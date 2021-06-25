You are here

Assange's fiancée urges Biden to free WikiLeaks founder to show US has changed

English lawyer and partner of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, Stella Morris wearing a facemask reading:
English lawyer and partner of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, Stella Morris wearing a facemask reading: "Free Assange." (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

  • Julien Assange's fiancee urges US president Joe Biden to free WikiLeaks founder to reflect the US's commitment to free press.
  • he US Justice Department said it plans to continue seeking the extradition for Assange to face hacking conspiracy charges.
LONDON: President Joe Biden must let Julian Assange go free if he wants the United States to become a beacon for a free press once again and put the legacy of Donald Trump behind it, the fiancée of the WikiLeaks founder told Reuters.
Washington has sought the extradition of Assange over his role in one of the biggest ever leaks of classified information, accusing him of putting lives in danger by releasing vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables.
He has now spent nine years in jail or self-incarceration in Britain, and both Assange’s fiancée Stella Moris and the British judge overseeing the extradition request have warned he may not survive a process to send him across the Atlantic.
“If Biden really wants to break with the Trump legacy, then he has to drop the case,” Moris told Reuters in an interview. “They can’t maintain this prosecution against Julian while saying that they defend a global press freedom.”
When Barack Obama served as president and Biden was his vice president, the US decided not to seek Assange’s extradition on the grounds that what WikiLeaks did was similar to journalistic activities protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution.
Weeks after taking office Trump administration officials stepped up public criticism of Assange and later filed a series of criminal charges accusing him of participating in a hacking conspiracy.
The US Justice Department said in February it planned to continue to seek the extradition for Assange to face hacking conspiracy charges.
Moris said the couple were planning to marry soon at the top-security Belmarsh prison where he is being held.
US prosecutors and Western security officials regard Assange as a reckless enemy of the state whose actions threatened the lives of agents named in the leaked material.
Supporters pit him as an anti-establishment hero who exposed US wrongdoing in Afghanistan and Iraq and say his prosecution is a politically-motivated assault on journalism that gives a free pass to oppressive regimes around the world.
WikiLeaks came to prominence when it published a US military video in 2010 showing a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters in Baghdad that killed a dozen people, including two Reuters news staff.
An effort to extradite him was launched in 2019 after he was detained in London after taking refuge in Ecuador’s embassy in the British capital for seven years to avoid being extradited to Sweden.
British judge Vanessa Baraitser said in January that although she accepted the US legal arguments in the case, she said Assange’s mental health issues meant he would be at risk of suicide if extradited, leading to her rejecting the request.
Moris, who has two young boys with the Australian-born Assange, said the 49-year-old was very low but still fighting. She likened his treatment as akin to the way some journalists are treated in China and Saudi Arabia.
“I think there’s no doubt that Julian wouldn’t survive an extradition,” she said.
She argued that any robust democracy had to accommodate internal dissent. “A superpower that has a free press is very different in nature from one that does not.”
She said she is hopeful that the case will be viewed differently under a Biden administration, but refused to say if his legal team had held talks with US officials.
Despite that hope, she said the couple were planning to marry soon inside Belmarsh, once the paperwork is done, rather than wait to hear his fate.
She said Assange had been given a huge lift recently when she was allowed to take their two sons to visit, allowing him to touch his children for the first time in over a year.
“He was happy to see us, but he’s struggling,” she said. “He’s very low but he’s fighting. He has the hope that this will end soon.”

Amazon, Google face formal fake review inquiry in Britain

Google and Amazon said they would continue to assist the CMA with its enquiries. (File/AFP)
Google and Amazon said they would continue to assist the CMA with its enquiries. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

Amazon, Google face formal fake review inquiry in Britain

Google and Amazon said they would continue to assist the CMA with its enquiries. (File/AFP)
  • The United Kingdom starts a formal investigation into Amazon and Google's efforts in preventing fake reviews.
  • The British competition regulator could take enforcement action if firms broke the law.
Updated 11 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

