by Gaza’s de facto authority Hamas
Updated 31 May 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Israel has summoned the Filipino Ambassador in Tel Aviv over the Philippines’ vote backing the United Nations Human Rights Council’s (UNHRC) probe into violations committed during the latest conflict in Gaza.

In a statement on Sunday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said Philippines Ambassador Macairog Alberto was summoned for “clarification” regarding the Philippines’ vote at the UNHRC on Thursday, “in favor of the establishment of an investigative committee against Israel over events surrounding Operation Guardian of the Walls.”

In a virtual briefing on Monday, Alberto confirmed the meeting between Israel’s Foreign Ministry and the Philippine Embassy without providing more details about the talks.

When questioned about Israel’s reaction to Manila’s support for the UNHRC probe and how it would affect the relations between the two countries, Alberto said the Philippines is “working to preserve good diplomatic relations with the Middle Eastern nation.”

“We are doing everything we can so that the impact of the voting that happened will not affect Filipinos here in Israel as well as our relations with Israel,” said Alberto.

“Rest assured that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Philippine embassy are doing everything to maintain our good relations with Israel,” he added.

Last week, the UNHRC voted to conduct an independent investigation into violations and abuses of international humanitarian law during the latest wave of violence in Occupied Jerusalem.

The vote came after UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet condemned the “indiscriminate rocket attacks by Gaza’s de facto authority Hamas, which claimed 10 lives in Israel, and strikes inside the enclave by Israeli Security Forces that left 242 dead.”

According to Bachelet, the Israeli airstrikes in densely populated areas had “resulted in a high level of civilian fatalities and injuries as well as the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure.”

Such attacks, she said, may constitute war crimes “if found to be indiscriminate and disproportionate in their impact on civilians and civilian objects”.

On the other hand, she said, the “heavy rocket barrage toward Israel” by Hamas and other armed groups also constituted “a clear violation of international humanitarian law.”

The high commissioner made the statement via a video link to the Geneva-based forum during a special session at the request of Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

A resolution that includes the urgent establishment of an international commission of inquiry to investigate violations during the 11-day conflict between Israel and Palestine was adopted during the session.

Pakistan introduced the draft resolution on behalf of the OIC.

Topics: Israel gaza conflict UNHRC

Related

Special Palestine’s UN envoy calls for international action to end Israeli occupation
Middle-East
Palestine’s UN envoy calls for international action to end Israeli occupation
Israeli army say troops shot ‘infiltrator’ from Gaza Strip
Middle-East
Israeli army say troops shot ‘infiltrator’ from Gaza Strip

Question for Denmark: Why could the US allegedly eavesdrop?

Question for Denmark: Why could the US allegedly eavesdrop?
Updated 31 May 2021
AP

Question for Denmark: Why could the US allegedly eavesdrop?

Question for Denmark: Why could the US allegedly eavesdrop?
  • Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hulqvist said it was “unacceptable to eavesdrop on allies”
  • Danish lawmaker Karsten Hoenge said Monday he would quiz the Scandinavian country's defense and justice ministers in parliament about the case
Updated 31 May 2021
AP

COPENHAGEN: Several European nations want Denmark to explain why its foreign secret service allegedly helped the US spy on European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, over seven years ago.
“We want the cards on the table,” said Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hulqvist, adding it was “unacceptable to eavesdrop on allies.”
Danish lawmaker Karsten Hoenge of the left-leaning Socialist People’s Party, which is supporting Denmark’s Social Democratic government, said Monday that he would quiz the Scandinavian country’s defense and justice ministers in parliament about the case.
“The government must explain how come Denmark has been acting as a willing tool for a US intelligence service, and what it will mean for cooperation with Denmark’s neighboring countries,” he said.
The Danish broadcaster DR said Sunday that the Danish Defense Intelligence Service, known in Denmark by its acronym FE, in 2014 conducted an internal investigation into whether the US National Security Agency had used its cooperation with the Danes to spy against Denmark and neigboring countries.
The probe concluded that NSA had eavesdropped on political leaders and officials in Germany, France, Sweden and Norway.
Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said it was “unacceptable if countries that have close allied cooperation should feel the need to spy on each other or obtain information about them.”
Spying on others “creates more mistrust than it creates collaboration. So, it’s not a smart investment for the United States,” she told the Norwegian broadcaster NRK.
According to DR, the alleged set-up between the United States and Denmark was codenamed “Operation Dunhammer.” It reportedly allowed the NSA to obtain data by using the telephone numbers of politicians as search parameters.
DR said its report was based on interviews with nine unnamed sources, all of whom were said to have had access to classified information held by the FE. The military agency allegedly helped the NSA from 2012 to 2014.
“If the news is correct (...) this is not acceptable between allies, very clearly,” said French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country was also allegedly targeted by US intelligence.
“I’m attached to the relation of trust” between Europe and the United States, he told reporters. “There’s no room between us for suspicion.”
Macron urged for the US to make “full clarity” on the “past facts,” but also on “current practices.”
Speaking at the same virtual news conference after bilateral talks Monday between Paris and Berlin, Merkel said the issue of NSA eavesdropping had already been discussed previously with the United States, and Germany had made clear at the time its position that “spying among friends” wasn’t acceptable.
“What was true then is true today as well,” she said.
“I’m reassured that Denmark, the Danish government and the defense minister have said very clearly what they think of these matters,” Merkel added. “As such, I see a good basis, aside from clearing up this matter, to also achieve truly trustful relations.”
Reports in 2013 that the NSA listened in on German government phones, including Merkel’s, prompted a diplomatic spat between Berlin and Washington that soured otherwise good relations with President Barack Obama’s administration.
Still, there were also reports that Germany’s own BND intelligence agency may have helped the US spy on European companies and officials.
Former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, who revealed details of the secret US eavesdropping programs in 2013, reacted to the DR report with a sarcastic tweet in Danish: “Oh, why didn’t anyone warn us?“
In a written comment to DR, Danish Defense Minister Trine Bramsen said the government cannot discuss intelligence matters.
She added the present government has “the same point of view ” as the former Social Democratic government led by Helle Thorning-Schmidt who was in power during that period: “the systematic wiretapping of close allies is unacceptable.”
In August, Bramsen relieved the head of the country’s foreign intelligence service, among others, after an independent watchdog heavily criticized the spy agency for deliberately withholding information and violating Danish laws.
Denmark has two intelligence agencies, the Danish Defense Intelligence Service, which is also responsible for military intelligence, and the domestic Danish Security and Intelligence Service, known by its Danish acronym PET.

