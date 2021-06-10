You are here

  • Home
  • UK mosque raised $1.4m for charity during Ramadan

UK mosque raised $1.4m for charity during Ramadan

UK mosque raised $1.4m for charity during Ramadan
Green Lane Masjid’s Humanitarian Taskforce said it was “more active than ever” during this year’s Ramadan. (@GreenLaneMasjid)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r5q8s

Updated 12 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

UK mosque raised $1.4m for charity during Ramadan

UK mosque raised $1.4m for charity during Ramadan
  • From Birmingham to Beirut, Green Lane Masjid is using donations made during the holy month to feed the hungry
  • The mosque has provided 30-40% more than previous years for humanitarian emergencies overseas
Updated 12 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: A British mosque raised £996,000 ($1.4 million) for charity during Ramadan, with fundraisers providing humanitarian assistance in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon, as well as helping to feed the hungry and vulnerable in the UK.
In a statement issued to Arab News, Green Lane Masjid’s Humanitarian Taskforce said it was “more active than ever” during this year’s Ramadan.
Working with charities including Islamic Relief and One Ummah, the Birmingham-based mosque ran a series of events, TV fundraisers and food-delivery programs throughout the holy month.
As well as fasting and regular prayer, Muslims are encouraged to give generously to charitable causes during Ramadan.
In one TV fundraiser, over £130,000 was raised and pledged for Green Lane Masjid’s bread factory project in Syria.
Using this money, it will continue to bake over 11 tons of flour every day, providing regular and affordable food for 28,000 Syrians, many of whom face poverty and economic ruin.
Yemen also benefitted from the mosque’s fundraising. In one appeal hosted by a local radio station in Birmingham, the mosque raised nearly £20,000 — a sum of money earmarked for children caught up in the country’s escalating humanitarian crisis.
That money “will be used to buy peanut paste, a life-saving meal for malnourished children who are on the brink of death,” the mosque told Arab News.
“The paste is used for children who need high calorific intake to increase their weight but are unable to absorb normal food due to their critical condition.”
In Lebanon, the mosque provided thousands of hot iftar meals to refugees, many of whom would have otherwise been unable to participate in the traditional evening breaking of the fast.
“Over the past year, there has also been a conscious effort by the Taskforce to focus on UK projects too,” said Green Lane Masjid.
“Just in February, the team partnered with Islamic Relief to distribute over 2,000 meals to the homeless and vulnerable on the streets of Birmingham.”
Around 65 percent of those who were served meals were non-Muslims struggling to make ends meet due to the hardships of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nusaybah Naeem, an editor at the mosque, told Arab News that her team and the wider community rose to the challenge presented by the pandemic and its ensuing economic shock — both at home and abroad. 
“In February 2021, we saw (food bank) demand quadruple as many people had lost jobs, run out of savings, or were waiting to receive benefits. Our food bank service users are often burdened by debt and are suffering with other issues such as mental health problems or domestic violence,” she added.
“We do have a strong ethnic mix of attendees to the food bank. Many of our attendees are non-Muslims. Our services are open to all regardless of race, creed or background.” 
Further afield, “our taskforce has achieved 30-40 percent more than previous years this Ramadan for key humanitarian causes abroad,” she said.
“This is partly down to the humanitarian emergencies that have arisen with Yemen, Palestine, the Rohingyas and others. It’s also a reflection of the giving nature of our community, even in difficult times when they may be worse off themselves. Ramadan encourages people to strive harder than they may in other months.”

