You are here

  • Home
  • Digital licenses will lead to a ‘new style’ of banking, experts say

Digital licenses will lead to a ‘new style’ of banking, experts say

Digital licenses will lead to a ‘new style’ of banking, experts say
The e-commerce payment sector is surging in Saudi Arabia. The number of transactions in the first quarter of 2021 rose 95 percent year-on-year. (Social media)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jjjkt

Updated 24 June 2021
Huda Al-Shair

Digital licenses will lead to a ‘new style’ of banking, experts say

Digital licenses will lead to a ‘new style’ of banking, experts say
  • Saudi bankers, financial experts welcome government’s approval to issue licenses for two new digital lenders
Updated 24 June 2021
Huda Al-Shair

JEDDAH: Saudi banking and financial experts have welcomed the Saudi Cabinet’s decision on Tuesday to approve the licensing of the first two local digital banks in the Kingdom — STC Bank and Saudi Digital Bank.

STC Bank will be created from the conversion of STC Pay into a digital lender with paid-up capital of SR2.5 billion ($670 million), having received an investment of SR750 million from Western Union for a 15 percent stake.
Saudi Digital Bank will have paid-up capital of SR1.5 billion and will include Al Moammar Information Systems Co. (MIS) and other investors. MIS shares soared on Wednesday by 9.95 percent on the back of the news.
Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, who is also chairman of the Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP), revealed that the intention behind the approval is to acclimate to global digital and financial advancements.
Talat Zaki Hafiz, an economist and financial analyst, said the new licenses will add increased value to the Saudi banking sector and the fast-growing digital financial system at large, especially in relation to the Kingdom’s goal for non-cash payments to account for 70 percent of the total financial transactions.
Hafiz also praised the effort of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) to “broaden the scope and efficiency of innovative services” available in the Kingdom.

This initiative was expected in the Saudi banking industry as a result of the digital innovation Saudi Arabia is currently witnessing.

Mohammed Alomran, President of Gulf Center for Financial Consultancy

Mohammed Alomran, president of the Gulf Center for Financial Consultancy, said the move was inevitable.
“This initiative was expected in the Saudi banking industry as a result of the digital innovation Saudi Arabia is currently witnessing,” he said. “The reaction is positive as consumers are looking for new high-tech financial products.”
While traditional banks already provide e-banking products, Alomran said this will help to transform the e-commerce sector: “I think we will see a new style of e-banking and new innovative products that are totally human-free.”
However, he also said the main obstacle facing digital-only banks will be the lack of personalization and it will take a while for confidence in them to grow.
“When it comes to banking, personalization is very important to financial trading,” Alomran said.

FASTFACTS

• The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday approved licensing of the first two local digital banks in the Kingdom — STC Bank and Saudi Digital Bank.

• STC Bank will be created from the conversion of STC Pay into a digital lender with paid-up capital of SR2.5 billion.

• Saudi Digital Bank will have paid-up capital of SR1.5 billion and will include Al Moammar Information Systems Co. (MIS) and other investors.

“This is why consumers all over the world today still prefer dealing with regular banks rather than digital banks given the fact that regular banks already have advanced e-banking channels. In my opinion, this issue represents a major challenge to digital banks today.” SAMA Gov. Fahad bin Abdullah Al-Mubarak stressed that digital banks will be under strict supervision to combat illegal issues such as money laundering and terrorist financing.
The digital payment and banking sector of the Kingdom is certainly making major advances this year. Saudi Payments, a unit owned by SAMA, this week partnered with global payments giant Visa to launch a system to allow users in the Kingdom to make digital payments using their smartphones.
The e-commerce payment sector is surging in Saudi Arabia. Statistics from SAMA show that the number of transactions in the first quarter of 2021 rose 95 percent year-on-year, while the total number of point-of-sale terminals in the Kingdom rose 68 percent in the same period.
Paul Kayrouz, head of fintech, blockchain, and emerging technology at global consultancy firm PwC Middle East, told Arab News in May that traditional banks would need to think hard about their business models to remain relevant. “Digital banking is here to stay,” he said.
“So, for these incumbents, they have to decide where they place themselves on this spectrum, to what extent they want to adopt digital banking and make strategic moves to have strong relationships with their customers.”
SAMA in January also issued its policy on open banking. Once regulations are introduced, this will enable bank customers to securely manage their accounts, share their data with third parties, access bespoke financial products and services from the same platform, and experience smoother daily banking activities.

