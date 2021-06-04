You are here

  Egypt sends building equipment to begin Gaza reconstruction

Egypt sends building equipment to begin Gaza reconstruction

Egypt sends building equipment to begin Gaza reconstruction
A boy sits near buildings destroyed during recent Israeli strikes in the northern Gaza Strip, more than a week after a ceasefire brought an end to hostilities between Israel and Gaza rulers Hamas. (File/AFP)
  • Egypt played a major role in brokering a ceasefire between both sides
  • The country said it would allocate $500 million to fund the rebuilding of devastated areas in Gaza
CAIRO: Egypt has sent a convoy of engineers and building equipment to Gaza after orders from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to begin reconstruction in the enclave after recent Israeli-Palestinian fighting, Egyptian state television reported on Friday.
Footage aired on state television showed dozens of bulldozers, cranes and trucks waving Egyptian flags lined up along the border to begin crossing into the Gaza Strip.
Eleven days of conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist rulers of Gaza, erupted on May 10. More than 250 Palestinians were killed in hundreds of Israeli air strikes in Gaza. More than 4,000 rockets, many intercepted, fired by Gaza militants killed 13 people in Israel.
Egypt played a major role in brokering a ceasefire between both sides and has said it would allocate $500 million to fund the rebuilding of devastated areas in Gaza. 

