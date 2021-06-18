You are here

  • Home
  • Italy imposes quarantine on UK visitors, opens door to USA, Canada, Japan and EU

Italy imposes quarantine on UK visitors, opens door to USA, Canada, Japan and EU

Italy imposes quarantine on UK visitors, opens door to USA, Canada, Japan and EU
A passenger arrives at Malpensa Airport in Milan April 3, 2021 after disembarking from the first ‘COVID-tested’ and ‘quarantine-free’ flight from New York to northern Italy. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5gzyt

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Italy imposes quarantine on UK visitors, opens door to USA, Canada, Japan and EU

Italy imposes quarantine on UK visitors, opens door to USA, Canada, Japan and EU
  • A ban on people arriving from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka would remain in place
  • Italy is following in the footsteps of France, Austria and Germany, which have already introduced varying curbs on those entering from Britain
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

ROME: Italy has introduced a mandatory five-day quarantine for visitors from Britain, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday, as concerns grow over a highly contagious coronavirus variant that is spreading in the nation.
At the same time, Italy is lifting curbs on travelers from the United States, Canada, Japan and other European Union states if they have a green pass showing they are vaccinated or recently tested negative, the minister wrote on Facebook.
A ban on people arriving from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka would remain in place, he added.
The minister said travelers from Britain would also have to be tested, but he did not say if the measures were being introduced immediately.
Italy is following in the footsteps of France, Austria and Germany, which have already introduced varying curbs on those entering from Britain.
Britain on Friday said there had been a 79 percent increase in weekly reported cases of the Delta coronavirus variant, which was first identified in India. The variant now comprises 91 percent of sequenced cases, Public Health England said.

Topics: Italy Coronavirus

Related

Italy confirms 1st coronavirus case; world total now 51
World
Italy confirms 1st coronavirus case; world total now 51
Italy to impose anti-coronavirus night curfew
World
Italy to impose anti-coronavirus night curfew

UN pressures UK over resettling Syrian refugees

UN pressures UK over resettling Syrian refugees
Updated 42 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

UN pressures UK over resettling Syrian refugees

UN pressures UK over resettling Syrian refugees
  • Refugee resettlement halted due to pandemic, with Britain restarting its scheme months after US, France, Spain
  • UN hopes UK can return to ‘burden-sharing’ levels of previous years
Updated 42 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The British government is under pressure from the UN to resettle a specific number of Syrian refugees after it scrapped a previously pledged target.

The Home Office had run the Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme (VPRS), which committed Britain to welcoming 20,000 Syrian refugees between 2015 and 2020. The scheme ended in March this year.

But former Home Secretary Sajid Javid announced two years ago that a new “global resettlement scheme” would resettle some 5,000 refugees in the first year after the VPRS ended.

The Home Office has now scrapped this target, announcing that it will “maintain its long-term commitment to resettle refugees from around the globe” but without giving any indication of numbers or timings. 

The statement instead committed the department to keeping resettlement numbers under review “guided by the capacity of local authorities, central government and community sponsor groups as the UK recovers from Covid.”

The UN has criticized the Home Office for dropping its numbered commitment, arguing that the new plans will complicate the resettlement process.

A spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) told The Independent: “Having clarity on the numbers of refugees that are arriving via resettlement now and in future years is important for managing the programme — for UNHCR as well as local authorities and partners, who need clarity to be able to retain skilled staff. It also helps manage refugees’ expectations.

“We hope that the UK will continue to welcome at least as many refugees as it did in the years before the pandemic — around 5,000 a year — as an important commitment to burden-sharing for what is an acute global problem being made more urgent by Covid.”

Britain paused refugee resettlement after the government ramped up measures to tackle the pandemic in March 2020.

It did not resume its refugee work until November, months after other Western countries had returned to working on their plans.

Just 353 refugees were resettled in Britain in the year to March 2021, a 93 percent drop from the last reporting period.

Immigration Minister Chris Philp said: “While the pandemic has meant that resettlement activity has been disrupted over the last year, no one should be in any doubt of our commitment to build upon our proud history of resettling refugees in need of protection.

“The numbers we resettle will be kept under review and we will be guided by the capacity of local authorities, central government and community sponsor groups as we recover from Covid to provide places and support refugees to integrate into their communities and thrive.”

