You are here

  • Home
  • US sending Taiwan 2.5 million vaccine doses, tripling pledge

US sending Taiwan 2.5 million vaccine doses, tripling pledge

US sending Taiwan 2.5 million vaccine doses, tripling pledge
The Moderna vaccine is a COVID‑19 (coronavirus) vaccine developed by Moderna, the United States National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nd5ek

Updated 6 sec ago
AP

US sending Taiwan 2.5 million vaccine doses, tripling pledge

US sending Taiwan 2.5 million vaccine doses, tripling pledge
  • Taiwan, which had been relatively unscathed by the virus, has been caught off-guard by a surge in new cases
  • It has ordered 5.05 million doses directly from Moderna
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

TAIPEI: US is sending 2.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccine to Taiwan, tripling an earlier pledge in a donation with both public health and geopolitical meaning.

The shipment was due to arrive by plane later Sunday, the de facto US embassy said. “The donation reflects our commitment to Taiwan as a trusted friend, and a member of the international family of democracies,” the American Institute in Taiwan wrote on its Facebook page.

Taiwan, which had been relatively unscathed by the virus, has been caught off-guard by a surge in new cases since May and is now scrambling to get COVID-19 vaccines. It has ordered 5.05 million doses directly from Moderna but so far received only 390,000, including a second shipment that arrived Friday.

The US donation also signals its support for Taiwan in the face of growing pressure from China, which claims the self-governing island off its east coast as its territory. The US does not have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan under what is known as the one-China policy, but is legally bound by its own laws to ensure that Taiwan can defend itself.

The US promised 750,000 vaccine doses for Taiwan earlier this month, sending Sen. Tammy Duckworth and two of her Senate colleagues to the island aboard a military transport plane to make the announcement. Taiwan’s

President Tsai Ing-wen said the US had decided to increase the donation through efforts on both sides over the past two weeks.

In a Facebook post, Tsai joined the US in drawing attention to their shared democratic systems. China, which has been ruled single handedly by the Communist Party since 1949, says Taiwan must eventually come under its control and reserves the right to use force if necessary.

“Whether it is for regional peace and stability or the virus that is a common human adversary, we will continue to uphold common ideas and work together,” Tsai wrote in Chinese.

She has accused China of blocking Taiwan from getting the Pfizer vaccine through BioNTech, the German co-developer. Chinese officials have repeatedly denied the charge, and say China is willing to provide vaccines to Taiwan.

Taiwanese law, however, bans the import of Chinese-made medicine.

The US donation follows Japan’s shipment of 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in early June. Taiwan has ordered 10 million doses from AstraZeneca but has yet to receive most of them.

Topics: US United States of America (USA) Taiwan COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

Taiwan warns of COVID-19 vaccine delays, cases stabilize
World
Taiwan warns of COVID-19 vaccine delays, cases stabilize
Japan says Taiwan ties under ‘1 country, 2 systems’ policy
World
Japan says Taiwan ties under ‘1 country, 2 systems’ policy

Philippines signs deal for 40 million Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses

Philippines signs deal for 40 million Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses
Updated 29 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines signs deal for 40 million Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses

Philippines signs deal for 40 million Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses
  • Deliveries of the vaccine will begin ‘after eight weeks starting August’
Updated 29 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippine government has signed a supply agreement for 40 million doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, CNN Philippines said on Sunday, citing the head of the government’s COVID-19 vaccine procurement.
Deliveries of the vaccine, among several brands of coronavirus shots allowed for emergency use in the Southeast Asian country, will begin “after eight weeks starting August,” Carlito Galvez was quoted as saying.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

Related

Philippines reopens gyms, museums as coronavirus surge ebbs
World
Philippines reopens gyms, museums as coronavirus surge ebbs
Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries
World
Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries

India posts lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases in nearly 3 months

India posts lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases in nearly 3 months
Updated 42 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

India posts lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases in nearly 3 months

India posts lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases in nearly 3 months
  • The total number of cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 29.9 million
Updated 42 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

MUMBAI: India reported 58,419 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours on Sunday, the lowest daily number in nearly three months, data from the health ministry showed.
The total number of cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 29.9 million and so far 386,713 people have died. Deaths rose by 1,576 overnight.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

