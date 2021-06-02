Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister holds talks with US envoy for the Horn of Africa

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with the US envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, on Wednesday in the capital, Riyadh.
During the meeting, they discussed the most important developments in the Horn of Africa region, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
“The two sides also reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts to lay the foundations for security and stability in Africa, and the continuous support for development and prosperity in the African continent through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center,” the statement added.
Feltman also held talks with Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir during his visit.
GCC and Saudi officials discuss Yemen development projects
SDRPY will also implement the oil derivatives grant provided by Saudi Arabia to support power plants in all Yemeni governorates
Aluwaisheg called for security and stability for Yemen and the Yemeni people
RIYADH: Officials from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) met on Wednesday to discuss reconstruction efforts in Yemen.
During the meeting, a presentation was shown on projects by the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) to help rebuild infrastructure and develop industry, agriculture, communications, transportation, health and education.
The projects include the King Salman Medical Educational City, in Al-Mahra province, and a kidney dialysis center in Seiyun, Hadhramaut province.
SDRPY will also implement the oil derivatives grant provided by Saudi Arabia to support power plants in all Yemeni governorates.
The meeting was attended by Abdul Abdul Aziz Hamad Aluwaisheg, GCC assistant secretary-general for political affairs and negotiations, and an SDRPY delegation headed by Assistant General Supervisor Hasan Al-Attas.
Saudi Arabia intervened in the Yemen war in 2015 as part of an Arab military coalition to back the internationally recognized government against the Houthi militia.
The Kingdom has been leading humanitarian, relief and reconstruction efforts and has also set up several organizations to rehabilitate children, for medical treatment and the removal of land and sea mines planted by the Houthis.
Aluwaisheg praised the efforts made by Saudi Arabia in the political, development and relief support areas through the projects implemented by SDRPY.
He called for security and stability for Yemen and the Yemeni people, and to reach an end to the conflict through a political solution.
Saudi Arabia records 16 COVID-19 deaths, 1,269 new cases
The Kingdom said 1,081 patients recovered in past 24 hours
12 mosques reopened in three regions after being sterilized after 12 people tested positive for coronavirus
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 16 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,393.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,269 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 452,956 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 10,043 remain active and 1,489 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 444, followed by the capital Riyadh with 285, the Eastern Province with 162, Madinah recorded 89, and Asir confirmed 78 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 1,081 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 435,520.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The health ministry also urged caution during the summer vacation and traveling abroad to reduce the spread of the virus.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened 12 mosques in three regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after 12 people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,461 within 116 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 171 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.57 million.
RIYADH: The Saudi government received a coronavirus pandemic update during the weekly meeting on Tuesday.
Cases of the virus in the Kingdom continue to fluctuate around a thousand over the past few days. There were 15 virus fatalities reported on Tuesday and 451,687 people have now contracted the disease in the Kingdom since the start of the pandemic.
King Salman, who chaired the session virtually, also gave an update to ministers on diplomatic communications with regional heads of state, including a call with the Sultan of Oman and a letter from the Emir of Kuwait.
The Cabinet reviewed the latest political developments in the region as well as internationally and efforts made to enhance security and stability.
The ministers also reviewed discussions between the Kingdom and a number of other countries, including the outcomes of the workings of the Joint Saudi-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation. The two parties agreed on the second phase of the road map to implement the high-level Saudi-Russian strategic cooperation framework. Sixty areas of cooperation between the two countries, and fifty-one opportunities and projects were placed on the road map for the next two years.
Saudi and Kuwaiti crown princes hold talks in Riyadh
They reviewed regional and international developments and efforts exerted toward them in a way that enhances security and stability
Saudi foreign minster says Sheikh Meshaal’s visit would strengthen political relations between the two countries
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday.
Earlier, Prince Mohammed received the Kuwaiti crown prince as he arrived at King Khalid International Airport for an official visit to the Kingdom.
At the beginning of the meeting, the Saudi crown prince received a written message to King Salman from Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Prince Mohammed welcomed the Kuwaiti crown prince and his accompanying delegation to the Kingdom, while Sheikh Meshaal expressed his happiness to visit Saudi Arabia and meet the crown prince.
During the meeting, they reviewed relations between the two countries, aspects of bilateral cooperation in various fields and opportunities to support their development, SPA said.
They also reviewed regional and international developments and efforts exerted toward them in a way that enhances security and stability.
