You are here

  • Home
  • Riyad Mahrez can draw inspiration from Mohamed Salah and rebound from Champions League heartbreak next season

Riyad Mahrez can draw inspiration from Mohamed Salah and rebound from Champions League heartbreak next season

Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (C) jumps over Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (L) as defender Antonio Ruediger (R) chases them during the UEFA Champions League final. (AFP)
1 / 2
Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (C) jumps over Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (L) as defender Antonio Ruediger (R) chases them during the UEFA Champions League final. (AFP)
Riyad Mahrez can draw inspiration from Mohamed Salah and rebound from Champions League heartbreak next season
2 / 2
Short Url

https://arab.news/22nvr

Updated 9 sec ago
John Duerden

Riyad Mahrez can draw inspiration from Mohamed Salah and rebound from Champions League heartbreak next season

Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (C) jumps over Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (L) as defender Antonio Ruediger (R) chases them during the UEFA Champions League final. (AFP)
  • Manchester City’s loss to Chelsea stopped the Algerian international from joining compatriot Rabah Madjer and Liverpool’s Egyptian star as winner of Europe’s biggest competition 
Updated 9 sec ago
John Duerden

LONDON: Porto has long held a special place in the hearts of Algerian and Arab football players and fans. Back in 1987, Rabah Madjer won the European Cup playing for the city’s famous club as they beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the final, scoring the first and making the second. 

Generations of football fans in the country had grown up learning about such exploits. Last week however, there was an opportunity for a new generation to witness one of their own lift the biggest prize in club football.

Madjer, a legend who also scored for Algeria as they famously defeated West Germany 2-1 at the 1982 World Cup, was hoping that Riyad Mahrez would follow in his footsteps and lead Manchester City to victory over Chelsea in Porto.

“It can only be a great source of pride to see another Algerian player play a final of the most beautiful of competitions,” Madjer said. “And winning it would be a great accomplishment for him.”

Madjer was reflecting the pride that the nation felt upon seeing one of their own shining on the biggest stage of all.

“He has progressed and his progress does not surprise me. For having had him as a player in the [international] selection, he is a very serious and ambitious boy. Joining a big club like Manchester City and playing there regularly has allowed him to reveal himself, to assert himself and to flourish. “ he added. 

There was optimism in Algeria going into the game. The signs were good, very good. 

May 2021 started with Mahrez providing a masterclass against Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final, a performance that earned the team a place in the final and the player a tag as one of the most in-form and dangerous attackers in the world.

May 2021 ended in despair however as Chelsea ran out 1-0 winners in Porto with Kai Havertz grabbing the only goal just before half-time. 




Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (L) reacts to the loss as Chelsea’s players celebrate the win in the UEFA Champions League final. (AFP)

Mahrez has had a fantastic season, scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists that played a big part in Manchester City winning the English Premier League as well as the Carabao Cup. Many of the headlines around the final focused on the selection and tactics employed by City coach Pep Guardiola but it is frustrating that such a great personal campaign for the forward ended on such a low. For his army of fans across the Middle East and Africa, it’s a little like deja vu and for Mahrez that provides hope. The Algerian star can find solace in the tale of an Egyptian superstar.

In 2018, Mohamed Salah had also enjoyed a fantastic season for Liverpool, leading the team to the final against Real Madrid in the biggest club competition in the world. Much of the talk in the lead-up to the game was focused on Salah and how he could lead Liverpool to European title number six.

But then came a first-half injury which put paid to those hopes (and affected the player and country at the World Cup just weeks later) and the Reds ended up losing 3-1. It was a heartbreaking night for the player and the club — and there wasn’t even the English Premier League title as consolation.

A year later Salah was back in the final and scored almost immediately as Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid. He ended the season lifting the trophy and becoming only the third Arabian player to get his hands on ol’ big ears (Achraf Hakimi of Morocco got a medal in 2018 with Real Madrid but did not appear in the final).  It was the kind of redemption that football specializes in and since then Salah has cemented his place as one of the game’s true superstars.

