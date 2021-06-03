You are here

National Enquirer owner fined for illegal Trump campaign aid

The National Enquirer was fined for covering up a story about a Playboy model claiming she had an affair with former President Trump.
The National Enquirer was fined for covering up a story about a Playboy model claiming she had an affair with former President Trump. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 June 2021
AP

National Enquirer owner fined for illegal Trump campaign aid

The National Enquirer was fined for covering up a story about a Playboy model claiming she had an affair with former President Trump. (File/AFP)
  The National Enquirer was fined $187,500 for suppressing a story that claimed former president Trump had an affair with a Playboy model.
  The National Enquirer for years buried stories about Trump and some other celebrities by buying the rights to these stories and then not publishing them.
Updated 03 June 2021
AP

A federal election watchdog fined the publisher of the National Enquirer $187,500 for squelching the story of a former Playboy model who claimed she’d had an affair with former President Donald Trump.

The Federal Election Commission fined A360 Media, formerly known as American Media, for paying Karen McDougal $150,000 in August 2016, saying the payment was made to keep her story from becoming public before the presidential election.

The FEC said the publisher’s “payment to Karen McDougal to purchase a limited life story right combined with its decision not to publish the story, in consultation with an agent of Donald J. Trump and for the purpose of influencing the election, constituted a prohibited corporate in-kind contribution.”
Campaign finance laws prohibit corporations from cooperating with a campaign to affect an election.

The publisher didn’t immediately return a message left via its website. An emailed statement from a representative for David Pecker, who stepped down as CEO of the publisher in 2020, said that Pecker was not a party to the settlement and had not paid a fine.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan agreed in 2018 not to prosecute American Media in exchange for its cooperation in a campaign finance investigation. That probe led to a three-year prison term for Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who had urged the publisher to obtain the rights to McDougal’s story and promised to reimburse them for the payment.

Cohen served about a year of his sentence before he was released to home confinement as the coronavirus spread through prisons. Since then, he has spoken out frequently against Trump, and tweeted on Wednesday that he was willing to cooperate with federal prosecutors on any other prosecution of Trump or his associates.

The National Enquirer for years buried stories about Trump and some other celebrities with a “catch-and-kill” strategy of buying the rights to these stories and then not publishing them.

Common Cause, a public interest group which filed the complaint with the FEC in 2018, said in a statement that the fine was a “win for democracy” but said the agency’s “failure to hold former-President Trump and his campaign accountable for this violation lays bare the dysfunction at the FEC.” In its 2018 complaint, it also asked the agency to investigate Trump and his campaign. In a letter to Common Cause Tuesday, the agency said there was “an insufficient number of votes to find reason to believe that the remaining respondents violated the Federal Election Campaign Act “

Common Cause also noted that the FEC’s Republican commissioners had blocked enforcement against Trump for a payment to Stormy Daniels in a decision released last month. The FEC has three Republicans, two Democrats and an Independent commissioner.

Common Cause said that the FEC “has again shown itself incapable of fully enforcing the campaign finance laws passed by Congress.”

The National Enquirer and A360 Media are owned by hedge fund Chatham Asset Management. A Chatham representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment. A 2019 deal that would have sold the Enquirer to the former head of the airport newsstand company Hudson News was not completed.

Updated 51 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Twitter begins rolling out subscription product to undo tweets, customize app

  Twitter to roll out a new subscription product, Twitter Blue, in Australia and Canada.
  The feature will allow paying users to edit tweets, change the color theme of the app, and organize tweets into folders.
Updated 51 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Twitter Inc on Thursday said it will roll out a new subscription product initially in Australia and Canada called Twitter Blue, which will let paying users edit their tweets before posting and change the color theme of their app.

Details of the feature were first uncovered last month by software engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who is well-known in the tech industry for reverse engineering apps and discovering new features before they are officially launched.

Twitter Blue is the social media company's first subscription offering, and a significant move as it works to gain a new consistent source of revenue and expand beyond its core business of selling advertising on the platform.

Avid Twitter users, who for years have demanded an “edit” button to fix typos in their tweets, will now be able to set a timer of up to 30 seconds, giving them a window to click an “undo” button and edit tweets before they are posted.

The new feature will also let users organize their saved tweets into bookmark folders, so they can easily find content later.

Long threads of multiple tweets will be easier to read through a new “reader mode” on the service, Twitter said.

Twitter Blue will cost C$3.49 ($2.90) or A$4.49 ($3.48) per month in Canada and Australia respectively.

The service will cost $2.99 per month in the United States according to app details in Apple's App Store.

The company did not provide details on when Twitter Blue would be available to US users.

Netflix explores gaming partnerships

Netflix explores gaming partnerships
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

Netflix explores gaming partnerships

Netflix explores gaming partnerships
  A Netflix gaming subscription will reportedly be similar to Apple's gaming service, Apple Arcade
  Netflix's move comes amidst a dramatic slowdown in its number of subscribers, following record growth during the pandemic
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Recent reports indicate that Netflix is approaching senior executives in the video game industry about partnering up with the platform to create a subscription-based game service. 

In the past, Netflix has licensed some of its in-house productions, including “Stranger Things” and “The Dark Crystal,” to game developers. 

Netflix has also produced a wide range of interactive movies, including “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend,”  both of which employed simple game mechanics to allow the viewer to make certain choices about the narratives.

A Netflix gaming subscription will reportedly be similar to Apple’s gaming service, Apple Arcade, which is exclusive to Apple’s iPhones, iPads, Macs and AppleTV. Users pay a monthly fee of $4.99 for access to a library of downloadable games.

