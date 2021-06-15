You are here

Global golf superstars confirmed for $1 million Aramco Team Series — London

Global golf superstars confirmed for $1 million Aramco Team Series — London
Georgia Hall at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, where the Aramco team Series was launched. (Golf Saudi)
Updated 15 June 2021
Arab News

Global golf superstars confirmed for $1 million Aramco Team Series — London

Global golf superstars confirmed for $1 million Aramco Team Series — London
  • The new format, created by Golf Saudi, pairs amateur golfers with seasoned professionals from the Ladies European Tour
Updated 15 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Some of the biggest names in women’s golf will tee off in the inaugural Aramco Team Series event in London next month.

The groundbreaking three-day event, which has a $1 million total prize pool, is the first of four over the coming months in a new format that gives amateur golfers the chance to play alongside professional stars of the Ladies European Tour (LET). It is part of series of initiatives by the Saudi energy company to support sport and diversity

“To the LET, the Aramco Team Series — London and the subsequent team events are a massive moment of elevation for the women’s game, and to have a field as strong as we do in London is fantastic,” said LET CEO Alexandra Armas.

“As a tour, we are always more than happy to do things a little differently: take risks, try new things, mix up the way we play and experience golf. That’s certainly what the Aramco Team Series — London promises to do.”

The new format, created by Golf Saudi, proved hugely popular with players during a trial run at the Saudi Ladies Team International in November last year. It is the only format in world golf where amateur players will contribute to the final result.

This year, 36 captains will lead teams of four players assembled through a draft system in which they can choose one player and are assigned another at random. An amateur golfer will complete the quartet. The prize money for the winning team after 54 holes will be split by the professional players.

In addition to the team competition, the professionals will compete for a $200,000 prize for the lowest individual score, along with world and Solheim Cup ranking points.

High-profile names taking part in the inaugural event include: US golfer Lexi Thompson, making her only appearance in England this year; Georgia Hall, the English winner of the 2018 Women’s Open; double-major winner Anna Nordqvist from Sweden; and Emily Kristine Pedersen, the Danish winner of the 2020 Aramco Saudi Ladies International. They are part of a field of more than 100 professionals who will tee off at Centurion Club in St Albans, near London, on July 8.

Former major champion Thompson, who in 2010, at age 12, became the youngest golfer to compete in the US Open, said: “It is really exciting to have not only a brand new format of event to look forward to, but to have another big event on the LET schedule in the UK. It’s a place I love to visit and play golf, so I can’t wait to get going in July.”

Hall, a European Solheim Cup hero, said: “It’s a really great addition to the tour that I think most of us can’t wait to get playing in. It’s a new format and it’s different — and will only be a force for good in women’s golf.

“Investment like this is fantastic to see, and to be able to take the game to new venues around the world and inspire the next generation of young golfers is a really wonderful thing to be part of. Starting in London will, for me, make it extra special.”

The tournament in England will be followed by Aramco Team Series events in Sotogrande, Spain (Aug. 5-7), New York (Oct. 14-16) and Jeddah (Nov. 10-12). Events in Asia are also being planned.

The Jeddah event will tee off just days after the second Aramco Saudi Ladies International, which is scheduled to take place from Nov. 4 to 7. The inaugural event last year was the first professional women’s golf competition to take place in Saudi Arabia, and its success paved the way for Aramco and Golf Saudi to provide additional support to the women’s game.

“We are thrilled to be backing events that have the potential to elevate women’s golf internationally and spur its growth in Saudi Arabia,” said Ahmed Al-Subaey, vice-president of marketing, sales and supply planning at Aramco.

“Participation by the sport’s top golfers in the Aramco Team Series highlights its innovative nature and the exciting opportunities it presents.

“When the team concept was first introduced to us, we saw it as a natural fit for our investment into world sport, particularly our continued support of women’s sport and golf.”

Topics: Aramco team Series Georgia Hall Golf Saudi Ladies European Tour (LET)

Saudi U-23 squad concludes Spanish training camp as Olympic preparation enters final phase

Saudi U-23 squad concludes Spanish training camp as Olympic preparation enters final phase
Updated 15 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi U-23 squad concludes Spanish training camp as Olympic preparation enters final phase

Saudi U-23 squad concludes Spanish training camp as Olympic preparation enters final phase
  • Head coach Saad Al-Shehri is leading the Saudi youngsters into an indoor camp on home ground
Updated 15 June 2021
Arab News

The Saudi U-23 football squad concluded its Olympic training camp in the Spanish city of Marbella on Monday in the fourth phase of its preparation program for Tokyo 2020, which starts on July 23.