READ MORE

Riyad Mahrez thanked fans in the Middle East for their loyal support before Manchester City’s first ever appearance in the Champions League final, which they went on to lose 1-0 to Premier League rivals Chelsea. More here.

That Mahrez could follow in Salah’s footsteps is not out of the question.

Despite the loss, City are still probably the most feared team in Europe and have a good chance of returning to the final next year. There is still a good chance the former Leicester player will still have a central role in the team’s success. 

Yet you never know. Things change quickly in football especially at the Etihad with reports over the last few days that the 30 year-old may not be around at the Etihad for much longer with Arsenal interested. Boss of the Gunners, Mikel Arteta knows the player well from his time as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City. 

Surely his fans back in Algeria and the Arab world will be hoping however that he follows Salah and stays where he is. The words of Madjer will still ring as true next year as they did last week.

“What I can tell you – and what is certain – is that if he wins the Champions League, he will have gained stripes and a big place among the greats.”

Topics: football soccer Manchester city Premier league UEFA Champions League Riyad Mahrez Algeria

Related

Riyad Mahrez thanks Middle East fans for support, dreams of Champions League glory with Man City
Sport
Riyad Mahrez thanks Middle East fans for support, dreams of Champions League glory with Man City
Mahrez double fires Man City into Champions League final
Sport
Mahrez double fires Man City into Champions League final

Riyad Mahrez can draw inspiration from Mohamed Salah and rebound from Champions League heartbreak next season

Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (C) jumps over Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (L) as defender Antonio Ruediger (R) chases them during the UEFA Champions League final. (AFP)
Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (C) jumps over Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (L) as defender Antonio Ruediger (R) chases them during the UEFA Champions League final. (AFP)
Updated 14 min 21 sec ago
John Duerden

Riyad Mahrez can draw inspiration from Mohamed Salah and rebound from Champions League heartbreak next season

Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (C) jumps over Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (L) as defender Antonio Ruediger (R) chases them during the UEFA Champions League final. (AFP)
  • Manchester City’s loss to Chelsea stopped the Algerian international from joining compatriot Rabah Madjer and Liverpool’s Egyptian star as winner of Europe’s biggest competition 
Updated 14 min 21 sec ago
John Duerden

LONDON: Porto has long held a special place in the hearts of  Algerian and Arab football players and fans. Back in 1987, Rabah Madjer won the European Cup playing for the city’s famous club as they beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the final, scoring the first and making the second. 

Generations of football fans in the country had grown up learning about such exploits. Last week however, there was an opportunity for a new generation to witness one of their own lift the biggest prize in club football.

Madjer, a legend who also scored for Algeria as they famously defeated West Germany 2-1 at the 1982 World Cup, was hoping that Riyad Mahrez would follow in his footsteps and lead Manchester City to victory over Chelsea in Porto.

“It can only be a great source of pride to see another Algerian player play a final of the most beautiful of competitions,” Madjer said. “And winning it would be a great accomplishment for him.”

Madjer was reflecting the pride that the nation felt upon seeing one of their own shining on the biggest stage of all.

“He has progressed and his progress does not surprise me. For having had him as a player in the [international] selection, he is a very serious and ambitious boy. Joining a big club like Manchester City and playing there regularly has allowed him to reveal himself, to assert himself and to flourish. “ he added. 

There was optimism in Algeria going into the game. The signs were good, very good. 

May 2021 started with Mahrez providing a master class against Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final a, performance that earned the team a place in the final and the player a tag as one of the most in-form and dangerous attackers in the world.

May 2021 ended in despair however as Chelsea ran out 1-0 winners in Porto with Kai Havertz grabbing the only goal just before half-time. 

Mahrez has had a fantastic season, scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists that played a big part in Manchester City winning the English Premier League as well as the Carabao Cup. Many of the headlines around the final focused on the selection and tactics employed by City coach Pep Guardiola but it is frustrating that such a great personal campaign for the forward ended on such a low. For his army of fans across the Middle East and Africa, it’s a little like deja vu and for Mahrez that provides hope. The Algerian star can find solace in the tale of an Egyptian superstar.

