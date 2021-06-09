You are here

Sweden Euro squad tightens COVID-19 measures after two cases

Sweden Euro squad tightens COVID-19 measures after two cases
Sweden’s midfielders Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg attend a training session in Bastad, Sweden preparing for Euro 2020. Svanberg and Kulusevski have tested positive for COVID-19. (AFP)
STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s Euro 2020 squad will be subjected to stricter COVID-19 measures after two players, star forward Dejan Kulusevski and midfielder Mattias Svanberg tested positive, the Swedish FA said Wednesday.
“Since two players have now tested positive a meeting was held on Tuesday evening with the medical team and team coaches where different measures were discussed to limit the risk of a spread of the infection,” the association said in a statement published Tuesday.
A series of measures were adopted, including daily antigen tests and an increased number of PCR tests and indoor meetings will be held in smaller groups and in the biggest rooms available.
Time limits will also be set on players receiving treatment with sessions to be held outdoors if possible.
The squad, which already lost its star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to injury just weeks before the start of the tournament, hopes to avoid a further spread of the virus with less than a week to go before its opening match on Monday against Spain.
Juventus midfielder Kulusevski, who was the first player to test positive, will have to sit out the Spain match, while a second test result is still pending to confirm Svanberg’s infection.
Coach Janne Andersson said he hoped Kulusevski would recover in time for the team’s second match on June 18 against Slovakia.
According to UEFA rules, if a team is partially placed in quarantine or isolation, the match can go ahead as long as the team has at least 13 players including a goalkeeper.
UEFA can also reschedule a match within 48 hours, or relocate it.
If none of those options are possible, the team responsible for the cancelation of the match will be handed a 3-0 defeat.
Sweden does not plan to vaccinate its players for the Euro.
“It’s not fair that we would be vaccinated before everyone else,” coach Janne Andersson said Tuesday, referring to Sweden’s ongoing strategy of vaccinating people by descending age categories.
“I think it’s good that old and sick people go first,” team doctor Anders Valentin added.
So far only two players are fully vaccinated, one has received a first dose and several others have antibodies.

Topics: Sweden football team Zlatan Ibrahimovic Dejan Kulusevski Mattias Svanberg Coronavirus COVID-19

Sulaiman Hamad to represent Saudi judo team at Tokyo Olympics

Sulaiman Hamad to represent Saudi judo team at Tokyo Olympics
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

Sulaiman Hamad to represent Saudi judo team at Tokyo Olympics

Sulaiman Hamad to represent Saudi judo team at Tokyo Olympics
  Al-Wahda Club judoka confirmed his spot by reaching last 16 of 77 kg category at World Judo Championships Seniors Hungary 2021
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Sulaiman Hamad became the latest Saudi athlete to book his ticket for the Tokyo Olympics when he secured a spot in the forthcoming games’ judo competition.

The Saudi national team and Al-Wahda Judo Club member, competing in the 73 kg weight class at the World Judo Championships Senior Hungary 2021, on Tuesday racked up 320 points to bring his final total points to 808, confirming him among the top 16 players in the world.

It will be the second time Hamad represents Saudi Arabia at the Olympics, having taken part at the 2016 Rio Games in the 66 kg category as a wild card.

In Budapest, he managed to defeat Samoan champion William Tai Tin in the round of 64 and Victor Sterpu of Moldova in the round of 32, before losing to Uzbekistan’s Tureav Khikmatillokh, the fourth seed in the tournament, in the round of 16.

He achieved the highest score among the Saudi team’s participants after colleague Abdulaziz Al-Bishi, another Al-Wahda player, was eliminated from the round of 64 by the German Sebastian Seidl.

The tournament concludes on June 13.

Topics: judo sport Saudi Arabia

Saudi U-23s in 1-1 draw with Mexico in latest friendly ahead of Olympic Games

Saudi U-23s in 1-1 draw with Mexico in latest friendly ahead of Olympic Games
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi U-23s in 1-1 draw with Mexico in latest friendly ahead of Olympic Games

Saudi U-23s in 1-1 draw with Mexico in latest friendly ahead of Olympic Games
  Saad Al-Shehri's team will face Brazil, Germany and Ivory Coast at Tokyo 2020
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi U-23 football team on Tuesday night drew 1-1 with Mexico in the latest friendly match at its training camp in Marbella, Spain as part of its preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

The first half ended scoreless, with the young Saudis missing several chances to take the lead.