Topics: UK

Related

Migrants picked up at sea whilst Crossing the English Channel, but intercepted by UK Border Force officials, and taken into Dover. (AFP/File Photo)
World
UK asylum policy overhaul would see thousands of women, children rejected: Study
UK plan for tougher asylum-seeker rules draws criticism
World
UK plan for tougher asylum-seeker rules draws criticism

Americas-bound Iranian warships change course

Americas-bound Iranian warships change course
Updated 58 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Americas-bound Iranian warships change course

Americas-bound Iranian warships change course
  • Maritime trackers believe vessels now headed for Syria
  • US warned it would take ‘appropriate measures’ to prevent ships delivering arms to Venezuela
Updated 58 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Two Iranian warships, thought to be trafficking arms to Venezuela, have changed course and are now moving up Africa’s west coast.

The Biden administration had been pressuring Venezuela, Cuba and other countries in the region to turn the ships away, and a senior US official warned that it would take “appropriate measures” to prevent the delivery of arms to its hemisphere, which it views as a threat.

American officials believe that the diplomatic outreach can be credited for the ships’ change of course.

According to US news outlet Politico, a defense official believes that the ships are now headed for Syria via the Mediterranean, or for Russia.

The two ships are composed of a domestically manufactured destroyer, the Sahand, and the Makran, a former oil tanker fitted with a helipad and other military upgrades to make it a support vessel.

TankerTrackers.com tweeted: “We believe that the Iranian navy vessels MAKRAN and SAHAND are on their way to Syria in order to engage in navy exercises with Russia.”

Tehran has invested considerable amounts of money and manpower to prop up the Assad regime in Syria, including by providing personnel and funding, and by arming militias.

In the past, satellite imagery has shown fast attack boats on the Makran’s deck — vessels regularly used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps to harass the commercial and military vessels of Iran’s adversaries, including US Navy and Coast Guard ships.

The White House and Pentagon have refused to comment publicly on the ships’ movements, but speaking before a committee last week, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers: “I’m absolutely concerned about the proliferation of weapons, any type of weapons, in our neighborhood.”

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton referred to the ships as “pirate ships,” saying the US “has a legitimate right of self-defense against both of them.”

The journey that the ships have undertaken is the longest of any Iranian warship in history. US Sen. Mark Rubio tweeted: “This does not look like an oil or fuel cargo delivery. This has all the markings of delivery on an arms sale (such as fast attack boats) to Venezuela coupled with the opportunity to project a message of strength to the Biden administration.”  

Politico reported last year that Venezuela, also a US adversary, was considering purchasing long-range missiles from Tehran — a move considered a “red line” by Washington. That sale never came to pass.

Topics: Iran

Related

US officials monitoring two Iranian navy ships that may be headed to Venezuela: report
World
US officials monitoring two Iranian navy ships that may be headed to Venezuela: report
US tracking Iranian ships Tehran claims are Venezuela-bound
World
US tracking Iranian ships Tehran claims are Venezuela-bound

Life sentence sought for ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero

Life sentence sought for ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero
Updated 18 June 2021
AFP

Life sentence sought for ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero

Life sentence sought for ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero
  • Former manager of Kigali’s Hotel des Mille Collines was made famous by the 2004 Hollywood film
Updated 18 June 2021
AFP

KIGALI: Prosecutors in Rwanda on Thursday sought a life sentence for “Hotel Rwanda” hero and government critic Paul Rusesabagina, who is charged with terrorism in a trial denounced as political by his supporters.
“We have showed that every act by Rusesabagina was criminal in nature with the intent to commit terrorism,” said prosecutor Jean Pierre Habarurema, during a seven-hour hearing.
“We therefore request that he is given the maximum sentence provided for by the law, which is life imprisonment.”
The former manager of Kigali’s Hotel des Mille Collines was made famous by the 2004 Hollywood film that told how he saved more than 1,000 people who sheltered in his hotel during the genocide, a decade earlier, in which an estimated 800,000 died, most of them ethnic Tutsis.
Rusesabagina, a Hutu, subsequently became a prominent and outspoken critic of President Paul Kagame and has lived in exile in the US and Belgium since 1996.
Kagame’s government accuses him of supporting the National Liberation Front (FLN) rebel group which is blamed for a series of gun, grenade and arson attacks in 2018 and 2019 that killed nine people.
Rusesabagina has denied any involvement in those attacks, but was a founder of the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD), an opposition group of which the FLN is seen as the armed wing. He faces nine charges, including terrorism.
“As a leader, sponsor and supporter of MRCD/FLN, he encouraged and empowered the fighters to commit those terrorist acts against Rwanda,” said Habarurema.
“Even if he did not actively take part in these attacks, he is considered as one who played a role by simply being a sponsor to these fighters.”

