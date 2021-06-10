You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi’s ADIA mulls plan to join Medline Buyout Group

Abu Dhabi’s ADIA mulls plan to join Medline Buyout Group

Abu Dhabi’s ADIA mulls plan to join Medline Buyout Group
ADIA is backing the takeover of Medline by Blackstone Group Inc., Carlyle Group Inc. and Hellman & Friedman. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6afnt

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s ADIA mulls plan to join Medline Buyout Group

Abu Dhabi’s ADIA mulls plan to join Medline Buyout Group
  • Singapore’s state-owned investor GIC Pte is also investing in the deal, which values Medline at more than $30 billion
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) plans to join one of the biggest leveraged buyouts of all time by investing about $1 billion alongside a consortium acquiring medical supply company Medline Industries Inc., Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
ADIA is backing the takeover of Medline by Blackstone Group Inc., Carlyle Group Inc. and Hellman & Friedman, the people said, asking to remain unidentified due to information confidentiality.
Singapore’s state-owned investor GIC Pte is also investing in the deal, which values Medline at more than $30 billion.
A spokesperson for ADIA confirmed the investment, Bloomberg said.
Medline is the biggest private US manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies like gloves, gowns and exam tables to hospitals and doctor’s offices.

Topics: ADIA blackstone Medical M&A LEVERAGED BUYOUT

Related

Blackstone ‘raising at least $3bn in first Asia buyout fund’
Business & Economy
Blackstone ‘raising at least $3bn in first Asia buyout fund’
Accor sells US budget hotel to Blackstone for $ 1.9 billion
Corporate News
Accor sells US budget hotel to Blackstone for $ 1.9 billion

El Salvador becomes first country to make bitcoin legal tender

El Salvador becomes first country to make bitcoin legal tender
Updated 10 June 2021
Reuters

El Salvador becomes first country to make bitcoin legal tender

El Salvador becomes first country to make bitcoin legal tender
  • Will become legal tender in 90 days
  • Prices can be expressed, taxes paid in bitcoin
Updated 10 June 2021
Reuters

SAN SALVADOR: El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender after Congress on Wednesday approved President Nayib Bukele’s proposal to embrace the cryptocurrency, a move that delighted the currency’s supporters.
With 62 out of 84 possible votes, lawmakers voted in favor of the move to create a law to adopt bitcoin, despite concern about the potential impact on El Salvador’s program with the International Monetary Fund.
Bukele has touted the use of bitcoin for its potential to help Salvadorans living abroad to send remittances back home, while saying the US dollar will also continue as legal tender. El Salvador does not have its own currency.
“It will bring financial inclusion, investment, tourism, innovation and economic development for our country,” Bukele said in a tweet shortly before the vote in Congress, which is controlled by his party and allies.
In an idea he appeared to have developed overnight, Bukele later said he had instructed state-owned geothermal electric firm LaGeo to develop a plan to offer bitcoin mining facilities using renewable energy from the country’s volcanoes.
He said the idea was to build a bitcoin mining hub around the country’s geothermal potential. He also said that El Salvador would offer citizenship to people who showed evidence they had invested in at least three bitcoins.
The use of bitcoin will be optional for individuals and would not bring risks to users, Bukele said, with the government guaranteeing convertibility to dollars at the time of transaction through a $150 million trust created at the country’s development bank BANDESAL.
Under the law, bitcoin must be accepted by firms when offered as payment for goods and services. Tax contributions can also be paid in the cryptocurrency.
“If you go to a McDonald’s or whatever, they cannot say we’re not going to take your bitcoin, they have to take it by law because it’s a legal tender,” Bukele said in an online conversation he held with crypto-currency industry figures in parallel to the debate in Congress.
Its use as legal tender will begin in 90 days, with the bitcoin-dollar exchange rate set by the market. Bukele said the government and Central Bank did not currently hold any bitcoin.
Cryptocurrency supporters hailed the move as legitimising the emerging asset, but its impact on bitcoin regulation, taxation or adoption in other countries remains to be seen.
There were no immediate signs that other countries would follow El Salvador’s embrace of bitcoin.
“Whether this becomes the first in what becomes a trend and then snowballs, or whether this will be a blip, we will only know through history,” said Brandon Thomas, partner at advisory firm Grayline Group.
Analysts have also said the move could complicate talks with the IMF, where El Salvador seeks a more than $1 billion program.
Bukele said he will meet with the IMF on Thursday to discuss the bitcoin law, among other issues. He said in setting up the meeting he had tried to explain to them that the shift was “not going to change our macroeconomics.”
Bitcoin enjoyed its best day in two weeks, rising as much as 6 percent to $35,200.
“The market will now be focused on adoption through El Salvador and whether other nations follow,” said Richard Galvin of crypto fund Digital Asset Capital Management. “This could be a key catalyst for bitcoin over the next two to three years.”

