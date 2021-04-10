Game on! Saudi national team accepts Pakistan’s Peshawar Zalmi's challenge to cricket friendly

You are here

Updated 10 April 2021
Rashid Hassan 

  • SACF, established in 2020, has lined up a series of major programs focused on promoting the game in the Kingdom
  • SACF chairman Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al-Saud revealed the game-changing plans for cricket in exclusive interview with Arab News
Rashid Hassan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national cricket team has accepted the challenge by the Pakistan cricket franchise Peshawar Zalmi inviting them for a friendly game.

The owner of one of Pakistan’s most popular cricket franchises, Peshawar Zalmi, hinted last week of taking his team to Saudi Arabia for a friendly match, soon after news emerged that Arab News had been selected as the official media partner of the Saudi cricket team.

Arab News, Saudi Arabia’s leading English language daily, has been selected by the Saudi cricket federation to be the national team’s official media partner. Read more here.

Javed Afridi’s successful franchise is represented by cricketing legends like former West Indian skipper Daren Sammy, South African star batsman Hashim Amla, and Pakistan all rounders Wahab Riaz and Shoaib Malik, and others from the world’s biggest test playing teams.

“Best wishes to cricket KSA. How about Peshawar Zalmi VS KSA in Saudi,” Afridi wrote on Twitter.

Responding to it the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) told Arab News: “We thank Afridi for the wonderful gesture, good wishes to the Saudi national cricket team and appreciation. We look forward to a lot of cooperation with all great cricket playing countries, such as Pakistan.

“As far as invitation to play a friendly game is concerned, we accept the challenge and look forward to playing the game at a mutually agreed date and place, here in Saudi Arabia," said Nadeem Nadwi, General Manager, SACF.

SACF, established in 2020, has lined up a series of major programs focused on promoting the game in the Kingdom and things are set to change rapidly.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News last week, SACF chairman Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al-Saud revealed the game-changing plans for cricket, outlining a series of major initiatives that will increase participation at community, club, and international level.

 

Among those competitions is the National Cricket Championship, played across 11 cities and part of four programs that SACF signed with the Saudi Sports For All Federation. Launched in February 2021, it is to date the largest cricket tournament held in the history of Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, there will be a corporate cricket tournament launched in October and November, a cricket league for expatriate workers, and a social cricket program introduced in various cities. Throughout the year, SACF is planning to have 20,000 participants taking part in these programs.

The federation has signed several deals and MoUs with governmental, semi-governmental, and non-governmental entities setting out plans to raise awareness of the game, increase cricket facilities nationwide, and introduce the sport to Saudi youth through school programs.

Topics: Cricket Saudi Arabia Pakistan Saudi Cricket Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) Pakistan cricket Peshawar Zalmi

Alexander-Arnold ends Liverpool’s long wait for Anfield victory

Updated 11 min 25 sec ago
AFP

Alexander-Arnold ends Liverpool’s long wait for Anfield victory

  • 10-man Leeds stall runaway leaders Manchester City’s march with 2-1 victory
AFP

LONDON: Manchester City’s march to the Premier League title stalled on Saturday as 10-man Leeds beat the runaway leaders 2-1, while Liverpool climbed into fourth place after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s late strike sealed a 2-1 win against Aston Villa.

City are counting down to their third title in four seasons, but Stuart Dallas’s stoppage-time strike leaves them still needing 11 points from their last six games to clinch the crown.

Their first defeat in seven matches in all competitions came after Pep Guardiola made seven changes following their midweek Champions League quarterfinal first-leg win over Borussia Dortmund.

With Kevin De Bruyne on the bench at the Etihad Stadium, City were below their best against lively Leeds and now turn their attention to cup competitions next week.

They have a 2-1 lead to defend in the second leg at Dortmund on Wednesday before Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea at Wembley.

“We did not create enough for the forward. It is part of the game,” Guardiola said.

“When they defend in the way they were you have to stop them running and we did not do that. The best moment we had in the game we make a mistake behind and we tried but could not score.

“We are going to rest and prepare two days for the game in Dortmund and decide on how we are going to play.”

Liverpool are desperately trying to salvage their troubled campaign by qualifying for next season’s Champions League via a top-four finish. Beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday, Jurgen Klopp’s side knocked West Ham out of fourth place in the most dramatic fashion at Anfield.

