Russia complains to UEFA over Ukraine’s ‘political’ Euro 2020 kit

Saudi Motorsport Company releases new designs ahead of Jeddah F1 debut

JEDDAH: The Saudi Motorsport Co. (SMC), promoter of the 2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, today revealed exclusive renderings of the state-of-the-art pit and team building that will be the centerpiece of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Formula 1’s (F1) newest track.

With just six months until F1 comes to Saudi Arabia, SMC has unveiled brand new images of the spectacular home to teams, drivers, staff and VIP guests alike during the inaugural F1 race weekend in the Kingdom.

Considered the heart of an F1 circuit, the pit and team building will overlook the starting grid and Jeddah’s Red Sea coast. Designed by renowned Tilke architect, Ulrich Merres, the 280m-long, four-storey structure sits alongside the main straight of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Housing all team garages as well as the race control center and the exclusive Paddock Club premium hospitality suites, the building will provide guests with a view down on to the pit lane and starting grid where the most crucial moments of the racing action will occur when F1 makes its debut in Jeddah for the penultimate round of the FIA F1 World Championship on Dec. 5, 2021.

Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) said: “We are delighted to share these exclusive renderings of our stunning pit and team building with the world today. The pit building stands as a symbol of all that this race represents: Welcoming, modern and spectacular.

“With only six months to go until the pinnacle of motorsport reaches Saudi Arabia, preparations are progressing at an incredible rate as our dedicated team gears up for the first ever F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,” he added. “We can’t wait to welcome you to Jeddah next December for a weekend of record-breaking racing and world class entertainment.”

The 2021 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will mark its arrival with the newest circuit in the sport, estimated to see drivers reach average speeds of 250 kph, making it the fastest street circuit in the world and in the top five fastest F1 circuits altogether.

The drivers are projected to reach top speeds of up to 322 kph.

Featuring 27 corners, the Jeddah Corniche Circuit stretches to 6.175 km in length, making it the second longest circuit on the current F1 calendar behind the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps and the longest street circuit in the sport.

Additionally, three consecutive sections of the circuit have been marked out as potential DRS zones, ensuring plenty of overtaking opportunities for the drivers throughout the race, which will take place at night under the floodlights.