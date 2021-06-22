Actress Jameela Jamil is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

DUBAI: Jameela Jamil is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s been announced that the British-Indian-Pakistani actress and body positivity activist will be joining the cast of streaming service Disney+’s new MCU series, “She-Hulk,” premiering in 2022.
Jamil, who gained prominence for her role as Tahani Jamil on NBC’s “The Good Place,” is set to play Titania, who is the longterm arch nemesis of She-Hulk.
As reported by Cinema Blend, Jamil’s villainous character will have the superpowers of super strength and super stamina.
Meanwhile, She-Hulk will be played by “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany.
The actresses will star alongside Renee Elise Goldsberry, Ginger Gonzaga and Tim Roth.
Deadline reports that Mark Ruffalo will make an appearance at one point as the Hulk.
“She-Hulk” was written by Jim Shooter and Matt Zeck in 1984.
The plot revolves around Maslany's character Jennifer Walters, who gets a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner –better known as the Hulk. After the transfusion, Walters gains super strength and her skin turns green.
Jessica Gao from “Rick and Morty” is the lead writer, while Kat Coiro and Anu Valia are co-directing.
Jamil, who was born to a Pakistani mother and an Indian father in London, also stars in a new Disney Junior series, “Mira Royal Detective,” in which she voices the aunt of a headstrong young investigator.
Outside of acting, the star is also known for her activism and her I Weigh body positivity movement that she founded in 2018.
Jamil, who started her career as a model and a BBC Radio 1 presenter, is also an MC and a judge on the HBO Max series “Legendary.”
The ‘Quaranteen’ Project: Dubai photographer unites teenagers during the pandemic
Updated 22 min 59 sec ago
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has sparked new ideas for many entrepreneurs, creatives and artists. One such creative is Dubai-based photographer Tanya Rex.
The South African lenswoman launched The Quaranteen Project, which is ongoing to this date, when lockdowns began last year.
She sent 30 disposable cameras to 30 teenagers across the world and asked them to document their quarantine experience. The results are unedited and moving realities of the pandemic as seen through the eyes of teenagers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Belarus, Afghanistan, Latvia, South Africa, India, the US, Kyrgyzstan, Sudan and more.
“I wanted it to be as raw as possible and capture the simplicity of what people see every day,” she said in an interview with Arab News.
“I didn’t really know what to expect. I remember speaking to my husband, and he said: ‘You don’t know these people. They aren’t photographers, and you really don’t know what you are going to get back. Maybe you could use pictures from five of the cameras that come back.’ And I accepted that,” Rex added.
She has so far received 24 rolls of film back, with around 300-400 images.
Not all rolls of film came back as properly exposed pictures. “Some of them came back with very little effort put in, and some of them came back absolutely exceptional,” she said.
“It didn’t really matter if I got one photo or 20. Each time, it was like receiving a gift,” Rex added.
When enough cameras came back to the photographer, she sent the films to South Africa so they could be developed and scanned.
According to Rex, who came to the UAE 17 years ago, it was not easy to deliver the cameras to the teenagers.
She lost some cameras due to theft, while others took time to be delivered due to the COVID-19 restrictions in some countries.
When discussing the inception of her idea, Rex said that lockdown was exciting for her when it first started.
“I remember seeing an initiative called ‘Together at Home,’ where celebrities invited you into their homes for their private concerts. I thought the idea was incredible. It meant the world was stepping up and we were all uniting,” she said.
“After two weeks, though, the novelty wore off, and we all settled into the reality of what COVID-19 was,” she added.
The photographer said she went from being enthusiastic at the prospect of having time off to realizing that all her work had been canceled and that there was nothing to look forward to for an indefinite amount of time. It was then that she had the idea to start The Quaranteen Project.
Rex is currently looking into turning her project into a coffee table book. “I think it would be a great way to show these teenagers’ stories in a simple format,” she said.
Rex has worked for campaigns with international brands including fast-food company McDonald’s and makeup brands Maybelline, Bourjois and Max Factor, among others.
