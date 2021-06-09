Coronavirus cases falling in Egypt

You are here

A nurse holds a vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Cairo International Convention & Exhibition Center, Egypt, June 5, 2021. (Reuters)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Health Minister Hala Zayed said that the virus helped the health sector make a 10-year leap in terms of science, perseverance and finding solutions
  • Zayed urged people to follow precautionary measures, get vaccinated, and choose open places when going out in order to reduce infection rates
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Coronavirus cases have begun to fall in Egypt, the country’s health minister confirmed on Wednesday.

Hala Zayed said that bed occupancy rates in hospital quarantine wards are also declining.

She said that along with the World Health Organization, “we are currently documenting the public health initiatives undertaken by Egypt.”

Egypt’s public health programs, such as the 100 Million Health Initiative, a hepatitis C campaign, a women’s campaign, and the waiting list program under which 800 surgeries were performed, were major factors behind the successful fight against COVID-19.

Zayed said that the virus helped the health sector make a 10-year leap in terms of science, perseverance and finding solutions.

She urged people to follow precautionary measures, get vaccinated, and choose open places when going out in order to reduce infection rates.

Zayed said that the number of virus cases is unlikely to increase during July and August, based on previous data.

Vaccinating a large number of citizens will protect the most vulnerable groups in the event of a global fourth wave of infections, she said.

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus Hala Zayed

‘She screams when someone comes near’: Gaza children in trauma

‘She screams when someone comes near’: Gaza children in trauma
Updated 55 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

‘She screams when someone comes near’: Gaza children in trauma

‘She screams when someone comes near’: Gaza children in trauma
  • Israel-Hamas fighting leaves scar on Gaza children
  • Around half of Gaza youth could need psychological support
Updated 55 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

GAZA: Three weeks since Suzy Eshkuntana was pulled from the rubble of her house, destroyed by an Israeli air strike, the six-year-old girl has barely spoken except to ask for her mother and four siblings who were killed that day.

Her life turned upside down, Suzy and her father are now living with her uncle, who said she barely eats, doesn’t sleep well and cannot muster the will to play.

“She asks a lot about her mother, and we tell her mama is in heaven,” said Suzy’s uncle Ramzi, who said she previously was full of energy.

“She doesn’t play, and she screams when someone comes near her.”

Half of young people in Gaza — around 500,000 children — could be in need of psychological support after 11 days of fighting in May between the enclave’s Hamas rulers and Israel, according to officials from the UN children’s fund UNICEF.

At least 66 children were among over 250 Palestinians killed by Israeli air strikes on Gaza. Two children were among 13 killed in Israel by Gaza militant rocket fire, which sent thousands of Israeli families running for bomb shelters where they cradled their children for hours on end.

Suzy’s home was struck in a wave of Israeli attacks on Gaza City on May 16 that Gaza health officials said killed 42 people, including 10 children.

Israel said those strikes targeted an underground tunnel system used by Hamas to transport weapons, and that the houses collapsed as a result of the tunnel network crumbling.

The Israeli military said the civilian casualties were unintentional, and that it does all it can to avoid civilian harm.

Psychologists have paid Suzy regular visits to help her process her trauma. At an art therapy session on Sunday, she sat silently as she and her cousins painted their names on paper.

Alongside her name, Suzy painted two large hearts, in red.

“She was taken from her family’s lap, from her mother’s lap ... she survived death with a miracle,” said psychologist Samar Awad, who oversees Suzy’s case.

‘WHEN WILL THE NEXT WAR BE?’

Around half of Gaza’s two million population are under 18. Many carry the trauma of three previous wars and several other violent conflicts fought between Israel and Gaza militant groups since 2008, psychologists said.

Lucia Elmi, UNICEF’s special representative in Palestinian territories, said that even before the May fighting, one out of three children was in need of psycho-social support.

“Today, the assessments are ongoing and this figure could reach 500,000 children, so it is increasing,” she told reporters.

Depression and insecurity were the most common psychological issues among Gaza children, said Sami Owaida, a psychiatrist in Gaza who specializes in adolescents.

“That means you have no self-esteem. You (feel like) you have nothing. You (feel) helpless, hopeless, worthless,” he said.

Owaida said that as a result of trauma, many Gaza children wet their beds, stutter, have nightmares and refuse to eat.

The sense of hopelessness can be overwhelming, Owaida said.

“The question of many children now — they ask when the next war will be ... what will we do, where will we go?“

Topics: Gaza Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Israel-Palestine conflict Humanitarian Humanitarian Crisis West Bank

UAE bans entry of travellers from Zambia, DR Congo and Uganda

UAE bans entry of travellers from Zambia, DR Congo and Uganda
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

UAE bans entry of travellers from Zambia, DR Congo and Uganda

UAE bans entry of travellers from Zambia, DR Congo and Uganda
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE will bar entry to travelers from Zambia, DR Congo and Uganda effective 23:59 June 11, a foreign ministry statement said Wednesday. 

The measure applies to transit passengers, in addition to passengers who have traveled through these countries in the last 14 days prior to their arrival into the UAE, state news agency WAM reported. 

Emirati citizens, diplomatic passport holders, and official delegations are exempt from the measures. 

Transit flights from the UAE to the affected countries, in addition to cargo flights, will continue to operate.

