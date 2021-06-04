You are here

Belgium court to rule on EU-AstraZeneca dispute within a month

Lawyers for the European Commission attend a Belgian court in the legal case against AstraZeneca firm accused by EU of having breached its contract for the supply of coronavirus. (Reuters)
AFP

  • EU is suing Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant for failing to deliver millions of vaccine doses it had promised this year
  • Firm's CEO said production was prioritised for Britain, as the vaccine was developed at Oxford University.
AFP

BRUSSLES : A Belgian judge presiding over a legal dispute between the EU and AstraZeneca over a shortfall of Covid-19 vaccine doses to Europe said Friday she will give her ruling within a month.
She set the deadline in a short hearing in her Brussels court held to ask technical questions of both sides.
The European Commission, acting on behalf of the EU’s 27 member states, is suing the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant for failing to deliver millions of vaccine doses it had promised this year in a contract with Brussels.
But AstraZeneca has argued it is only compelled to make “best reasonable efforts” to meet deliveries. The firm’s CEO Pascal Soriot has said production was prioritized for Britain, as the vaccine was developed at Oxford University.
Under the contract with the EU, AstraZeneca had pledged to deliver 300 million doses by the end of June. But it subsequently reduced delivery forecasts to 120 million, citing production problems.
The company delivered 30 million doses in the first quarter. According to figures from an EU official with knowledge of deliveries, AstraZeneca is on track to supply 70 million doses in the second quarter — falling 20 million doses short of even the reduced schedule.
The EU has called on the Belgian court to fine AstraZeneca 10 euros per dose and per day if those 20 million doses are not provided on time.
Brussels had originally counted on AstraZeneca’s vaccine to be its workhorse jab for the first part of this year. But because of the delivery problems it has turned more to the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, which now accounts for more than 70 percent of EU supplies.
An AstraZeneca spokesman told AFP on Friday that it has already submitted to the Belgian court evidence that it had informed the European Commission last year during contract negotiations that Britain would have priority on vaccines produced there.

Topics: European Commission European Union Brussels AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

French warnings to Mali’s ruling military come into effect

AFP

French warnings to Mali’s ruling military come into effect

  • France will suspend joint military operations with Malian forces following second putsch
  • Former colonial power has thousands of troops stationed in the Sahel – helping in the fight against extremism
AFP

BAMAKO: French warnings about suspending military cooperation with Mali after the country’s second coup in nine months came into effect on Friday, army officials in the fragile Sahel state said.
Malian strongman Col. Assimi Goita, who already led a coup in 2020, ousted the civilian transitional president and prime minister on May 24.
The second putsch has sparked diplomatic uproar, prompting the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to suspend Mali.
France also said on Thursday that it would suspend joint military operations with Malian forces, and stop giving military advice.
The former colonial power has thousands of troops stationed in the Sahel to help fight extremist violence that erupted in Mali in 2012 and now threatens the region.
A Malian army official who declined to be named said the French warning had already taken effect on Friday.
A Malian military expedition in the center of the country had returned to the capital Bamako because of a lack of cooperation with the French, he said.
The official added that a French-initiated international alliance of special forces has started refusing to work with Malian troops.
“The French are continuing on their own,” he said.
France’s defense ministry said the suspension was a “conservative and temporary measure” pending “guarantees” that the ruling military will stage elections in February 2022.
Mali’s junta did not comment on the decision.
The country’s armed forces are poorly-equipped in their fight with the highly mobile insurgents.
They depend crucially on airpower and surveillance provided by the 5,100-man Barkhane force.
The French mission has jet fighters and drones at a base near Niamey, the capital of neighboring Niger, as well as access to French military satellites and intelligence provided by allies.
Meanwhile, supporters of the opposition M5 movement were due to rally in the capital Bamako on Friday, in a demonstration that could offer hints of Mali’s future political direction.
The rally is to mark the founding of the M5, the power behind mass protests last year.
Once distant, the military and the M5 now have a warmer relationship.
Goita may name a leading M5 figure as his new prime minister — a move that some argue could soften international criticism of the second coup.
The colonel is expected to be formally appointed as Mali’s transitional president in a ceremony on Monday, which would pave the way toward naming a civilian prime minister — a key international demand.
On August 18 last year, Goita led army officers in ousting elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, following mass protests over perceived corruption and the bloody extremist insurgency.
Though driving those protests, the M5 was sidelined from Mali’s post-coup administration.
This transitional government pledged to reform the constitution by October, and stage elections in February next year.
The M5 became a vocal critic, calling the transitional government a “disguised military regime.”
There has been a rapprochement between the group and the army since the May 24 coup, however.
Goita has said he would prefer to name an M5 figure as his prime minister and the group put forward one of its cadres, Choguel Maiga, as a candidate.
But that choice has in turn raised questions about Mali’s future, in particular concerning the potential role of religious leader Mahmoud Dicko, who is close to Maiga.
The influential imam was viewed as the figurehead of the M5 during the anti-Keita protests, but later distanced himself from the movement.
Maiga is also a vocal critic of the 2015 Algiers peace accord, a shaky agreement between the central government and several armed groups.
The deal, which has never been fully implemented, is seen as crucial to ending Mali’s grinding conflict.

