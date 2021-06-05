You are here

Microsoft blames ‘error’ for no matching Bing images of Tiananmen ‘tank man’

Images of the Tiananmen Square
Images of the Tiananmen Square "tank man" started showing in Microsoft's Bing search engineer hours after critics raised concern over the disappearing images.
  • Search engine leader Google showed many results for the famous image when the “tank man” search was performed on Friday
  • A significant percentage of the Microsoft employees who work on Bing are based in China, according to a former employee
Microsoft Corp. on Friday blamed “accidental human error” for its Bing search engine not showing results for the query “tank man” in the United States and elsewhere after users raised concerns about possible censorship around the Tiananmen Square crackdown anniversary.
Users, including in Germany and Singapore, reported Friday that when they performed the search Bing returned the message, “There are no results for tank man.”
Hours after Microsoft acknowledged the issue, the same search returned only pictures of tanks elsewhere in the world.
“Tank man” is often used to describe an unidentified person famously pictured standing before tanks in China’s Tiananmen Square during pro-democracy demonstrations in June 1989.
Microsoft said the issue was “due to an accidental human error and we are actively working to resolve this.”
Smaller search engines such as DuckDuckGo that license results from Microsoft faced similar issues around “tank man” searches and said they expected a fix soon.
Rival Google showed many results for the famous image when the “tank man” search was performed on Friday.
A significant percentage of the Microsoft employees who work on Bing are based in China, including some who work on image-recognition software, according to a former employee.
China is known to require search engines operating in its jurisdiction to censor results, but those restrictions are rarely applied elsewhere.

 

Nigeria suspends Twitter after president’s post removed

Nigeria suspends Twitter after president’s post removed
Nigeria suspends Twitter after president’s post removed

Nigeria suspends Twitter after president’s post removed
  • Twitter said Buhari’s post threatening to punish groups blamed for attacks on government buildings had violated Twitter’s “abusive behavior” policy
  • Information minister says the platform had been "persistently used for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence”
Updated 20 min 19 sec ago
AFP

ABUJA: Nigeria said on Friday it had indefinitely suspended Twitter’s activities, two days after the social media giant removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists.
Information Minister Lai Mohammed said the government had acted because of “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.”
Mohammed did not spell out what form the suspension would take or give more details on the undermining activities. His ministry also announced Twitter’s suspension on Twitter https://twitter.com/FMICNigeria/status/1400843062641717249.
When asked about the details of the suspension, a ministerial aide told Reuters: “Wait and see how things will turn out.”
As of the early hours of Saturday, Twitter’s website was inaccessible in Nigeria on some mobile carriers, while its app and website worked on others, according to Reuters tests in Lagos and Abuja.
Twitter is investigating its “deeply concerning” suspension of operations by the Nigerian government, and “will provide updates when we know more,” the company said in a statement.
On Wednesday, the US tech firm said Buhari’s post threatening to punish groups blamed for attacks on government buildings had violated Twitter’s “abusive behavior” policy.
In April, the information minister reacted angrily when Twitter chose neighboring Ghana for its first African office. He said the company had been influenced by media misrepresentations of Nigeria, including reports of crackdowns on protests last year.
Demonstrators calling for police reform had used social media to organize, raise money and share alleged proof of police harassment. Twitter’s chief executive, Jack Dorsey, tweeted https://twitter.com/jack/status/1316485283777519620?s=20 to encourage his followers to donate.
In the protests’ wake, Mohammed called for “some form of regulation” on social media to combat “fake news.”
A spokesperson for Airtel, one of Nigeria’s largest mobile carriers, on Friday declined to say whether the company had received any government directives about the suspension.
MTN, the largest mobile carrier, did not respond to calls and a message seeking comment. (Reporting by Felix Onuah in Abuja; Additional reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas, Angela Ukomadu, Alexis Akwagyiram, Nneka Chile and Seun Sanni in Lagos, and Paul Carsten in Abuja; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Andrew Heavens/ Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)

