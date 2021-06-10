You are here

  • Home
  • Built to last: Pakistani ‘superman’ defies rare bone disorder

Built to last: Pakistani ‘superman’ defies rare bone disorder

Built to last: Pakistani ‘superman’ defies rare bone disorder
With a goal to transform his body through fitness and bodybuilding, Imran began a daily regimen of moderate and controlled exercise, with a healthy diet. (AN photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j3rvu

Updated 10 June 2021

Built to last: Pakistani ‘superman’ defies rare bone disorder

Built to last: Pakistani ‘superman’ defies rare bone disorder
  • Inspirational bodybuilder says fitness is best weapon in fight against ‘mystery illness’
Updated 10 June 2021
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: When doctors told Furqan bin Imran five years ago that he had an “incurable” genetic bone disorder, the diagnosis explained a lifetime of seemingly inexplicable injuries.

Now that the disease had a name — a skeletal abnormality called pycnodysostosis — Imran was determined to fight it.

And fight it he did, going on to become a fitness trainer, bodybuilder and YouTuber.

“The news came as a shock to me,” the 21-year-old told Arab News on Monday. “I had already suffered from the disease for 16 years and was trapped in a difficult phase of my life.”

Just that year, Imran had visited the hospital seeking treatment for his 11th fracture — the first occurred in 2005 when he was only six.

Dr. Salman Kirmani, a consultant medical geneticist and a pediatric endocrinologist at the Aga Khan University in Karachi, finally determined that Imran had pycnodysostosis, a rare disease that affects about one in 2 million live births.

“No one really knows for sure how common it is in Pakistan,” Kirmani said. “But given the fact that we have a lot of intermarriage, and this is an autosomal recessive disorder, it is quite possible that we have a higher incidence.”

Since there is no precise medical treatment for the disorder, the doctor said patients were advised to be careful and avoid strenuous activities that could cause fractures and other injuries.

However, Imran had other ideas, and immediately began following a daily regimen of moderate and controlled exercise, with a healthy diet. He had a goal: To transform his body through fitness and bodybuilding.

“My doctors told me that it was a risk,” he said. “I totally ignored the advice and transformed myself by lifting heavy weights.”

It wasn’t easy, Imran said, describing how the initial training made his backbone “bend backwards” and gave him a sensation of “electric shocks” passing through every inch of his body.

“But I didn’t give up.”

His doctor said Imran’s achievements were unprecedented.

“Such a workout regimen and improving bone strength has never before been reported in cases of pycnodysostosis,” Kirmani said. “Over the years, he has built up his muscle mass to a point that he has no fractures at all.”

The doctor said Imran was a source of inspiration to others facing debilitating illnesses, but warned people not to do “anything that is unsafe or counterproductive for their health” while trying to emulate the bodybuilder’s achievements.

“Never give up — whatever your weaknesses are, turn them into your strengths,” Imran said. “It’s all related to your mind because Allah has built our mind in a beautiful way. If your mind is strong enough to bear all circumstances in your life, you will be able to cure any disease.”

Imran added, smiling: “Now, when I see myself in this phase of my life, I feel like I am out of this world. I feel like I am a superman who can conquer the world with his power.”

Topics: Pakistan bodybuilding

Related

Bodybuilding: The pursuit of beauty in war-torn Kabul
Offbeat
Bodybuilding: The pursuit of beauty in war-torn Kabul
Qatar releases Bahraini bodybuilding champion Sami Al-Haddad, 2 others
Middle-East
Qatar releases Bahraini bodybuilding champion Sami Al-Haddad, 2 others

Meat company JBS confirms it paid $11 million ransom in cyberattack

Meat company JBS confirms it paid $11 million ransom in cyberattack
Updated 10 June 2021
AP

Meat company JBS confirms it paid $11 million ransom in cyberattack

Meat company JBS confirms it paid $11 million ransom in cyberattack
  • Brazil-based JBS SA said it decided to pay to avoid any unforeseen issues and ensure no data was exfiltrated
  • FBI attributes attack to REvil, a Russian-speaking gang that has made some of the largest ransomware demands on record in recent months
Updated 10 June 2021
AP

NEW YORK: The world’s largest meat processing company says it paid the equivalent of $11 million to hackers who broke into its computer system late last month.
Brazil-based JBS SA said on May 31 that it was the victim of a ransomware attack, but Wednesday was the first time the company’s US division confirmed that it had paid the ransom.
“This was a very difficult decision to make for our company and for me personally,” said Andre Nogueira, the CEO of JBS USA. “However, we felt this decision had to be made to prevent any potential risk for our customers.”
JBS said the vast majority of its facilities were operational at the time it made the payment, but it decided to pay in order to avoid any unforeseen issues and ensure no data was exfiltrated.
The FBI has attributed the attack to REvil, a Russian-speaking gang that has made some of the largest ransomware demands on record in recent months. The FBI said it will work to bring the group to justice and it urged anyone who is the victim of a cyberattack to contact the bureau immediately.
The attack targeted servers supporting JBS’s operations in North America and Australia. Production was disrupted for several days.
Earlier this week, the Justice Department announced it had recovered most of a multimillion-dollar ransom payment made by Colonial Pipeline, the operator of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline.
Colonial paid a ransom of 75 bitcoin __ then valued at $4.4 million __ in early May to a Russia-based hacker group. The operation to seize cryptocurrency reflected a rare victory in the fight against ransomware as US officials scramble to confront a rapidly accelerating threat targeting critical industries around the world.
It wasn’t immediately clear if JBS also paid its ransom in bitcoin.
JBS said it spends more than $200 million annually on IT and employs more than 850 IT professionals globally.
The company said forensic investigations are still ongoing, but it doesn’t believe any company, customer or employee data was compromised.

Topics: ransomware attacks JBS meat processing company bitcoin REvil gang

Related

Biden says ‘looking’ at Russia retaliation over JBS cyberattack
World
Biden says ‘looking’ at Russia retaliation over JBS cyberattack
Over half of ransomware victims pay off criminals: Survey
Business & Economy
Over half of ransomware victims pay off criminals: Survey

Biden opens overseas trip declaring ‘United States is back’

Biden opens overseas trip declaring ‘United States is back’
Updated 10 June 2021
AP

Biden opens overseas trip declaring ‘United States is back’

Biden opens overseas trip declaring ‘United States is back’
  • Says the West must publicly demonstrate it can compete economically with China as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic
  • Statement an open repudiation of Donald Trump's policy scorning alliances and withdral from a global climate change agreement 
Updated 10 June 2021
AP

MILDENHALL, England: President Joe Biden opened the first overseas trip of his term Wednesday with a declaration that “the United States is back” as he seeks to reassert the nation on the world stage and steady European allies deeply shaken by his predecessor.
Biden has set the stakes for his eight-day trip in sweeping terms, believing the West must publicly demonstrate it can compete economically with China as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. It is an open repudiation of his predecessor, Donald Trump, who scorned alliances and withdrew from a global climate change agreement that Biden has since rejoined.
The president’s first stop was a visit with US troops and their families at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, where he laid out his mission for the trip.
“We’re going to make it clear that the United States is back and democracies are standing together to tackle the toughest challenges and issues that matter the most to our future,” he said. “That we’re committed to leading with strength, defending our values, and delivering for our people.”
The challenges awaiting Biden overseas were clear as the president and the audience wore masks — a reminder of the pandemic that is still raging around much of the world even as its threat recedes within the United States.
“We have to end COVID-19 not just at home — which we’re doing — but everywhere,” Biden said.
Shortly before the president spoke, people briefed on the matter said the Biden administration had brokered an agreement with Pfizer to purchase 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to be donated to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union over the next year.
National security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that Biden was committed to sharing vaccines because it was in the public health and strategic interests of the US He added that Biden is aiming to show “that democracies are the countries that can best deliver solutions for people everywhere.”
“As he said in his joint session (address), we were the ‘arsenal of democracy’ in World War II,” Sullivan said. “We’re going to be the ‘arsenal of vaccines’ over this next period to help end the pandemic.”
After addressing the troops, Biden and first lady Jill Biden flew to Cornwall Airport Newquay, then traveled by car to Tregenna Castle in St. Ives, where they are staying until Sunday.
Building toward his trip-ending summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden will aim to reassure European capitals that the United States can once again be counted on as a dependable partner to thwart Moscow’s aggression both on their eastern front and their Internet battlefields.
The trip will be far more about messaging than specific actions or deals. And the paramount priority for Biden is to convince the world that his Democratic administration is not just a fleeting deviation in the trajectory of an American foreign policy that many allies fear irrevocably drifted toward a more transactional outlook under Trump.
“The trip, at its core, will advance the fundamental thrust of Joe Biden’s foreign policy,” Sullivan said, “to rally the world’s democracies to tackle the great challenges of our time.”
Biden’s to-do list is ambitious.
In their face-to-face sit-down in Geneva, Biden wants to privately pressure Putin to end myriad provocations, including cybersecurity attacks on American businesses by Russian-based hackers, the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and repeated overt and covert efforts by the Kremlin to interfere in US elections.
Biden is also looking to rally allies on their COVID-19 response and to urge them to coalesce around a strategy to check emerging economic and national security competitor China even as the US expresses concern about Europe’s economic links to Moscow. Biden also wants to nudge outlying allies, including Australia, to make more aggressive commitments to the worldwide effort to curb global warming.
The week-plus journey is a big moment for Biden, who traveled the world for decades as vice president and as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and has now stepped off Air Force One onto international soil as commander in chief. He will face world leaders still grappling with the virus and rattled by four years of Trump’s inward-looking foreign policy and moves that strained longtime alliances as the Republican former president made overtures to strongmen.
The president first attends a summit of the Group of Seven leaders in the UK, and then visits Brussels for a NATO summit and a meeting with the heads of the European Union. The trip comes at a moment when Europeans have diminished expectations for what they can expect of US leadership on the foreign stage.
Central and Eastern Europeans are desperately hoping to bind the US more tightly to their security. Germany is looking to see the US troop presence maintained there so it doesn’t need to build up its own. France, meanwhile, has taken the tack that the US can’t be trusted as it once was and that the European Union must pursue greater strategic autonomy going forward.
“I think the concern is real that the Trumpian tendencies in the US could return full bore in the midterms or in the next presidential election,” said Alexander Vershbow, a former US diplomat and once deputy secretary general of NATO.
The sequencing of the trip is deliberate: Biden consulting with Western European allies for much of a week as a show of unity before his summit with Putin.
Biden holds a sitdown Thursday with British Prime Minster Boris Johnson a day ahead of the G-7 summit to be held above the craggy cliffs of Cornwall overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.
The most tactile of politicians, Biden has grown frustrated by the diplomacy-via-Zoom dynamics of the pandemic and has relished the ability to again have face-to-face meetings that allow him to size up and connect with world leaders. While Biden himself is a veteran statesman, many of the world leaders he will see in England, including Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron, took office after Biden left the vice presidency. Another, Germany’s Angela Merkel, will leave office later this year.
There are several potential areas of tension. On climate change, the US is aiming to regain its credibility after Trump pulled the country back from the fight against global warming. Biden could also feel pressure on trade, an issue to which he’s yet to give much attention. And with the United States well supplied with COVID-19 vaccines yet struggling to persuade some of its own citizens to use it, leaders whose inoculation campaigns have been slower have been pressuring Biden to share more surplus around the globe.
Another central focus will be China. Biden and the other G-7 leaders will announce an infrastructure financing program for developing countries that is meant to compete directly with Beijing’s Belt-and-Road Initiative. But not every European power has viewed China in as harsh a light as Biden, who has painted the rivalry with the techno-security state as the defining competition for the 21st century.
The European Union has avoided taking as strong a stance on Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong’s democracy movement or treatment of Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in the western Xinjiang province as the Biden administration may like. But there are signs that Europe is willing to put greater scrutiny on Beijing.
Biden is also scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while in Brussels, a face-to-face meeting between two leaders who have had many fraught moments in their relationship over the years.
The trip finale will be Biden’s meeting with Putin.
Biden has taken a very different approach to Russia than Trump’s friendly outreach. Their sole summit, held in July 2018 in Helsinki, was marked by Trump’s refusal to side with US intelligence agencies over Putin’s denials of Russian interference in the election two years earlier.

Topics: Joe Biden US-EU ties

Related

US to donate 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to the world
World
US to donate 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to the world
Canada’s TC Energy drops Keystone pipeline after Biden rescinds permit
Business & Economy
Canada’s TC Energy drops Keystone pipeline after Biden rescinds permit

Duterte asks daughter not to pursue presidency

Duterte asks daughter not to pursue presidency
Updated 10 June 2021
Ellie Aben

Duterte asks daughter not to pursue presidency

Duterte asks daughter not to pursue presidency
  • Cautions Sara against committing ‘mistake’ of running for top office
Updated 10 June 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: With less than a year left before his six-year term ends in June 2022, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he is ready to retire and that he had no plans to run for any post in next year’s national elections.

“I’m ready for retirement,” Duterte said in a televised interview on Tuesday, despite the push by his party, the PDP-Laban, for him to join the vice presidential race. Duterte is not eligible to seek a second term, but the constitution does not prevent him from running for vice president.

The former mayor of Davao City insisted he would retire after stepping down from office next year, dismissing calls by his supporters for a “Duterte-Duterte” tandem where he would run as vice president with his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, as president.

“If we were to win, they (critics) would say it’s just to perpetuate myself in power. So I am resisting,” Duterte said in the interview with his friend Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

In May, the PDP-Laban formally adopted a resolution urging him to run for vice president and choose his presidential candidate for next year’s polls.

Pressed by Quiboloy on the need for him to serve as vice president to ensure continuity of his programs, Duterte insisted he would rather “retire and return home” to Davao City and “play golf.”

HIGHLIGHT

The former mayor of Davao City dismissed calls by his supporters for a ‘Duterte-Duterte’ tandem where he would run as vice president with his daughter.

When asked by Quiboloy to reconsider his decision and serve as a “beacon and guide for Filipinos,” Duterte repeated: “I’m ready for retirement. But if you ask me what is my greatest achievement, in a very humble way ... I exposed the oligarchy in the Philippines.”

Duterte admitted that he had “someone in mind” to continue his legacy but stopped short of naming the person.

The president also cautioned his daughter not to run for the country’s top post.

“You will get nothing except for one thing, the sense of fulfilment for your countrymen that you have done something. Aside from that, it’s an empty (thing); it’s just all heavy workload. Is that the life you want?” he said.

“And then they will attack you, criticize you ... You do not deserve it. You are my child, and I will feel sorry for you ... so I’m telling you now, do not run [for president],” Duterte said, sharing his conversation with daughter Sara.

Recent surveys showed Sara was the top pick among potential presidential candidates for the 2022 elections.

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte Philippines

Related

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte opposes full disclosure of deadly drug raid details
World
Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte opposes full disclosure of deadly drug raid details
Special COVID-19 breaches: Duterte orders mandatory arrests
World
COVID-19 breaches: Duterte orders mandatory arrests

Slap to Macron puts focus on ultra-right groups

Slap to Macron puts focus on ultra-right groups
Updated 09 June 2021
AP

Slap to Macron puts focus on ultra-right groups

Slap to Macron puts focus on ultra-right groups
  • Ultra-rightist groups are considered increasingly dangerous despite their small following and are on the radar of authorities
  • Macron stressed the incident a day earlier was “an isolated act by a violent individual”
Updated 09 June 2021
AP

PARIS: Bubbling beneath France’s political landscape is an assortment of ultra-right groups, a subculture that shot to the nation’s attention when a young man slapped President Emmanuel Macron and blurted out a centuries-old royalist cry.
Ultra-rightist groups are considered increasingly dangerous despite their small following and are on the radar of authorities. Numerous arrests have been made and several groups banned. Challenges to the French identity are often at the center of their ideologies.
During Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, Macron stressed the incident a day earlier was “an isolated act by a violent individual” that wouldn’t stop his direct contact with the population.
“No violence can be considered banal in the country,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.
The town of Tain-l’Hermitage, where the assault occurred, was the president’s most recent stop on a tour designed to “feel the pulse of the country” that’s been laid low by the coronavirus and trying to get back on its feet.
Damien Tarel, 28, the man who slapped the president, and a second man, identified only as Arthur C., also 28, were quickly arrested. Neither had police records, the local prosecutor said.
Tarel told investigators he struck out without thinking, the prosecutor’s office said. He is to appear in court Thursday on a charge of violence against a person invested with public authority.
While Tarel’s motives remained unclear, it was his Medieval-era cry “Montjoie! Saint Denis!” as he slapped Macron’s cheek, that pointed to the aggressor’s potential interest in the tiny royalist fringe movement. Social media posts showed he followed royalist TV channels and a smattering of extreme-right figures.
At the home of Arthur C, police found weapons, old books on the art of war, a copy of Adolf Hitler’s manifesto “Mein Kampf,” and two flags, one symbolizing Communists and another of the Russian revolution, the prosecutor’s office said. He is to be summoned to court next year for illegal possession of arms.
Tarel told investigators he was close to the Yellow Vest movement for social and economic justice, but also held right- or ultra-right political convictions without being a member of a party or group, according to a statement by the prosecutor’s office.
“Testimony of witnesses and (Tarel’s) companion do not add clarity to what motivated” the suspect to slap Macron, the prosecutor’s office said.
In 2018, the royalist call-to-arms dating to Medieval times was cried out by someone who threw a cream pie at the far-left lawmaker, Eric Coquerel. The extreme-right pro-monarchist group Action Francaise took responsibility. Action Francaise did not claim a role in Tuesday’s slapping incident, but hours later tweeted, “Vive la tarte a Tain,” a play on words combining the slang for “slap” (tarte), the French apple desert, tarte tatin, and Tain-l’Hermitage, where the incident occurred.
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen was among political chiefs to quickly condemn the assault. Le Pen, a candidate in 2022 presidential elections, has spent years working to rid her National Rally party of extremist elements who gravitated around her father’s National Front party, which she renamed.
Obscure to most of France, ultra-right movements are a priority on the radar of investigators.
A probe into an alleged plot uncovered in 2018 against Macron by a mini-group whose members were scattered around France is still in progress. The group, known as Les Barjols, was ordered disbanded.
Mediapart, an online investigative outlet, reported last month that investigators are on alert for the eventual return of ultra-right terrorists. It cited a confidential report from the prosecutor’s office detailing the professionalism and ability to obtain weapons by some groups. It said 17 deaths can be attributed to the ultra-right between 2016-2019, and quoted investigators as counting about 1,000 militants and 2,000 followers of the ultra-right.
In March, France banned Generation Identity, citing its ideology “inciting hate, violence or discrimination of individuals ... based on origins, race or religion.” The organization was known for spectacular actions to get out its anti-migrant message in what it claimed was a mission to preserve French and European civilization.
Tarel’s social media profile showed an interest in medieval combat and martial arts, confirmed by a friend in an interview on BFMTV. The friend, identified only as Loic, said he was “stunned” by the slap. In October 2018, Tarel put out a call on a social media platform for funds for an association of Medieval martial arts in the town where he and Arthur C. were born and live, Saint-Vallier, with a population of under 4,000.
Four hours before Tuesday’s assault, a TV news show, Le Quotidien, broadcast a brief clip of Tarel, Arthur C. and another man waiting to see Macron. Neither Tarel nor Arthur C. spoke, but the third person said: “There are things that should be said, but unfortunately cannot be said.”
Among the issues, he said, was “the decline of France.”

Topics: Ultra-rightist groups French President Emmanuel Macron Paris

Related

France arrests 10 ultra-right suspects over plot to attack Muslims
World
France arrests 10 ultra-right suspects over plot to attack Muslims

Daesh-linked group says Boko Haram leader in Nigeria is dead

Daesh-linked group says Boko Haram leader in Nigeria is dead
Updated 09 June 2021
AP

Daesh-linked group says Boko Haram leader in Nigeria is dead

Daesh-linked group says Boko Haram leader in Nigeria is dead
  • Boko Haram’s Abubakar Shekau, one of Africa’s most wanted men, blew himself up to evade capture by ISWAP fighters
  • Shekau was asked to surrender in order to be pardoned or reinstalled as a leader
Updated 09 June 2021
AP