Topics: Rwanda Rwanda genocide Paul Rusesabagina

Related

Hotel Rwanda ‘hero’ quits trial, says expects no justice
World
Hotel Rwanda ‘hero’ quits trial, says expects no justice
‘Hotel Rwanda hero’ appears in Rwandan court amid tight security
World
‘Hotel Rwanda hero’ appears in Rwandan court amid tight security

Classic COVID-19 symptoms changing: UK-led study

Classic COVID-19 symptoms changing: UK-led study
Updated 18 June 2021
Arab News

Classic COVID-19 symptoms changing: UK-led study

Classic COVID-19 symptoms changing: UK-led study
  • Headache now most common symptom
  • Time to update list of classic symptoms: Expert
Updated 18 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A leading British scientist has said it is time to update the list of “classic” COVID-19 symptoms, after research found that a headache and sneezing are now among the most common signs of the disease.

Prof. Tim Spector is co-founder of the ZOE COVID symptom study, which draws on global contributors to report their symptoms once they test positive for the virus. It is the world’s largest study into the symptoms of COVID-19.

Spector said a headache now tops the list of most common symptoms, with 60 percent of people who test positive experiencing one.

A runny nose and sore throat are also “going up that list,” he added, and sneezing is now fourth, though it is often confused with hay fever.

Of the original “classic” symptoms, only a persistent cough remains in the top five, with fever and loss of smell dropping to ninth and seventh place respectively.

These developments, Spector said, mean governments must update their guidance. “We do need a much broader flexible approach to this as the virus changes and the populations change,” he added.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

COVID-19 associated with new symptoms: Study
World
COVID-19 associated with new symptoms: Study
Long COVID symptoms may ease after vaccine
World
Long COVID symptoms may ease after vaccine

Philippines raises cap on health professionals going abroad

Philippines raises cap on health professionals going abroad
Updated 18 June 2021
Reuters

Philippines raises cap on health professionals going abroad

Philippines raises cap on health professionals going abroad
  • The Philippines, one of the world’s biggest sources of nurses, reached its annual cap of 5,000 health worker deployments late last month
Updated 18 June 2021
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines has increased the number of nurses and health care workers allowed to go overseas to 6,500 annually, a senior official said on Friday, amid high demand for its health professionals.
The Philippines, one of the world’s biggest sources of nurses, reached its annual cap of 5,000 health worker deployments late last month.
Those with contracts as of May 31 can take up overseas employment, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement. That means another 1,500 nurses and health care staff can work abroad, according to the labor ministry.
The labor minister on Wednesday said he would seek approval to allow 5,000 more health care workers to be deployed abroad, but a nurses’ group said there were many more than that hoping to find jobs with better pay abroad.
Health workers under government-to-government labor deals, such as that with the United Kingdom, are exempted from the new cap.
Roughly 17,000 Filipino nurses signed overseas work contracts in 2019, but the Philippines put a temporary halt on that in 2020, to shore-up its health sector as coronavirus hospitalizations rose sharply.
Jocelyn Andamo, secretary general of the Filipino Nurses United, said the additional 1,500 was frustrating.
“It is very unrealistic compared with the huge need for nurses,” she said.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Philippines’ Duterte eases overseas travel ban on health workers
World
Philippines’ Duterte eases overseas travel ban on health workers
Philippines ends overseas travel ban on health care workers
World
Philippines ends overseas travel ban on health care workers

Latest updates

Italy imposes quarantine on UK visitors, opens door to USA, Canada, Japan and EU
Italy imposes quarantine on UK visitors, opens door to USA, Canada, Japan and EU
Bahrain’s Batelco could be first stock to be dual listed on Tadawul
Bahrain’s Batelco could be first stock to be dual listed on Tadawul
Ahmadinejad abstains from Iran election, slams process
Ahmadinejad abstains from Iran election, slams process
UN pressures UK over resettling Syrian refugees
UN pressures UK over resettling Syrian refugees
New joint force to ‘crack down on insecurity’ in Sudan
New joint force to ‘crack down on insecurity’ in Sudan

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.