In 2018, Mohamed Salah had also enjoyed a fantastic season for Liverpool, leading the team to the final against Real Madrid in the biggest club competition in the world. Much of the talk in the lead-up to the game was focused on Salah and how he could lead Liverpool to European title number six.

But then came a first-half injury which put paid to those hopes (and affected the player and country at the World Cup just weeks later) and the Reds ended up losing 3-1. It was a heartbreaking night for the player and the club — and there wasn’t even the English Premier League title as consolation.

A year later Salah was back in the final and scored almost immediately as Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid. He ended the season lifting the trophy and becoming only the third Arabian player to get his hands on ol’ big ears (Achraf Hakimi of Morocco got a medal in 2018 with Real Madrid but did not appear in the final).  It was the kind of redemption that football specializes in and since then Salah has cemented his place as one of the game’s true superstars.

That Mahrez could follow in Salah’s footsteps is not out of the question.

Despite the loss, City are still probably the most feared team in Europe and have a good chance of returning to the final next year. There is still a good chance the former Leicester player will still have a central role in the team’s success. 

Yet you never know. Things change quickly in football especially at the Etihad with reports over the last few days that the 30 year-old may not be around at the Etihad for much longer with Arsenal interested. Boss of the Gunners, Mikel Arteta knows the player well from his time as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City. 

Surely his fans back in Algeria and the Arab world will be hoping however that he follows Salah and stays where he is. The words of Madjer will still ring as true next year as they did last week.

“What I can tell you – and what is certain – is that if he wins the Champions League, he will have gained stripes and a big place among the greats.”

Topics: football soccer Manchester city Premier league UEFA Champions League Riyad Mahrez Algeria

Related

Riyad Mahrez thanks Middle East fans for support, dreams of Champions League glory with Man City
Sport
Riyad Mahrez thanks Middle East fans for support, dreams of Champions League glory with Man City
Mahrez double fires Man City into Champions League final
Sport
Mahrez double fires Man City into Champions League final

Messi negotiations ‘going well’, says Barcelona president

Messi negotiations ‘going well’, says Barcelona president
Updated 01 June 2021
AFP

Messi negotiations ‘going well’, says Barcelona president

Messi negotiations ‘going well’, says Barcelona president
  • "We want to agree a new contract with Leo. It's going well, but it's not done," said Laporta
  • Signing Messi to a new contract did not depend on the outcome of an audit the club is carrying out
Updated 01 June 2021
AFP

BARCELONA: Barcelona’s president Joan Laporta repeated on Tuesday that negotiations with Lionel Messi “are going well,” less than a month before the Argentine star’s club contract expires.
“We are in talks with Leo’s representatives,” Laporta said at the official presentation of center-back Eric Garcia, who has joined from Manchester City, as a Barcelona player.
“I said it the other day, it’s going well and we hope they continue to make progress.”
“We want to agree a new contract with Leo. It’s going well, but it’s not done.”
Messi’s contract with Barcelona expires on June 30.
Laporta said signing Messi to a new contract did not depend on the outcome of an audit the club is carrying out to find out the exact state of its finances.
“We more or less already have the results for this year under control. This audit, when we finish it in July, will give us more data, but for this deal in particular, we had already made a provision, we had prepared a strategy,” Laporta said.
“I have always said that the Leo issue is not a money issue for his part,” said Laporta.
“He is showing a lot of understanding, and it is not a question of money, he wants to continue with this process and wants to have a competitive team with which to win Champions League and league titles.”
“None of the signings we are making are being made in relation to these negotiations. We know that Leo wants to stay, but he has other offers.”
Laporta drew a parallel with Garcia, saying the player, a free agent, had other offers but chose Barcelona.
“Leo is in a similar situation with his desire to play for Barca. I hope that will also be decisive.”