The meeting was attended by Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan.
Following the meeting, Prince Faisal said Sheikh Meshaal’s visit to the Kingdom would strengthen political relations between the two countries, through a high level of coordination.
“The most important of which is joint coordination in regional and international forums to support the issues of the Arab and Islamic nations in order to achieve security and stability in the region,” Prince Faisal said.
He said Saudi Arabia and Kuwait would strengthen joint coordination regarding Iranian threats in the region with the new US administration and would continue to impose economic sanctions and an arms embargo.
Prince Faisal said both countries are working together to activate the work of the Saudi-Kuwaiti Coordination Council by holding the first meeting at the earliest opportunity.
The Saudi minister also said that the two countries pledged to increase cooperation to confront the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There has been permanent, direct and continuous coordination between the health ministers of the two countries, and in the Kingdom’s interest to stabilize the Kuwaiti markets, it supported Kuwait by excluding the opening of the Kingdom’s land and sea ports for the flow of goods to Kuwait, and continued exporting Saudi products to the Kuwaiti markets,” he added.
Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Al-Hajraf welcomed Sheikh Meshaal’s visit to the Kingdom and said it represents the depth of ties and the strong historical relations that unite the two countries.
“The visit of Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, crown prince of Kuwait, to Riyadh on his first official foreign visit, as a dear guest of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, bears lofty connotations and noble meanings that reflect the Kingdom’s standing with Kuwait, its leadership and people,” Al-Hajraf said in a statement.
Saudi Arabia plays key role in fight against blindness, says international blindness prevention agency official
The Eastern Mediterranean region needs to increase efforts to raise the level of optometry services, says IAPB official
JEDDAH: The Kingdom plays a pioneering role in supporting groups working to fight against blindness around the world, the head of the Eastern Mediterranean region at the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), has said.
Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Rajhi told the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that the IAPB — a nonprofit organization registered in England with a board of trustees including representatives from regional heads — is an umbrella group for all nonprofit organizations working in the field of eye health.
It includes representatives from seven regions, similar to the division that the World Health Organization (WHO) employs.
Al-Rajhi said that the Eastern Mediterranean region includes the Arab countries (with the exception of Algeria) and Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan, totaling 22 member states.
He added that the IAPB’s regional office, based at King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital in Riyadh, will increase cooperation between countries in the region and raise the level of ophthalmology and optometry services, both in the curative and preventive aspects.
He further stressed that the hospital plays an active role in the framework thanks to the support of Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah and the hospital’s board of directors.
Al-Rajhi said that the office will conduct activities with specialized workers in the hospital, which is known for its training programs for ophthalmologists and being one of the largest medical research publishers in the region.
He said that the office will use the training provided by technical, administrative and medical teams to support efforts to improve ophthalmology and optometry services.
The Eastern Mediterranean region needs to double the effort, work and cooperation of representatives, he said, particularly in light of insufficient information on the causes of visual impairment or blindness in the Middle East.
Al-Rajhi added that in order to improve the situation, as much accurate information as possible needs to be collected in cooperation with representatives of blindness prevention programs from the health ministries of each member state.
FASTFACTS
• The Eastern Mediterranean region includes the Arab countries (with the exception of Algeria) and Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan, totaling 22 member states.
• The IAPB is also looking to forge a partnership with KSrelief.
The regional office continues the tradition of hosting a workshop twice a year and selecting region-related topics in cooperation with the WHO Regional Office.
As part of the workshop, specialists from around the world discuss ways to improve ophthalmology and optometry services.
The next step for the IAPB is to develop ophthalmology training programs for remote areas, and begin weekly talks at the hospital as a meeting hub for all countries in the region, he said.
Al-Rajhi added that knowledge will be spread through medical staff visits, including trips by doctors and optometrists from King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital to countries that need to train local staff.
The IAPB is also looking to cooperate with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (Ksrelief) to create a partnership between the regional office, the center and hospital to provide relief and training services to member states if necessary, Al-Rajhi said.
In 2006, the World Health Assembly of the WHO agreed to include the prevention of blindness within its strategic plans and priorities for future work, based on the Saudi delegation’s initiative. The campaign took more than 18 months to be included on the Assembly’s agenda.
The Kingdom’s key role in promoting the change reflects the influence of Saudi Arabia in promoting the prevention of blindness, both at the regional and international levels, he added.