Beach inspiration
It was not immediately clear how long Bukele had been working on the bitcoin plan, but he said on Wednesday he was inspired by a project called Bitcoin Beach that introduced the cryptocurrency in an El Salvador beach town last year.
He worked on the idea with Jack Mallers, CEO of Strike, a digital wallet that uses the Lightning Network to enable small payments in Bitcoin.
Bukele has also pointed out a tweet of his from 2017, before he was a presidential candidate, in which he suggested using bitcoin.
Emerging economies — where bank penetration is much lower than in developed countries and reliance on money transfers from abroad much higher — have quickly warmed to cryptocurrencies.
Outside the United States, countries with the highest crypto production and trading volumes are all developing nations, according to BofA, including China, Colombia and India.
Bukele says some 70 percent of people in El Salvador lack access to traditional financial services.
But the use of digital currencies in general can also pose risks for dollarized economies, analysts say.
“The root cause of dollarization is high local inflation, which could worsen, too, if digital currencies prove inflationary,” said David Hauner at BofA.
El Salvador relies heavily on money sent back from workers abroad. World Bank data showed remittances to the country made up nearly $6 billion or around a fifth of GDP in 2019, one of the highest ratios in the world. The cryptocurrency offers, in theory, a quick and cheap way to send money across borders without relying on remittance firms typically used for such transactions. It is not clear what proportion of remittances sent to El Salvador are in bitcoin.
Converting local currencies to and from bitcoin often relies on informal brokers, while trading often demands technical knowledge.
El Salvador will promote training and mechanisms to allow access to bitcoin transactions, the law said.
Financial regulators and policymakers warn bitcoin facilitates money laundering and other illicit uses.
Bukele brushed off the fears, saying criminals already use US dollars and other assets to launder money.
“The problem is not the dollar, it is the criminals,” he said. 

Topics: bitcoin cryptocurrencies El Salvador

Related

China arrests over 1,100 suspects in crackdown on crypto-related money laundering
Business & Economy
China arrests over 1,100 suspects in crackdown on crypto-related money laundering
Bitcoin mining consumes as much electricity as UAE graphic
Business & Economy
Bitcoin mining consumes as much electricity as UAE

China arrests over 1,100 suspects in crackdown on crypto-related money laundering

China arrests over 1,100 suspects in crackdown on crypto-related money laundering
Updated 10 June 2021
Reuters

China arrests over 1,100 suspects in crackdown on crypto-related money laundering

China arrests over 1,100 suspects in crackdown on crypto-related money laundering
  • Police had busted more than 170 criminal groups involved in using cryptocurrencies to launder money
  • Cryptocurrencies have already become a popular means of payment in illegal gambling activities
Updated 10 June 2021
Reuters