Topics: German Chancellor Angela Merkel Denmark intelligence US spy

Related

Update Jailed french tourist in Iran, Benjamin Briere, faces spying charges, lawyer says
Middle-East
Jailed french tourist in Iran, Benjamin Briere, faces spying charges, lawyer says
Iranian-American facing spying charges arrested as he tried to leave Iran
Middle-East
Iranian-American facing spying charges arrested as he tried to leave Iran

Thailand reports record virus cases; delays Bangkok easing

Thailand reports record virus cases; delays Bangkok easing
Updated 31 May 2021
AP

Thailand reports record virus cases; delays Bangkok easing

Thailand reports record virus cases; delays Bangkok easing
  • Government spokesman said public health authorities met with labor and industry officials to discuss better ways to curb infections
  • Record 5,485 new cases, with nearly 2000 in prisons, were reported by the government on Monday
Updated 31 May 2021
AP

BANGKOK: Thailand is redoubling efforts to stop the coronavirus spread in labor camps, factories and markets as the number of new reported cases surged Monday to the highest level so far.
A government spokesman said public health authorities met with labor and industry officials to discuss better ways to curb infections that are concentrated in crowded, high-risk places.
The government reported a record 5,485 new cases on Monday, with nearly 2,000 in prisons. Confirmed deaths increased by 19, bringing the total to 1,031 since the pandemic began.
Concern over the rising numbers prompted the government to overrule a plan by Bangkok’s governor to ease some pandemic restrictions in the capital, including the reopening of parks. The plan, which was to take effect on Tuesday, will be postponed 14 days.
Thailand had managed to keep outbreaks largely under control, at great economic cost especially for tourism, because foreign visitors were largely banned from entering the country. That changed in early April, when a cluster of cases centered on Bangkok bars and clubs spread as many people traveled during the weeklong Thai New Year holiday.
The total number of confirmed cases has now risen to 159,792, of which 82 percent occurred during the latest surge. Many of the cases are concentrated in prisons, housing for construction workers, factories, slums and low-income housing areas.
Last week, workers protested over conditions at the factory where they were working in Petchaburi, in central Thailand. Photos posted online showed workers quarantined in a big, empty building, with blankets laid in rows on a concrete floor.
The Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) factory, one of the largest suppliers of electronics to major companies like Western Digital, Seagate, Hewlett Packard and Panasonic, closed for 14 days beginning May 21 and as of Friday had reported 3,730 confirmed cases.
Officials at the company referred questions to the provincial government, which said a prolonged electricity outage had added to frustrations among the workers, but that conditions had been improved with provision of more water, better food, and fans to better circulate the air.
Bangkok reported 1,356 of the cases on Monday. A spokesperson for the government’s coronavirus center, Apisamai Srirangsan, said the capital is dealing with 45 clusters.
Authorities were analyzing how to stop infections from spreading between workers who live, work and commute in close quarters.
“We noticed that the workers from different factories sometimes live in the same area, and it made the virus spread to other places. Or another assumption is that a lot of them work as sub-contractors, so they have to move from one site to another all the time,” Apisamai said.
In some parts of Bangkok and elsewhere, workers have been ordered to stay inside construction sites.
So far, about 3.3 percent of the country’s roughly 69 million people have received at least one vaccine dose. The government has secured just 7 million vaccine doses in total.
The government has been negotiating to get more supplies that would allow it to fully inoculate about 70 percent of the population by the end of the year. Its earlier plans would have allowed only about 45 percent of the population to be inoculated.
The government has been inching toward reopening the country to tourism, even as it struggles to quash this latest, biggest outbreak, as the pandemic throttles the economy.
Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, governor of the central bank, estimated growth might not return to pre-pandemic levels until early 2023, the Bangkok Post and local other media cited him as saying at a seminar on Monday.

Topics: Thailand #coronavirus BANGKOK

Related

Thailand sets daily record of COVID-19 deaths for second day
World
Thailand sets daily record of COVID-19 deaths for second day
Thailand reports 1,390 new coronavirus infections, 3 new deaths
World
Thailand reports 1,390 new coronavirus infections, 3 new deaths

Latest updates

Australia’s Victoria state urges patience on COVID-19 lockdown end date
Australia’s Victoria state urges patience on COVID-19 lockdown end date
Brent hits $70 on demand prospects of US summer driving season
Brent hits $70 on demand prospects of US summer driving season
Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries
Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries
Lebanese military stages ‘national crisis’ drill
Lebanese military stages ‘national crisis’ drill
Egypt to vaccinate half of its population before end of 2021
Egypt to vaccinate half of its population before end of 2021

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.