Facebook suspends former US President Trump’s account for two years

Trump’s suspension was the first time Facebook had blocked a current president, prime minister or head of state. (AFP)
Trump’s suspension was the first time Facebook had blocked a current president, prime minister or head of state. (AFP)
Facebook suspends former US President Trump’s account for two years

Trump’s suspension was the first time Facebook had blocked a current president, prime minister or head of state. (AFP)
  • Facebook will ban former US President Donald Trump from its platform for at least two years.
  • The news comes in light of Facebook's campaign to treat users' accounts equally, including politicians.
Updated 04 June 2021
Reuters

Facebook Inc. on Friday suspended former US President Donald Trump from its platform until at least January 2023 in a decision that has been watched closely for signals on how the company will treat rule-breaking world leaders in the future.

The social media giant’s independent oversight board in May upheld its block on Trump, which was enforced in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol over concerns that his posts were inciting violence.

However, the board ruled it was wrong to make the ban indefinite and gave it six months to determine a “proportionate response.”

Trump’s suspension was effective from the initial date in January and will only be reinstated if conditions permit, Facebook said in a blog post.

“Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols,” Facebook said.

The decision came on the same day as Europe and Britain launched formal antitrust investigations into whether Facebook misuses its vast trove of customer data.

Social media companies have grappled in recent years with how to handle world leaders and politicians that violate their guidelines.

Facebook has come under fire from those who think it should abandon its hands-off approach to political speech. But it has also been criticized by those, including Republican lawmakers and some free-expression advocates, who saw the Trump ban as a disturbing act of censorship.

Trump’s suspension was the first time Facebook had blocked a current president, prime minister or head of state.

US journalist detained in Myanmar while traveling home to surprise family with visit

US journalist detained in Myanmar while traveling home to surprise family with visit
US journalist detained in Myanmar while traveling home to surprise family with visit

US journalist detained in Myanmar while traveling home to surprise family with visit
  • Danny Fenster, who is managing editor of the independent outlet Frontier Myanmar, was detained at Yangon International Airport in late May
  • More than 80 journalists have been detained by the military, since the coup in February, to suppress independent coverage of protests
LONDON: A US journalist was arrested in Myanmar while he was trying to travel home to surprise his family with a visit, his mother has said.

Danny Fenster, who is managing editor of the independent outlet Frontier Myanmar, was detained at Yangon International Airport in late May.

His mother Rose said Wednesday he was supposed to go home in July for a visit. “We haven’t seen him in over three years, to surprise his parents — us, my son, his niece and nephew, his 95-year-old grandmother who's a Holocaust survivor, he and my son Bryan were talking and this was a surprise, to come in early like this, to surprise us,” she added.

More than 80 journalists have been detained by the military since the coup in February to suppress independent coverage of protests and the violence that has been taking place in Myanmar.

The reason for Fenster’s detention remains unknown, although members of his family said it was because he was a journalist in a country where they wanted to “shut them up.” 

On Wednesday, the US State Department demanded his release.

EU, UK investigate Facebook over classified ad competition

The European Commission said it had opened a formal antitrust investigation to assess whether Facebook violated EU competition rules. (File/AFP)
The European Commission said it had opened a formal antitrust investigation to assess whether Facebook violated EU competition rules. (File/AFP)
EU, UK investigate Facebook over classified ad competition

The European Commission said it had opened a formal antitrust investigation to assess whether Facebook violated EU competition rules. (File/AFP)
  • UK and EU opened dual antitrust investigations against Facebook over concerns it uses advertising data to gain an unfair advantage over rivals.
  • Facebook will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation.
LONDON: European Union and British regulators opened dual antitrust investigations Friday into whether Facebook distorts competition in the classified advertising market by using data to compete unfairly against rival services.

