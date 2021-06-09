Iran expert: Election candidates offer no roadmap to solve country’s crises

You are here

Opinion

Dr. Majid Rafizadeh

Raisi in one-man race to be next Iran president

Iran's presidential candidates Alireza Zakani, left, Mohsen Mehralizadeh, center, and Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi, right, with Ebrahim Raisi, front, at a TV debate, Tehran, June 8, 2021. (AFP)
  • 'People are just fed up. They don't feel like there's a reason for them to take part,' Nazila Fathi tells event attended by Arab News
  • 'The regime cares less and less about how people are going to vote. It's showing less and less accountability'
LONDON: An Iran expert on Wednesday warned that none of the candidates in the country’s presidential election on June 18 offer a route out of its many crises.

Nazila Fathi, an independent journalist and non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute, was speaking at an event hosted by Chatham House titled “Iran’s presidential election: Domestic and international implications” and attended by Arab News.

“Coronavirus has really wreaked havoc in Iran. The death tolls are huge. While it’s true that the country started vaccines before the elections, no one knows what shots they’ll get, what the plan is, and how the majority of people under 50 are going to get vaccinated,” she said. “People are traveling out of the country for huge prices to get vaccinated.”

Iranians have also faced intense political pressure with “the suppressions of 2018 and 2019,” and the regime “has used extreme force and violence to crack down on any kind of dissent,” said the former New York Times Iran correspondent.

“People are just fed up. They don’t feel like there’s a reason for them to take part in the election or any other political event that would show support for the regime,” she added.

“Long before the candidates were decided, people were calling for boycotting the election because they don’t want their vote to be counted as support for the regime,” Fathi said.

“Unfortunately none of the candidates, including Ebrahim Raisi — who seems to be the frontrunner — have been able to offer a policy, a roadmap or any kind of agenda that describes how they’d address the serious concerns that people have.

“Economic problems are deep and serious. They’ve impacted people in very profound ways. But none of the candidates have offered any policy on how they’ll address the problem, including the head of the central bank, who has been in charge of monetary policy.”

Fathi added: “People don’t know what’s going to happen to them on basic questions that every presidential candidate should answer.”

She said the regime is increasingly disinterested in the views of the people, and the outcome of the election has been manufactured with the disqualification of candidates.

“The regime is on a trend where it cares less and less about how people are going to vote. It’s showing less and less accountability,” she added.

“The regime doesn’t care about turnout, and they want to move with this election so there would be no risk to Raisi winning.”

Middle-East
Middle-East
Sudan, Egypt renew calls for international role in Ethiopia dispute

Sudan, Egypt renew calls for international role in Ethiopia dispute
Sudan, Egypt renew calls for international role in Ethiopia dispute

Sudan, Egypt renew calls for international role in Ethiopia dispute
  • Egyptian foreign and irrigation ministers flew to Sudan's capital, Khartoum, for talks with Sudanese counterparts focusing on Ethiopia's dam project
  • Tensions have mounted since the African Union-mediated talks between the three nations stalled in April
CAIRO: Sudan and Egypt renewed calls Wednesday for the international community to help in resolving their decade-long dispute with Ethiopia over a giant dam that Addis Ababa is building on the Blue Nile, the main tributary of the Nile River.
Egyptian foreign and irrigation ministers flew to Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, for talks with Sudanese counterparts focusing on Ethiopia’s dam project.
Tensions have mounted since the African Union-mediated talks between the three nations stalled in April.
In a joint statement after the meetings Wednesday, Egypt and Sudan warned of “serious risks and grave consequences of the unilateral filling” of the dam’s massive reservoir. They fear Ethiopia will reduce their share of the Nile River water.
Cairo and Khartoum want an international agreement to govern how much water Ethiopia releases downstream, especially in a multi-year drought. Sudan and Egypt argue that Ethiopia’s plan to add 13.5 billion cubic meters of water in 2021 to the dam’s reservoir is a threat to them.
They have repeatedly called for the US, UN, and the European Union to help reach a legally binding deal.
There was no immediate comment from Ethiopia. Addis Ababa says the $5 billion dam is essential, arguing the vast majority of its population lacks electricity.
The Blue Nile meets with the White Nile in the Sudanese capital. From Khartoum, it winds northward through Egypt and flows into the Mediterranean Sea.

Middle-East
Business & Economy
US asks Israel, Palestinians to avoid 'provocations' after Jerusalem march approved

US asks Israel, Palestinians to avoid ‘provocations’ after Jerusalem march approved
US asks Israel, Palestinians to avoid ‘provocations’ after Jerusalem march approved

US asks Israel, Palestinians to avoid ‘provocations’ after Jerusalem march approved
  • The office of outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the green light to a march through Jerusalem next week
  • Earlier rallies by far-right Jewish groups raised tensions in Jerusalem
WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday urged Israelis and Palestinians to avoid "provocations" and preserve a ceasefire after Israel approved a controversial nationalist march in Jerusalem.
"We believe it's essential to refrain from steps that exacerbate tensions," State Department spokesman Ned Price said when asked about the march.
He said the United States was engaged in diplomacy and wanted to do "everything we can to try to prevent escalations or provocations that might provide a spark to renew violence."
Asked if the United States was opposed to the march, Price declined to respond directly but said: "We all saw what precipitated the last flare-up of violence and we know just how delicate the situation is."
The office of outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the green light to a march through Jerusalem next week, amid threats by Hamas to resume fighting if it goes ahead.
Earlier rallies by far-right Jewish groups raised tensions in Jerusalem, prompting a police intervention in the holy Al-Aqsa mosque compound that was cited by Hamas as it fired rockets into Israel.
The unrest triggered rocket attacks by Hamas, which prompted a military conflict that killed 260 Palestinians and at least 13 people in Israel last month.