Topics: Barcelona Joan Laporta Lionel Messi

Related

With Barcelona out of title race, Messi has future to decide
Sport
With Barcelona out of title race, Messi has future to decide
Laporta believes he can convince Messi to stay
Sport
Laporta believes he can convince Messi to stay

Japan’s vaccine push ahead of Olympics looks to be too late

Japan’s vaccine push ahead of Olympics looks to be too late
Updated 01 June 2021
AP

Japan’s vaccine push ahead of Olympics looks to be too late

Japan’s vaccine push ahead of Olympics looks to be too late
  • Japan is vowing to soon start administering 1 million doses daily from its current 500,000 daily jabs
  • More than three months into its vaccination campaign, only 2.7 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated
Updated 01 June 2021
AP

TOKYO: It may be too little, too late.

That’s the realization sinking in as Japan scrambles to catch up on a frustratingly slow vaccination drive less than two months before the Summer Olympics, delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to start.

The Olympics risk becoming an incubator for “a Tokyo variant,” as 15,000 foreign athletes and tens of thousands officials, sponsors and journalists from about 200 countries descend on — and potentially mix with — a largely unvaccinated Japanese population, said Dr. Naoto Ueyama, a physician, head of the Japan Doctors Union.

With infections in Tokyo and other heavily populated areas currently at high levels and hospitals already under strain treating serious cases despite a state of emergency, experts have warned there is little slack in the system.

Even if the country succeeds in meeting its goal of fully vaccinating all 36 million elderly by the end of July — already a week into the Games — about 70 percent of the population would not be inoculated. And many have dismissed the target as overly optimistic anyway.

To meet it, Japan is vowing to soon start administering 1 million doses daily. It currently is only giving 500,000 per day, already a big improvement after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on military doctors and nurses and started making legal exceptions to recruit other vaccinators in order to boost the drive.

“Vaccinations under the current pace are not going to help prevent infections during the Olympics,” Tokyo Medical Association Chairman Haruo Ozaki said. “The Olympics can trigger a global spread of different variants of the virus.”

The International Olympic Committee says more than 80 percent of athletes and staff staying in the Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will be vaccinated — and they are expected to remain largely in a bubble at the village and venues.

But vaccination rates are not clear for other participants coming from abroad, including hard-hit regions, and experts warn that even strict rules won’t prevent all mingling, especially among non-athletes.

Prominent medical journals have questioned the wisdom of pushing ahead with the Tokyo Games and the Asahi Shimbun — the country’s second-largest newspaper — has called for them to be canceled, reflecting widespread opposition to holding the Olympics now among the Japanese population.

But the government has said it’s determined to push ahead, with the viability of Suga’s leadership and geopolitical competition with rival Beijing, the next Olympics host, as well as the health of millions, on the line.

“By using a new weapon called vaccines and taking firm preventive measures, it is fully possible” to hold the Olympics safely, Suga told a parliamentary session Tuesday.

Officials are now desperately trying to think of ways to increase the shots at a time when medical workers are already under pressure treating COVID-19 patients. Many say they have no extra resources to help with the Olympics, if, for instance, the boiling Japanese summer causes widespread cases of heat stroke. Some local leaders in and around Tokyo have rejected the Olympics organizers’ requests to set aside beds for athletes.

Dr. Shigeru Omi, former World Health Organization regional director and a head of a government taskforce, said it is crucial to start inoculating younger people, who are seen as likely to spread the virus, as soon as possible.

More than three months into Japan’s vaccination campaign, only 2.7 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The country started its rollout with health care workers in mid-February, months behind many other countries because Japan required additional clinical testing here, a step many experts say was medically meaningless.

Inoculations for the elderly, who are more likely to suffer serious problems when infected, started in mid-April, but were slowed by initial supply shortages, cumbersome reservation procedures and a lack of medical workers to give shots.

But there are signs of improvement. The vaccine supply has increased and despite earlier expectations of a hesitant response to vaccines in general, senior citizens fearful of the virus are rushing to inoculation sites.

Since May 24, Japan has deployed 280 military doctors and nurses in Tokyo and the badly hit city of Osaka. More than 33,000 vaccination sites now operate across Japan, and more are coming, said Taro Kono, the minister in charge of vaccinations.

