Conservative rebels face setback in UK aid cuts revolt

LONDON: MPs plotting to prevent the British government’s massive cuts to its foreign aid budget could be met with a significant setback in the House of Commons.

The roughly 30 Conservative MPs — including former Prime Minister Theresa May and led by former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell — had warned that the aid reduction from 0.7 to 0.5 percent of Britain’s gross domestic product would have major humanitarian consequences and harm the country’s reputation abroad.

They sought to add an amendment to a separate piece of legislation, aimed at improving the UK’s “high risk, high reward” experimental research capacity, which would legally enforce a past commitment made by the government to not reduce its aid budget until 2022.

According to Conservative sources cited by The Guardian newspaper, on Monday, the speaker of Parliament — who has responsibility for managing parliamentary and legislative procedure of this nature — is expected to rule that the rebel amendment is too far outside the scope of the research bill to be put to a vote.

It is a significant setback in the rebels’ campaign to effectively give Parliament the option to vote on the cuts.

If it goes ahead, the aid reduction — worth roughly £4 billion ($5.6 billion) in real terms — could have far-reaching consequences for the world’s poor, including millions of people across the Arab world.

Yemen, Lebanon, Libya and Syria are all poised to have tens of millions of dollars cut from the aid they receive.

British aid to Yemen, which is experiencing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, is channelled through multilateral institutions including the UN and the World Food Programme, and is focused on the “provision of basic services.”

Mark Lowcock, former head civil servant at Britain’s Department for International Development, warned that the cuts would “cause many more deaths” and “damage the international reputation of the UK.”

Despite Monday’s setback, rebel MPs have pledged to continue fighting the budget cuts. One former minister backing the bid said they would bring their amendment “at the next possible opportunity” if it was rejected. “All this does is delay the inevitable. They know we have the numbers,” the MP said.

Another said: “My view is Parliament has set in law 0.7 percent and Parliament needs to have a say on the reduction to 0.5 percent. The government has been reluctant to test the will of Parliament on this issue — arguably they are acting outside the law.”

The government says the cuts are a temporary measure aimed at plugging the holes in Britain’s budget created by the coronavirus pandemic.