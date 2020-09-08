You are here

Egypt coronavirus cases top 100,000: ministry

In this March 29, 2020, file photo, a street is empty during curfew hours due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Cairo, Egypt. Egyptian security forces have arrested two journalists, including one sick with COVID-19, the latest step in a sweeping crackdown on news media during the pandemic, an international press watchdog reported Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP)
  • The North African country of more than 100 million people had imposed a night-time curfew from March to June
  • The new school year is set to start in October with a mix of classroom and online teaching
CAIRO: Egypt has detected more than 100,000 Covid-19 infections and reported 5,541 deaths from the virus disease, the health ministry said Tuesday.
The North African country of more than 100 million people had imposed a night-time curfew from March to June to curb the spread of the illness but since eased restrictions.
Daily life has since returned in the largest Arab country, with cafes, restaurants and tourist sites again open to the public.
Prayers in mosques and churches have also resumed, with social distancing and mask-wearing enforced.
The new school year is set to start in October with a mix of classroom and online teaching.
The total number of reported cases reached 100,041 Tuesday, including 79,008 recoveries, the ministry said.

Lebanon central bank head says he won’t quit despite rumors amid crisis

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s central bank governor, who has been in the post since 1993, said he had no plan to resign despite rumors he would quit amid a deep financial crisis in the Middle East nation.
Riad Salameh, the head of Banque du Liban, told CNBC in an interview broadcast on Tuesday he would press on with “what I have in my mind as a strategy to get out of this crisis.”
Salameh, long seen as a pillar of the Lebanese financial system, has faced heavy criticism over his record since the onset of the crisis that has paralyzed the banking system and sunk the currency since October.
Many ordinary Lebanese accuse him and the rest of the ruling elite of driving the nation into economic chaos, made worse by a massive port blast on Aug. 4 that ruined a swathe of Beirut.
Salameh said the central bank “didn’t created the deficit in the government — we have always called for a reduction in the deficit — and we didn’t create the deficit in the current account,” dismissing those “spreading rumors of my resignation every day.”
He said that, in his 27 years the post, the bank had kept “this country afloat while it lived (through) wars, assassinations, civil strife.”
Salameh has said banks, which have restricted access to deposits, would leave the market if they could not raise their capital by 20% by February.