Her latest campaign was with Adidas — a shoot for the German sportswear giant’s “Run for the Oceans” campaign.
“It was a great project because, firstly, I got to shoot underwater again, which I haven’t done for a very long time,” she said. “It was also empowering because we were shooting women who have perceived disabilities and differences. They are all proud, strong women who are moving forward with their lives.”
DJ Khaled, Salma Hayek to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Updated 22 June 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: DJ Khaled and Salma Hayek are among 38 celebrities to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a famous stretch of sidewalk along the Hollywood Boulevard that celebrates some of the most successful entertainers in the industry via a brass star bearing the name of producers, actors, musicians and directors.
Taking to Instagram this week, the US-Palestinian producer who gave us “Wild Thoughts” expressed his gratitude for receiving the Hollywood Walk of Fame star.
His family also celebrated the music producer by presenting him with a star-shaped cake on Father’s Day.
“Thank you so much! I love my queen, my boys, I love my family! So much! GRATEFUL! Amazing Father’s Day!” he captioned a video shared with his 24.9 million Instagram followers.
US-Mexican actress Hayek, whose father is part-Lebanese, is also set to nab a star on the historic boulevard.
Hayek posted a throwback picture of herself on Instagram with a surprised expression and captioned it: “Today I am combining a #tbt picture with very recent news, because this image represents how surprised and happy I was a few minutes ago when my team showed me the announcement that I am getting the star in the Hollywood walk of fame! Thank you to the fans for their support through the years.”
Kylie Jenner flaunts custom-made ‘Kylie’ heels by Lebanon’s Andrea Wazen
Updated 22 June 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Kylie Jenner championed yet another Arab designer this month.
The reality TV star and entrepreneur stepped out last week in a pair of heels by Lebanese footwear designer Andrea Wazen.
Jenner wore the ‘Kylie’ pumps by Andrea Wazen to the 72nd Annual Parsons’s Benefit in New York City. The pumps featured a 10.5cm heel, PVC translucent upper and pointed-sole, with a shimmering olive green leather at the heel matching Jenner’s forest green dress.
Courage at forefront of World Refugee Day mural by Syrian artist
Syrian artist Diala Brisly: “It’s very important to show solidarity among refugees”
“Courage is having fears, having all this worry, having all this trauma, and still having the energy to keep going”
Updated 22 June 2021
Arab News
LONDON: A refugee artist from Syria has created a unique piece of art that captures the spirit and courage of those fleeing war and poverty.
To mark World Refugee Day 2021, which was on Sunday, Diala Brisly created a mural with one key theme: The courage it takes to flee one’s home.
Commissioned by the International Rescue Committee, the piece depicts various people against a backdrop of a bombed city.
Now safe in France, Brisly said her work is about having the “energy to keep going through fear, trauma and upheaval.”
She added that the piece’s message — “refugees are courageous” — captures the essence of what it means to be forcibly uprooted.
“I really like the slogan because it shows strength, regardless of all the troubles that we’re going through,” she said.
The artwork depicts people of various ethnicities and identities, including children, and one man poignantly wearing a life jacket — a staple item of refugee migration across the Mediterranean Sea and elsewhere.
“It’s very important to show solidarity among refugees. I believe in solidarity between all people. When we have this struggle in common, and we understand each other’s pain, we’re able to help each other because we share similar experiences,” said Brisly
“The media puts the spotlight on refugees when they’re in the middle of the sea. But it’s very important to understand that the crisis didn’t start in the Mediterranean, it started before,” she added.
“For me, courage is having fears, having all this worry, having all this trauma, and still having the energy to keep going.”
During the revolution against the Assad regime, journalists shared Brisly’s artwork to supplement their reports.
But this exposure, she said, put her life in danger. She fled Syria via Turkey and ended up in France.
Now she uses her talent to create moving works that support the causes she believes in, and runs art therapy workshops for children affected by war.
According to the UN’s refugee agency, nearly 82.4 million people were uprooted in 2020, fleeing war, violence, persecution and human rights abuses.