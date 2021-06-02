You are here

  Indian doctors slam yoga guru's medicine critique

Indian doctors slam yoga guru’s medicine critique

Indian doctors slam yoga guru's medicine critique
The popular guru Swami Ramdev blamed medical practitioners for India’s growing death toll amid a deadly second wave of COVID-19 in the country. (AFP)
Indian doctors slam yoga guru's medicine critique

Indian doctors slam yoga guru’s medicine critique
  • Doctors condemn Ramdev’s ‘disparaging’ remarks over COVID-19 deaths
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Thousands of Indian doctors observed a Black Day on Tuesday to protest controversial yoga guru Swami Ramdev’s comments accusing medical practitioners of several coronavirus disease (COVID-19) deaths across the country and terming allopathy as a “failed science.”

“We want Ramdev to apologize in public for his disparaging remarks,” Dr. Manish Kumar, president of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association, told Arab News.
Medical staff at several hospitals across the country participated in demonstrations, holding placards and calling for the arrest of Ramdev, founder of the company Patanjali Ayurved.
“We are observing a Black Day without stopping our regular work. While the government is working under so much stress, Ramdev is making such a statement to push his Ayurvedic business,” Kumar said, adding: “If he does not apologize, we will approach the government and then the court.”
On May 20, the popular guru, who enjoys a massive cult following across India, blamed medical practitioners for the country’s growing death toll amid a deadly second wave of COVID-19 in the country.
“Lakhs of patients have died because of allopathic medicines, rather than a shortage of oxygen,” he told supporters in the northern Indian city of Haridwar, where he runs a yoga training center and oversees a $100 million business empire selling Ayurvedic products.

Four days later, Ramdev issued an apology after the Indian government asked him to do so, but soon issued an open letter to the premier medical body, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), with 25 questions, including “whether allopathy offered permanent relief from ailments.”
He also declared that nobody could arrest him in the letter.
On Sunday, Ramdev irked more medical staff by questioning the vaccine’s efficacy, adding that he would not be taking it and asking the public to instead follow yoga and Ayurveda practices to avoid contracting COVID-19.
The IMA, in turn, sent Ramdev a defamation notice for his remarks and demanded he apologize within 15 days or otherwise face a $150 million penalty.
On Monday, however, Ramdev said that his statements had been misunderstood.
“I respect allopathy and allopathic doctors. Their contribution is immense to the medical field and society,” he told reporters, adding: “Our drive is not against them but against those who sell medicines at exorbitant prices and treat patients as revenue-earning customers.”

Masked militants from the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas, hold their national flags while marching with their rifles along the streets of Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Friday, May 28, 2021. (AP)
Pakistan decries use of hospital image for 'Hamas HQ' post

Pakistan decries use of hospital image for ‘Hamas HQ’ post
  • The attacks killed more than 240 people in the Palestinian territory between May 10 and May 21 when a cease-fire was announced
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has taken “serious exception” to an Israeli far-right politician’s use of an image of a hospital in the capital city Islamabad, claiming it was a Hamas headquarters and “the largest medical complex in Gaza,” foreign office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.
“We have seen the statement by Israel’s former war minister and we believe that it is casual misjudgment at best, and deliberate misrepresentation at worst,” Chaudhari told Arab News.
“We also take serious exception to the fact that a Pakistani building was misquoted in the statement,” he added.
Since last month, Pakistan has launched a diplomatic onslaught in support of Palestine and to mobilize international support against Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.
The attacks killed more than 240 people in the Palestinian territory between May 10 and May 21 when a cease-fire was announced.
On May 20, Israeli far-right politician and former war minister Naftali Bennett posted a video on Twitter showing an image of a hospital that he said was the “largest medical complex in Gaza” and a Hamas headquarters from where the group was “conducting terror actions against Israel.”
Social media users were quick to point out that the photo was of the Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad.
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special representative on the Middle East, Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, called Bennett’s video a deliberate attempt to mislead the world.