 

Topics: Digital licenses STC Stcpay

Related

Saudi Central Bank extends SME deferred payment program another 3 months
Business & Economy
Saudi Central Bank extends SME deferred payment program another 3 months
Indian fintech provider plans expansion into KSA, Oman
Business & Economy
Indian fintech provider plans expansion into KSA, Oman

OPEC+ has a role in containing inflation, says Saudi oil minister

OPEC+ has a role in containing inflation, says Saudi oil minister
Updated 6 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

OPEC+ has a role in containing inflation, says Saudi oil minister

OPEC+ has a role in containing inflation, says Saudi oil minister
  • The minister also warned that the increase in oil prices was not clear and could be due to “real supply and demand” or due to “expectations and trajectories that are excessively optimistic”
Updated 6 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman said the OPEC+ alliance will play a role in “taming and containing” inflationary pressures, just hours after Brent crude surged back above $75 a barrel, Bloomberg reported.
“We also have a role in taming and containing inflation, by making sure that this market doesn’t get out of hand,” he said Wednesday at a conference organized by Bank of America Corp., according to a recording of his remarks obtained by Bloomberg News.
The minister also warned that the increase in oil prices was not clear and could be due to “real supply and demand” or due to “expectations and trajectories that are excessively optimistic,” he said.
He said the group should remain cautious because the oil market wasn’t out of the “doldrums” created by the coronavirus pandemic. He also warned traders against conflating caution with inaction, Bloomberg said.
“We have to be cautious. But caution doesn’t mean we don’t have to do something,” he told the conference. “It means we have to ensure that we don’t make

Topics: Oil Inflation energy Saudi Arabia

Related

OPEC+ said to discuss further easing of oil cuts from August
OPEC+ said to discuss further easing of oil cuts from August
Special Pulitzer Prize-winning historian of the oil industry Daniel Yergin, who is also vice chairman of the IHS Markit consultancy, gave his views on Frankly Speaking. (Screenshot) video
Business & Economy
Frankly Speaking: Saudi role in OPEC+ contributed to ‘strong global economy recovery,’ says Daniel Yergin

Bitcoin Fund breaks new ground in Middle East with debut on Nasdaq Dubai

Bitcoin Fund breaks new ground in Middle East with debut on Nasdaq Dubai
Updated 19 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

Bitcoin Fund breaks new ground in Middle East with debut on Nasdaq Dubai

Bitcoin Fund breaks new ground in Middle East with debut on Nasdaq Dubai
  • The fund has roughly $1.5 billion in assets under management and plans to double that next year
Updated 19 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: The Bitcoin Fund debuted on the Nasdaq Dubai on Wednesday, becoming the Middle East’s first listed cryptocurrency fund.
The fund, which was listed by Canadian digital asset management firm 3iQ on the Toronto Stock Exchange last year, has roughly $1.5 billion in assets under management and plans to double that next year.
“With the listing of the Bitcoin Fund, it’s going to give people access in the region to this fund on the Dubai exchange in the hours that the Dubai exchange trades at,” Frederick Pye, the chief executive officer of 3iQ, told Reuters.
“If the volumes are significant, we’ll be looking to raise capital to increase the size of the Bitcoin Fund here in Dubai and we will continue to issue shares based on the demand that comes from the region,” Pye said in an interview.
The listing will help satisfy demand for investment diversification in the region, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) needs, such as for pension funds and family offices, Pye said.
Dalma Capital, a Dubai-based alternative investment firm, was lead arranger for the Nasdaq Dubai listing. Corporate finance adviser 01 Capital and investment firm Razlin Capital, both based in London, advised on the listing and Pinsent Masons was legal counsel for the listing process.
“Today’s secondary listing of existing units from Canada was met with very strong demand, which has validated the need for an additional offering to satisfy the demand from regional investors,” said Zachary Cefaratti, CEO of Dalma Capital, declining to say when that could be.
Pye acknowledged that China’s recent crackdown on mining cryptocurrencies has hit digital currency prices, but he said the timing of that move would help those who bought into the Dubai listing.
“We’re very excited because when we hit an all-time high, our investors and our clients and our friends will have doubled their money,” Pye added.