Special Faith healers turn vaccine myth busters to get India’s rural population jabbed
World
Faith healers turn vaccine myth busters to get India’s rural population jabbed
India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline
World
India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline

Armenia votes in election triggered by war defeat

Armenia votes in election triggered by war defeat
Updated 45 min 11 sec ago
AP

Armenia votes in election triggered by war defeat

Armenia votes in election triggered by war defeat
  • The snap parliamentary election was called by Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
  • He stepped down from the premiership as required by law to allow the election to take place but remains the country’s leader
Updated 45 min 11 sec ago
AP

YEREVAN, Armenia: Armenians are voting Sunday in a national election after months of tensions over last year’s defeat in fighting against Azerbaijan over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The snap parliamentary election was called by Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a bid to resolve public anger over the peace deal he signed in November that triggered months of protests demanding his resignation. He stepped down from the premiership as required by law to allow the election to take place but remains the country’s leader.
The Moscow-brokered agreement ended six weeks of fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, but saw Azerbaijan reclaim control over large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas that had been held by Armenian forces for more than a quarter-century.
Thousands of Armenians took to the streets in the capital Yerevan to protest the deal as a betrayal of their national interests.
Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but was under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by the government in Yerevan since a separatist war ended in 1994, leaving the region and substantial surrounding territory in Armenian hands.
Hostilities flared in late September 2020, and the Azerbaijani military pushed deep into Nagorno-Karabakh and nearby areas in six weeks of fighting involving heavy artillery and drones that killed more than 6,000 people.
Pashinyan, who came to power after leading large street protests in 2018 that ousted his predecessor, has defended the deal as a painful but necessary move that prevented Azerbaijan from overrunning the entire Nagorno-Karabakh region.
In Sunday’s election, more than 2,000 polling stations will open across Armenia, with nearly 2.6 million people eligible to vote. The ballot includes 21 political parties and four electoral blocs, but two political forces are seen as the main contenders: the ruling Civic Contract party led by Pashinyan and the Armenia alliance, led by former President Robert Kocharyan.
Recent media reports cite polls showing Pashinyan’s party and Kocharyan’s bloc in a close race and it’s unclear if either will be able to win 54 percent of parliament seats necessary to form a government.

Topics: Armenia elections

Related

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh
World
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenian protest leader set to be elected PM
World
Armenian protest leader set to be elected PM

UN office says Sri Lanka ship fire causes significant damage

UN office says Sri Lanka ship fire causes significant damage
Updated 44 min 30 sec ago
AP

UN office says Sri Lanka ship fire causes significant damage

UN office says Sri Lanka ship fire causes significant damage
  • The Singapore-flagged X-Press Pearl sank off on Thursday a month after catching fire
  • A UN team of oil spill and chemical experts— provided by the European Union— has been sent to Sri Lanka
Updated 44 min 30 sec ago
AP

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: The UN representative in Sri Lanka said the sinking of a container ship that caught fire while transporting chemicals off the capital Colombo has caused “a significant damage to the planet” by releasing hazardous substances into the ecosystem.
The Singapore-flagged X-Press Pearl sank off on Thursday a month after catching fire, raising concerns about a possible environmental disaster.
The UN said it was coordinating international efforts and helping Sri Lanka in assessing the damage, recovery efforts and preventing such disasters in the future.
“An environmental emergency of this nature causes significant damage to the planet by the release of hazardous substances into the ecosystem,” UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka Hanaa Singer-Hamdy said in a statement late Saturday. “This in turn threatens lives and livelihoods of the population in the coastal areas.”
A UN team of oil spill and chemical experts— provided by the European Union— has been sent to Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka has already submitted an interim claim of $40 million to X-Press Feeders to cover part of the cost of fighting the fire, which broke out on May 20 when the vessel was anchored about 9.5 nautical miles (18 kilometers) northwest of Colombo and waiting to enter the port.
The Sri Lankan navy believes the blaze was caused by its chemical cargo, which included 25 tons of nitric acid and other chemicals, most of which were destroyed in the fire. But debris including burned fiberglass and tons of plastic pellets have already polluted nearby beaches.
A ship manifest seen by The Associated Press said the ship carrying just under 1,500 containers, with 81 of those described as “dangerous” goods.
The main concern has been about 300 tons of bunker oil used as fuel for the ship. But officials have been saying it could have burned off in the fire.
Both Sri Lankan authorities and the ship’s operator, X-Press Feeders, have said so far there is no sign of an oil spill.

