Egypt sends building equipment to begin Gaza reconstruction

UAE suspends entry from Vietnam in latest Coronavirus precautions

DUBAI: Entry into the UAE from Vietnam is being suspended for all incoming passengers on national and foreign carriers, and those carrying transit passengers, starting June 5, 2021, state news agency WAM reported.

The decision by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) exempts transit flights coming to the UAE and heading to Vietnam.

‎‏Coming into force at midnight the Covid-19 precautions apply to travelers who were in Vietnam in the last 14 days before coming to the UAE.

‎‏Flights between these countries and the UAE will continue to operate, allowing the transportation of passengers from the UAE to Vietnam.

‎‏It will also allow the transfer of some exempted groups from Vietnam to the UAE, with strict enforcement of precautionary measures.

‎‏These groups include UAE citizens and their immediate relatives, and diplomatic missions accredited between the UAE and Vietnam, including administrators working in embassies, official delegations, chartered flights by businessmen.

The exemption also includes those holding golden and silver residency visas, provided they receive prior approval, and those who have received the full vaccine doses approved by the World Health Organisation, provided that 28 days have passed since receiving them.

‎‏But the exempted groups are still required to quarantine for 10 days and undergo a PCR test at the airport, and then on the fourth and eighth day after entering the country.

‎‏Cargo flights will continue to operate between the UAE and these countries.