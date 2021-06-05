You are here

Begum asks for second chance after joining Daesh to be 'part of something'

Begum asks for second chance after joining Daesh to be ‘part of something’
In 2019, the UK government stripped Begum of her British citizenship, preventing her from returning, which has led to a protracted legal battle. (File: Reuters)
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Begum asks for second chance after joining Daesh to be 'part of something'

Begum asks for second chance after joining Daesh to be ‘part of something’
  • British woman who had citizenship revoked says she was her family’s ‘black sheep’ 
  • She says she was tricked into joining Daesh and did not want to be the ‘friend left behind’
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Shamima Begum, the 21-year-old Londoner who fled the UK aged 15 to join Daesh, has said she traveled to Syria because she wanted to feel “part of something.”

A new documentary “The Return: Life After ISIS” interviewed her and several other women currently detained at Al-Roj camp in northern Syria.

Begum, who left the UK in 2015 with two other girls from London — Amira Abase and Kadiza Sultana — said she had been the “black sheep” of her family, and had traveled to the Middle East as she did not want to be the “friend left behind.”

She added that she had been recruited online by Daesh supporters, who played on her and her friends’ guilt about what was happening to fellow Muslims in Syria.

“It was the holidays when I decided to leave with my friends. I knew it was a big decision, but I just felt compelled to do it quickly. I didn’t want to be the friend that was left behind,” Begum told the documentary.

“My mum didn’t see me walking outside of the door. I didn’t hug her. I really regret not hugging her.”

In the film, Begum describes how she had to inform the parents of Abase and Sultana that they had been killed in the city of Baghuz, saying: “I feel like I have no friends anymore. They were everything I had.”

She also recounted how she had lost two children fleeing from what was left of Daesh’s “caliphate.”

Begum said their deaths had impacted her so much that she wanted to kill herself. “I felt I couldn’t get up anymore,” she added.

“I couldn’t even get up to run when there were bombings. The only thing keeping me alive was my baby that I was pregnant with.” Her third child died a few days after it was born in Al-Roj.

In 2019, the UK government stripped Begum of her British citizenship, preventing her from returning, which has led to a protracted legal battle.

She told the documentary that stories in the media about her had been fabricated to justify the decision, and that she wanted to be given a second chance.

“I would say to the people in the UK, give me a second chance because I was still young when I left,” she said.

“I just want them to put aside everything they’ve heard about me in the media and just have an open mind about why I left and who I am now as a person.”

Topics: Shamima Begum UK Daesh

Updated 42 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

UK govt told aid cuts threaten 55,000 Syrian women fleeing abuse

UK govt told aid cuts threaten 55,000 Syrian women fleeing abuse
  • International Rescue Committee: Up to 300,000 Syrians will be affected if funding hits healthcare programs
  • Countries set to lose most from Britain’s foreign aid cuts also include Libya, Yemen, Lebanon
Updated 42 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government’s decision to cut foreign aid spending will leave 55,000 women and girls without access to shelters to escape domestic abuse in Syria, according to the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

The group said its funding from the UK for its programs in the war-torn country could be reduced by as much as 75 percent, effectively ending its schemes to help Syrians regain economic self-sufficiency following a decade of conflict. Those set to lose most from this, it added, will be women. 

Su’ad Jarbawi, the IRC’s regional vice president for the Middle East and North Africa, told The Independent: “The humanitarian situation in the country is rapidly deteriorating as Covid cases rise and people face a serious hunger crisis. Syrians need certainty and support. These cuts will lead only to suffering and misery.”

The UK set out plans earlier this year to reduce its foreign aid budget from 0.7 percent of gross domestic product to 0.5 percent — around £4 billion ($5.6 billion) — in light of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy. The move has drawn sharp criticism at home and from the international community. 

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said the cuts are only a “temporary measure.”

But at least 30 Conservative MPs, as well as former Conservative Prime Minister Sir John Major, have called on the Conservative government not to push ahead with the decision. 

The countries set to lose most from the UK aid cuts include Syria, Libya, Yemen and Lebanon.

The IRC also warned that cuts to its funding could end up affecting its health programs in Syria, with as many as 300,000 people relying on it to provide primary healthcare and mental health support.

Reem Khassab, a teacher in Idlib province, told The Independent: “The economic struggle for Syrian women has drastically worsened in the past months due to currency inflation, prices surge and other factors.”

She added: “Gender-based violence is still a major problem that needs more attention and support to alleviate women’s struggles socially and economically.”

Nour Mashhade, a Syrian journalist based in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, said: “The cuts will only socially and economically disempower women further and add more pressure on Syrian women to battle for rights and equality.” 

Topics: The United Kingdom Syria

14 killed in Burkina Faso village attack

14 killed in Burkina Faso village attack
Updated 05 June 2021
AFP

14 killed in Burkina Faso village attack

14 killed in Burkina Faso village attack
  • Unidentified assailants killed 13 people among the civilian population in the village of Tadarya
  • A member of the army auxiliary was also killed
Updated 05 June 2021
AFP

OUAGADOUGOU: An attack on a village in the north of Burkina Faso has left at least 14 people dead, security and local sources said Saturday.
Unidentified assailants killed 13 people “among the civilian population” in the village of Tadaryat, a security source said, as well as a member of the army auxiliary who had come to help them. A local source confirmed the toll.

Topics: Burkina Faso

Brazil’s Anvisa approves Russian Sputnik V vaccine, with conditions

Brazil’s Anvisa approves Russian Sputnik V vaccine, with conditions
Updated 05 June 2021
Reuters

Brazil's Anvisa approves Russian Sputnik V vaccine, with conditions

Brazil’s Anvisa approves Russian Sputnik V vaccine, with conditions
  • The rulings come after the health regulator rejected in late April imports of the Sputnik V shot requested by state governors desperate for vaccines
Updated 05 June 2021
Reuters

BRASILIA: Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Friday gave the green light for states to import the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, but with conditions attached.
Anvisa’s board voted 4-1 to grant the conditional approval after more than seven hours of deliberation, following the recommendation of its technical staff earlier in the day.
Anvisa also voted to approve, again with conditions, the Covaxin shot made by Bharat Biotech, a private company based in the Indian city of Hyderabad.
“SputnikV will arrive in Brazil in July,” tweeted Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the Sputnik V vaccine abroad.
Sputnik V tweeted that Brazil becomes the 67th country to authorize the vaccine.
Earlier on Friday, Anvisa’s technical staff had recommended approving the vaccine but only on certain conditions, such as that it be used only on healthy adults.
The rulings come after the health regulator rejected in late April imports of the Sputnik V shot requested by state governors desperate for vaccines. States had originally wanted 37 million doses.
At the time, Anvisa’s five-member board voted unanimously not to approve the Russian vaccine after technical staff had highlighted “inherent risks” and “serious” defects, citing a lack of data guaranteeing its safety, quality and effectiveness.
The rejection kicked off a testy exchange with the Russian developers, who threatened to sue the Brazilian agency for defamation, accusing them of buckling under US pressure.
Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute and the RDIF said at the time that Sputnik V is 97.6 percent effective against COVID-19 in a “real-world” assessment based on data from 3.8 million people.
A source involved in the vaccine analysis process told Reuters that Anvisa’s decision on Friday was “an attempt to come up with a solution that guarantees a minimum degree of safety. Let’s see real-life data and effectiveness now.”
The Brazilian government signed a contract in February to buy 20 million doses of Covaxin, and Bharat Biotech applied for emergency use of the vaccine in Brazil in early March. However, Anvisa ruled on March 31 that the vaccine did not meet its manufacturing standards.
Brazil’s vaccination program has been blighted by delays and procurement failures, turning the country into one of the world’s deadliest COVID-19 hot spots this year and pushing the national health system to the brink of collapse.
Brazil has so far vaccinated 47.6 million people with a first dose, equivalent to 22.6 percent of the population, but only 22.7 million with two doses, or 10.8 percent of the population.
Brazil has registered 16.84 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus and more than 470,000 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. Daily deaths have decreased from the peak of the second wave in April, but remain far higher than even the worst of 2020.