Topics: Sri Lanka

Related

This photo provided by Sri Lankan Air Force shows the sinking MV X-Press Pearl at Kapungoda where it is anchored off Colombo port, Sri Lanka, on June 2, 2021. (AP)
World
Sri Lanka braces for environmental disaster as ship sinks

As Brazil tops 500,000 deaths, protests against president

As Brazil tops 500,000 deaths, protests against president
Updated 20 June 2021
AP

As Brazil tops 500,000 deaths, protests against president

As Brazil tops 500,000 deaths, protests against president
  • Thousands gathered in downtown Rio de Janeiro waving flags with slogans such as “Get out Bolsonaro. Government of hunger and unemployment”
Updated 20 June 2021
AP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Anti-government protesters took to the streets in more than a score of cities across Brazil on Saturday as the nation's confirmed death toll from COVID-19 soared past half a million — a tragedy many critics blame on President Jair Bolsonaro's attempt to minimize the disease.
Thousands gathered in downtown Rio de Janeiro waving flags with slogans such as “Get out Bolsonaro. Government of hunger and unemployment.”
“Brazil is experiencing a great setback. The country was an exemplary country for vaccination in the world. We have widely recognized institutions, but today we are in a sad situation ”, said Isabela Gouljor, a 20-year-old student who joined the protest in Rio.
Other marchers hoisted posters reading: “500 thousand deaths. It’s his fault,” alluding to Bolsonaro.
Similar marches took place in at least 22 or Brazil's 26 states, as well as in the Federal District, Brasilia. They were promoted by left-wing opposition parties who have been heartened by Bolsonaro's declining poll ratings with next year's presidential race looming.
“Get out Bolsonaro, genocidal,” yelled Rio demonstrators, some of them wearing t-shirts or masks with the image of former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva — who leads Bolsonaro in some polls.
In São Paulo, protesters dropped red balloons as a tribute to the victims of the virus
Bolsonaro's supporters have taken more often to the streets over the past month, in large part because many agree with his dismissal of restrictions meant to stifle the coronavirus and anger that lockdown measures have hurt businesses.
Critics say such messages, as well as Bolsonaro's promotion of disproven treatments such as hydroxychloroquine, have contributed to the soaring death toll and a sluggish vaccine campaign that has fully inoculated less than 12% of the population. The country of some 213 million people is registering nearly 100,000 new infections and 2,000 deaths a day.
“For the leftists, putting their followers in the streets is a way of wearing Bolsonaro down for the election," said Leandro Consentino, a political science professor at Insper, a university in Sao Paulo. “But at the same, time they are contradicting themselves and losing the discourse of maintaining health care, because they are causing the same agglomerations as Bolsonaro.”
Saturday's marches came a week after Bolsonaro led backers in a massive motorcycle parade in Sao Paulo, though his supporters and critics differ dramatically on the size of that event.
“Bolsonaro needs to show that he maintains significant support to give a message of strength to those who are investigating the actions of his government in Congress”, Consentino said.

Topics: Brazil COVID-19 Jair Bolsonaro

Related

Brazil’s Anvisa approves Russian Sputnik V vaccine, with conditions
World
Brazil’s Anvisa approves Russian Sputnik V vaccine, with conditions
Mass vaccination creates healthy oasis in Brazilian city
World
Mass vaccination creates healthy oasis in Brazilian city

Latest updates

Philippines signs deal for 40 million Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses
Philippines signs deal for 40 million Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses
US sending Taiwan 2.5 million vaccine doses, tripling pledge
US sending Taiwan 2.5 million vaccine doses, tripling pledge
GFH unit exits US industrial portfolio as pandemic spurs demand for space
GFH unit exits US industrial portfolio as pandemic spurs demand for space
Bucks edge Nets in OT in Game 7, withstand Durant’s 48
Bucks edge Nets in OT in Game 7, withstand Durant’s 48
Dubai Airports to revive 3,500 jobs as key terminals reopen this week
Dubai Airports to revive 3,500 jobs as key terminals reopen this week

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.