Liverpool had lost their previous six home league matches, but Alexander-Arnold clinched their first success in front of the Kop since December as the Reds avenged their humiliating 7-2 defeat at Villa in October.

Villa striker Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick in that rout and he was back on the scoresheet after 43 minutes.

Topics: Liverpool Aston Villa english Premier League

5 talking points from Al-Ittihad’s win over Al-Hilal in Saudi Classico

5 talking points from Al-Ittihad’s win over Al-Hilal in Saudi Classico
Updated 10 April 2021
John Duerden

5 talking points from Al-Ittihad’s win over Al-Hilal in Saudi Classico

  • The win left the Jeddah club only three points behind the champions at the tip of the Saudi Pro League table
John Duerden

LONDON: On Friday evening in Jeddah, Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Hilal 2-0 in the Saudi Classico thanks to first-half goals from Abdulmohsen Fatallah and Saud Abdulhamid. The result means that Al-Hilal are still top of the Saudi Pro League with 48 points from 25 games, three ahead of Al-Shabab, who face Al-Batin on Saturday. But now, Al-Ittihad in third have also closed the gap to three points.

There was much more to it than that however and there are five things we learned about the match.

1. Al Ittihad have lit up the title race

If Al-Hilal had won in Jeddah, the title race would not have been over but it would have been a major step towards another championship.

Al-Ittihad would have been out of it and the victors would have moved six points clear and while Al-Shabab have a game in hand, fixtures are running out.

Now however, it is all up in the air. Whatever happens tomorrow with Al-Shabab at Al-Batin, there are just three points separating the top three.

Ittihad are well and truly in with a chance, especially after beating the top two teams in the league inside a month. 

Whatever happens from now until the end of the season, all neutrals should be grateful for this result as it means that there is going to be plenty of drama in the coming weeks. 

2. Fatallah a hero at both ends of the pitch

Whatever coach Fabio Carille may have said before the match, there were concerns among fans of Al-Ittihad about the absence of Ahmed Hegazi in the middle of defense.

The Egyptian international has had a stellar season since arriving in October and has played a major part in the club’s resurgence.

With his usual defensive partner Ziyad Al-Sahafi also absent, Al-Hilal’s forwards must have been rubbing their hands with glee especially when replacement Omar Hawsawi went off injured after just 11 minutes.

In came Abdulmohsen Fatallah to play only his second match of the season.

He not only helped to keep out the increasingly desperate Hilal attacks, but he opened the scoring with a powerful header.

Before the game, nobody would have suggested that the 26-year-old would be the hero of the Classico but he stepped up when he was needed, though goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe and the woodwork helped out.

3. Carille wins the ‘Battle of the Brazilians’

Brazil exports plenty of talent around the world but there was still talk in South America about the fact that the Saudi Classico featured coaches from the country.

This time, Fabio Carille won out over Rogerio Micale.

It was the perfect performance from Al-Ittihad who were aggressive in the first half and then counter-attacked intelligently after the break as Al-Hilal pushed forwards with increasing desperation.

It was striking how well Al-Ittihad were organized at the back but flexible in attack as was shown by the boss putting Fahad Al-Muwallad in a central role late in the game where his speed stretched the Hilal defense. 

The champions had the lion’s share of possession against the Tigers but were lacking in creativity when it mattered with Micale’s substitutions as predictable as much of the play.

Carille handled the absence of his star player, Hegazi, better than his opposite number managed the absence of captain Salem Al-Dawsari.

This was Micale’s first taste of this fixture and losing for the first time since 2016 will not have done his standing with the fans any good. 

4. Saud Abdulhamid meant his goal

The right-back does not score many, indeed had managed just one goal before Friday, but he produced a beauty at the end of the first half.

Picking up the ball just a yard outside the area, about halfway between the touchline and the right corner of the box, everyone waited for a cross.

Instead, he fired a shot into the near top corner, fooling Abdullah Al-Mayouf in the Hilal goal. He said after the game that this was no attempt at a cross.

“I saw there was space there and I went for it,” he told television. It was a special goal and will live long in the memory.

5. Al-Shabab need to handle the pressure

The team from Riyadh have had a highly impressive season and moved into first position at the halfway stage.

But just when the prize moved to within view, the form has faltered.

Just one point from the last three games has put doubts in the minds of fans.

Now though, Al-Shabab have a second chance and can move level on points with Al-Hilal with a win against struggling Al-Batin.

