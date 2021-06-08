You are here

Russia complains to UEFA over Ukraine's 'political' Euro 2020 kit

Russia complains to UEFA over Ukraine’s ‘political’ Euro 2020 kit
Ukraine provoked Moscow's ire on June 6 as its football federation unveiled Euro 2020 uniforms that feature Russian-annexed Crimea and nationalist slogans. (AFP)
AFP

Russia complains to UEFA over Ukraine’s ‘political’ Euro 2020 kit

Russia complains to UEFA over Ukraine’s ‘political’ Euro 2020 kit
  Ukrainian national team's jersey goes against the basic principles of the UEFA kit regulations, said the Russians
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday sent a letter of complaint to UEFA over Ukraine’s “political” Euro 2020 kit that features the outline of Moscow-annexed Crimea and is emblazoned with popular patriotic chants.
In the letter from the Russian football federation to UEFA just three days before the Euro starts, it said: “We draw attention to the use of political motives on the Ukrainian national team’s jersey, which goes against the basic principles of the UEFA kit regulations.”

Topics: Russia Ukraine Crimea EURO 2020

Saudi Motorsport Company releases new designs ahead of Jeddah F1 debut

Design renderings of the Pit & Team Building that will be the centerpiece of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, where the inaugural Saudi Arabian Gran Prix will take place in December. (SMC)
Design renderings of the Pit & Team Building that will be the centerpiece of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, where the inaugural Saudi Arabian Gran Prix will take place in December. (SMC)
Updated 9 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Motorsport Company releases new designs ahead of Jeddah F1 debut

Design renderings of the Pit & Team Building that will be the centerpiece of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, where the inaugural Saudi Arabian Gran Prix will take place in December. (SMC)
  First ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will take place at Jeddah Corniche Circuit Dec. 5
Updated 9 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Motorsport Co. (SMC), promoter of the 2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, today revealed exclusive renderings of the state-of-the-art pit and team building that will be the centerpiece of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Formula 1’s (F1) newest track.

With just six months until F1 comes to Saudi Arabia, SMC has unveiled brand new images of the spectacular home to teams, drivers, staff and VIP guests alike during the inaugural F1 race weekend in the Kingdom.

Considered the heart of an F1 circuit, the pit and team building will overlook the starting grid and Jeddah’s Red Sea coast. Designed by renowned Tilke architect, Ulrich Merres, the 280m-long, four-storey structure sits alongside the main straight of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Housing all team garages as well as the race control center and the exclusive Paddock Club premium hospitality suites, the building will provide guests with a view down on to the pit lane and starting grid where the most crucial moments of the racing action will occur when F1 makes its debut in Jeddah for the penultimate round of the FIA F1 World Championship on Dec. 5, 2021.

Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) said: “We are delighted to share these exclusive renderings of our stunning pit and team building with the world today. The pit building stands as a symbol of all that this race represents: Welcoming, modern and spectacular.

“With only six months to go until the pinnacle of motorsport reaches Saudi Arabia, preparations are progressing at an incredible rate as our dedicated team gears up for the first ever F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,” he added. “We can’t wait to welcome you to Jeddah next December for a weekend of record-breaking racing and world class entertainment.”

The 2021 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will mark its arrival with the newest circuit in the sport, estimated to see drivers reach average speeds of 250 kph, making it the fastest street circuit in the world and in the top five fastest F1 circuits altogether.

The drivers are projected to reach top speeds of up to 322 kph.

Featuring 27 corners, the Jeddah Corniche Circuit stretches to 6.175 km in length, making it the second longest circuit on the current F1 calendar behind the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps and the longest street circuit in the sport.

Additionally, three consecutive sections of the circuit have been marked out as potential DRS zones, ensuring plenty of overtaking opportunities for the drivers throughout the race, which will take place at night under the floodlights.

Topics: Motorsport Formula 1 Formula One F1 Saudi Arabia Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix

Sergei Rebrov announced as new head coach at Arabian Gulf League club Al-Ain

Sergei Rebrov announced as new head coach at Arabian Gulf League club Al-Ain
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

Sergei Rebrov announced as new head coach at Arabian Gulf League club Al-Ain

Sergei Rebrov announced as new head coach at Arabian Gulf League club Al-Ain
  • Ukrainian coach joins UAE club after worst season in 7 years saw it miss out on 2022 AFC Champions League spot
  • Rebrov has spent the last three seasons at Hungarian club Ferencvaros, where he won three league titles
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Former Ferencvaros head coach Sergei Rebrov has become the new manager of UAE football club Al-Ain ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The 47-year-old Ukrainian has spent the last three seasons at Hungarian club Ferencvaros, where he won three league titles and led the team to the UEFA Champions League group stages for the first time in 25 years.

He takes over at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium with the task of revitalizing Al-Ain after a poor season saw the club finish sixth in the UAE Arabian Gulf League and miss out on the 2022 AFC Champions League.

Rebrov has also tasted coaching success with Dynamo Kyiv, where he won two Ukrainian league titles, and had a spell at Saudi Pro League team Al-Ahli during the 2017-18 season.