Under the watchful eye of head coach Saad Al-Shehri and his staff, the young Saudi players took part in a final morning training session where they focused on tactical movement and finished with work on dead ball situations.

The Saudi squad returned to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning and is now launching the fifth phase of the preparation program, which will take place indoors from June 23.

In Japan, the Saudi U-23 team will face Brazil, Germany and Ivory Coast in Group D of the men’s football tournament.

Topics: Saudi Arabia football

Szczesny’s own-goal continues his run of bad luck at Euros

Szczesny’s own-goal continues his run of bad luck at Euros
Updated 14 June 2021
AP

Szczesny’s own-goal continues his run of bad luck at Euros

Szczesny’s own-goal continues his run of bad luck at Euros
  • Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny sent off in 2012, injured in 2016, now an own-goal at Euro 2020
  • He was also left helpless for Slovakia's winner by Milan Skriniar
Updated 14 June 2021
AP

ST. PETERSBURG: Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny doesn’t have much luck in his opening game at European Championships.
Sent off in 2012. Injured in 2016. Now an own-goal at Euro 2020.
The Juventus player became the first goalkeeper to score an own-goal at the tournament in Poland’s 2-1 loss to Slovakia on Monday.
Not that he could do much about it.
Szczesny had already committed himself to a dive in an attempt to save a shot from Slovakia winger Robert Mak in the 18th minute when the ball rebounded off his near post, onto his outstretched arm as he lay on the ground, and back into the net.
He was also left helpless for Slovakia’s winner by Milan Skriniar, barely moving as the center back hit a fierce, low shot into the corner in the 69th minute.
Szczesny has established himself as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in Europe, his reputation having soared since joining Juventus from Arsenal in 2017. Poland has long been well-stocked with keepers, with Lukasz Fabianski also a solid option, but Szczesny is the regular No. 1.
Major tournaments are not his friend, though.
In 2012, he was shown a red card in the opening game of a European Championship co-hosted by Poland, punished for a professional foul on Greece player Dimitris Salpingidis in the second half.
In 2016, and again in Poland’s opening match, Szczesny damaged a thigh muscle against Northern Ireland and wound up missing the rest of the tournament.
The pain isn’t just restricted to the European Championship.
In Poland’s opening match of the 2018 World Cup, Szczesny gifted M’Baye Niang a goal for Senegal, which went on to win 2-1.

Topics: Wojciech Szczesny Poland football Robert Lewandowski Slovakia EURO 2020

Scotland stunned by Czechs’ Schick on Euro return

Scotland stunned by Czechs’ Schick on Euro return
Updated 14 June 2021
AFP

Scotland stunned by Czechs’ Schick on Euro return

Scotland stunned by Czechs’ Schick on Euro return
  • Schick headed the Czechs in front before the break and then doubled the lead on 52 minutes with an incredible strike from just inside the Scotland half
  • After a 23-year wait to qualify for a major tournament, Scotland’s hopes of making more history by getting out of the group for the first time now look slim
Updated 14 June 2021
AFP

GLASGOW: Scotland’s long-awaited return to a major international tournament was ruined by Patrik Schick’s slick finishing as the Czech Republic won 2-0 at Hampden on Monday to move top of Euro 2020 Group D.
Schick’s header just before half-time opened the scoring, but it was his stunning strike from just inside the Scotland half after the break that will live in the memory as one of the all-time great European Championship goals.
After a 23-year wait to qualify for a major tournament, Scotland’s hopes of making more history by getting out of the group for the first time now look slim.
Steve Clarke’s men face England next on Friday at Wembley before hosting World Cup finalists Croatia at Hampden on June 22.
Playing in front of fans at Hampden for the first time since November 2019 with 12,000 in attendance, Scotland made a nervous start.
David Marshall was the hero of penalty shootout wins over Israel and Serbia to qualify and was needed early on to turn Schick’s powerful effort at the near post behind.
The hosts were desperately missing the driving runs and poise on the ball normally provided by Kieran Tierney on the left side of a back three.
Clarke has settled on a 3-5-2 to make way for two of the Premier League’s best left-backs in the same team.
Without the Arsenal defender, Liverpool’s Andy Robertson was his side’s biggest threat with a series of rampaging runs.
His cross was turned narrowly wide by Lyndon Dykes at the near post before the Scotland captain was denied a moment to remember by Tomas Vaclik.
Robertson burst onto Ryan Christie’s pass but his shot that was headed for the top corner was tipped over by the Sevilla goalkeeper.
A cagey game of few chances burst into life after Schick’s towering leap put the visitors in front three minutes before half-time.
Scotland were slow to react after initially clearing a corner and the Bayer Leverkusen forward rose highest to flick home Vladimir Coufal’s cross.
Marshall was called into action to make two quick saves from Schick and Vladimir Darida in an explosive start to the second-half.
But twice Scotland were inches away from levelling when Jack Hendry’s dipping effort came back off the crossbar before Vaclik clawed away a mishit clearance from Tomas Kalas.
However, the home side were stunned by a moment of brilliance from Schick on 52 minutes as he spotted Marshall off his line from halfway and bent in an incredible shot from just inside the Scotland half.
Chances continued to come and go for Scotland as Stuart Armstrong’s shot was deflected onto the roof of the net and Vaclik’s outstretched leg denied Dykes from close range.
But it was Schick who had the best opportunity late on to complete a memorable hat-trick when he fired too close to Marshall.
Beating old rivals England would more than make amends for the Tartan Army’s disappointment, but Scotland now have a mountain to climb if they are to prevent their long-awaited adventure ending in familiar fashion.