Topics: Coronavirus UAE Travel

Iraq releases commander of Popular Mobilisation Forces militia

Iraq releases commander of Popular Mobilisation Forces militia
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

Iraq releases commander of Popular Mobilisation Forces militia

Iraq releases commander of Popular Mobilisation Forces militia
  • The leader was arrested on May 26
  • Earlier on Tuesday, there were conflicting reports about the release of Musleh
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Iraq has released the commander of the Popular Mobilisation Forces militia (PMF), also known as Al-Hashd Al-Sha’abi, Qassim Musleh, news TV channel Al-Arabiya reported.

The leader was arrested on May 26 by troops from the country’s Ministry of Interior over extremism charges.

Earlier on Tuesday, there were conflicting reports about the release of Musleh. Sources close to the PMF said the country “released Musleh due to lack of evidence.”

But a government official told Middle East daily Asharq Al-Awsat that “the decision has not yet been issued...maybe within days,” without denying the validity of the release.

Some PMF sources confirmed their willingness to receive the released commander in Karbala. But other sources spoke of a quarrel between senior government leaders and PMF parties that led to the postponement of Musleh’s release.

As of late Tuesday evening, neither the government nor the judiciary issued an official comment regarding Musleh, and the PMF platforms did not broadcast pictures of the leader after his release.

Musleh is the leader of a militia responsible for carrying out attacks against Iraqi people and the US mission in Iraq.

Topics: Iraq PMF Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF)

Israel appeals to Britain’s Prince Charles over terminally-ill Israeli girl

Israel appeals to Britain’s Prince Charles over terminally-ill Israeli girl
Updated 09 June 2021
Reuters

Israel appeals to Britain’s Prince Charles over terminally-ill Israeli girl

Israel appeals to Britain’s Prince Charles over terminally-ill Israeli girl
  • The family of Alta Fixsler say their Ultra-Orthodox Jewish faith means they cannot agree with any course of action that would bring her death any closer
  • The court found that no action could improve Alta’s condition and that the transfer procedure itself could cause her suffering
Updated 09 June 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel’s president appealed to Prince Charles on Wednesday to help bring to Israel a 2-year-old Israeli girl with a serious brain injury, after the High Court in London ruled that her life-sustaining care in a British hospital be withdrawn.
The family of Alta Fixsler say their Ultra-Orthodox Jewish faith means they cannot agree with any course of action that would bring her death any closer. They have sought to appeal the May 28 ruling.
In its decision, the court found that no action could improve Alta’s condition and that the transfer procedure itself could cause her suffering.
In a letter on Wednesday, Israeli President Reuvin Rivlin urged Charles, the heir to the British throne, to help to fulfill Alta’s parents’ request to bring her to Israel.
“Their religious beliefs directly oppose ceasing medical treatment that could extend her life and have made arrangements for her safe transfer and continued treatment in Israel,” Rivlin wrote.
“It would be a tragedy if these parents’ wishes could not be accommodated in a way that respects both the law and their religious beliefs.”
Israel’s health minister appealed to Britain’s government last week on the family’s behalf to say that Israel wished to take her in for treatment.

The child's father, Avraham Fixsler, asks for his critically ill daughter to be sent to Israel, before she her life support is turned off, in Manchester, Britain, in this still image obtained from an undated social media video. (Abraham Fixsler/via Reuters)

Alta’s father, Avraham Fixsler, said he had Israeli doctors who were willing to come to Manchester, where she is in hospital, and give the family their options for treating her.
“We believe she is not suffering and we want to have the right to keep her,” he said.

 

Topics: Israel Prince Charles United Kingdom

Egypt to pay yearly fees of 22 WDO member states

Egypt to pay yearly fees of 22 WDO member states
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi . (AFP)
Updated 09 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to pay yearly fees of 22 WDO member states

Egypt to pay yearly fees of 22 WDO member states
  • El-Sisi said the Women Development Organization must be connected to international groups, especially UN bodies, to enrich WDO activities and draft cooperation programs with the UN
Updated 09 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian government will pay the annual contributions of 22 of the world’s least-developed countries to the Women Development Organization (WDO) — whether they are members or are about to join the organization.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi announced the move on Monday during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Maya Morsi, president of the National Council for Women.
Presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said that Morsi reviewed preparations for the 8th Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) ministerial conference on women, to be hosted by Egypt’s New Administrative Council on July 5-8.
El-Sisi issued directives on preparations for the OIC conference on women, which he said will consolidate Egypt’s position on women’s empowerment.
The forum will represent the culmination of the state’s efforts to enact national legislation that supports gender equality and ensures women’s empowerment in various sectors, topped by the Cabinet and House of Representatives, said El-Sisi.
During the summit Egypt will assume the presidency of the conference for the next two years, Rady said.
El-Sisi highlighted recent decisions allowing women to be appointed to the state council and the public prosecution for the first time in Egypt’s history.
During the meeting, Morsi said that the WDO represents a comprehensive framework for improving the status of women, and underlined Egypt’s pioneering efforts in establishing and promoting the organization.
She emphasized Egypt’s efforts to encourage other OIC member states to endorse the statute of the WDO, which came into effect in July 2020.
Morsi said the WDO aims to enhance the role of women in OIC member states, and strives to build the capacity of women and raise their efficiency through special programs on social, economic and political empowerment.
The WDO seeks to combat violence against women, reform religious speech, fight extremism and highlight Islamic values in drafting the rights of Muslim women around the world.
El-Sisi directed that a separate integrated building be used as the WDO headquarters.
He also ordered the establishment of a research center inside the WDO headquarters to conduct studies aimed at generating ideas to promote women.
The WDO must be connected to international organizations, especially UN bodies, to enrich WDO activities and draft cooperation programs with the UN, El-Sisi said.

Topics: Women Development Organization (WDO)

