Australia finds more coronavirus infections in nursing homes

Healthcare workers administer coronavirus disease tests at a drive-through testing center on the first day of a seven-day lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of an outbreak in Melbourn on May 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

  • Victoria state began a seven-day lockdown on Friday due to a cluster in its capital Melbourne
  • The vast majority of Victoria‘s 820 coronavirus deaths have been in nursing homes
MELBOURNE: Authorities say a COVID-19 cluster in Australia’s second-largest city has spread into to nursing homes.
Victoria state began a seven-day lockdown on Friday due to a cluster in its capital Melbourne.
State health authorities on Monday announced 11 new cases.
A second staff member and a 90-year-old resident of the Arcare Maidstone Aged Care facility in Melbourne were among the new infections. The first infected staff member was reported on Sunday.
The second staff member had also worked at the BlueCross Western Gardens nursing home in Melbourne last week and had not been vaccinated.
The BlueCross facility has gone into lockdown after the news.
Health Minister Martin Foley described the cluster spreading into aged care homes as a “very great concern to the Victorian government.”
The vast majority of Victoria‘s 820 coronavirus deaths have been in nursing homes.

Yemeni information minister warns of continued Houthi attacks in Red Sea

Updated 20 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Yemeni information minister warns of continued Houthi attacks in Red Sea

  • Al-Eryani said such acts by the militia threatened the security and safety of trade ships
  • Kuwait’s ministry of foreign affairs denounced the attack
DUBAI: Yemen’s Information Minister Mu’amar Al-Eryani warned of escalating Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, state news agency Saba News reported.
Al-Eryani said such acts by the militia threatened the security and safety of trade ships and the marine navigation in one of the world’s most significant waterways.
He added that the Houthis used Hodeida ports to launch their attacks with unmanned boobytrapped boats.
Al-Eryani further confirmed the Houthis’ violation of the Sweden Agreement and their implementation of the Iranian agenda to spread chaos in the region.
The minister urged the international community, the United Nations (UN), permanent member states in Security Council and UN and US envoys to Yemen to condemn these attacks.
He also urged them to take serious action against the attacks, which target not only Yemen’s stability but also the international security and world’s interests.
Earlier on Saturday, the Arab Coalition intercepted an explosives-laden drone launched by the militia toward Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait, the alliance command center said.
The attack was condemned by a number countries and organizations including the UAE, Bahrain, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Muslim World League.
Kuwait’s ministry of foreign affairs also denounced the attack. It said in a statement that it supports Saudi Arabia in all the measures it takes to maintain its security and stability.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry also said it condemns such attack that lead to the spread of fear and horror in the region.

China to send 3 male astronauts to its space station in June

Updated 31 May 2021
AP

China to send 3 male astronauts to its space station in June

  • The Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, is the third and largest space station launched by China’s increasingly ambitious space program
  • China has sent 11 astronauts, including two women, into space beginning with Yang’s flight in October 2003
BEIJING: A three-man crew of astronauts will blast off in June for a three-month mission on China’s new space station, according to a space official who was the country’s first astronaut in orbit.
The plans for the station’s first crew were confirmed to state television by Yang Liwei, the manned space program’s deputy chief designer, as an automated spacecraft was launched with fuel and supplies for the Tianhe station.
The Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, is the third and largest space station launched by China’s increasingly ambitious space program. Its core module was launched into orbit April 29.
The Shenzhou 12 capsule carrying the crew will be launched from the Jiuquan base in China’s northwest next month, Yang said in comments broadcast Saturday by China Central Television.
They will practice spacewalks and conduct repairs and maintenance as well as scientific operations.
Yang, who orbited Earth in 2003, gave no details of the astronauts’ identities or a flight date and said the crew will come from the program’s two earliest groups of astronauts.
Asked whether women would be in the crew, Yang said, “on Shenzhou 12 we don’t have them, but missions after that all will have them.”
The Tianzhou-2 spacecraft that docked with Tianhe on Sunday carried 6.8 tons of cargo including space suits, food and equipment for the astronauts and fuel for the station, according to the space program.
The space agency plans a total of 11 launches through the end of next year to deliver two more modules for the 70-ton station, supplies and the crew.
Beijing doesn’t participate in the International Space Station, largely due to US objections. Washington is wary of the Chinese program’s secrecy and its military connections.
China has sent 11 astronauts, including two women, into space beginning with Yang’s flight in October 2003. The first female astronaut was Liu Yang in 2012.
All of China’s astronauts to date have been pilots from the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army.
Astronauts on the Tianhe will practice making spacewalks with two people outside the hull at one time, according to Yang. China’s first spacewalk was made in 2008 by Zhai Zhigang outside the Shenzhou 7 capsule.
Also this month, the Chinese space program landed a probe, the Tianwen-1, on Mars carrying a rover, the Zhurong.