After the break, the Mexican team broke the deadlock, and the Green Falcons looked to be heading for a narrow defeat.

However, there was a reprieve for the Saudis when the referee awarded a penalty in stoppage time which substitute Ayman Yahya converted, to end the match on a positive note for coach Saad Al-Shehri and his players.

The training camp in Marbella will run until June 15 ahead of Tokyo 2020, which kicks off on July 23.

In Japan, the Saudi U-23 team will face Brazil, Germany and Ivory Coast in Group D of the men’s football tournament.

Topics: football sport Saudi Arabia

Al-Nassr sign Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar from Besiktas

Al-Nassr sign Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar from Besiktas
Updated 09 June 2021
SALEH FAREED

Al-Nassr sign Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar from Besiktas

Al-Nassr sign Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar from Besiktas
  29-year-old inks 3-year contract having left Turkish club on free transfer
Updated 09 June 2021
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Al-Nassr have signed Cameroonian striker Vincent Aboubakar on a free transfer from Turkish club Besiktas.

The 29-year-old footballer has inked a three-year contract with the club in the face of stiff competition for his signature from Saudi Pro League (SPL) rivals Al-Ittihad.

His transfer marks Al-Nassr’s second major deal of the summer following the signing of Brazilian player Anderson Talisca from Chinese Super League club Guangzhou.

The signings are part of an effort by Al-Nassr’s management to rebuild the squad after a disappointing season saw the team finish sixth in the SPL. Club sources said Aboubakar would receive a pay packet of around 6 million euros ($7.31 million) per season for his services.

Having started his career at Coton Sport in his native Cameroon, Aboubakar has since had stints at French clubs Valenciennes and Lorient, Porto in Portugal, and Besiktas. He has also scored 25 goals in 71 international matches for Cameroon.

Topics: football sport Saudi Arabia Al-Nassr

Japan leans toward holding the Olympics Games with local spectators — media

Japan leans toward holding the Olympics Games with local spectators — media
Updated 09 June 2021
Reuters

Japan leans toward holding the Olympics Games with local spectators — media

Japan leans toward holding the Olympics Games with local spectators — media
Updated 09 June 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan is leaning toward allowing domestic spectators at the Tokyo Olympics despite the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported on Wednesday, with organizers planning to monitor the movements of foreign media to prevent spread of the virus.
More Japanese government officials and 2020 Tokyo Olympics organizers are in favor of holding the Games with domestic spectators as COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out and case numbers decline, the Asahi newspaper reported, without citing sources.
This is in contrast with their position about a month ago when there was an atmosphere among Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s administration that the Games, starting July 23, needed to be held without spectators, the report said.
The Summer Games has seen strong opposition from the public and medical experts over concerns the event could lead to more infections and overload medical facilities, despite assurances from Suga’s administration that the Games can be held safely.
Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto on Tuesday said that overseas media will be closely monitored to ensure they do not leave pre-registered areas in an effort to ease public concerns.
Foreign media will be monitored via GPS and will not be allowed to visit the houses of local friends or other unregistered areas, Hashimoto added, according to the Asahi and other local media.
Organizers will finalize plans for spectators before the end of this month after consulting with the Japanese government, as well as the Tokyo administration, media quoted Hashimoto as saying.
Foreign spectators are already prohibited from the Olympics and Japanese may also be kept away from what organizers promise will be a sanitised “bubble” event to minimize contagion risk.
The Olympics have been postponed by a year amid concerns over how organizers can keep volunteers, athletes, officials and the Japanese public safe during a fourth COVID-19 wave.

