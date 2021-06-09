You are here

Macron: France can help bring lasting peace between Israel and Palestinians

Macron: France can help bring lasting peace between Israel and Palestinians
French President Emmanuel Macron said Iran need to behave more responsibly in the region for a return to a nuclear deal to be successful. (AP)
Macron: France can help bring lasting peace between Israel and Palestinians

Macron: France can help bring lasting peace between Israel and Palestinians
  • Macron tells US Jewish advocacy group that Gaza fighting demonstrated need to boost negotiations
  • French president says Iran must show responsible behavior in Middle East
LONDON: France is willing to contribute to efforts towards lasting peace between Israel and Palestinians, Emmanuel Macron told a US-based Jewish advocacy group on Wednesday.

The French president was addressing the American Jewish Committee (AJC) Virtual Global Forum just weeks after an 11-day Israeli bombing campaign of Gaza killed hundreds of Palestinians including 66 children. Rockets fired from Gaza killed 12 Israelis.

During the fighting last month, Macron spoke to both the Israeli and Palestinian leaders and said he worked with Egypt and Jordan on the ceasefire.

Macron told the AJC event that the Gaza fighting “demonstrate the necessity for a decisive boost to the negotiations” to achieve lasting Israeli-Palestinian peace. 

“We know the parameters to reach a two-state solution, and France stands willing to contribute, while respecting the legitimate aspirations of each party.”

However he also backed Israel’s “right to defend itself,” highlighting “France’s profound attachment to Israel’s security since its creation.”

On Iran, Macron said there was no alternative other than a negotiated solution to restoring a deal restricting Iran’s nuclear  program.

But he said: “Iran must show evidence of their responsibility in the region.”

France, he added, had been proposing since 2018 that Iran’s missile program and destabilizing activities across the Middle East should be factored in to any resurrection of the nuclear deal.

Macron also said he wanted to remind the Jewish community of his “unwavering commitment” to combat antisemitism.

Topics: Emmanuel Macron American Jewish Committee France Gaza Israel Palestinians

NAJIA HOUSSARI

Nasrallah defies Lebanese state, says he will import Iranian oil

Nasrallah defies Lebanese state, says he will import Iranian oil
  • MP Bilal Abdallah said the suffering of the Lebanese people ‘should not be used to establish stronger bridges with Iran’
BEIRUT: In a speech seen as an act of defiance against the Lebanese state and the US, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday insisted that Lebanon should be “negotiating with Iran to buy gasoline and diesel with the Lebanese currency if Lebanon’s shortages persist.”

Seemingly unconcerned about the possibility that this might result in international sanctions being imposed on Lebanon, he said, during a televised speech: “Shipments of fuel will arrive at Beirut’s port, and let the state prevent their access to Lebanon.”

Nasrallah’s speech came hours after reports that the Iraqi government has agreed to double a previous promise to supply Lebanon with oil, from 500,000 to 1 million tons. His comments provoked varying reactions among the Lebanese public. Some were surprised and some rejected the idea of buying oil from Iran, given the risk of sanctions. Washington still has sanctions in place on Iran and has designated the military and political wings of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

“Nasrallah used a high tone when he talked about bringing fuel from Iran,” MP Bilal Abdallah told Arab News. “The Lebanese are suffering from shortages in drugs, food and fuel. Their suffering should not be used to establish stronger bridges with Iran.”

He said such matters “should be discussed within the state, as the Iraqis did. When things happen outside the framework of the state and parliament, I am not sure they can be beneficial for the country.”

Abdallah added: “People’s suffering cannot be used for political purposes that affect Lebanon’s relations with its neighbors and the international community.”

Elias Hankhash, a politician who along with his Kataeb Party colleagues resigned from the parliament after the Beirut explosion last year in protest against government negligence, said that “Hezbollah controls all the state’s assets, including the illegal border crossings and the legal facilities and is a cover for the corrupt mafia.”

He blamed Hezbollah “for the bankruptcy, hunger and the international isolation the Lebanese are facing” and said that “buying fuel from Iran exposes Lebanon to sanctions and more isolation.”

He added: “It would be better for them to bring the fuel directly to Syria and stop the smuggling from Lebanon into Syria. We know exactly who is behind the smuggling of subsidized goods from Lebanon, which has humiliated the Lebanese waiting in never-ending queues at gas stations to fill their cars.”

During his speech, Nasrallah had attempted to show sympathy for the Lebanese public by saying that “humiliating the people is unacceptable.”

Nabih Berri, the speaker of the Lebanese parliament, on Wednesday thanked Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi for “his government’s approval to support Lebanon with fuel, increasing the support from 500,000 tons to 1 million tons, to meet half of Lebanon’s yearly fuel needs.”

Lebanon’s Central Bank had refused to open lines of credit to pay for fuel imports, leading to an electricity crisis.

Mark Ayoub, an expert on energy affairs in Lebanon and the Middle East, told Arab News: “In the absence of political solutions to the current crisis, nobody can oppose Lebanon resorting to foreign countries to secure fuel and overcome this difficult period.”

However, he said Nasrallah’s suggestion of working with the Iranian regime was an act of defiance against those who want to help the Lebanese people.

“Lebanon is in a state of emergency, and if we do not get the support we need the country will soon plunge into total darkness and will be completely isolated from the rest of the world,” he said.

On Tuesday, Nasrallah indirectly suggested that the formation of a new government will take a long time yet, dashing hopes of success for efforts by Berri to mediate between prime minister-designate Saad Hariri and the head of the Free Patriotic Movement Gebran Bassil.