In Sumida, a district in downtown Tokyo where boxing events will be held, vaccinations for its 61,000 elderly residents began on May 10, and within two weeks, 31 percent of them had gotten their first shots, compared to the national average of 3.7 percent. Sumida is now looking to start inoculating younger people later this month, well ahead of schedule.

Close coordination among primary care doctors, hospitals and residents, as well as flexibility, have contributed to smooth progress, Sumida district spokesperson Yosuke Yatabe said.

“It’s like a factory line,” Yatabe said.

Ryuichiro Suzuki, a 21-year-old university student in Tokyo, said he is frustrated with Japan’s lagging vaccination campaign.

“I saw that some of my friends overseas have been vaccinated, but my turn won’t come until later this summer,” he said. “The risk-averse government took extra caution even when our primary goal was to get back to normal as soon as possible.”

Kono, the vaccine minister, said more large-scale inoculation centers are getting underway, including at hundreds of college campuses and offices to start vaccinating younger people from June 21.

Beyond the concerns about the Olympics and despite the fact that Japan has seen fewer cases and deaths compared to the United States and other advanced nations, the country’s slow pace of vaccinations and its prolonged, often toothless state of emergency could also delay its economic recovery for months, said Masaya Sasaki, senior economist at the Nomura Research Institute.

And despite repeated expressions of official government confidence in the Games being safe, there are fears here of what might happen if vaccinations don’t pick up.

“The Olympics, billed as a recovery Games, can trigger a new disaster,” said Ueyama, of the Japan Doctors Union.

Topics: Japan Tokyo Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo 2020 Olympics COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic Coronavirus Vaccines vaccinations 2020 Tokyo Olympics vaccination

Related

Japanese doctor warns holding Games could lead to “Olympic virus” strain
Sport
Japanese doctor warns holding Games could lead to “Olympic virus” strain

Adidas announces landmark partnership with Challenge Team, Saudi’s first ever Women’s Football League champions

Adidas announces landmark partnership with Challenge Team, Saudi’s first ever Women’s Football League champions
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

Adidas announces landmark partnership with Challenge Team, Saudi’s first ever Women’s Football League champions

Adidas announces landmark partnership with Challenge Team, Saudi’s first ever Women’s Football League champions
  • The partnership aims to support the Kingdom’s efforts as part of the 2030 Vision to empower and create opportunities for women of the region
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Adidas MENA has revealed the official sponsorship of Challenge football team, winners of Saudi Arabia’s first ever Women’s Football League (WFL).

Through this announcement, Adidas aims to support Saudi Arabia’s efforts as part of the 2030 vision to empower and create opportunities for women of the region.

Commenting on the partnership with the Riyadh based team, Rawh Al-Arfaj , Challenge Team Founder and CEO said, “We are honored to be the first female football team to be sponsored by adidas in Saudi Arabia. We’ve really seen Challenge Football Team gain momentum since the establishment of the first Women’s Football League in Saudi Arabia in 2020, and we hope to inspire girls and women in Saudi Arabia and beyond to pursue their passion.”

Rawh Al-Arfaj , Challenge Team Founder and CEO. (Adidas MENA)

The WFL - over 600 players and 24 teams taking part - was launched by Saudi Arabia’s Sports For All (SFA) in partnership with the Ministry of Sports and took place across Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam as part of the Quality of Life program, Vision 2030.

On Dec. 17, 2020, Challenge Team defeated Jeddah Eagles to take home the WFL title and the prize money of $40,000.

“I joined the Challenge family in 2018 and I am honored to be part of the team’s  continuous achievements and ambition to succeed,” Haneen Al-Amari, Challenge Football Team midfielder said.

“We’ve seen Challenge Football team gain momentum since the establishment of the first women’s football league in Saudi Arabia in 2020, and we hope to inspire girls and women in Saudi Arabia and beyond to pursue their passion,” she added. “Special thanks to adidas for supporting our goals and believing in our vision.”