SHANGHAI, China: Police in China arrested over 1,100 people suspected of using cryptocurrencies to launder illegal proceeds from telephone and Internet scams in a recent crackdown, the Ministry of Public Security said.
The arrests came as authorities in China step up their crackdown on cryptocurrency trading. Last month, three industry bodies banned crypto-related financial and payment services, and the State Council, China’s cabinet, vowed to clamp down on bitcoin mining and trading.
The public security ministry said that by Wednesday afternoon police had busted more than 170 criminal groups involved in using cryptocurrencies to launder money.
The money launderers charged their criminal clients a commission of 1.5 percent to 5 percent to convert illegal proceeds into virtual currencies via crypto exchanges, the ministry said via its official Wechat account.
China’s Payment & Clearing Association said on Wednesday that the number of crimes involving the use of virtual currencies is on the rise.
Because cryptocurrencies are anonymous, convenient and global in nature, “they have increasingly become an important channel for cross-border money laundering,” the association said in a statement.
Cryptocurrencies have already become a popular means of payment in illegal gambling activities. Nearly 13 percent of gambling sites support the use of virtual currencies, and blockchain technology has made it more difficult for authorities to track the money, according to the association. 

Topics: cryptocurrencies China Shanghai money laundering

Related

Access to several of widely followed crypto-related Weibo accounts was denied, with a message saying each account “violates laws and rules.” (File/AFP)
Media
China blocks several cryptocurrency-related social media accounts amid crackdown
El Salvador becomes first country to make bitcoin legal tender
Business & Economy
El Salvador becomes first country to make bitcoin legal tender

Canada’s TC Energy drops Keystone pipeline after Biden rescinds permit

Canada’s TC Energy drops Keystone pipeline after Biden rescinds permit
Updated 10 June 2021
AFP

Canada’s TC Energy drops Keystone pipeline after Biden rescinds permit

Canada’s TC Energy drops Keystone pipeline after Biden rescinds permit
  • The 1,947-km pipeline was to transport starting 2023 up to 830,000 barrels of oil per day from the Alberta oil sands to refineries in coastal Texas
  • Amid objections by environmentalists, indigenous groups and the US EPA, former President Obama vetoed Congress’s approval of the Keystone proposal in 2015
Updated 10 June 2021
AFP

NEW YORK: Blocked by US President Joe Biden, Canada’s TC Energy said Wednesday it had officially terminated the Keystone XL Pipeline project, throwing in the towel on a controversial initiative opposed by environmental activists.
TC Energy will coordinate with regulators, indigenous groups and other stakeholders “to meet its environmental and regulatory commitments and ensure a safe termination of and exit from the Project,” the company said in a press release, confirming that it had notified the government of the province of Alberta.
Biden formally rescinded a permit for the pipeline, first proposed in 2008, by executive order on his first day in office in January 2021.
He had vowed during the presidential campaign to end the project over environmental concerns, a reversal of the stance taken by predecessor Donald Trump.
While the project has long been backed by Canada, Keystone XL had been opposed by environmentalists and indigenous groups, who have organized rallies against the pipeline in Washington, Ottawa and in the affected areas throughout the last decade.
The 1,210-mile (1,947-kilometer) pipeline, starting in 2023, was to transport up to 830,000 barrels of oil per day from the Alberta oil sands to Nebraska and then through an existing system to refineries in coastal Texas.
TC Energy argued that bringing so much oil from friendly, neighboring Canada would reduce US dependence on the Middle East and Venezuela by up to 40 percent.
The State Department estimated the plan would have created 42,000 temporary jobs over the two-year construction period, but opponents noted that just 35 permanent jobs would be created for pipeline maintenance.
The US Environmental Protection Agency had raised an objection to the project under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), and former president Barack Obama vetoed Congress’s approval of the Keystone proposal in 2015.
Trump, however, supported the pipeline as part of push for “gleaming new infrastructure” and tried to revive the operation, but was thwarted by court rulings to halt construction in 2018 — before again approving a permit in early 2020.
Alberta’s tar sands are considered to have the “dirtiest” oil on the planet. Unlike traditional crude which gushes from a well, tar sand oil must be dug up and essentially melted with steaming hot water before it can be refined. It results in huge lakes of polluted water and the strip-mining of millions of acres of once-pristine boreal forests.
Environmentalists argue tar sand oil contains a harmful and corrosive component — bitumen — which makes pipeline ruptures or leaks more likely and carries greater health and safety risks.
TC Energy argued that buried pipelines are far safer for transporting oil than ships or trains, but critics noted the existing portion of the Keystone pipeline developed a dozen leaks in its first year of operation.
Kendall Mackey, a campaigner with the activist group @350, said the project’s demise was a harbinger of more casualties as environmentalists challenge fossil fuels.
“The fight to stop Keystone XL was never about one pipeline,” Mackey said in a news release. “This victory puts polluters and their financiers on notice: terminate your fossil fuel projects now — or a relentless mass movement will stop them for you.”
“After more than 10 years — we have finally defeated an oil and gas giant! Keystone XL is DEAD! We are dancing in our hearts for this victory!” the Indigenous Environmental Network tweeted Wednesday.

 

 

Topics: TC Energy Keystone XL Pipeline Canada

Related

US court halts construction of Keystone XL oil pipeline
Business & Economy
US court halts construction of Keystone XL oil pipeline
Keystone XL pipeline: A threat to OPEC?
Business & Economy
Keystone XL pipeline: A threat to OPEC?

Iran to ramp up oil output once US sanctions lifted

Iran to ramp up oil output once US sanctions lifted
Updated 10 June 2021
Reuters

Iran to ramp up oil output once US sanctions lifted

Iran to ramp up oil output once US sanctions lifted
  • Tehran working to raise its crude production to more than 4 million barrels per day
Updated 10 June 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran is planning a speedy increase in its oil output, a senior Oil Ministry official said on Wednesday, as talks continue between Tehran and six major powers to lift US sanctions that have seen it pumping far below capacity since 2018.

Iran and the six powers have been in talks since April to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that former US President Donald Trump exited three years ago, reimposing sanctions that have hit Iran’s economy hard by sharply cutting its vital oil exports.

“If sanctions are lifted, most of the country’s crude production will be restored within a month,” Farokh Alikhani, production manager of the National Iranian Oil Co. (NIOC), told the Oil Ministry’s SHANA website.

“Careful planning has been done to restore oil output to pre-sanctions levels in intervals of one week, one month and three months.”

However, Washington said on Tuesday that even if the nuclear accord were revived, hundreds of US sanctions on Tehran would remain in place. That could mean additional Iranian oil supply would not be re-introduced into the crude market soon.

HIGHLIGHTS

Iran emerged from years of economic isolation in 2016 when world powers lifted crippling international sanctions against Tehran in return for its compliance with the 2015 deal to curb its nuclear ambitions.

Iran plans to restore oil output to pre-sanctions levels in intervals of one week, one month and three months.

Iran emerged from years of economic isolation in 2016 when world powers lifted crippling international sanctions against Tehran in return for its compliance with the 2015 deal to curb its nuclear ambitions.

Tehran’s oil exports increased to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2016 and reached a peak of 2.8 million bpd before sanctions were reimposed in 2018 by Trump.

Iran does not release figures for current exports, but some energy monitoring firms estimated them at around 700,000 bpd in April and 600,000 in May.

Alikhani said Iran hoped to further raise its output “to more than 4 million bpd in the next step.”

“The average daily oil production of Iran after the implementation of the 2015 deal was 3.38 million bpd and we plan to return to that level if the sanctions are lifted,” said Alikhani.

Oil markets are closely watching the talks as the removal of sanctions could trigger a flood of Iranian oil onto markets.

However, a Forbes report said the gradual return of Iranian exports is not likely to upset global oil balances given the rapid pace of recovering demand.

The International Energy Agency, the Paris-based energy watchdog for developed economies, is not worried about Iran either. In its latest monthly oil report, it said: “The anticipated supply growth through the rest of this year comes nowhere close to matching our forecast for significantly stronger demand beyond the second quarter.”

