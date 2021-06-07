You are here

Can, Hummels rate Germany only as Euro 2020 outsiders

Can, Hummels rate Germany only as Euro 2020 outsiders
Germany's Timo Werner, Mats Hummels, Coach Joachim Loew, Kai Havertz, Joshua Kimmich and Toni Kroos attend a training session in Austria. Hummels said Monday: "I want to win the title, even if we are not the top favourite due to our performances.” (AFP)
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

Can, Hummels rate Germany only as Euro 2020 outsiders

Can, Hummels rate Germany only as Euro 2020 outsiders
  • Germany won the last of their three European Championship titles back in 1996
  • "We definitely have to improve," said Borussia Dortmund’s Mats Hummels
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Emre Can and Mats Hummels only both rate Germany as outsiders for the Euro 2020 title, but have urged the ‘Mannschaft’ to prove their 2018 World Cup debacle is behind them.
Germany won the last of their three European Championship titles back in 1996 and are struggling for form heading into the Euro 2020 finals, which starts Thursday.
The Germans have a tough draw in Group F, hosting world champions France in their opening game on June 15, then playing holders Portugal four days later, also in Munich.
“We have to be honest with ourselves: We are not top favorites for the title,” Dortmund midfielder Emre Can told Sport1.
Germany was held to a 1-1 draw in a friendly by Denmark last Wednesday and face minnows Latvia in their final warm-up Monday.
The Germans have dropped to 12th in the world rankings as they have struggled to pick themselves up after crashing out of the 2018 World Cup in the group stages.
The reputation of head coach Joachim Loew, who led Germany to the 2014 World Cup title, was further tarnished by a crushing 6-0 defeat to Spain last November and a shock home loss to minnows North Macedonia in March.
“We definitely have to improve,” Can’s Borussia Dortmund team-mate Mats Hummels, back in the Germany squad after a two-year exile, told Monday’s edition of Kicker.
“We, as a team and me personally, have to get better to be successful at the European Championship.”
However, ex-Liverpool star Can sees the Euro as a chance for Germany to prove themselves after their disastrous 2018 World Cup campaign
“We want to show the whole world that our early exit from the World Cup was just a slip-up,” Can stressed.
“It’s also clear that the title must always be the goal for Germany, because we have great players and don’t have to hide from anyone.”
Loew, who stands down after the Euro, has reversed his 2019 decision to axe Hummels and Bayern Munich star Thomas Mueller by recalling the pair of 2014 World Cup winners for the European Championship.
Like Can, Hummels, 32, insists the Germans are determined to throw off the shackles of inconsistent performances since 2018.
“I want to win the title, even if we are not the top favorite due to our performances, which have not always been consistent in the past few years,” said Hummels.
“We know that we have the skills and the weapons to be able to win every game at this tournament.”

Topics: GERMAN FOOTBALL TEAM Mats Hummels Emre Can

Rio Paralympics’ Syrian flagbearer eyes Tokyo return

Syrian refugee Ibrahim al-Hussein poses before a training session at the Olympic Aquatic Centre in Athens, on June 2, 2021. (AFP)
Syrian refugee Ibrahim al-Hussein poses before a training session at the Olympic Aquatic Centre in Athens, on June 2, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 07 June 2021
AFP

Rio Paralympics' Syrian flagbearer eyes Tokyo return

Syrian refugee Ibrahim al-Hussein poses before a training session at the Olympic Aquatic Centre in Athens, on June 2, 2021. (AFP)
  • As a child, Al-Hussein would swim along the banks of the Euphrates river with his father, already harboring Olympic dreams.
Updated 07 June 2021
AFP