Topics: Sputnik V Brazil Coronavirus Vaccines

Australia’s Victoria reports five new COVID-19 cases

Australia’s Victoria reports five new COVID-19 cases
Updated 05 June 2021
Reuters

Australia's Victoria reports five new COVID-19 cases

Australia’s Victoria reports five new COVID-19 cases
Updated 05 June 2021
Reuters

MELBOURNE: Australia’s second-most populous state Victoria on Saturday reported a small increase in locally acquired COVID-19 cases as authorities hunted for the source of a highly infectious variant that has been detected in a new cluster.
Five new local cases were reported, taking Victoria’s total to 69 in the latest outbreak, as the state capital Melbourne entered its second weekend of a hard lockdown, due to end on June 10. Curbs were eased for the rest of the state on Friday.
Saturday’s count was up from four new locally acquired cases on Friday.
Authorities on Friday were alarmed after detecting the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 virus variant for the first time in Melbourne, sparking concerns cases could spike. There are now seven known cases of the Delta variant in the city.
The Delta variant, which has been classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as among the four COVID-19 variants of concern due to evidence that it spreads more easily, likely caused the latest devastating outbreak in India.
Snap lockdowns, regional border restrictions and strict social distancing rules have helped Australia rein in prior outbreaks and keep its COVID-19 numbers relatively low at just 30,150 cases and 910 deaths.
Victoria’s outbreak, which began on May 24, has spurred people to join long queues for vaccinations following a slow rollout since February. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday 20 percent of the adult population has now had a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Topics: Australia Victoria

Latvian woman charged in US with role in cybercrime group Trickbot

Latvian woman charged in US with role in cybercrime group Trickbot
Updated 05 June 2021
AP

Latvian woman charged in US with role in cybercrime group Trickbot

Latvian woman charged in US with role in cybercrime group Trickbot
  • Group accused of infecting millions of computers worldwide with malware that targeted hospitals, schools, governments, businesses and other entities
Updated 05 June 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: A Latvian woman has been charged with developing malicious software used by a cybercrime organization that infected computers worldwide and looted bank accounts of millions of dollars, the Justice Department said Friday.
Alla Witte is charged as part of a 47-count indictment with participating in an organization known as the Trickbot Group, which authorities say operated in Russia and several other countries. The group is accused of infecting millions of computers worldwide with malware that targeted hospitals, schools, governments, businesses and other entities.
Witte, who authorities say previously lived in Suriname, was arrested in Miami in February. She was arraigned Friday in federal court in Cleveland, according to the Justice Department.
The prosecution, which the Justice Department says is part of its newly developed ransomware task force, comes as the Biden administration confronts a growing scourge of ransomware attacks that have targeted crucial supply chains including meat and fuel. The White House, which has also been contending with cyberespionage campaigns aimed at US government agencies, issued a memo this week underscoring that the fight against ransomware is a top priority.
“These charges serve as a warning to would-be cybercriminals that the Department of Justice, through the Ransomware and Digital Extortion Task Force and alongside our partners, will use all the tools at our disposal to disrupt the cybercriminal ecosystem,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement.

Shutterstock illustration image

The indictment accuses Witte of participating in a scheme to steal millions of dollars from entities across the world by infecting computers with malware that captured personal information — such as credit card numbers and passwords — and gave TrickBot members access to the victims’ networks.
Among the targets identified in the indictment are real estate and law firms, country clubs, public school districts and other companies.
Prosecutors say Witte worked as a malware developer for the group, writing code related to ransomware that told victims that they’d need to acquire special software to decrypt their files. She’s also accused of providing code that monitored and tracked authorized users of the malware.
In October, weeks before the 2020 presidential election, Microsoft announced legal action to disrupt TrickBot in an operation aimed at knocking offline command-and-control servers.
The indictment, which includes multiple other defendants whose names have been blacked out, includes charges of conspiracy to commit computer fraud, aggravated identity theft and other crimes.
It was not immediately clear if Witte had a lawyer.

Topics: cybercrime Trickbot Group Alla Witte

