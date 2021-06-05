What We Are Reading Today: Constructing Community: Urban Governance, Development, and Inequality in Boston

You are here

Author: Jeremy R. Levine

Who makes decisions that shape the housing, policies, and social programs in urban neighborhoods? Who, in other words, governs? Constructing Community offers a rich ethnographic portrait of the individuals who implement community development projects in the Fairmount Corridor, one of Boston’s poorest areas. Jeremy Levine uncovers a network of nonprofits and philanthropic foundations making governance decisions alongside public officials—a public-private structure that has implications for democratic representation and neighborhood inequality.
Levine spent four years following key players in Boston’s community development field. While state senators and city councilors are often the public face of new projects, and residents seem empowered through opportunities to participate in public meetings, Levine found a shadow government of nonprofit leaders and philanthropic funders, nonelected neighborhood representatives with their own particular objectives, working behind the scenes.
Tying this system together were political performances of “community”—government and nonprofit leaders, all claiming to value the community. Levine provocatively argues that there is no such thing as a singular community voice, meaning any claim of community representation is, by definition, illusory. He shows how community development is as much about constructing the idea of community as it is about the construction of physical buildings in poor neighborhoods.
Constructing Community demonstrates how the nonprofit sector has become integral to urban policymaking, and the tensions and trade-offs that emerge when private nonprofits take on the work of public service provision.

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” is a book written and illustrated by Charlie Mackesy. Written for children and adults alike, it is a story that follows a boy on a journey in which he makes unlikely friends with a mole, a fox, and a horse.
The book is written as a series of life lessons, sprinkled with subtle and heartwarming humor, as the boy moves through the story. It talks about the values of life and the things that matter, as little conversations between the boy and the friends he meets along the way.
The entire book is handwritten by Mackesy alongside the illustrations, making the experience of reading it feel very personal to the reader. Snippets of him working on the drawings and his writing process can be found on his Instagram.
Given its formats as a collection of quotes and self-contained lessons, it is something that can be read in snippets and returned to, like a friend waiting to pick up where you left off.
Above all, it instills in the reader a sense of warmth and hope, making it a worthwhile read every time you immerse yourself in it. This fact is typified by the mole’s assertion: “We often wait for kindnes … but being kind to yourself can start now.”

This book presents a global history of the biological sciences from ancient times to today, providing needed perspective on the development of biological thought while shedding light on the field’s upheavals and key breakthroughs through the ages. Michel Morange brings to life the dynamic interplay of science, society, and biology’s many subdisciplines, enabling readers to better appreciate the interdisciplinary exchanges that have shaped the field over the centuries.
Each chapter of this incisive book focuses on a specific period in the history of biology, describing the major transformations that occurred, the enduring scientific concerns behind these changes, and the implications of yesterday’s science for today’s. Morange covers everything from the first cell theory to the origins of the concept of ecosystems, and offers perspectives on areas that are often neglected by historians of biology, such as ecology, ethology, and plant biology. Along the way, he highlights the contributions of technology, the important role of hypothesis and experimentation, and the cultural contexts in which some of the most breathtaking discoveries in biology were made.
Unrivaled in scope and written by a world-renowned historian of science, A History of Biology is an ideal introduction for students and experts alike, and essential reading for anyone seeking to understand the present state of biological knowledge.

  • Pieter Pienaar says Jeddah provided much inspiration and many opportunities to hone his artistic skills
JEDDAH: South African artist Pieter Pienaar expresses his love for the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah in his new book, titled “Journey with Jeddah” — a tribute to the city and the warmth he felt there during his six-year stay.

In August 2012, Pienaar relocated from South Africa to Saudi Arabia to work as an art teacher at an international school in Jeddah.

Pienaar, who describes himself as a “people’s person,” told Arab News that he accepted a friend’s invitation to a traditional Saudi meal in a restaurant near the old town of Jeddah.

After enjoying the meal, he and some of his colleagues drove through the Al-Balad area, where a new passion was born.

Pienaar photographed the historical buildings as they drove.