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Japan

Shake Milton saves Sixers as Philly evens series with Hawks

Shake Milton saves Sixers as Philly evens series with Hawks
Updated 09 June 2021
AP

Shake Milton saves Sixers as Philly evens series with Hawks

Shake Milton saves Sixers as Philly evens series with Hawks
Updated 09 June 2021
AP

PHILADELPHIA: Shake Milton — yes, Shake Milton, with a little help from Joel Embiid — saved Philadelphia’s season.
Embiid had 40 points and 13 rebounds and Milton buried a 32-footer and scored 14 points in an electrifying stretch off the bench to lead the 76ers past the Atlanta Hawks 118-102 in Game 2 on Tuesday night and even the Eastern Conference semifinal.
Game 3 is Friday in Atlanta.
Milton was a sixth man who then lost his spot in the rotation and scored only 17 points over spotty action in six playoff games this season. Coach Doc Rivers kept the faith and Shake rattled the Hawks and helped the Sixers roll to a 14-0 run that blew the game open and sent a packed house into a frenzy.
Milton did not play in the first half but buried a long-distance 3 at the horn to send the Sixers into the fourth quarter with a 91-84 lead. He kept it going with a jumper early in the fourth that made it 95-84.
Embiid hopped off the bench and went wild and was the first one to greet Milton heading into a timeout. Milton received a standing ovation not much later when he left the game with the Sixers up 114-97. His 14 minutes were the most valuable of Game 2.
Embiid proved his value all season.
He led a sensational Sixers stretch not long after he found out he was runner-up in NBA MVP voting. Embiid, Tobias Harris and Seth Curry steadied the top-seeded Sixers a game after they fell behind by 26 and were stunned in a Game 1 defeat.
Trae Young scored 21 points for the Hawks, Danilo Gallinari scored 21 and Kevin Huerter had 20.
The Sixers led by 18 early and Sixers fans — who only recently were allowed to pack the place — unleashed seemingly a season’s worth of pandemonium from the opening tip.
Much like in Game 1, the 76ers reserves could not keep the game competitive. All five bench players used in the first half were minus in plus-minus (George Hill and Furkan Korkmaz were both at -11) and Atlanta came roaring back. Huerter and Gallinari hit consecutive 3s that helped the Hawks pull within 57-55 at halftime.
Young hit a pair of free throws in the third for Atlanta’s first lead, 80-79.
Then came Shake.
Awful in the first round (3.4 points per game) against Washington, Milton buried a quick 3 to make it 82-80. Then came the 3 that rocked the arena and sent the Sixers on their way to Atlanta with new life following the Game 1 disaster.
Young, the breakout performer of the postseason, was held to 11 points in the half after scoring 25 in the first half of Game 1. The difference was defense. Simmons, an NBA defensive player of the year finalist, got the assignment in this one after Danny Green was overmatched in the opener. The Sixers were ready for Young: On one first-quarter possession, Young drove the lane and ran into Embiid. Young retreated beyond the 3-point line but was chased down and pressed by Embiid. Trapped along the sideline, Young threw a wild pass that was picked off by Green.
Late in the quarter, Young took one of his usual long, long distance 3s from closer to the 76ers logo than the 3-point line, but the 6-foot-10 Simmons used his outstretched right arm and deflected the 6-1 Young’s shot straight into the air. Simmons snagged the ball.
Embiid only had one first-place vote in NBA MVP voting and finished second to Denver’s Nikola Jokic for the award. Both big men still have their teams in the playoffs. Jokic averaged 26.4 points. Embiid averaged 28.5 points. Embiid averaged 10.6 rebounds. Jokic was at 10.8.
So why the big disparity in the voting? Jokic was the runaway winner, getting 91 of the 101 first-place ballots cast.
Jokic played all 72 games while injuries limited Embiid to 51.
“I think it was a two-man race,” Rivers said. “Just so many great players in our league. I do think probably the deciding factor was games played. That played a role for sure. I was obviously hoping for our guy but you can’t take anything away from Jokic.”
Allen Iverson in 2001 is the last Sixer to win the MVP award.

Topics: Philadelphia 76ers Atlanta Hawks

IS-linked group says Boko Haram leader in Nigeria is dead
IS-linked group says Boko Haram leader in Nigeria is dead
US says Iran nuclear negotiations will resume this coming weekend
US says Iran nuclear negotiations will resume this coming weekend
Time spent online surged amid pandemic, UK survey finds
Online shopping and food and drink sales rose by 48 percent to £113 billion in 2020. (File/AFP)
Egypt leader gives green light to Mideast’s largest park project
Egypt leader gives green light to Mideast’s largest park project
Healthcare agency GCI Health expands into the Middle East
The GCI Health Middle East team consists of eight employees based in Dubai with a total of 25 employees across its network. (File/GCI)