This opportunity can’t be wasted especially considering what happens next.

On May 7, the top two meet. Basically, if Al-Shabab win their next two games, they will be three points clear on the summit with four games left to go.

Topics: Al-ittihad Al-Hilal football sport Saudi Arabia

Brazilian fighters supreme on last day of Abu Dhabi jiu-jitsu championship

Updated 10 April 2021
Arab News

Brazilian fighters supreme on last day of Abu Dhabi jiu-jitsu championship

  • South American nation’s brown- and black-belt professionals claim 35 medals
Arab News

The 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) successfully wrapped on Friday night, with Brazilian fighters once again showing why they remain some of the finest on the planet.

Brown- and black-belt professionals from around the world took to the mats at Jiu-Jitsu Arena in the UAE capital, with men and women from the South American nation topping the country rankings with a total of 35 medals, including 16 gold, 11 silver and eight bronze.

Household names such as Beatriz Mesquita, Bianca Basilio, Israel Almeida, Isaque Braz and Gabrieli Pessanha were among those to shine for Brazil.

Mesquita put in a top performance to capture her sixth adult title, taking less than a minute to win with an armbar on opponent Lari Paes.

“Today’s victory is one of the most important achievements in my career as I’ve been training and competing for this moment. My training during the pandemic didn’t stop, and that was the main reason why I’ve captured the win again this year,” said Mesquita.

“Competing in a global championship against the best in the world in such unprecedented circumstances in a safe environment is a true privilege. I’d like to thank the ADPWJJC organizers for hosting such a successful international championship in these challenging times.”

Compatriot Diego Batista topped the ADWPJJC podium again with gold in the 62 kg black-belt division thanks to a 4-3 victory over Hiago George.

Batista, who won gold in the brown-belt 69 kg division at the 11th ADWPJJC, said: “Capturing the gold in my black-belt debut at the ADWJJC feels special. Great work by the ADWPJJC organizing committee to give jiu-jitsu athletes the opportunity to compete and practice the sport we love safely.”

The “Queen of the Mats” Passenha beat Yara Soares in a thrilling encounter to win gold again in the women’s 95 kg brown-black-belt division.

But Brazilian athletes did not have it all their own way as Adam Wardzinksi from Poland claimed his first gold, beating Brazil’s Renato Cardoso 6-4 in the 94 kg black-belt division.

“It feels great to get my first gold after two consecutive years of winning silver at the ADWPJJC. This is one of my all-time dreams coming true, and I can’t wait to come back and defend my belt in the 13th edition,” said Wardzinksi.

“I knew my opponent very well as we squared off many times in the past. I knew he’d be tough and we both had our strategic approach, and I managed to get the win at the end,” he added.

“For us athletes who live for this sport, the 12th edition of the championship offers us hope in the continuation of the championship in these challenging times.”

The 13th ADWPJJC will take place in Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena in November 2021.

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu

Zidane hopes there will be more Clasicos for Messi and Ramos

Updated 09 April 2021
AFP

Zidane hopes there will be more Clasicos for Messi and Ramos

  • Both players’ contracts are up at the end of the campaign
AFP

MADRID: Zinedine Zidane on Friday said that he hoped Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos won’t have played their last Clasicos come the end of the season, with doubts over the futures of the Barcelona and Real Madrid captains ahead of a huge La Liga encounter.
Both players’ contracts are up at the end of the campaign and Messi is yet to commit to a new deal with Barca after trying to force an exit last summer.
When asked if Saturday’s clash in the Spanish capital would be the last of the pair’s careers at Spain’s top two clubs, Madrid coach Zidane said: “I hope not.”
“Sergio is not going to play tomorrow. It’s sad, but I really hope that he will stay here,” the Frenchman added of the injured 35-year-old.
Zidane also said he hoped Messi would remain at Barca for the good of Spanish football, joking “let him stay at Barcelona — he’s doing very well there!“
Barca and reigning champions Madrid are both trying to chase down league leaders Atletico Madrid, whose defeat at Sevilla last Sunday allowed their rivals to move within touching distance of the summit.
Madrid are three points behind their city rivals in third, while second-placed Barca are a point closer, meaning whoever wins at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium will knock Atletico off the top for the first time since December after ruthlessly chipping away at what was a 10-point lead in February.
Zidane, whose team impressed in a 3-1 Champions League win over Liverpool this week, appeared confident ahead of a crucial fixture in his attempt to retain his team’s league title.
“We have been very good recently, consistent,” he said.
“And not just with the ball, we have improved defensively too. We know that regardless of what we have done up to now, we will have to play well tomorrow.”