Al-Ain’s previous coach, former Portuguese player Pedro Emanuel, paid the ultimate price after overseeing the side’s worst campaign in seven years, and now Rebrov will be expected to challenge for a Champions League spot at the very least.

As a player, Rebrov rose to fame after forming a devastating attacking partnership with Andriy Shevchenko at Dynamo Kyiv, before playing for several clubs including, among others, Tottenham and West Ham in the English Premier League, Fenerbahce in Turkey, and Rubin Kazan in Russia.

Topics: al-ain fc Ferencvaros Dynamo Kyiv Al-Ahli Sergei Rebrov

Refugee team of 29 athletes picked for Tokyo Olympics

Refugee team of 29 athletes picked for Tokyo Olympics
Updated 08 June 2021

Refugee team of 29 athletes picked for Tokyo Olympics

Refugee team of 29 athletes picked for Tokyo Olympics
Updated 08 June 2021
LAUSANNE: The refugee team for the Tokyo Olympics has 29 athletes competing in 12 sports.
The team selected by the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday was drawn from 55 athletes who fled their home countries and got scholarships to train for the games in a new home country.
The 29 — a rise from 10 in the inaugural refugee team at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics — are originally from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Congo, Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Iran, Iraq, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela.
They will compete in swimming, athletics, badminton, boxing, canoeing, cycling, judo, karate, shooting, taekwondo, weightlifting, and wrestling.
“You are an integral part of our Olympic community, and we welcome you with open arms.” IOC president Thomas Bach told the athletes when announcing their selection, adding they would “send a powerful message of solidarity, resilience and hope to the world.”
The team will be managed in Tokyo by officials from the IOC and the United Nations’ Geneva-based refugee agency, the UNHCR.
“Surviving war, persecution and the anxiety of exile already makes them extraordinary people,” UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi said in a statement, “but the fact that they now also excel as athletes on the world stage fills me with immense pride.”
The refugee athletes will compete against 206 national teams with identifier EOR, for the French acronym of the team name. The Tokyo Olympics are from July 23-Aug. 8.

Al-Breik, Al-Omari continue recoveries as Saudi squad prepares for World Cup qualifier against Singapore

Al-Breik, Al-Omari continue recoveries as Saudi squad prepares for World Cup qualifier against Singapore
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

Al-Breik, Al-Omari continue recoveries as Saudi squad prepares for World Cup qualifier against Singapore

Al-Breik, Al-Omari continue recoveries as Saudi squad prepares for World Cup qualifier against Singapore
  Herve Renard's team currently leads Group D by two points from Uzbekistan
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Mohammed Al-Breik and Abdullah Al-Omari were notable absentees as the Saudi national football team resumed its training camp in Riyadh in preparation for Friday’s AFC second-round qualifier against Singapore, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah reported.

Saudi Arabia currently leads Group D with 14 points, two ahead of Uzbekistan, who on Monday defeated Singapore 5-0 to keep the pressure on Herve Renard’s team.

Saudi’s match against Singapore will be the team’s seventh group fixture in the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup, with Uzbekistan taking on Yemen at the same time.

If as expected the two top teams claim victories, their final matchday clash on Tuesday, June 15 will then decide who finishes top of the table and confirms progress to the third and final AFC qualifying round for Qatar 2022.

The runner-up will then hope they are one of the best four second-placed teams in this group stage.

French coach Renard has decided that starting from Tuesday, tactical training sessions would be closed off after the technical staff said they were satisfied with the squad’s recovery exercises after beating Yemen 3-0 on Saturday.

While their colleagues were involved in full training sessions, Al-Breik and Al-Omari had to make do with physical exercises with the squad’s fitness trainer.

Topics: Saudi Arabia sport Mohammed Al-Breik Abdullah Al-Omari

Saudi teams come 2nd in Arab Shooting Championship

Saudi teams come 2nd in Arab Shooting Championship
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi teams come 2nd in Arab Shooting Championship

Saudi teams come 2nd in Arab Shooting Championship
  Podium finishes in Cairo achieved in air pistol, air rifle categories
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

CAIRO: The Saudi national shooting team has recorded second-place finishes in the men’s air pistol and air rifle competitions at the Arab Shooting Championship being held in Cairo.

Shooters Atallah Nidaa, Safar Al-Dossary, and Muhammad Al-Malki finished behind hosts Egypt in the air pistol discipline, and ahead of third-place UAE.

Led by Prince Saud bin Khalid bin Abdullah, president of the Saudi Shooting Federation, the 14-member Saudi team had landed in the Egyptian capital on Thursday for the tournament which runs until June 12 and includes 300 shooters from 12 countries.

Meanwhile, in the air rifle category, the Saudi team claimed second place thanks to the efforts of Misfir Aboud, Hussein Gwaili, and Fayez Al-Enezi, with Egypt once again taking top spot.

In the individual 10m pistol competition, Al-Dossary and Nidaa won first and second places.

Topics: Shooting Egypt sport