Topics: mali France Assimi Goita

UK ‘people’s tribunal’ hears claims China abused Uyghurs

AP

UK ‘people’s tribunal’ hears claims China abused Uyghurs

  • The tribunal does not have UK government backing and has no powers to sanction or punish China
  • Organizers hope laying out evidence publicly will compel international action to tackle alleged abuses
AP

LONDON: A “people’s tribunal” set up to assess whether China’s alleged rights abuses against the Uyghur people constitute genocide opened in London on Friday, with witnesses alleging that inmates at detention camps for Uyghurs were routinely humiliated, tortured and abused.
Chairperson Geoffrey Nice said more than three dozen witnesses would make “grave” allegations against Chinese authorities during four days of hearings.
The tribunal, made up of lawyers, academics and businesspeople, does not have UK government backing and has no powers to sanction or punish China. But organizers hope the process of publicly laying out evidence will compel international action to tackle alleged abuses against the Uyghurs, a largely Muslim ethnic group.
Nice, a British barrister who led the prosecution of ex-Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic and has worked with the International Criminal Court, said the forum would create “a permanent body of evidence and a record, if found, of crimes perpetrated.”
Funded by the World Uyghur Congress and individual donations, the inquiry is modeled on previous “people’s tribunals,” including one organized in the 1960s by philosophers Bertrand Russell and Jean-Paul Sartre to investigate US actions in the Vietnam War.
The London tribunal is the latest attempt to hold China accountable for alleged rights abuses against the Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim and ethnic Turkic minorities.
An estimated 1 million people or more — most of them Uyghurs — have been confined in re-education camps in China’s western Xinjiang region in recent years, according to researchers. Chinese authorities have been accused of imposing forced labor, systematic forced birth control and torture, and separating children from incarcerated parents.
In April, Britain’s Parliament — though not the British government — followed legislatures in Belgium, the Netherlands and Canada in declaring that Beijing’s policies against the Uyghurs amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity. The US government has done the same.
The first witness to testify on Friday, teacher Qelbinur Sidik, said guards routinely humiliated inmates at a camp for men in Xinjiang where she taught Mandarin-language classes in 2016.
“Guards in the camp did not treat the prisoners as human beings. They were treated less than dogs,” she said through an interpreter.
“The things that I have witnessed and experienced, I can’t forget,” she said.
Tribunal witnesses who spoke to The Associated Press before the hearings include a woman who said she was forced into an abortion at 6 1/2 months pregnant, a former doctor who spoke of draconian birth control policies, and a former detainee who alleged he was “tortured day and night” by Chinese soldiers while he was imprisoned in the remote border region.
Beijing flatly rejects the allegations. Officials have characterized the camps, which they say are now closed, as vocational training centers to teach Chinese language, job skills and the law to support economic development and combat extremism. China saw a wave of Xinjiang-related terror attacks through 2016.
Nice said China had been asked to participate but its embassy “has neither acknowledged nor replied to letters sent.”
The Chinese Embassy in London did not respond to requests for comment, but officials in China have said the tribunal was set up by “anti-China forces” to spread lies.
Western governments, including Britain’s, have also declined to get involved, Nice said.
The tribunal plans to hold another four days of hearings in September, and hopes to issue its judgment by the end of the year.

Topics: China UK Uyghurs

EU bans Belarus airlines as opposition urges G7 sanctions

Reuters

EU bans Belarus airlines as opposition urges G7 sanctions

  • EU decision is part of planned punitive measures against Belarus in response to Minsk scrambling a warplane to force a Ryanair flight’s landing
  • EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Wednesday issued a safety directive saying all EU aircraft should also avoid Belarus air space unless in an emergency
Reuters

BRUSSELS/WARSAW: Belarus carriers will be banned from flying over European Union territory or having access to its airports from Friday, the bloc said.
Also the country’s exiled opposition leader called for more joint Western sanctions.
The EU decision is part of planned punitive measures against Belarus in response to Minsk scrambling a warplane to force the landing on May 23 of a Ryanair flight carrying an opposition journalist, who was then arrested.
The move is due to take effect at midnight Central European Time (2200 GMT), and requires EU member states “to deny permission to land in, take off from or overfly their territories to any aircraft operated by Belarusian air carriers,” EU governments said in a statement.
The ban also includes marketing carriers, which sell seats on planes operated by another airline as part of a code-share agreement.
On Wednesday, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued a safety directive saying all EU aircraft should also avoid Belarus air space unless in an emergency.
Global airline industry body IATA criticized the decision, which will make flights to Asia longer and more costly.
However, the EU and NATO believe the forced landing of the flight from Athens to Vilnius to arrest journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend amounted to state piracy and must not be tolerated.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said Protasevich was plotting a rebellion, and accused the West of waging a hybrid war against him.
National carrier Belavia flies to some 20 airports in Europe including in Germany, France, Italy and Austria.
Enforcement of the ban on Belarus carriers will fall to national EU governments, many of whom are also members of NATO, who can scramble fighter jets to protect their air space.
Speaking in Poland, opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled Belarus for Lithuania following disputed presidential elections in August 2020, told Reuters that Group of Seven countries should work together to impose new sanctions.
Leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States are expected to discuss Belarus on June 11, but host Britain has not yet accepted a French call to invite the Belarusian opposition to the event.
“Pressure is more powerful when these countries are acting jointly and we are calling on the UK, the USA, the European Union and Ukraine,” Tsikhanouskaya said.
EU governments say they are looking at targeting sectors that play a central role in Belarus’ economy, to inflict real punishment on Lukashenko. They could include bond sales, the oil sector and key export potash.
However, the bloc is expected to agree by June 21 a smaller sanctions list on individuals and two entities as a quick, intermediary response, according to diplomats.
Tsikhanouskaya said the opposition has become more concerned about security since the Ryanair incident, and that they would try to provide more security training to those in exile.
“I think that we started to pay more attention to security but again this is the strategy of the regime, to threaten people, to make them uncomfortable,” she said.