ATHENS: When he lost his lower leg in a 2012 bomb explosion in Syria, Ibrahim Al-Hussein never imagined he would one day swim in the pool where his Olympic idols broke records.
Just four years later, he was the flag bearer of a token refugee team debuting in the Rio 2016 Paralympics, and is now eyeing a return to competition in the Tokyo Games.
"Nothing is impossible," said the 32-year-old as he began a day of training at the pool of the Athens Olympic complex.
He hopes to inspire fellow refugees. "You have to fight, with your body, with your heart... you can do anything you want in your life," Al-Hussein said.
When he was still 15, Al-Hussein would follow the exploits of Ian Thorpe and Michael Phelps in the 2004 Athens Olympics from his home in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor.
The pool in Athens "is where my story began," he says, smiling.
As a child, Al-Hussein would swim along the banks of the Euphrates river with his father, already harboring Olympic dreams.
His hopes came crashing down when Syria was engulfed in civil war in 2011 and his family was forced to flee.
Al-Hussein stayed behind at first, but after his right leg was injured in the bomb blast and it had to be amputated, he had to leave too, reaching Greece via Turkey in February 2014.
Like tens of thousands of other refugees, he made the risky Aegean Sea crossing and landed at the Greek island of Samos.
"Life in Syria was exceptionally difficult. There was nothing to eat, no electricity, no medicine," he recalls.
"Had I stayed there, I'd be dead."
After living on the streets of Athens for a fortnight, Al-Hussein was directed by a fellow Syrian to Angelos Chronopoulos, a Greek doctor who gave him a prosthetic limb.
Acquiring refugee status in 2015, he was thus able to find work and start to pick up the pieces.
"I was looking for a new homeland, somewhere to resume my life and sport. Greece became my homeland," he says.
After notching victories in Greek disabled competitions, he caught the attention of the Hellenic Olympic Committee, which picked him to carry the torch of the 2016 Rio Games flame relay in the Athens refugee camp of Eleonas.
After that, the International Paralympic Committee offered him the chance to join the first-ever refugee team for the Rio Games, and to carry its flag into the historic Maracana Stadium.
He has since participated in European and global disabled swimming championships.
The irony is not lost on Al-Hussein that he only fulfilled his dream of competing in a Games after he lost a leg.
"When I had both legs, it was my dream to compete in the Olympics but I did not make it. I got here (with one leg instead)," he says, laughing.
"I wouldn't stop even if I lost my other leg or an arm. I want to go to Tokyo and I'm going to get there."
There are 56 athletes competing for a place on the Refugee Olympic Team, which made its debut at the 2016 Rio Games, but the hopefuls will be reduced to a team of six.

Topics: Syria Tokyo Japan Paralympics

Saudi PIF investing in first electric powerboat championship

Saudi PIF investing in first electric powerboat championship
Updated 17 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi PIF investing in first electric powerboat championship

Saudi PIF investing in first electric powerboat championship
  • The E1 series is still in early development stages of the race, and the championship is slated to happen in 2023
Updated 17 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and E1 Series, the world’s first electric powerboat series, are teaming up to host their first global championship.
The E1 series is still in early development stages of the race, and the championship is slated to happen in 2023, with the Kingdom as one of the potential venues.
The partnership is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s goals to invest in 13 key strategic sectors, including sports and entertainment, as well as renewable energy.
“This exciting investment in a new premier sport format aligns with our strategy to enable innovation globally and unlock new industries as well as build strategic partnerships with real value add to Saudi Arabia,” Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the Fund’s governor said in a statement.
The founders of E1 said they were excited about getting support from a “global investment powerhouse.”
“To get the backing of PIF at this early stage of development emphasizes the importance of our mission to revolutionize marine mobility,” E1 chairman Alejandro Agag said.
The partnership was announced during a virtual event where E1 organizers also launched the new design of the electric RaceBird powerboat.
“With the new design of the RaceBird powerboat that you see today, we hope to accelerate change in the marine industry and provide sustainable solutions for future leisure craft … Working together with PIF, I look forward to ushering in a new era of electric powerboat racing,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund PIF E1 series

Saudi U-23 squad continues preparations for Tokyo Olympics with friendly against Mexico

Saudi U-23 squad continues preparations for Tokyo Olympics with friendly against Mexico
Updated 07 June 2021
Ali Khaled

Saudi U-23 squad continues preparations for Tokyo Olympics with friendly against Mexico

Saudi U-23 squad continues preparations for Tokyo Olympics with friendly against Mexico
  • Latest test for Olympic football team part of training camp in Marbella ahead of Tokyo 2020
Updated 07 June 2021
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: The Saudi under-23 Olympic football squad was set to step up its preparations for Tokyo 2020 with a friendly match against Mexico on Tuesday, part of a training camp currently taking place in Marbella, Spain.

The camp, the fourth phase of a program schedule for the Tokyo Games starting in late July, will continue until June 15.

Players have been carrying out remedial exercises under the supervision of head coach Saad Al-Shehri and his staff and on Monday will finalize their preparations for the friendly.

In Tokyo, the Saudi U-23 team will be joined in Group D by football powerhouses Brazil, Germany, and Ivory Coast.

The players were also given some rest time by Al-Shehri, during which they enjoyed five hours at the port of Puerto Banus, southwest of Marbella.

The squad spent their break period visiting shops and restaurants in a city well-known for attracting celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, art, sport, and politics and which draws in more than 5 million visitors annually.

Topics: Saudi Arabia sport 2020 Tokyo Olympics football

Belal Muhammad proud to display Palestinian roots in bid to upset Demian Maia at UFC

Belal Muhammad proud to display Palestinian roots in bid to upset Demian Maia at UFC
Updated 07 June 2021
Ali Khaled

Belal Muhammad proud to display Palestinian roots in bid to upset Demian Maia at UFC

Belal Muhammad proud to display Palestinian roots in bid to upset Demian Maia at UFC
  • Chicago-based fighter goes into UFC 263 on back of 8 wins from 9 bouts
Updated 07 June 2021
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: In the early hours of Sunday morning, June 13, Belal Muhammad will step into the famous UFC Octagon to take on the world’s 10th-ranked welterweight Demian Maia of Brazil. And two things will be on his mind.