The previous Lebanese government resigned in August last year amid public anger about the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut’s port that destroyed a large section of the city. President Michel Aoun and Hariri have been unable to agree the formation of a new government, as they disagree on who should get to name the two Christian ministers. Aoun insists on naming them but Hariri says that this goes against the constitution and would give Aoun control of a “blocking third” of government portfolios, allowing him to block any proposal that requires a two-thirds majority.

On Wednesday, rumors that Hariri was ready to abandon the negotiations caused another spike in the dollar’s black market exchange rate, where it was selling for between 14,500 and 14,600 Lebanese pounds. Angry Lebanese people took to the streets once again to protest against the economic crisis and their poor living conditions.

Topics: Iranian oil Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah

Five rockets target Iraq base housing US contractors: security source

Five rockets target Iraq base housing US contractors: security source
Five rockets target Iraq base housing US contractors: security source

Five rockets target Iraq base housing US contractors: security source
SAMARRA, Iraq: Five rockets Wednesday evening targeted Iraq’s Balad air base, with two of the projectiles falling near an area used by US contractors without causing casualties, a security official told AFP.
“There were no victims or damage,” the official said. Balad air base, north of Baghdad, is used by US company Sallyport to service F-16 fighter jets and has previously been targeted by rocket fire.

Topics: Iraq balad air base US Contractor

Sudan, Egypt renew calls for international role in Ethiopia dispute

Sudan, Egypt renew calls for international role in Ethiopia dispute
Sudan, Egypt renew calls for international role in Ethiopia dispute

Sudan, Egypt renew calls for international role in Ethiopia dispute
  • Egyptian foreign and irrigation ministers flew to Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, for talks with Sudanese counterparts focusing on Ethiopia’s dam project
  • Tensions have mounted since the African Union-mediated talks between the three nations stalled in April
CAIRO: Sudan and Egypt renewed calls Wednesday for the international community to help in resolving their decade-long dispute with Ethiopia over a giant dam that Addis Ababa is building on the Blue Nile, the main tributary of the Nile River.
Egyptian foreign and irrigation ministers flew to Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, for talks with Sudanese counterparts focusing on Ethiopia’s dam project.
Tensions have mounted since the African Union-mediated talks between the three nations stalled in April.
In a joint statement after the meetings Wednesday, Egypt and Sudan warned of “serious risks and grave consequences of the unilateral filling” of the dam’s massive reservoir. They fear Ethiopia will reduce their share of the Nile River water.
Cairo and Khartoum want an international agreement to govern how much water Ethiopia releases downstream, especially in a multi-year drought. Sudan and Egypt argue that Ethiopia’s plan to add 13.5 billion cubic meters of water in 2021 to the dam’s reservoir is a threat to them.
They have repeatedly called for the US, UN, and the European Union to help reach a legally binding deal.
There was no immediate comment from Ethiopia. Addis Ababa says the $5 billion dam is essential, arguing the vast majority of its population lacks electricity.
The Blue Nile meets with the White Nile in the Sudanese capital. From Khartoum, it winds northward through Egypt and flows into the Mediterranean Sea.

Topics: Sudan Egypt Ethiopia Grand Renaissance Dam

US asks Israel, Palestinians to avoid 'provocations' after Jerusalem march approved

US asks Israel, Palestinians to avoid ‘provocations’ after Jerusalem march approved
US asks Israel, Palestinians to avoid ‘provocations’ after Jerusalem march approved

US asks Israel, Palestinians to avoid ‘provocations’ after Jerusalem march approved
  • The office of outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the green light to a march through Jerusalem next week
  • Earlier rallies by far-right Jewish groups raised tensions in Jerusalem
WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday urged Israelis and Palestinians to avoid "provocations" and preserve a ceasefire after Israel approved a controversial nationalist march in Jerusalem.
"We believe it's essential to refrain from steps that exacerbate tensions," State Department spokesman Ned Price said when asked about the march.
He said the United States was engaged in diplomacy and wanted to do "everything we can to try to prevent escalations or provocations that might provide a spark to renew violence."
Asked if the United States was opposed to the march, Price declined to respond directly but said: "We all saw what precipitated the last flare-up of violence and we know just how delicate the situation is."
The office of outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the green light to a march through Jerusalem next week, amid threats by Hamas to resume fighting if it goes ahead.
Earlier rallies by far-right Jewish groups raised tensions in Jerusalem, prompting a police intervention in the holy Al-Aqsa mosque compound that was cited by Hamas as it fired rockets into Israel.
The unrest triggered rocket attacks by Hamas, which prompted a military conflict that killed 260 Palestinians and at least 13 people in Israel last month.

Topics: US East Jerusalem violence Palestine Israel Jerusalem

Yemen condemns Houthi attacks on Marib in letter to UN Security Council

Yemen condemns Houthi attacks on Marib in letter to UN Security Council
Yemen condemns Houthi attacks on Marib in letter to UN Security Council

Yemen condemns Houthi attacks on Marib in letter to UN Security Council
  • Iranian opposition leader said that Iran’s human rights violations cases should be referred to the UN Security Council
LONDON: Yemen on Wednesday condemned the Houthi attacks on Marib in a letter to the UN Security Council, saying the Iran-backed militia‘s targeting of civilians in Marib is causing a humanitarian catastrophe.
The Houthi militia launched a brutal offensive to take control of oil and gas-rich Marib from the internationally-backed government.
The offensive sparked international condemnation as it has served as a safe haven for tens of thousands of internally displaced persons who have been fleeing the fighting since the conflict began almost 7 years ago.
During the session, Yemen also called on the UN Security Council to push for an end to Houthi attacks on civilians in Marib and Hodeidah.
Meanwhile, the Iranian opposition leader said during the session that Iran’s human rights violations cases should be referred to the Security Council.
“The leaders of the regime must be brought to justice for their crimes against humanity over the past four decades,” she added.

Topics: Yemen Iran UN Security Council