Topics: Iran oil US sanctions on Iran

Related

$100-a-barrel target in new oil price surge
Business & Economy
$100-a-barrel target in new oil price surge
Special Nasrallah defies Lebanese state, says he will import Iranian oil
Middle-East
Nasrallah defies Lebanese state, says he will import Iranian oil

Company setup firm predicts strong growth as it expands into Saudi Arabia

Company setup firm predicts strong growth as it expands into Saudi Arabia
Updated 09 June 2021
Ruba Obaid

Company setup firm predicts strong growth as it expands into Saudi Arabia

Company setup firm predicts strong growth as it expands into Saudi Arabia
  • The company aims to take advantage of the Riyadh Strategy 2030 announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in January
Updated 09 June 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: A Dubai-based firm specializing in company formations is planning to expand to Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks. It believes that, given the opportunities in the Kingdom, its Saudi office will eventually outperform its existing operations in the UAE and Qatar.

Pro Partner Group was established in 2014 and has offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Oman and Qatar. The company helps new entrants into the market to manage the legal requirements, arrange employment visas and other paperwork.

The company aims to take advantage of the Riyadh Strategy 2030 announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in January and is expanding its operations into Saudi Arabia within the next six weeks. Under the ambitious plan, the government wants to attract up to 500 international companies to set up their regional bases in the city, creating around 35,000 new jobs for Saudi locals and doubling the capital’s population. The strategy aims to invest up to SR70 billion ($18.67 billion) in the national economy by the end of the decade and it is already attracting international players eager to expand into the Kingdom.

“I see Saudi Arabia as our biggest opportunity of the region by far. And I think in the next two to three years, our business in Saudi Arabia should eclipse our UAE business and Qatar business,” said Nazar Musa, CEO of Pro Partner Group.

“This year, we are 60 percent more than Q1 of last year, and Q1 of last year was 30 more than the year before,” Musa said of the company’s recent growth.

Musa said the recent announcements by the government had spurred interest among companies to expand their operations to the Kingdom. “Obviously, there are businesses that have been there for years and years, but I’m talking about the kinds of companies that are starting to speak to us for the first-time about opportunities in the Kingdom,” he said.

The signs are positive, according to Sovereign AEI, a firm which also specializes in helping companies set up operations in the Kingdom.

Stuart D’Souza, co-founder and CEO of Arabian Enterprise Incubators (AEI), one of the partner firms that makes up Sovereign AEI, told Arab News in April: “The beginning of this year has been very encouraging as we have seen a 40 to 50 percent increase in Saudi Arabia market-entry activity, when compared to pre-pandemic levels.”

The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) 2020/2021 report, which surveyed adults aged between 18 and 64, found that 90.5 percent of those surveyed in Saudi Arabia believed there were good opportunities to start a business in their area, ranking it first in the world among 43 countries surveyed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia company

Related

Red Sea company hires WSP to ensure preservation in Coral Bloom project
Business & Economy
Red Sea company hires WSP to ensure preservation in Coral Bloom project
Emkan named ‘fastest growing digital microfinance company’ in KSA
Corporate News
Emkan named ‘fastest growing digital microfinance company’ in KSA

Latest updates

Argentine president forced to apologize for ‘jungle’ comment
Argentine president forced to apologize for ‘jungle’ comment
Abu Dhabi’s ADIA mulls plan to join Medline Buyout Group
Abu Dhabi’s ADIA mulls plan to join Medline Buyout Group
India records world’s highest single day COVID death toll
India records world’s highest single day COVID death toll
Mongolia’s former PM, nicknamed ‘Fist’, wins presidential election
Mongolia’s former PM, nicknamed ‘Fist’, wins presidential election
El Salvador becomes first country to make bitcoin legal tender
El Salvador becomes first country to make bitcoin legal tender

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.