Nation objects to Bennett’s misuse of photo depicting the Shifa International Hospital as group’s headquarters in Gaza.

“Israel is frustrated due to Pakistan’s active role in highlighting the Palestinian issue and Israeli atrocities in front of the whole world,” Ashrafi told Arab News.
“It is a deliberate attempt to mislead and deceive the world as Israel has destroyed actual health facilities in Gaza. We condemn this attempt to malign Pakistan.”
Ashrafi added: “Pakistan will continue its support for the Palestinian people till the formation of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”
Shuja Rauf, a spokesperson for Shifa, said that it was “clear that the image of Shifa International Hospital (SIH) Islamabad has been shown mistakenly.”
“SIH is Pakistan’s leading private-sector hospital, accredited with the Joint Commission, United States. The hospital has been providing quality health care services to Pakistanis for over 28 years. We accordingly emphasize to remove the said visual,” Rauf said.

Belarus activist stabs himself in neck in court: rights group

Belarus activist stabs himself in neck in court: rights group
AFP

Belarus activist stabs himself in neck in court: rights group

Belarus activist stabs himself in neck in court: rights group
  • Latypov, detained in September, went on trial in Minsk on multiple charges including creating protest symbols and resisting law enforcement
  • After his father was questioned, Latypov climbed on a bench and stabbed himself in the neck with what appeared to be a pen
AFP

MOSCOW: A Belarusian political activist stabbed himself in the neck on the first day of his trial Tuesday and was rushed to hospital, a rights group said.
Viasna, an independent rights group monitoring the trial of Stepan Latypov, said it believed the activist had tried to commit suicide following pressure in detention.
Thousands of opposition activists and protesters have been arrested and gone on trial in a harsh crackdown on anti-government demonstrations that erupted last year.
Latypov, 41, was detained in September and went on trial in the capital Minsk on Tuesday on multiple charges including creating protest symbols and resisting law enforcement.
Viasna said he appeared in court with bruises and that after his father was questioned Latypov climbed on a bench and stabbed himself in the neck with what appeared to be a pen.
“Stepan turned blue and lay down on the bench, an ambulance was called,” Viasna said.
Unconscious, he was taken out of the courtroom and hospitalized, Viasna said.
The Belarusian health ministry said Tuesday evening that Latypov had regained consciousness and his life was not in danger.
“All necessary medical measures have been taken,” the ministry said on its Telegram account.
“The patient is in a stable condition, there is no danger of death.”
Latypov had told his father he had come under pressure in detention, said Viasna, which along with other groups declared him a political prisoner last year.
Prominent opposition politician Andrei Sannikov said it was an “act of desperation” and another demonstration of the “murderous nature” of President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime.
Belarus was gripped by months of demonstrations that erupted after a disputed presidential election last August saw Lukashenko claim a sixth term in office.
Security forces cracked down hard on the protests, detaining and imprisoning thousands of demonstrators and pushing opposition leaders into exile. Several people died in the unrest.
Another Belarusian political activist, 50-year-old Vitold Ashurok, died in jail in the east of the country last month, reportedly of cardiac arrest.
Belarus has faced a global outcry after Lukashenko’s government ordered the diversion of a European flight over its airspace on May 23 and arrested dissident Roman Protasevich who was on board.

Philippines tops list of ASEAN nations with highest daily tally of COVID-19 jabs

Philippines tops list of ASEAN nations with highest daily tally of COVID-19 jabs
Ellie Aben

Philippines tops list of ASEAN nations with highest daily tally of COVID-19 jabs

Philippines tops list of ASEAN nations with highest daily tally of COVID-19 jabs
  • Future targets include an increase in the number of vaccines administered every day to reach herd immunity
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines is inoculating the highest number of people against COVID-19 every day, topping the list of major ASEAN nations with its vaccination program, Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr., the country’s vaccine chief, has said.