Topics: EU belarus Ryanair flight Alexander Lukashenko Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

Pakistan premier ready for India talks if given Kashmir roadmap

Reuters

Pakistan premier ready for India talks if given Kashmir roadmap

  • The two nuclear-armed neighbors both control parts of Kashmir but claim it in full
  • Previously, Khan and his government have held that India would have to first reverse its 2019 steps for any normalization process to begin
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that Pakistan is ready to restart talks with arch-rival India if Delhi provides a roadmap toward restoring the previous status of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.
The two nuclear-armed neighbors both control parts of Kashmir but claim it in full. In 2019, India withdrew Indian-ruled Kashmir’s autonomy in order to tighten its grip over the territory, sparking outrage in Pakistan, the downgrading of diplomatic ties and a suspension of bilateral trade.
“If there is a roadmap, then, yes, we will talk,” Khan told Reuters at his official residence in Islamabad.
Previously, Khan and his government have held that India would have to first reverse its 2019 steps for any normalization process to begin.
“Even if they give us a roadmap, that these are the steps that we will take to basically undo what they did, which is illegal, against international law and United Nations resolutions... then that is acceptable,” Khan said.
India’s external affairs ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.
Kashmir has been a flashpoint since India and Pakistan gained independence from British rule in 1947, and they have fought two wars over the region. Pakistan accuses India of rights violations in Kashmir, and India says Pakistan supports militants in its part of the region. Both deny the charges.
In 2019, a suicide bombing of an Indian military convoy in Kashmir led to India sending warplanes to Pakistan.
Khan said he has always wanted a “civilized” and “open” relationship with India.
“It is common sense that if you want to reduce poverty in the subcontinent, the best way is to trade with each other,” he said, referring to the example of the European Union.
Pakistan in March deferred a decision by its top economic decision-making body to restart trade with India until Delhi reviewed its moves in Kashmir.
He said India had crossed a “red line” by revoking the autonomy of its part of Kashmir. “They have to come back for us to resume dialogue,” Khan said, adding, “at the moment there is no response from India.”
Earlier this year, Indian officials said the two governments had opened a back channel of diplomacy aimed at a modest roadmap to normalizing ties over the next several months.

Topics: India Pakistan Kashmir Imran Khan

Philippine police to wear body cameras after calls for scrutiny grow

Reuters

Philippine police to wear body cameras after calls for scrutiny grow

  • The announcement follows public outrage over the fatal shooting of a woman by an off-duty policeman
  • The shooting of Lilibeth Valdez, 52, was recorded on a mobile phone and shared on social media
Reuters

MANILA: Hundreds of police in the Philippines will start wearing body cameras during operations, it police chief said on Friday, heeding demands from human rights groups for accountability after thousands of killings and allegations of cover-ups.
The announcement came after public outrage over the fatal shooting on Monday of a woman by an off-duty policeman, which led to condemnation from activists who say police brutality has become systematic under President Rodrigo Duterte and his bloody war on drugs.
The shooting of Lilibeth Valdez, 52, was recorded on a mobile phone and shared on social media.
Policeman Hensie Zinampan was seen in the video pulling Valdez’s hair before he shot her in the neck. Administrative and criminal charges have been filed against him.
The Commission on Human Rights said it was investigating the killing.
Valdez was laid to rest at a ceremony on Friday.
Philippine police have been accused of executing suspects then staging crime scenes and fabricating reports, emboldened by what activists say is a culture of impunity under Duterte. Police and government reject that.
Police chief Guillermo Eleazar said to combat police abuses and erase doubts about the legitimacy of operations, more than 600 officers would be using body-worn cameras on Friday.
In a statement Eleazar also said the cameras were a tribute “to the policemen whose ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty were tainted by claims of extra-judicial killings, planting of evidence and other unfair allegations.”
Carlos Conde, Philippines researcher for Human Rights Watch, said the killing of Valdez underscored the need for police body cameras.
“The case shows that police accountability may only be possible if the crime is caught on camera,” said Conde.
“While cameras alone won’t stop police abuses, they bring a measure of transparency during police operations.”

Topics: Philippines Policing crime Lilibeth Valdez