Topics: UK Green Lane Masjid Birmingham Ramadan charity

Related

The Al-Abrar camp school, which was run by Syria Relief, the UK’s largest Syria-focused charity, consisted of three classroom tents. (Supplied/Syria Relief)
Middle-East
UK charity school in Syrian camp destroyed in regime shelling
Saudi Islamic Ministry reopens 17 mosques after sanitization
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Islamic Ministry reopens 17 mosques after sanitization

Bangladesh opens 50 new mosques to celebrate 50 years of independence

Bangladesh opens 50 new mosques to celebrate 50 years of independence
Updated 10 June 2021

Bangladesh opens 50 new mosques to celebrate 50 years of independence

Bangladesh opens 50 new mosques to celebrate 50 years of independence
  • PM hopes they will restore “tarnished” image of Islam
  • Hasina opened the 50 mosques virtually from her official residence, Ganabhaban in Dhaka
Updated 10 June 2021
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday opened 50 new mosques across the country to celebrate 50 years of independence.
They are part of a major $1 billion construction program that started in 2017, with 560 “model” mosques featuring community and educational facilities being built to serve as local religious and learning centers.
Hasina opened the 50 mosques virtually from her official residence, Ganabhaban in Dhaka, and expressed hope they would help restore the good image of Islam and root out extremism.
“We’ve seen how some people turn to terrorism in the name of religion. Killing people and spreading hate have tarnished the image of Islam,” Hasina said. “Everyone, including politicians, civil societies and teachers, need to work together to root out terrorism. People need to understand that no one will go to heaven by killing others.”
Another 50 mosques will be opened in the coming months to reach the 100 mark in remembrance of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country’s first president and Hasina’s father, as Bangladesh is also observing his birthday centenary this year.
Rahman spearheaded a freedom struggle in Bangladesh to separate the country from Pakistan. The war began in March 1971 and, after a bloody nine-month campaign, culminated in the nation’s independence.
Shafique Talukder, the mosque building project’s deputy director, told Arab News that the mosque complexes would all have facilities for Islamic research, pre-primary school education, libraries, housing and accommodation for local and foreign tourists. They would also run enrolment and training programs for Hajj pilgrims, he added, and serve men and women.
Three types of mosques are being constructed under the project.
There will be mosques with a floor space of 2,400 square meters in 64 regions. In 475 other areas they will have a floor space of 1,700 square meters. In 16 coastal regions the floor space will be 2,000 square meters, designed specifically to meet terrain requirements.
The aim of the project is for all districts, subdistricts, and city corporation areas to have one model mosque equipped with a grand prayer hall for 900 to 1,200 people.
“This is the largest mosque building project being implemented by any country in the world,” Talukder said.
There are more than 300,000 mosques in Bangladesh.

Topics: Bangladesh

Related

Special Bangladeshi expats queue up to benefit from COVID-19 subsidy
World
Bangladeshi expats queue up to benefit from COVID-19 subsidy
Special Bangladesh island gets UNHCR nod for Rohingya
World
Bangladesh island gets UNHCR nod for Rohingya

Germany starts rolling out a digital EU vaccination pass

Germany starts rolling out a digital EU vaccination pass
Updated 10 June 2021
AP

Germany starts rolling out a digital EU vaccination pass

Germany starts rolling out a digital EU vaccination pass
  • CovPass will let users download proof of their coronavirus vaccination status onto a smartphone app
  • Vaccination passport should be available to everyone in Germany fully vaccinated by June end, said the Health Minister
Updated 10 June 2021
AP

BERLIN: Germany on Thursday started rolling out a digital vaccination pass that can be used across Europe as the continent is gets ready for the key summer travel season.
The country’s health minister said starting this week vaccination centers, doctors practices and pharmacies will gradually start giving out digital passes to fully vaccinated people. The CovPass will let users download proof of their coronavirus vaccination status onto a smartphone app, allowing them easy access to restaurants, museums or other venues that require proof of immunization.
The vaccination passport should be available to everyone in Germany who is fully vaccinated by the end of this month, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.
“The goal is that this certificate can also be used in Helsinki, Amsterdam or Mallorca,” Spahn told reporters in Berlin.
People who have already been fully vaccinated in recent weeks will either get a letter with a QR-code they can scan with their phones, or they can contact their doctors or pharmacies to retroactively get the digital pass.
“By doing so, we in the European Union are setting a cross-border standard that doesn’t exist elsewhere in the world yet,” he said, adding that digital vaccination pass is an important step for the revival of international tourist travel.
The country’s disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute, reported Thursday that 47 percent of the population, or about 39.1 million people, have been vaccinated at least once. Almost 24 percent, or 19.9 million people, are fully vaccinated.
On Wednesday, almost 1.3 million people received a vaccine jab, the second highest daily number since the country started its vaccination campaign late last year.