Netflix’s move comes amidst a dramatic slowdown in its number of subscribers, following record growth during the pandemic. In 2020, Netflix added 36 million new subscribers taking the company to more than 200 million subscribers worldwide. 

However, in the first three months of 2021, Netflix added fewer than 4 million subscribers globally.

MBC Group breaks social media record in Ramadan 2021

The total number of social media video views increased by 32% during the holy month.
The total number of social media video views increased by 32% during the holy month.
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

MBC Group breaks social media record in Ramadan 2021

The total number of social media video views increased by 32% during the holy month.
  MBC Group sets new social media record for Ramadan.
  Total number of social media video views rose 32% during holy month.
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: MBC Group has set a new record this Ramadan by logging its highest-ever social media views.

Its programming and content resulted in more than 8.8 billion social media views between April 13 and May 12 – an increase of 32 percent on last year.

Mofeed Al-Nowaisir, the company’s chief digital officer, said: “These record results reflect just how strong MBC Group’s content was for the Ramadan 2021 season.”

Tubular Labs last year ranked MBC No. 10 in the world for digital and social media views above large international conglomerates including BuzzFeed, the BBC, and Fox Corp, and MBC was currently No. 9 on the list.

Its social media growth was evident on all channels. It has become one of the top-performing media companies on TikTok recording more than 472 million views during Ramadan, and 4.2 billion views on Snapchat marking a 392 percent increase compared to Ramadan last year.

“Our investment into our social media and digital projects has increased by 1,414 percent compared to the same time last year.

“More than 8.8 billion social media views in a single month is a phenomenal record never before achieved by a Middle East media company,” Al-Nowaisir added.

Trump’s blog page shuts down a month after launch

Trump's blog page, From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, will be shutting down permanently. (File/AFP)
Trump's blog page, From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, will be shutting down permanently. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 June 2021
Reuters

Trump's blog page shuts down a month after launch

Trump's blog page, From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, will be shutting down permanently. (File/AFP)
  Former US President Donald Trump's blog page shuts down permanently only a month after its launch.
  The blog page mainly consisted of posts by Trump that could be shared on Twitter and Facebook, as he is permanently blocked from those platforms.
Updated 03 June 2021
Reuters

Former US President Donald Trump’s blog page, launched last month in the wake of major social media platforms banning him, has been removed from his website.

Trump aide Jason Miller on Wednesday said that the page, which had been called “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” would not be returning.

“It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” Miller said in an email to Reuters.

Plans for the Republican former president to launch a social media platform have been teased for months by Trump's team but with little detail.

“I'm hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing,” Miller said.

The blog page, which was billed as a place to “speak freely and safely,” served as a one-way means of communication that contained posts from Trump that could be liked and shared to social networks such as Twitter and Facebook from which Trump remains blocked.

A slew of social media platforms barred him following the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), which Trump had used frequently, has said its ban is permanent, even if he runs for office again. Before being banned, the businessman-turned-politician had more than 88 million followers.

Facebook Inc’s (FB.O) independent oversight board determined that the company was correct to suspend Trump but criticized it for the ban’s indefinite nature. In May, the oversight board gave Facebook six months to determine a proportionate response to the case.

Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) YouTube has said it will restore Trump’s channel when it decides that the risk of violence has decreased.

STARZPLAY appoints Alessandro Masaro as SVP of strategy, corporate development

STARZPLAY appoints Alessandro Masaro as SVP of strategy, corporate development
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

STARZPLAY appoints Alessandro Masaro as SVP of strategy, corporate development

STARZPLAY appoints Alessandro Masaro as SVP of strategy, corporate development
  Masaro to evaluate strategic growth opportunities for streaming platform
  Prior to joining STARZPLAY, Masaro was a principal at Delta Partners Capital
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: STARZPLAY, the Dubai-based subscription video on demand (VOD) service, has announced the appointment of financial strategist Alessandro Masaro as senior vice president (SVP) of strategy and corporate development.

Masaro will be responsible for evaluating financial opportunities for the company, including equity raise, debt financing, and mergers and acquisitions, to enhance the financial value proposition of STARZPLAY. He will also develop and oversee the execution of strategic plans to grow the platform in the region.

Masaro already has a strong understanding of the company’s financial and corporate strengths, having served as a board member of STARZPLAY. He aims to leverage his experience in financial management and investment planning to raise the corporate profile of the organization.

“With the robust increase in subscriber base and our ongoing geographic expansion, we are defining a new era of strategic growth this year,” Maaz Sheikh, co-founder and CEO of STARZPLAY.

“As we look to expand our footprint, launch new products, and tap new audiences, it is important to leverage strategic alliances and strengthen our corporate profile. Alessandro Masaro has in-depth industry expertise that will position STARZPLAY as a financially strong, high-growth company,” added Sheikh.

Prior to joining STARZPLAY, Masaro was a principal at Delta Partners Capital, an early-stage and growth capital fund based in Dubai with investments in several fast-growing markets. He has led nearly 30 high-profile tech deals and managed a portfolio valued at over $100 million.

He also served as board director of Cash Credit, a data-driven lending technology platform operating in Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia, and Virgin Mobile Polska, a digital mobile virtual network operator in Poland that was acquired by Play.

His experience includes advising governments, as well as media and telecommunications companies in the Middle East and Africa, on strategies for digital transformation, strategy development, and mergers and acquisitions.

“I’m excited to join the team during this incredible time in the evolution of STARZPLAY and the overall VOD industry in the region. We are at an inflection point as we see numerous opportunities ahead of us. There is significant potential to be unlocked by STARZPLAY and our new strategic growth plans will help create long-term value for all its stakeholders,” said Masaro.