Topics: bitcoin UAE digital currencies

Related

Tesla to accept bitcoin again when greener
Business & Economy
Tesla to accept bitcoin again when greener
Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk
Business & Economy
Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk

Backing grows for new IMF COVID and climate fund

Backing grows for new IMF COVID and climate fund
Updated 27 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Backing grows for new IMF COVID and climate fund

Backing grows for new IMF COVID and climate fund
  • The COVID crisis is expected to leave 47 of the 82 vulnerable countries with gross debt already above levels deemed sustainable.
Updated 27 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: Plans for a new IMF “Resilience and Sustainability” fund that would expand its support to dozens more vulnerable countries gained key international backing on Thursday ahead of crucial meetings.
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva this month proposed the new trust to allow rich countries to channel some of their new IMF reserves to poor and middle-income counterparts ravaged by COVID or climate change.
“This is something we certainly support” said Lars Jensen, a senior economist on the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the author of a new report on how the IMF’s new funding should be directed.
The UNDP estimates the IMF’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT), which is also expected to play a key role in a voluntary redistribution of new ‘Special Drawing Rights’ (SDRs) money, is only open to 55 of the world’s 82 most debt-vulnerable developing economies.
The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations alone will receive $283 billion of the overall $650 billion SDR allocation. All “high-income” countries will get $438 billion, whereas 75 of the poorest countries will get $62 billion among them.
The COVID crisis is expected to leave 47 of the 82 vulnerable countries with gross debt already above levels deemed sustainable.
Additionally, nine of the 10 most climate-change vulnerable countries are also highly debt-vulnerable developing economies.
“As a possible development objective of an SDR channelling to vulnerable countries, it would be natural to target climate due to its global implications,” Jensen said, adding that the fund could even bulked up by leveraging it in borrowing markets.
G7 leaders have already signaled their backing to redistribute $100 billion of the new SDR money. Georgieva has said that China has expressed interest in participating and that she expected other major emerging economies to do the same.
The IMF’s executive board will meet on Friday on the next steps and finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies will discuss the SDR reallocation issue when they meet in Venice in July.
Scott Morris of the Center for Global Development said funding for the proposed new IMF trust was already earmarked in the US Treasury’s recent budget request to Congress, underscoring Washington’s support.
The US Treasury is working closely with the IMF to explore options and design mechanisms for channelling SDRs to vulnerable countries, one US Treasury official told Reuters on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.
“The IMF’s proposed Resilience and Sustainability Trust is one of the options under discussion,” the official said, without elaborating on other options.
Jensen said he hoped the new fund would also give debt-strained countries who have so far resisted restructuring their debt for fear of losing access to borrowing markets, a safety net to take that step.

Topics: IMF COVID-19 economy

Related

Backing grows for new IMF COVID and climate fund
Business & Economy
Backing grows for new IMF COVID and climate fund

Arab share of India’s oil imports hits 25-month low

Arab share of India’s oil imports hits 25-month low
Updated 52 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Arab share of India’s oil imports hits 25-month low