Topics: Germany CovPass digital covid certificate

Related

Why do some people get side effects after COVID-19 vaccines?
World
Why do some people get side effects after COVID-19 vaccines?
German health official warns trend in falling coronavirus cases could reverse
World
German health official warns trend in falling coronavirus cases could reverse

Pakistan’s pandemic-hit cherry farmers hope for bumper season as restrictions lift

Pakistan’s pandemic-hit cherry farmers hope for bumper season as restrictions lift
Updated 10 June 2021
Nisar Ali Khaplu

Pakistan’s pandemic-hit cherry farmers hope for bumper season as restrictions lift

Pakistan’s pandemic-hit cherry farmers hope for bumper season as restrictions lift
  • Growers in country’s main cherry producing region saw revenues halved during last year’s COVID-19 lockdowns
  • Bans on tourism and transport services disrupted supply chains, led to job losses but more ‘normal’ season now predicted
Updated 10 June 2021
Nisar Ali Khaplu

GHANCHE: Cherry farmers in northern Pakistan whose takings withered during last year’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic lockdowns are hopeful of a trade revival this harvest season as virus restrictions, especially on travel, are lifted.

The picturesque mountainous Gilgit-Baltistan region, with its mild to cold climate, is the country’s main producer of the fruit.

According to Ghulamullah Saqib, deputy director of Gilgit-Baltistan’s agriculture department, the region last year harvested 6,000 metric tons of cherries with the industry annually generating around 600 million Pakistani rupees ($3.85 million).

But a ban on tourism and transport services, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, disrupted supply chains, led to many workers in the sector losing their jobs, and resulted in a 50 percent cut in revenues for some farmers.

However, the region’s cherry growers are hopeful this year will be better.

Mohammed Hussain, a Nagar-based farmer, said: “Now there is no ban on tourism and transport, we are very hopeful this year that all of our products will reach the market without any difficulties.”

Hazif ur Rehman, project director of the Khashal Cherry Farm in Gilgit-Baltistan’s easternmost district of Ghanche, said farmers only managed to sell half of their produce during the last harvest May and July cycle.

“Before the pandemic, we exported 800 to 1,000 tons of cherries to Gulf countries, including the UAE and Kuwait. We were badly affected by the pandemic as we had to reduce the labor force due to a ban on tourism and transport services last year.

“But with the tourism sector reopening we hope to sell all the produce this year,” he added.

Another cherry farmer, Mir Wazir Mir, from the Ghizer district, said Pakistan’s anti-virus measures early last year, including a restriction on interstate travel, had affected businesses in the tourism and agricultural sectors, and rendered nearly 80 percent of Gilgit-Baltistan’s labor force redundant.

“Before the COVID-19 outbreak, I would sell more than 60 tons of cherries to several parts of the country, including Islamabad and Lahore, at 150 rupees per kilogram.

“Now, I sell them for 60 rupees per kilogram after demand dropped due to the pandemic. I was unable to sell even two or three tons in the market, with tons of cherries wasted,” he added.

However, he hoped business would return to “normal” this year, and regional agriculture officials said they were confident the cherry trade would thrive again, and that the government would support farmers in ramping up production and creating jobs.

Muhammad Iqbal, an officer in Gilgit-Baltistan’s agriculture department, told Arab News: “COVID-19 has not only affected cherry farmers but other sectors too, and we are well aware of farmers’ grievances.”

He noted several initiatives undertaken by the department to help farmers, such as providing free cherry trees and distributing 150,000 saplings under the national Ten Billion Tree Tsunami program launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2018.

The five-year tree-planting initiative aims to counter extreme weather conditions in Pakistan that scientists link to climate change.

