Saudi Arabia to host ALESCO meeting in July

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host a virtual meeting of the Arab League Educational, Cultural, and Scientific Organization (ALESCO) on July 8.
The meeting will be held online due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. It will be attended by 21 member states. The Kingdom will host the meeting for the second time in 40 years. The first time Saudi Arabia hosted the ALESCO meeting was in 1979 held in Taif.
ALESCO was founded in 1970 to promote Arab intellectual unity through education, culture, and science.
Recently, ALESCO and the King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) launched an initiative to discover and nurture Arab talent.
The initiative seeks to discover talented Arab youth and will provide the necessary support to improve their skills.