In his presentation, made during President Rodrigo Duterte’s address to the nation late on Monday night, Galvez added that the Philippines had crossed the five million mark of COVID-19 vaccines administered on Friday, in line with the government’s ambitious mass immunization program.

“We’ve tripled our outputs in March and April, where we vaccinated only one million in 40 days. Now . . . even before May ended, we have vaccinated three million (people),” Galvez said, adding that the Philippines had posted a one-million-per-week vaccination rate for two consecutive weeks.

As of May 30, a total of 5,180,721 doses had been administered. Of these, 3,974,350 people have received the first dose, while 1,206,371 have been vaccinated with both doses.

This equates to more than one million people who had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, he said.

“The Philippines has achieved the highest output . . . among the five largest ASEAN countries,” he said, referring in part to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

“That means we have the most number of jabs given each day . . . We have surpassed Thailand and Indonesia in terms of jabs per day,” he said.

According to official data, he said, the government now administers up to 150,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine daily.

Galvez said they also “expect the country’s vaccine supply to stabilize by July,” as the COVAX facility — a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines — has committed to providing a steady supply of more than two million doses every month.

He also discussed US President Joe Biden’s decision to share 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with other countries, with the Philippines marked as one of its top-priority recipients.

The business sector, Galvez said, was also ready and committed to manufacturing more vaccines.

“The number of operational vaccination sites is based on the current supply of vaccines in the country. Once additional supplies arrive, the number of active sites will increase, and our vaccination pace will ramp up,” Galvez said.

He said that the government aimed to increase its daily vaccinations to 500,000 a day in the third quarter of 2021 and then to 740,000 vaccine shots daily by the fourth quarter to reach herd immunity targets.

On Tuesday, Galvez said in a forum that the Philippine government continues to recalibrate its strategies to address vaccine hesitancy among Filipinos and is working closely with the private sector in developing a post-COVID-19 strategy to protect more lives and fast-track the nation’s economic recovery.

“From targeting individuals, we are now shifting our focus to families, which is the foundation of our society. We believe that word-of-mouth from trusted family members could help to positively influence the general public’s perception about our vaccination program,” he said.

UK asylum policy overhaul would see thousands of women, children rejected: Study

Migrants picked up at sea whilst Crossing the English Channel, but intercepted by UK Border Force officials, and taken into Dover. (AFP/File Photo)
Migrants picked up at sea whilst Crossing the English Channel, but intercepted by UK Border Force officials, and taken into Dover. (AFP/File Photo)
Arab News

UK asylum policy overhaul would see thousands of women, children rejected: Study

Migrants picked up at sea whilst Crossing the English Channel, but intercepted by UK Border Force officials, and taken into Dover. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Scottish Refugee Council CEO: ‘Abandoning people fleeing war, persecution is not who we are in UK’
  • Top 5 countries from where refugees accepted by Britain: Iran, Sudan, Syria, Eritrea, Afghanistan
Arab News

LONDON: Thousands of women and child refugees will be refused entry to Britain if the government’s New Plan for Immigration is enacted, including those fleeing war-torn countries, according to research by Together With Refugees, a coalition of over 200 national and local organizations.

If pushed through Parliament, the new regulations would mean that most arrivals who would now be accepted as refugees — covering people fleeing war or persecution — would not be recognized by the UK.

Analysis found that the top five countries from where refugees are accepted by the UK are Iran, Sudan, Syria, Eritrea and Afghanistan.

Refugee organizations and human rights campaigners are now urging the government to abandon the plan.

Research using past government data has revealed that two in three women and children who were accepted by the UK as refugees would be refused under the new changes. Women and children make up half of the refugees accepted each year by the UK.

As part of the study, a poll revealed that 64 percent of Britons believe that the UK should accept refugees fleeing conflict and persecution.

“Abandoning people fleeing war and persecution, including women and children, is not who we are in the UK,” said the coalition’s spokesperson, CEO of the Scottish Refugee Council and former asylum seeker Sabir Zazai.