Little did he know that the old town would become the central theme of no fewer than three exhibitions, which he would hold in Jeddah over the following four years.

“Every time I wander into the old town, I cannot stop taking photographs. There is something wonderful in the air there,” he said.

HIGHLIGHTS

Saudi and international friends made life in Jeddah exciting for Pieter Pienaar, and his social interactions provided him with the models he needed for some of the portraits he created.

As his collection of artworks grew, Pienaar contemplated publishing a coffee table photobook as a tribute to Jeddah and its people.

Currently, Pienaar is teaching art in the small mining town of Hotazel, located in the Northern Cape and famous for its manganese.

“One becomes part of an ancient world where life is simple and where people matter. Time seems to stop in this milieu, and people feel playful and inspired.”

Having lived there six years, Pienaar said that Jeddah provided much inspiration and many opportunities to hone his artistic skills in watercolors, sketching and portraiture.

Saudi and international friends made life in Jeddah exciting for Pienaar, and his social interactions provided him with the models he needed for some of the portraits he created.

Immersed in the beauty of the old town, the artist developed a hobby: Reproducing many of the scenes he had photographed on mugs, scarves, magnets, T-shirts and paper, all of which made ideal gifts for expatriates to buy for family and friends overseas.

As his collection of artworks grew, Pienaar contemplated publishing a coffee table photobook as a tribute to Jeddah and its people.

“It was not until October 2019 that the English version of the book was released,” he said.

“The next step for me is to have the content published in Arabic. I expect that copies could be on the shelves in Jeddah in the second half of 2021.”

The Old City on cotton tea towels. (Supplied)

Pienaar fulfilled his teaching contract and went back home on a repatriation flight in June 2020.

He had decided it was time to return home, most importantly to care for his aging parents amid the pandemic.

“I will always remember Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people,” he said.

“My heart is filled with admiration and gratitude. I trust you will accept and enjoy my humble tribute.”

Currently, Pienaar is teaching art in the small mining town of Hotazel, located in the Northern Cape and famous for its manganese.

Author: Adeeb Khalid

Central Asia is often seen as a remote and inaccessible land on the peripheries of modern history. Encompassing Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and the Xinjiang province of China, it in fact stands at the crossroads of world events. Adeeb Khalid provides the first comprehensive history of Central Asia from the mid-18th century to today, shedding light on the historical forces that have shaped the region under imperial and Communist rule.
Predominantly Muslim with both nomadic and settled populations, the peoples of Central Asia came under Russian and Chinese rule after the 1700s. Khalid shows how foreign conquest knit Central Asians into global exchanges of goods and ideas and forged greater connections to the wider world. He explores how the Qing and Tsarist empires dealt with ethnic heterogeneity, and compares Soviet and Chinese Communist attempts at managing national and cultural difference.
He highlights the deep interconnections between the “Russian” and “Chinese” parts of Central Asia that endure to this day, and demonstrates how Xinjiang remains an integral part of Central Asia despite its fraught and traumatic relationship with contemporary China.
The essential history of one of the most diverse and culturally vibrant regions on the planet, this panoramic book reveals how Central Asia has been profoundly shaped by the forces of modernity, from colonialism and social revolution to nationalism, state-led modernization, and social engineering.

Authr: Tom Rath

Tom Rath’s It’s Not About You is a moving memoir and inspiring call to action for bettering your own life by doing your best for others.
Life is not about you. It’s about what you do for others. That’s the realization that has driven the author — a mega-bestselling expert in self-development research — to evolve his focus from one’s inward search for strength to the larger outward search for purposeful contribution to others.
It’s Not About You is a short introduction to the next chapter in the life and career of perhaps our greatest living self-help writer.
Diagnosed with a rare genetic condition at age sixteen,  the author’s awareness of his own mortality drove him to pursue a meaningful life in the nurturing care of his family, including his eventual mentor and collaborator, his grandfather Don Clifton.
In this empowering hybrid of a self-help memoir, the author remembers and celebrates his greatest teacher as he emphatically encourages each and every one of us to answer life’s great question: What can I put into the world?

