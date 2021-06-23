Hyundai Motor unveils first images of Elantra N

Rosewood Jeddah is offering a range of exciting summer offers under its “Summer Splendor” program, since travel restrictions have been lifted, allowing GCC travelers to return once more. The hotel has vaccinated its entire staff to ensure guests returning to one of the city’s most beloved hotels feel safe and secure in the knowledge that a strict COVID-19 protocol has been put into place.
In spite of the soaring summer temperatures, there is much to tempt guests whether traveling for business or pleasure. From its spectacular rooftop pool with panoramic views of the Red Sea to its state-of-the-art fitness center, four dining venues and lounges, Rosewood Jeddah will leave guests feeling relaxed and revived.
Versatile spaces make Rosewood Jeddah a magnificent backdrop for the city’s most prestigious occasions, including meetings and conventions. Located on the Jeddah Corniche, the luxury hotel features versatile venues for meetings, small business affairs and private dining, ensuring guests can return to in-person events with the comfort of space and safety protocols.
“As business meetings start to return to normal and the region is increasingly vaccinated, demand for business travel has been rising,” said Ahad Al-Saneei, director of sales and marketing at Rosewood Hotels & Resorts.
The “Summer Splendor” program ensures the whole family has a reason to love their stay, with a special 10 percent discount on the best available rate at one of the hotel’s 127 rooms and suites. For a restful weekend getaway or quality time with friends or family, the summer special includes a daily buffet breakfast for two adults and two children at Habsburg Restaurant, in addition to a discount on seafood night on Thursdays and brunch on Fridays.
“Both business and leisure travelers are looking for hotels that can ensure that the maximum safety measures have been taken to reassure them that it is once again safe to travel, which we have done in many ways across the property,” added Al-Saneei.
The “Summer Splendor” is valid through summer until September.