The coordinated effort represents an escalation by European regulators in their battle to rein in the dominance of big tech companies. The focus of the investigations highlights a longstanding concern that the data they collect from people or businesses using their platforms is used to get an advantage over competitors, which could include those same businesses.

“Facebook collects vast troves of data on the activities of users of its social network and beyond, enabling it to target specific customer groups,” said Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission’s executive vice president in charge of competition policy. “We will look in detail at whether this data gives Facebook an undue competitive advantage, in particular on the online classified ads sector, where people buy and sell goods every day, and where Facebook also competes with companies from which it collects data.”

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority said in a simultaneous announcement that it launched its own probe to examine whether Facebook’s collection and use of data gave it an unfair advantage over competitors providing classified data and online dating services.

Facebook said it “will continue to cooperate fully with the investigations to demonstrate that they are without merit.”

Marketplace, Facebook’s classified ad service, and Facebook Dating “offer people more choices and both products operate in a highly competitive environment with many large incumbents,” the company said in a statement.

The EU’s executive commission, the bloc’s top antitrust enforcer, is looking at the possibility that Facebook collects data on what users are interested in based on how rival classified ad providers are advertising their sites to Facebook users. The commission is worried Facebook then uses that data to tailor Marketplace to outcompete the rival sites.

It’s also looking at whether the way Facebook embeds its Marketplace into the social network gives it an advantage in reaching customers and shutting out competing sites, in violation of EU competition rules.

The UK’s competition watchdog is pursuing its own investigation, which includes examining whether data from Facebook Login was unfairly used. The feature lets users sign into other websites, apps and services with their Facebook credentials, making it a potentially big source of information on users’ interests.

“We intend to thoroughly investigate Facebook’s use of data to assess whether its business practices are giving it an unfair advantage in the online dating and classified ad sectors,” Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the CMA, said in a press statement.

The EU and UK investigations could result in formal charges, but it’s not a given. Regulators have the power to impose penalties worth up to 10 percent of a company’s annual revenue, which in Facebook’s case would amount to tens of billions of dollars.

Also Friday, Germany’s competition regulator opened an antitrust investigation into Google’s News Showcase licensing platform for publishers. The Federal Cartel Office, or Bundeskartellamt, said it’s looking into whether Google’s contracts include “unreasonable conditions” for news publishers using the platform, which launched last fall.

France to set up agency to combat foreign fake election news

Russian-linked groups were accused of a huge hacking attack on the party of centrist French President Emmanuel Macron in 2017. (File/AFP)
Russian-linked groups were accused of a huge hacking attack on the party of centrist French President Emmanuel Macron in 2017. (File/AFP)
France to set up agency to combat foreign fake election news

Russian-linked groups were accused of a huge hacking attack on the party of centrist French President Emmanuel Macron in 2017. (File/AFP)
  • France Wwill set up a special agency to combat foreign misinformation and fake news generated to “undermine the state.”
  • The agency will be run by the bureau of the French Secretariat-General for National Defense and Security.
LONDON: France has revealed plans to set up a special agency to combat foreign misinformation and fake news generated to “undermine the state.”

The move, announced by government officials on Wednesday, was designed to tackle attempts to influence voting in the run-up to the country’s upcoming presidential elections.

The agency, expected to be launched in September, will be run by the bureau of the French Secretariat-General for National Defense and Security (SGDSN) and will employ up to 60 people to investigate online content.

SGDSN chief, Stephane Bouillon, pointed out that the agency would not act as an intelligence service and was “not about correcting or establishing the truth” but rather identifying attacks that came “from a foreign country or organization that aims to destabilize the state politically.”

During the 2017 presidential elections in France, Russian-linked groups were accused of a huge hacking attack on the party of centrist French President Emmanuel Macron, who was facing anti-EU nationalist Marine Le Pen.

The same groups were also blamed for attempting to rig the 2016 US election in favor of former American President Donald Trump and of meddling in Britain’s Brexit vote.