Topics: Scotland Czech Republic Patrik Schick EURO 2020

Eriksen’s collapse creates ‘national shock’ in Denmark

Eriksen’s collapse creates ‘national shock’ in Denmark
Updated 14 June 2021
AP

Eriksen’s collapse creates ‘national shock’ in Denmark

Eriksen’s collapse creates ‘national shock’ in Denmark
  • Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen: Rarely has it been less important whether a football match was won or lost
  • Eriksen, widely regarded as Denmark’s best player, was resuscitated with a defibrillator and is in a stable condition in a Copenhagen hospital
Updated 14 June 2021
AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Interest in CPR and defibrillators has been pulling the attention of Danes away from soccer’s European Championship since the collapse of Christian Eriksen.
The tournament, with the national team playing all three of its group games at home in Copenhagen, was supposed to create a two-week party in the capital — with many hoping Denmark would be able to repeat its improbable triumph from the 1992 tournament.
But Eriksen fell face-forward onto the field with cardiac arrest during the team’s opening game against Finland on Saturday. And suddenly a large portion of Denmark’s 6 million people were watching live on TV as one of the country’s best-known athletes was given emergency CPR, his teammates standing around him with tears in their eyes.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called it “a national shock.”
“Rarely has it been less important whether a football match was won or lost,” Frederiksen wrote on Facebook.
Eriksen, widely regarded as Denmark’s best player, was resuscitated with a defibrillator and was in a stable condition in a Copenhagen hospital on Monday.
But the national shock hasn’t quite dissipated.
Eriksen’s collapse remains the talk of the nation. Many wonder how it could happen to such a healthy player. And a debate is still raging over whether the game should have been called off. It was suspended for about 90 minutes before resuming, having been stopped near the end of the first half. Finland went on to score in the second half and won 1-0.
The interest among Danes in learning CPR and how to use a defibrillator has skyrocketed. A national organization that puts up defibrillators across the country said more than 640 people have volunteered to learn how to use one since Saturday — compared to 90 the previous weekend.
There also has been widespread anger in Denmark toward European soccer governing body UEFA for only giving the players the option of either finishing the game on Saturday evening or resuming on Sunday at noon instead.
The players themselves on Monday said they didn’t want to resume but thought it was better to finish Saturday than to come back the next day.
“It was not our wish to play,” Denmark forward Martin Braithwaite said. “We had two options and would have liked a third option. But we were told we had to make a decision. ... There were many players who weren’t in a condition to play the match. We were in a completely different place.”
Another much-debated topic has been the impact on young viewers, who watched one of their sporting idols lying unconscious on the ground.
For unprepared children, seeing such pictures equals “a slap in the face,” said Ane Lemche, a psychologist with the Danish chapter of Save the Children.
“And children can also get confused, because he looks quite lifeless and that is uncomfortable for a child,” she told Danish broadcaster DR.
Boerns Vilkaar, a child counselling organization, posted advice for parents on its website, saying many children who watched were “scared, insecure and sad.”
The Danish soccer federation also tweeted a link to the organization’s advice.
“Those kinds of pictures can be hard to get out of your head,” the organization wrote. “Some children may think about it a lot and be affected by it for a long time.”