First, considering the global platform of UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) 263 and caliber of his opponent, the Chicago-born and based fighter will have the biggest opportunity yet to showcase his skills to the world.

And second, it is likely he will raise the flag of Palestine at the end of the fight.

Muhammad, as similar displays in previous fights have shown, is very proud of his family’s Palestinian roots.

The 32-year-old said: “For me now, I have a voice for the voiceless. There aren’t a lot of Palestinian athletes that have a stage or platform where they can carry the flag. And now, especially during these times, I need to carry that flag higher than ever. To show the world that we do exist, that we are a country, and there are real people there.

“For me it means a lot now, you’re fighting for more, now I have a voice for people that don’t have a voice, for people that the world wants you to forget about. So, if I keep shining a light on that, raising their morale, raising their hearts, I’m going to do whatever I can.”

He goes into the fight on the back of a five-win streak, and for the first time this year will be fighting in front of a live audience.

“I had a long training camp, I’m feeling good. It’s going to be my third fight of the year. I love being active so that will help me a lot and I just can’t wait to fight in front of fans again.

“The energy’s going to be different there, I’m excited, I’m ready to go. It’s a big fight, a big name, and I’m ready to make my name off him,” Muhammad added.

Despite the disruptions of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Muhammad has maintained a steady training regime and, with life slowly returning to normal, he sees more exciting days ahead.

“The training at first was a little bit difficult, because Chicago locked down. Chicago, or the police, wouldn’t let us work out in the gym so my training had to be in the garage, or we would train with the power off in the gym whenever I had fights. But now it’s starting to open up.

“Fighting without fans was a lot different. It’s a different kind of energy, you get so much from the fans, and hearing the crowd cheer or boo, it means so much and I feel like it does so much for me. Three fights without the fans was kind of weird but I got used to it by the end of it,” he said.

The last time Muhammad fought in front of fans was at UFC 242, which took place on Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi.

“That was the last time I fought with fans, and honestly that was literally the best time. The cheering I got over there was amazing. Because when I fight here in the US, I get a lot more boos. But over there, there was not one boo, everybody was cheering me, I was the home team and that felt good,” he added.

The support from Arab mixed martial arts audiences is something that he is grateful for and feels that UFC’s rising popularity in the Middle East can only encourage more local fighters to take it up.

Muhammad said: “Honestly, it’s amazing, when you see Irish fans supporting (Conor) McGregor or Mexican fans supporting their people, we’re having Arab fans now that are starting to watch UFC and starting to pay attention to the sport.

“We’re starting to have a lot more Arab athletes in the sport, because like I tell people all the time, Arabs, we might not be the most athletic, but we have the most heart, and the will, more than anyone else. So, we’re the best fighters. I think now the world is starting to realize that, and UFC is starting to realize it.

“There’s really a lot of talent in the Middle East, and it’s about (showing) those younger kids out there that it’s possible to make it to UFC or be an athlete,” he added.

“In the old days, that was never the case, everybody maybe would play soccer or something like that, but nobody thought of being on ESPN, being a fighter, being one of those guys that kids look up to. So now I represent a bigger cause, I want kids to look at me and say I have to be like that one day.”

A win against Maia will get him further up the welterweight rankings and Muhammad is happy to bide his time in the coming months and years to get to the top.

He said: “(My ambition) is staying on an upward trajectory. I don’t need to rush, I don’t need to jump to a title shot or anything like that, I just want to keep levelling up.

“I won eight of my last nine fights and this is going to be the first ranked opponent they’ve given me. Now, I’m showing them that I belong in the top 10, showing them that I’m one of these top guys that should be fighting for a title one day, or could be fighting for a title one day.

“I had to prove it fight by fight, I had to show the world that here’s another one who’s going to be a challenge for (Kamaru) Usman (Nigerian-US fighter), that there’s another name out there that you’re going to be talking about,” he added.

Topics: UFC Martial Arts sport

Al-Hilal’s management proposes rebrand of club’s badge and identity

Al-Hilal’s management proposes rebrand of club’s badge and identity
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

Al-Hilal's management proposes rebrand of club's badge and identity

Al-Hilal’s management proposes rebrand of club’s badge and identity
  • If approved, the changes, as well as release of new kit, will arrive in early 2022
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The management of Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal is set to propose the launching of a new club badge and the rebrand of the club’s identity, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah has reported.

Sources close to the club have indicated that Al-Hilal’s management has largely agreed on the new logo, which it intends to launch after consultation with senior figures connected to the 17-time Saudi league champion, with the aim of presenting a choice that reflects its history at domestic and international levels.

If the proposals are ratified, Jan. 1, 2022 has been suggested as a possible date for the launch of the rebrand.

Al-Hilal is expected to start the new season sporting the same kit worn in the 2020-21 campaign, with the next change of uniform coinciding with the unveiling of the new logo.

Topics: sport football Saudi Arabia Al-Hilal