Arab share of India’s oil imports hits 25-month low
  • To replace Middle Eastern oil, refiners hiked imports from Latin America, the United States and the Mediterranean
Updated 52 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: The share of Middle Eastern crude in India’s oil imports fell to a 25-month low in May, tanker data provided by trade sources showed, as refiners tapped alternatives in response to the government’s call to diversify supplies.
India, the world’s third biggest oil importer, in March directed refiners to diversify crude sources after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, led by top exporter Saudi Arabia, ignored New Delhi’s call to ease supply curbs.
Asia’s third-largest economy imported about 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in May, just below the previous month but about 31.5 percent higher than a year earlier, the data showed.
The Middle East’s share dropped to 52.7 percent, the lowest since April 2019 and down from 67.9 percent in April, the data showed.
Imports from Saudi Arabia, India’s second-largest supplier after Iraq, slipped by about a quarter from a year earlier, while supplies from the United Arab Emirates, which dropped to No. 7 position from No. 3 in April, fell by 39 percent, the data showed.
This comes after Indian state refiners nominated to lift less oil from Saudi Arabia in May.
Lower purchases of oil from the Middle East dragged OPEC’s share of Indian oil imports to a record low.
To replace Middle Eastern oil, refiners hiked imports from Latin America, the United States and the Mediterranean.
Indian refiners bought higher volumes of gasoline-rich US oil in March, expecting a recovery in local gasoline demand to continue in the months ahead, said Ehsan Ul-Haq, lead analyst for Oil Research and Forecasts at Refinitiv.
Strong demand for light crude saw Nigeria improving its ranking by two notches to become the No. 3 supplier to India in May.
Private Indian refiners Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy, however, boosted purchases of Canadian heavy oil to a record 244,000 bpd, equivalent to about 6 percent of India’s overall imports.
“Indians bought Kazakhstan’s CPC blend and Canadian oil due to attractive discounts in comparison to dated Brent and WTI, respectively,” Ul-Haq said.
Tanker arrival data showed higher imports in contrast to preliminary government data, as cyclones along India’s coast line last month delayed discharge of cargoes.

Topics: Oil energy India OPEC

Related

Indian oil refiners cut output, imports as pandemic hits demand
Business & Economy
Indian oil refiners cut output, imports as pandemic hits demand
Indian oil companies eye stake in Adnoc’s offshore concession
Indian oil companies eye stake in Adnoc’s offshore concession

Dubai jet ski tour named world’s top activity by Tripadvisor

Dubai jet ski tour named world’s top activity by Tripadvisor
Updated 24 June 2021
Arab News

Dubai jet ski tour named world’s top activity by Tripadvisor

Dubai jet ski tour named world’s top activity by Tripadvisor
Updated 24 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A jet ski tour of Dubai has emerged as the world’s top tourism experience according to Tripadvisor.
The company announced its annual list of Travelers’ Choice “Best of the Best Things To Do Awards,” which is based on data from January to April this year.
The jet ski tour which gives travelers panoramic views of Dubai’s iconic buildings and beaches beat competition from a long list of rival activities from around the globe, from white water rafting in New Zealand to paragliding in Turkey.
Tripadvisor noted this year’s list was largely dominated by outdoor and water-based activities, as travelers became more excited about going outside after months of lockdown.
The UAE has been investing heavily in activity-based tourism with Dubai seeing greater competition from other emirates including Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah which recently revealed 20 new outdoor attractions.

 

Topics: jet ski TripAdvisor

Related

Jet ski displays rev up virus-curtailed Saudi beach festival
Saudi Arabia
Jet ski displays rev up virus-curtailed Saudi beach festival
Floating wheelchairs launched at Dubai beaches
Offbeat
Floating wheelchairs launched at Dubai beaches

Latest updates

OPEC+ has a role in containing inflation, says Saudi oil minister
OPEC+ has a role in containing inflation, says Saudi oil minister
Bitcoin Fund breaks new ground in Middle East with debut on Nasdaq Dubai
Bitcoin Fund breaks new ground in Middle East with debut on Nasdaq Dubai
Backing grows for new IMF COVID and climate fund
Backing grows for new IMF COVID and climate fund
Arab share of India’s oil imports hits 25-month low
Arab share of India’s oil imports hits 25-month low
Young scores 48 points, Hawks beat Bucks 116-113 in Game 1
Young scores 48 points, Hawks beat Bucks 116-113 in Game 1

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.