Middle-East
Middle-East
US says Iran nuclear talks to resume over the weekend

US says Iran nuclear talks to resume over the weekend
US says Iran nuclear talks to resume over the weekend

US says Iran nuclear talks to resume over the weekend
  • The talks seek to revive a landmark pact under which Iran agreed to curbs on its nuclear program in return for the lifting of international sanctions
WASHINGTON: Negotiations between Iran and the world powers on how to revive the 2015 nuclear accord will resume over the coming weekend, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday, adding that the June 18 Iranian presidential election was a complicating factor on the talks.
“I know that the negotiation will start again over this coming weekend,” Sherman said during a virtual event organized by the German Marshall Fund. “I think there’s been a lot of progress made but out of my own experience until the last detail is nailed down, and I mean nailed down, we will not know if we have an agreement,” she said.
The talks seek to revive a landmark pact under which Iran agreed to curbs on its nuclear program in return for the lifting of international sanctions, which opened the way for a brief thaw in decades of US-Iranian confrontation.
A host of barriers to the revival of Iran’s nuclear deal remain firmly in place ahead of talks, suggesting a return to compliance with the 2015 accord is still a way off, four diplomats, two Iranian officials and two analysts say.
Adding to the impetus to make progress is the election in Iran on June 18 to replace President Hassan Rouhani, a pragmatist who promoted the original deal. He is widely expected to be followed by a hard-line successor.
“This is complicated, of course, by the Iranian presidential election, which is happening in just a few days,” Sherman added. She did not elaborate.
Then-US President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018, saying it was too soft on Tehran, and reimposed sanctions. Iran responded by violating the agreement’s limits.
Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, has said he wants to restore the deal’s nuclear limits and, if possible, extend them to cover issues such as Iran’s regional behavior and missile program. Iran wants all sanctions lifted and no expansion of the terms. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

Middle-East
Media
Egypt leader gives green light to Mideast's largest park project

Egypt leader gives green light to Mideast’s largest park project
Egypt leader gives green light to Mideast’s largest park project

Egypt leader gives green light to Mideast’s largest park project
  • The project will offer a window on Egypt's history, and also aims to be a tourist attraction for visitors
  • The park will be built on 500 acres in the center of historic Cairo and is set to be the largest in the Middle East.
CAIRO: An Egyptian project to build the largest park in the Middle East — a green “oasis” in the heart of historic Cairo — will get underway within days following a directive by Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday.
El-Sisi told the government to begin implementing the Fustat Hills Park project as part of the country’s efforts to develop the greater Cairo region.
The project will offer a window on Egypt’s history, and also aims to be a tourist attraction for regional and international visitors.
The park will be built on 500 acres in the center of historic Cairo and is set to be the largest in the Middle East.
It will house the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, alongside the Ain El-Sira Lake, the Religions Complex and Amr bin El-Aas Mosque.
The park also will make an “ecological leap” as the largest green space in the heart of Cairo.
During a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and presidential adviser Mohammed Amin, El-Sisi also ordered the development of roads and main entrances surrounding the project site to continue.
Presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said El-Sisi reviewed preparations to carry out the project’s general plan.
The park will include activities that highlight Egyptian heritage, with areas designated to showcase the Pharaonic, Coptic, Islamic and modern eras.
It will also offer cultural and commercial activities, hotel services and open theaters, while a large plateau will give visitors unrivalled sights of the city.
The park will feature areas for antiquities and excavation, and heritage gardens. A hill with a spectacular view of the pyramids, Giza Plateau, Salah El-Din Citadel and the Cairo minarets will be located at the heart of the park.
An adventure section, an Egyptian flower garden and an entertainment center also will be available to visitors.

Middle-East
Business & Economy
Coronavirus cases falling in Egypt

Coronavirus cases falling in Egypt
Coronavirus cases falling in Egypt

Coronavirus cases falling in Egypt
  • Health Minister Hala Zayed said that the virus helped the health sector make a 10-year leap in terms of science, perseverance and finding solutions
  • Zayed urged people to follow precautionary measures, get vaccinated, and choose open places when going out in order to reduce infection rates
CAIRO: Coronavirus cases have begun to fall in Egypt, the country’s health minister confirmed on Wednesday.

Hala Zayed said that bed occupancy rates in hospital quarantine wards are also declining.

She said that along with the World Health Organization, “we are currently documenting the public health initiatives undertaken by Egypt.”

Egypt’s public health programs, such as the 100 Million Health Initiative, a hepatitis C campaign, a women’s campaign, and the waiting list program under which 800 surgeries were performed, were major factors behind the successful fight against COVID-19.

Zayed said that the virus helped the health sector make a 10-year leap in terms of science, perseverance and finding solutions.

She urged people to follow precautionary measures, get vaccinated, and choose open places when going out in order to reduce infection rates.

Zayed said that the number of virus cases is unlikely to increase during July and August, based on previous data.

Vaccinating a large number of citizens will protect the most vulnerable groups in the event of a global fourth wave of infections, she said.

Middle-East
Middle-East