A Moroccan boy who used empty plastic bottles to swim to Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta this week said he would rather die than go back to Morocco. Click here for more.

“These are mothers escaping war-torn Syria, women fleeing sexual violence in Congo or children escaping lifelong conscription into the military in Eritrea.”

About 85 percent of the world’s refugees are hosted by developing countries. Many European countries receive more asylum requests than the UK.

Last year, Germany, France and Spain each received about three times the number of applications.

A UK Home Office spokesperson said: “We have a responsibility to put the New Plan for Immigration into action so that we can fix the broken asylum system, helping people based on need, not the ability to pay people smugglers.

“People should be reassured by our track record — since 2015 we have resettled more than 25,000 vulnerable people, including many women and children, so that they can rebuild their lives here.

“We will continue to work closely with the UNHCR (UN High Commissioner for Refugees) to ensure those in the greatest need get our support.

“We make no apology for seeking to fix a system which is being exploited by human traffickers, who are encouraging women and children to risk their lives crossing the English Channel.”

Senior global figures slam ‘obstruction’ of ICC Palestine probe

Senior global figures slam ‘obstruction’ of ICC Palestine probe
Arab News

Senior global figures slam 'obstruction' of ICC Palestine probe

Senior global figures slam ‘obstruction’ of ICC Palestine probe
  • Over 50 ex-FMs, PMs, others sign open letter condemning ‘attempts to discredit court’
  • Ex-Danish FM: ‘It is incumbent upon us to protect its independence, strengthen its ability to work’
Arab News

LONDON: More than 50 former foreign ministers, prime ministers and senior international figures have penned an open letter condemning efforts to interfere with International Criminal Court (ICC) efforts to investigate alleged war crimes in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.
It follows steps by the former Trump administration in the US to sanction court officials. These steps have since been reversed by the Biden administration.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also been implicated in the campaign to prevent the investigation.
He said last month that an ICC probe opened in March “gave the impression of being a partial and prejudicial attack on a friend and ally of the UK.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that any ICC investigation would constitute “pure antisemitism.”
The open letter condemns “increasing attacks on the ICC, its staff and cooperating civil society groups,” and identifies the Trump administration’s campaign against the court as part of a wider effort by high-profile pro-Israel groups.
“We witnessed with serious concern the executive order issued in the US by former president Donald Trump and the sanctions designated against the court’s staff and their family members,” it read.
“Deeply worrying is now the unwarranted public criticism of the court regarding its investigation of alleged crimes committed in the occupied Palestinian territory, including unfounded accusations of antisemitism,” the letter added.
“It is well established and recognized that accountability for serious rights violations by all sides to a conflict is essential for achieving a sustainable and lasting peace. This is the case in Israel-Palestine, just as in Sudan, Libya, Afghanistan, Mali, Bangladesh/Myanmar, Colombia and Ukraine.
“Attempts to discredit the court and obstruct its work cannot be tolerated if we are serious about promoting and upholding justice globally.
“We understand fears of politically motivated complaints and investigations. Yet we strongly believe that the Rome statute guarantees the highest criteria of justice and provides a crucial avenue to address impunity for the world’s most serious crimes. Failure to act would have grave consequences.”
The ICC probe has also faced criticism from major European countries, most notably Germany, which said the court “has no jurisdiction because of the absence of the element of Palestinian statehood required by international law.”
But Mogens Lykketoft, former Danish foreign minister and former president of the UN General Assembly, defended the ICC investigation, telling The Guardian: “A rules-based global order is predicated upon the idea that violations of international law must be met with consequences.”
The ICC “is a crucial tool to that end, and it is incumbent upon us to protect its independence and strengthen its ability to work,” he added.

“Challenging the independence of the court, on the contrary, challenges the protection of a global rules-based order.”
The ICC’s investigation “can be an important component of this, and the international community must do what it can to protect the independence of the court in carrying out its work,” said Lykketoft.