Challenge Team midfielder Haneen Al-Amari holding the Women's Football League trophy. (Adidas MENA)

 

Topics: Women's Football Saudi Arabia Women's Sport Saudi Vision 2030 sport football

Related

Saudi’s young footballers to face Tunisia and Yemen in 2021 Arab Cup U-20
Sport
Saudi’s young footballers to face Tunisia and Yemen in 2021 Arab Cup U-20
Kuwaiti football looks to undo decades of neglect to challenge region’s best
Sport
Kuwaiti football looks to undo decades of neglect to challenge region’s best

Al-Hilal’s Bafetimbi Gomis displaces Abderrazak Hamdallah as Saudi Pro League’s top scorer

After two seasons of finishing second behind Abderrazak Hamdallah (L), Al-Hilal's Bafetimbi Gomis has finally claimed the SPL's top scorer award. (Arriyadiyah)
After two seasons of finishing second behind Abderrazak Hamdallah (L), Al-Hilal's Bafetimbi Gomis has finally claimed the SPL's top scorer award. (Arriyadiyah)
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

Al-Hilal’s Bafetimbi Gomis displaces Abderrazak Hamdallah as Saudi Pro League’s top scorer

After two seasons of finishing second behind Abderrazak Hamdallah (L), Al-Hilal's Bafetimbi Gomis has finally claimed the SPL's top scorer award. (Arriyadiyah)
  • Gomis managed to score against 12 different clubs, including four goals against Al-Ain and a hat-trick against Al-Wehda
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Hilal’s French forward Bafetimbi Gomis has been crowned the Saudi Pro League (SPL) top scorer for the 2020-21 season, replacing Al-Nassr’s Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah, who has claimed the honor for the past two seasons.

Gomis’s 24 goals played a major part in Al-Hilal’s record-extending 17th league title, the 62nd trophy in the club’s history.

Gomis managed to score against 12 different clubs, including four goals against Al-Ain and a hat-trick against Al-Wehda, only failing to find the net against Abha, Al-Raed and Al-Ittihad during the season.

He also succeeded in converting eight penalties, only missing once from the spot.

The 25-year-old striker displayed his goal-scoring versatility with 16 goals off his right foot, and four each with his left foot and head.

Since joining Al-Hilal in Aug. 2018, Gomis has consistently competed for the title of SPL top scorer but has fallen short.

The 21 goals in his first season were only enough to earn him second spot behind Hamdallah. Last season, he once again finished runner-up to the Moroccan with 27 goals.

Last July, Al-Hilal’s management renewed Gomis’s contract, taking his stay in Riyadh until the end of the 2021-22 season, although the striker recently revealed that his future was still up in the air regarding the coming season.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League Bafetimbi Gomis

Related

On Sunday Gomis scored the goal that clinched a 17th Saudi league title for Al-Hilal. (Arriyadiyah)
Sport
Delighted Gomis admits Al-Hilal future remains up in air
Celebration time for Al-Hilal as Bafetimbi Gomis confirms legendary status at 17-time Saudi champions
Sport
Celebration time for Al-Hilal as Bafetimbi Gomis confirms legendary status at 17-time Saudi champions

Latest updates

Suez Canal Authority showing ‘full flexibility’ in Ever Given compensation talks
Suez Canal Authority showing ‘full flexibility’ in Ever Given compensation talks
NCB, Samba units to merge in Q3
NCB, Samba units to merge in Q3
Riyad Mahrez can draw inspiration from Mohamed Salah and rebound from Champions League heartbreak next season
Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (C) jumps over Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (L) as defender Antonio Ruediger (R) chases them during the UEFA Champions League final. (AFP)
Riyad Mahrez can draw inspiration from Mohamed Salah and rebound from Champions League heartbreak next season
Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (C) jumps over Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (L) as defender Antonio Ruediger (R) chases them during the UEFA Champions League final. (AFP)
Philippines tops list of ASEAN nations with highest daily tally of COVID-19 jabs
Philippines tops list of ASEAN nations with highest daily tally of COVID-19 jabs

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.