Topics: Christian Eriksen Denmark EURO 2020

Herve Renard looks to overcome Salem Al-Dawsari’s absence as Kingdom aims to wrap up World Cup progress against Uzbekistan

Herve Renard looks to overcome Salem Al-Dawsari’s absence as Kingdom aims to wrap up World Cup progress against Uzbekistan
Updated 14 June 2021
John Duerden

Herve Renard looks to overcome Salem Al-Dawsari’s absence as Kingdom aims to wrap up World Cup progress against Uzbekistan

Herve Renard looks to overcome Salem Al-Dawsari’s absence as Kingdom aims to wrap up World Cup progress against Uzbekistan
  • Saudi Arabia will confirm a spot in the final AFC qualifying round as long as it avoids defeat in Riyadh on Tuesday night
Updated 14 June 2021
John Duerden

Tuesday’s crunch World Cup showdown between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan could hinge on one yellow card received and one escaped last Friday.

Salem Al-Dawsari broke the deadlock against Singapore to claim a vital win but also picked up a second booking to rule him out of the big game, while Al-Nassr star Jaloliddin Masharipov scored the only goal in Uzbekistan’s 1-0 win over Yemen, and despite concerns from his coach, escaped Al-Dawsari’s fate and will be raring to go in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia needs just a draw to be sure of a place in the third round of qualification and are playing at home, but such advantages mean that it has all the pressure too. A misstep could see dreams of a sixth World Cup appearance go up in smoke.

Al-Dawsari has saved Saudi Arabia before and should the Green Falcons go all the way to Qatar, fans will once again be in the debt of the Al-Hilal star. Last Friday, the country sat back and expected a regulation win over Singapore who had just lost 4-0 to Palestine and 5-0 to Uzbekistan, but with five minutes remaining it was 0-0. 

Then up stepped the captain to score and change the mood and send his team on the way to a 3-0 win and three vital points to ensure that avoiding defeat on Tuesday will be enough.

It was a frustrating evening for coach Herve Renard who was relieved with the end result but disappointed that, just before half-time, his main man picked up a second yellow card in qualification and will sit out the big game. 

“My message to Asian referees is to protect the players from rough play,” said the Frenchman. “Al-Dawsari and Abdulelah Al-Maiki got yellow cards because they reacted to that. We will miss them against Uzbekistan.”

Right-back Mohammed Al-Breik went off injured in the second half with a back injury and remains doubtful but there is better news in that Al-Hilal midfielder Abdullah Otayf is available after serving his suspension.

“All matches are difficult,” added Renard, who took Morocco to the 2018 World Cup. “Singapore were difficult and Uzbekistan had a difficult time against Yemen. We got the right result in the end and now we look forward.”

The Frenchman refused to be drawn on how he will approach a game in which he just needs to avoid defeat to go through to the third round of qualification — due to start in September — as one of the eight group winners. Should Saudi Arabia lose, however, it will have to progress as one of the best four runners-up and it is a route that can be complicated. 

It has become more complex in May after the withdrawal of North Korea from qualification, which means that the results against the fifth-placed teams are not counted. If Yemen finish bottom of Group D, this would be good news for Saudi Arabia as it would only lose four of the 17 points collected and a total of 13 would be more than enough. Yet if Yemen defeat Palestine then Singapore would drop into fifth and that would mean a loss of six points and then things really would get messy — much better to leave no room for doubt. 

A draw may be enough for Uzbekistan to finish as one of the four best runners-up, but it may not. The need to win may actually play into their hands. The White Wolves have a reputation for choking when the pressure is on after failing in the past despite being in good positions to qualify for the 2006, 2014 and 2018 tournaments. This time however, the Central Asians are not in pole position and have little room for error.  

“We know what we have to do,” said Uzbekistan coach Vadim Abramov. “Our objective when qualification restarted was not to lose before we head into the final game and we have done that.” In fact the team has won all three games without conceding a single goal.

Masharipov, loaned out last season by Al-Nassr to Dubai’s Shabab Al-Ahli, has been in sparkling form of late with three goals in the last two games. A sublime attacking performance against Singapore was followed by a more dogged display in the win over Yemen, in which he scored the only goal of the game. Despite picking up a yellow card earlier in qualification, Abramov admitted that he gambled on the 27-year-old not getting another one on Friday. 

“Masharipov was playing below his full potential today,” the coach said. “The caution associated with the yellow card has had its effect on him. I had to keep him on the pitch until the end of the match as things were close, but I knew he was a smart guy and wouldn’t get a yellow card.”

Herve Renard, and all Saudi Arabian fans, will be hoping that Al-Dawsari’s failure to do the same will not come back to haunt them.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia

