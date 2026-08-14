Assad-era officer convicted in Austria returns to Syria a free man, sources say

DAMASCUS/FRANKFURT: A former Syrian security officer sentenced to prison in Austria for abusing detainees during Bashar Assad’s rule left the country while appealing against his sentence and returned to Syria earlier this month, according to four sources and messages reviewed by Reuters.

Lt. Col. Musab Abu Rukba was handed an eight-year prison sentence last month by a Vienna court that found him guilty of bodily harm, aggravated coercion and sexual assault against detained opponents of Assad while he headed the police’s criminal investigations department ‌in the city ‌of Raqqa more than a decade ago.

The Syria Justice and ‌Accountability ⁠Center, a Syrian ⁠human rights organization, said the case exposed shortcomings in the Austrian judicial system after authorities allowed Abu Rukba to remain at liberty throughout proceedings and while challenging his prison sentence on appeal.

Abu Rukba had pleaded not guilty. In early August, he arrived in his hometown of Nawa in southern Daraa province, where his family held a reception to celebrate his return, the four sources familiar with the case said.

The invitation ⁠said he had been granted “release from prison,” according to a message ‌sent to local dignitaries and seen by Reuters.

Syria’s ‌ministries of Interior and Justice did not immediately respond to a Reuters comment request.

A ‌spokesperson for the Austrian court that convicted him told Reuters on Friday that ‌ahead of the trial, he was found not to pose a flight risk because he had been living in Austria since 2014 and was seeking asylum there along with his family.

He was not remanded in custody during the trial and was also not subject ‌to other restrictions. Until the appeals process is included, his departure from Austria does not constitute a breach of any ⁠Austrian laws or ⁠rulings, the spokesperson said.

“The escape of a lieutenant colonel accused of torture, sexual coercion and serious bodily harm demonstrates a failure by the Austrian authorities to assess the danger posed by this defendant and their failure to place him in pre-trial detention,” Mohammad Al-Abdallah, executive director of the Syria Justice and Accountability Center.

He said Abu Rukba’s return and his celebratory reception also raised questions over accountability in post-Assad Syria, adding that trials now taking place there had little to do with justice.

Syria’s new authorities have pledged to hold former Assad officials accountable for abuses committed during his rule. A Syrian court on Tuesday sentenced Assad to death in absentia for killings, torture, arbitrary arrest and crimes against humanity. The ousted leader fled to Russia in December 2024.