'The best Messi'
Barca boss Ronald Koeman also wants Messi and Ramos to both stay, telling reporters “the best thing for La Liga is that the best players keep playing until the last possible moment.”
The 58-year-old said he was hoping for “the best Messi” as his team hope to extend a six-match league winning run which has come thanks in large part to the Argentine playmaker’s sparkling recent form.
The 33-year-old has scored 23 La Liga goals — 10 of those coming in his last eight appearances — and set up eight more this term to give Barca a fighting chance of finishing top of the pile after a troubled start to the season dominated by his efforts to leave and the club’s serious financial difficulties.
“We need the best Barca to win. We will have to do everything perfectly, the attack, our movement, our passing game, and for that you need Leo,” said the Dutch coach, whose team haven’t lost in La Liga since early December.
Koeman will be boosted by the return from injury of Spain defenders Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto.
“They are two important players, not only for their quality on the field but also for their personalities,” said Koeman.
“They lack a bit of rhythm, but they are strong physically and are keen to help the team.”

Topics: Classico Zinedine Zidane Lionel Messi Sergio Ramos Barcelona FC Atletico Madrid

Masters leader Rose off to rocky round-two start

Updated 09 April 2021
AFP

Masters leader Rose off to rocky round-two start

AFP

AUGUSTA, US: Justin Rose opened with two bogeys in the first four holes and saw his lead shrink to three strokes early in Friday’s second round of the 85th Masters while Augusta National allowed a charge by rivals.

The 40-year-old Englishman fired his lowest Masters round in 59 trips with a 7-under par 65 on Thursday to lead by four, matching the largest 18-hole Masters lead since 1941.

Rose, a two-time Masters runner-up, equaled the record of Jack Nicklaus by leading the event for the fourth time after 18 holes.

Reigning Olympic champion Rose, whose only major title came at the 2013 US Open, made an early start Friday in cool and overcast conditions while most of his nearest rivals were among the afternoon starters.

After landing in trees to the right off the first tee Friday, Rose pitched back into the fairway and limited his damage to a bogey five.

At the 575-yard par-5 second, Rose found the fairway with a 3-wood, then was short of the left side of the green before chipping his third within three feet of the cup and rolling in the birdie putt.

Rose parred the fourth, then came up shy of the green at the par-3 fourth. His putt up a rise barely clung to the edge of the green and from there he putted to three feet and dropped a putt in the right side for bogey.

That left Rose on 6-under and three atop two early chargers.

Australia’s Marc Leishman opened with three straight birdies to share second on 3-under overall while Austrian Bernd Wiesberger opened with four birdies in the first five holes and added another at the par-5 eighth to join the pack at 3-under.

Only 12 players finished under par in the first round, with Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and American Brian Harman sharing second on 69, both teeing off in the final five afternoon groups.

In the first round, Rose had bogeys at the first and seventh holes, then took apart a firm and fast Augusta National layout that humbled a world-class field.

His deft iron play and deadly accurate putting in a 10-hole run of an eagle and seven birdies from the eighth to 17th hole showed slow starts would not deter him.

“I putted the ball beautifully and read the greens unbelievably well,” Rose said. “If you had said to me walking up the eighth hole, I’d have said no chance, this course is playing a little too tricky for that.

“But it’s incredible. It’s a good reminder that you just never know what can happen out there, just to stick with it on the golf course.”

At 2-under were South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout and an American trio — Masters debutante Will Zalatoris, 2012 US Open champion Webb Simpson and 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth, who snapped a four-year win drought last week in Texas, was on 71 despite a triple bogey at the ninth.

World No. 3 Jon Rahm, who only arrived at Augusta National on the eve of the event, was on 72. The Spaniard was with his wife Kelley, who gave birth to son Kepa on Saturday.

Top-ranked defending champion Dustin Johnson opened on 74, as did Brooks Koepka, a four-time major winner coming off right knee surgery last month.

Second-ranked Justin Thomas, who can overtake Johnson for world number one with a victory this week, was on 73, as was another American, 2020 PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa.

Topics: golf

