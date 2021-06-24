Orange Egypt makes it to No. 2 on YouTube Ads Leaderboard, Cannes Edition

YouTube released its Ads Leaderboard, 2021 Cannes Edition, celebrating the most popular video ads from around the world posted between June 1, 2020, and May 30, 2021.
The top 10 ads represent over 635 million global views across the whole leaderboard.
This year, telecom provider Orange Egypt’s Ramadan ad placed second, making it the only brand from the Middle East region to rank on the leaderboard. The ad was created and distributed by Orange Egypt’s creative agency Leo Burnett and media agency UM.
“It brings us great honor and pride for our campaign to be ranked at second place, surpassing many other strong global brands,” Maha Nagy, vice president of communications at Orange Egypt, told Arab News.
In the region, Ramadan advertisements are a critical part of any brand’s marketing strategy. But, as people started celebrating Ramadan differently due to the pandemic, it became essential for brands to shift away from the usual theme of physical togetherness to stay relevant.
“It was crucial to build a campaign with relevant human insight in order to stand out and appeal to people. The emotional and human campaign “سنة الحياة,” highlights how people today maintain their closeness through technology and how Orange, as a leading telecom company, plays a major role in helping individuals stay connected,” said a spokesperson from Orange Egypt.
Here’s a list of all the ads on the Cannes YouTube Ads Leaderboard:
1. Hyundai x BTS — For the Earth 60 sec
Brand: Hyundai Motor Company
Media Agency: Innocean Worldwide
Creative Agency: Innocean Worldwide
2. Orange — Ramadan 2020
Brand: Orange Egypt
Media Agency: UM-IPG
Creative Agency: Leo Burnett
3. Amazon’s Big Game Commercial: Alexa’s Body
Brand: Amazon
Media Agency: Rufus Global
Creative Agency: Lucky Generals
4. OPPO F17 Pro — Diwali Edition | #BeTheLight To Spread The Light
Brand: OPPO India
Media Agency: HYHK
Creative Agency: CCLAB
5. You Can’t Stop Us — Nike
Brand: Nike
Media Agency: Within
Creative Agency: Wieden + Kennedy
6. LOST & CROWNED — A Clash Short Film
Media Agency: In-house
Creative Agency: Psyop (Animation Partner)
7. No Drama
Brand: My Switzerland
Media Agency: SirMary
Creative Agency: Wirz
8. Feel the Rhythm of KOREA: JEONJU
Brand: Imagine Your Korea
Media Agency: Incross
Creative Agency: Korea Press Foundation; HS Ad
9. Introducing Apple Watch Series 6 — It Already Does That
Brand: Apple India
Media Agency: NA
Creative Agency: NA
10. #VilsHere — Launch Ad
Brand: Vodafone Idea (Vi)
Media Agency: Wavemaker India
Creative Agency: Ogilvy India