MAIDUGURI: The leader of Nigerian extremist group Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has killed himself, according to a jihadi organization linked to the Daesh group.
An audio recording purportedly from Abu Musab Al-Barnawi, the leader of the Islamic State West Africa Province, or ISWAP, said Shekau detonated explosives killing himself after a battle between the two groups.
The audio message follows media reports last month that Shekau, one of Africa’s most wanted men, blew himself up to evade capture by ISWAP fighters.
Neither Nigerian authorities nor Boko Haram have confirmed Shekau’s death.
There had been several false reports about Shekau’s death in the past, with Shekau later appearing in videos to refute them.
Al-Barnawi, a son to the founding leader of Boko Haram, the late Mohammed Yusuf, made the statement in an audio message heard this week by The Associated Press in the native Kanuri language.
The audio message, which last about 28 minutes, had what is reportedly Al-Barnawi’s voice, lacing his speech with quotes from the verses of the Qur’an. The audio was obtained from a former jihadist who provides intelligence to the government and is familiar with Al-Barnawi’s voice.
“He never thought this would happen to him even in his dream, but by the power of God we destabilized him; he became confused and fled to forest where he spent five days, wandering and stranded,” he said. “We followed him again where we faced him with heavy fire. He ran away, then our troops called on him to surrender so that he would be punished.”
Shekau was asked to surrender in order to be pardoned or reinstalled as a leader.
“We kept assuring him that we were not out to kill him, but he refused. To him it’s better to die than to surrender,” he said.
He went out to describe Shekau as “a defiant and corrupt leader” whose fighters were celebrating instead of mourning his death.
“This was someone who committed unimaginable terrorism. How many has he wasted? How many has he killed? How many has he terrorized?” he said.
ISWAP broke off from Boko Haram in 2016 following a dispute between Shekau and Al-Barnawi. Both jihadi groups have also been fighting each other over territory since they fell out.
The Nigeria-based Boko Haram has been waging a bitter war against Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad since 2009.
Boko Haram under Shekau’s leadership has carried out numerous suicide bombings targeting markets, crowded bus stations, churches, mosques and media houses. A Boko Haram bombing in 2011 at the UN building in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, killed 21 people and wounded 60 others.
Boko Haram attacks on towns and villages mainly in northeast Nigeria have left tens of thousands of people dead and displaced more than 2.3 million others.
In February 2014, Boko Haram killed 59 male students in an attack at the Federal Government College Buni Yadi. Two months later, the group shocked the world when it abducted 276 teenage schoolgirls from the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State. Shekau appeared in a video saying that the girls would be forced into marriage because girls as young as 9 are suitable for marriage. While many of the girls have either escaped or been released, 112 of them are still missing.
The Boko Haram leader was notorious for using underage boys as child soldiers, while underage girls and young women have been used as suicide bombers in recent years.
Some gruesome Boko Haram videos have shown captives, including security personnel, aid workers and others, executed — sometimes by beheading.
Shekau had bounties on his head, with a reward of up to $7 million offered by the United States in 2012.
If indeed Shekau, the driving force behind Boko Haram, has died, that will likely weaken Boko Haram and make it possible for ISWAP to take over vast territories under Boko Haram control in Nigeria’s northeastern states of Yobe, Borno and Adamawa.
A stronger ISWAP will be bad news for the Nigerian military, as the group appears to constitute a greater threat against the Nigerian army, carrying out attacks on highly fortified military bases.
Many attribute ISWAP’s recent successes to new tactics of buying over the local population with food and money.

Topics: Boko Haram Abubakar Shekau Nigeria Islamic State West Africa Province

Related

Nigeria’s Boko Haram leader ‘badly wounded’: sources
World
Nigeria’s Boko Haram leader ‘badly wounded’: sources

Latest updates

China arrests over 1,100 suspects in crackdown on crypto-related money laundering
China arrests over 1,100 suspects in crackdown on crypto-related money laundering
Jeddah hosts first major exhibition since COVID-19 outbreak
Jeddah hosts first major exhibition since COVID-19 outbreak
Muslim World League to host ‘Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan’ conference in Makkah
Muslim World League to host ‘Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan’ conference in Makkah
Meat company JBS confirms it paid $11 million ransom in cyberattack
Meat company JBS confirms it paid $11 million ransom in cyberattack
Biden opens overseas trip declaring ‘United States is back’
Biden opens overseas trip declaring ‘United States is back’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.