“We will leave no stone unturned to help cherry farmers this year and will do our level best to provide training and technical support,” Iqbal said.

Topics: Pakistan Cherry farmers Coronavirus (COVID-19) Gilgit-Baltistan

Related

As water disappears, parched southern Pakistan farmers march north
Pakistan
As water disappears, parched southern Pakistan farmers march north

UN calls for investigation into attack in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan province

UN calls for investigation into attack in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan province
Updated 10 June 2021
Arab News

UN calls for investigation into attack in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan province

UN calls for investigation into attack in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan province
  • Since 1989, more than 40,000 Afghans have been killed by landmines
Updated 10 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The United Nations called for a full investigation into the attack on a non-governmental organization in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan to bring those accountable to justice.

HALO Trust — a humanitarian group working to rid the country of landmines — were attacked on Tuesday. Ten people were killed, and 16 others injured, when gunmen burst into a demining camp in Baghlan-e-Markazi district and opened fire.

Since 1989, more than 40,000 Afghans have been killed by landmines and other explosive remnants of war, according to data from the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS). Last year it helped the country to clear some 14 square kilometres of land. 

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the missing, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Topics: UN United Nations Afghanistan Baghlan HALO Trust

Related

Update Muslim World League hosts ‘Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan’
Saudi Arabia
Muslim World League hosts ‘Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan’

Man who slapped Macron to stand trial on Thursday

Man who slapped Macron to stand trial on Thursday
Updated 10 June 2021
Reuters

Man who slapped Macron to stand trial on Thursday

Man who slapped Macron to stand trial on Thursday
  • Tarel’s attack on the president stunned the country
  • The unemployed 28-year-old said during interrogation that he had been close to the anti-government “yellow vest” protest movement
Updated 10 June 2021
Reuters

PARIS: Damien Tarel, the medieval martial arts enthusiast who slapped French President Emmanuel Macron across the face, will go before a judge in a fast-track trial on Thursday.

Tarel had acknowledged striking Macron while the president was on a visit to a professional training college, but told investigators it was not premeditated, local prosecutor Alex Perrin said in a statement.

The unemployed 28-year-old said during interrogation that he had been close to the anti-government “yellow vest” protest movement which shook the Macron presidency, and held ultra-right wing political beliefs.

“He maintained that he acted out of impulse and ‘without thinking’ to express his discontent,” Perrin said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Tarel’s attack on the president stunned the country. Macron later described it as an isolated incident and said violence and hate were a threat to democracy.

The president had been on a trip to the Drome region in the southeast to take the country’s pulse after the pandemic and with less than a year to go before the next presidential election.

Acquaintances of Tarel described a man who loved period role-play and was not a trouble-maker. The prosecutor said he was not a member of any political or militant group.

Tarel was arrested along with a second man from his hometown of Saint-Vallier. Police found weapons, a copy of Adolf Hitler’s autobiographical manifesto Mein Kampf and a red flag with golden sickle and mortar that is the international symbol of the communist movement in the second man’s home, Perrin said.

The second man will not face any charges related to the slapping but will be prosecuted for illegal possession of arms in 2022.

Topics: France Paris Macron Emmanuael Macron slap

Related

Slap to Macron puts focus on ultra-right groups
World
Slap to Macron puts focus on ultra-right groups
Clashes and low turnout at new French ‘yellow vest’ protests
World
Clashes and low turnout at new French ‘yellow vest’ protests

Latest updates

UK mosque raised $1.4m for charity during Ramadan
UK mosque raised $1.4m for charity during Ramadan
Big blast shakes Yemen’s Marib city centre, residents say
Big blast shakes Yemen’s Marib city centre, residents say
Police unveil hooligan-busting Euro 2020 hub
Police unveil hooligan-busting Euro 2020 hub
US Treasury sanctions members of network aiding Iran’s IRGC, Yemen’s Houthis
US Treasury sanctions members of network aiding Iran’s IRGC, Yemen’s Houthis
Cairo Construction Hub inaugurated 
Cairo Construction Hub inaugurated 

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.