Mass vaccination creates healthy oasis in Brazilian city

Updated 31 May 2021
Reuters

Mass vaccination creates healthy oasis in Brazilian city

  • Serrana was the subject of a study by Instituto Butantan, which produces the Coronavac vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech in Brazil
SAO PAULO: Serrana, a city in southeastern Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, has seen a 95 percent drop in COVID-19 deaths after it concluded vaccination of almost all adults, TV Globo reported on Sunday.
With 45,000 inhabitants Serrana is a healthy oasis in Brazil, which has the world’s second deadliest outbreak with more than 461,000 deaths so far and a very slow immunization pace due to the lack of vaccines.
Serrana was the subject of a study by Instituto Butantan, which produces the Coronavac vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech in Brazil.
When vaccination was starting, the city had an increase in COVID cases, but the spread of the virus was contained once 75 percent of the population was immunized, scientists found.
Scientists divided the city in four areas to try to understand which was the threshold to contain the spread of the virus and found that it was controlled after three areas received the second dose.
The number of symptomatic cases fell 80 percent, and hospitalizations 86 percent. COVID deaths fell 95 percent, according to data given by Butantan to TV Globo.
Serrana is surrounded by cities that are still dealing with a spike in COVID cases. Ribeirao Preto, 15 miles away from Serrana, is going through a lockdown to try to contain the spread of COVID-19.
A similar experiment is underway in another city in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s richest state. The city of Botucatu expects to immunize most of its 148,000 inhabitants with the Astra Zeneca vaccine. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Michael Perry)

US tire maker Goodyear faces allegations of labor abuse in Malaysia, documents show

Updated 31 May 2021
Reuters

US tire maker Goodyear faces allegations of labor abuse in Malaysia, documents show

  • Foreign workers sued company three times in 2019, 2020
  • Court twice ruled in favor of workers, said they were owed back wages
KUALA LUMPUR: American tire manufacturer Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is facing accusations of unpaid wages, unlawful overtime and threats to foreign workers at its Malaysian factory, according to court documents and complaints filed by workers.
In interviews with Reuters, six current and former foreign workers, and officials with Malaysia’s labor department, say Goodyear made wrongful salary deductions, required excessive hours and denied workers full access to their passports.
The department confirmed it had fined Goodyear in 2020 for overworking and underpaying foreign employees. One former worker said the company illegally kept his passport, showing Reuters an acknowledgement letter he signed in January 2020 upon getting it back eight years after he started working at Goodyear.
The allegations, which Reuters is the first to report, initially surfaced when 185 foreign workers filed three complaints against Goodyear Malaysia in the country’s industrial court, two in 2019 and one in 2020, over non-compliance with a collective labor agreement. The workers alleged the company was not giving them shift allowances, annual bonuses and pay increases even though these benefits were available to the local staff, who are represented by a labor union.
The court ruled in favor of the foreign workers in two of the cases last year, saying they were entitled to the same rights as Malaysian employees, according to copies of the judgment published on the court’s website. Goodyear was ordered to pay back wages and comply with the collective agreement, according to the judgment and the workers’ lawyer.
About 150 worker payslips, which the lawyer said were submitted to the court as evidence of unpaid wages and reviewed by Reuters, showed some migrants working as many as 229 hours a month in overtime, exceeding the Malaysian limit of 104 hours.
The foreign workers are claiming about 5 million ringgit ($1.21 million) in unpaid wages, said their lawyer, Chandra Segaran Rajandran. The workers are from Nepal, Myanmar and India.
“They are put in a situation where they are being denied their full rights as what is provided for (by law),” he said, adding that it amounted to “discrimination.”
Goodyear, one of the world’s largest tire makers, has challenged both verdicts at the high court. The appeal decision is expected on July 26. The verdict for the third case, over the same issues, is due in the coming weeks.
Goodyear declined to comment on any of the allegations, citing the court process. According to the court ruling last year, Goodyear Malaysia argued that foreign workers are not entitled to the benefits of the collective agreement because they are not union members.
According to the ruling, a union representative testified that foreign workers are eligible to join and are entitled to the benefits in the collective agreement even if they are not members. The court agreed that the foreign workers’ job scope entitled them to those benefits.
Goodyear told Reuters it has strong policies and practices relating to and protecting human rights.
“We take seriously any allegations of improper behavior relating to our associates, operations and supply chain,” a representative said in an email.
The union — the National Union of Employees in Companies Manufacturing Rubber Products — did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment on the workers’ complaints.
Goodyear’s Malaysia operation is jointly owned by the country’s largest fund manager, Permodalan Nasional Berhad, which directed queries to Goodyear.

Fines and violations
Workers said they faced intimidation from Goodyear after they filed the lawsuits. Goodyear declined to comment.
“The company had different rules for different sets of workers,” said Sharan Kumar Rai, who filed one of the lawsuits and worked at Goodyear in Malaysia from 2012 until last year.
The foreign workers filed the first two lawsuits in July 2019. Soon afterward, Goodyear asked some to sign letters, without their lawyer’s knowledge, that they would withdraw from the legal action, according to their lawyer, police complaints filed in October 2019 and a copy of the letter seen by Reuters. Reporting a complaint to police does not always result in criminal charges but can trigger an investigation.
Industrial court chairman Anna Ng Fui Choo said in her ruling that the letter “was an act of unfair labor practice.”
Malaysia’s labor department told Reuters it had investigated and charged Goodyear in 2020 over nine violations of labor laws, unrelated to the lawsuits, regarding excessive hours and wrongful salary deductions. It fined Goodyear 41,500 ringgit ($10,050), it said.
Malaysia has in recent years faced accusations from its own Human Resources Ministry and authorities in the United States of labor abuse at its factories, which rely on millions of migrant workers to manufacture everything from palm oil to medical gloves and iPhone components.