Britain’s competition regulator started a formal investigation on Friday into whether Amazon and Google may not have done enough to prevent or remove fake reviews.
Along with regulators in the United Sates and the European Union, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has stepped up its scrutiny of big tech firms in recent years.
The British regulator said it will gather more information to decide if the firms may have broken consumer law by taking insufficient action to protect shoppers. Both Google and Amazon said they were continuing to assist the CMA.
CMA action last year over the trading of fake reviews resulted in Facebook, Instagram and eBay removing groups and banning individuals for buying and selling fake reviews on their sites.
Google said on Thursday it would delay blocking tracking cookies on its Chrome browser following intervention by the CMA.
The CMA started its investigation into reviews in May 2020, focusing on the internal systems and processes of several platforms for identifying and dealing with fake reviews.
The regulator said it was also concerned that Amazon’s systems had failed adequately to prevent and deter some sellers from manipulating product listings, through for example co-opting positive reviews from other products.
“Our worry is that millions of online shoppers could be misled by reading fake reviews and then spending their money based on those recommendations,” the CMA’s Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli said in a statement.
“Equally, it’s simply not fair if some businesses can fake 5-star reviews to give their products or services the most prominence, while law-abiding businesses lose out.”

ENFORCEMENT ACTION
The CMA said it has not reached a view on whether Amazon and Alphabet’s Google have broken the law.
However, if it concludes they have broken consumer protection law, it can take enforcement action ranging from securing formal commitments to change the way they deal with fake reviews or escalating to court action.
Amazon said it would continue to assist the CMA with its enquiries.
“We are relentless in protecting our store and will take action to stop fake reviews regardless of the size or location of those who attempt this abuse,” said a spokesperson.
Google too said it would continue to work with the regulator.
“Our strict policies clearly state reviews must be based on real experiences, and when we find policy violations, we take action — from removing abusive content to disabling user accounts,” a spokesperson for the company said.

India’s IT minister slams Twitter for denying access to account

Prasad reiterated that all social media firms must abide by the new IT rules. (File/AFP)
Prasad reiterated that all social media firms must abide by the new IT rules. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

India’s IT minister slams Twitter for denying access to account

Prasad reiterated that all social media firms must abide by the new IT rules. (File/AFP)
  • India's Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, slams Twitter for denying access to his account for a period of an hour.
  • Prasad was denied access after his post allegedly violated the US Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).
Updated 29 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s technology minister slammed Twitter on Friday for denying access to his account for almost an hour amid growing tensions between the US company and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration over compliance with new IT rules.
Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a thread on Koo, a home-grown rival to Twitter, that the company had denied access on the grounds he had violated the US Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), subsequently restoring access.
Prasad said Twitter had violated India’s new IT rules, which became effective in May and mandate that an intermediary or a host of user content must inform a user of the grounds for its action.
The rules also say that a user must be “provided with an adequate and reasonable opportunity to dispute the action” taken by an intermediary.
It was not immediately clear which of Prasad’s posts violated the DMCA.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The dispute over the minister’s account comes as India’s federal government and Twitter are wrangling over non-compliance with the new IT rules.
In a separate case, police summoned Twitter’s India head Manish Maheshwari earlier this month for failing to stop the spread of a video that allegedly incited religious discord. On Thursday, a court gave Maheshwari relief in that case.
Prasad has previously criticized Twitter over the viral video, saying its failure to act was “perplexing.”
On Friday, Prasad reiterated that all social media firms must abide by the new IT rules, which also mandate the appointment of new compliance executives.
“Twitter’s actions indicate that they are not the harbinger of free speech that they claim to be but are only interested in running their own agenda,” Prasad said, adding that users faced the threat of being “arbitrarily” removed if they did not follow the company’s line.

UEFA EURO kicks off on TikTok with challenges, talk shows and more

UEFA EURO kicks off on TikTok with challenges, talk shows and more
Updated 25 June 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

UEFA EURO kicks off on TikTok with challenges, talk shows and more

UEFA EURO kicks off on TikTok with challenges, talk shows and more
  From an exclusive Ed Sheeran show to football challenges, TikTok is the digital home of UEFA EURO
Updated 25 June 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Short-form mobile video app TikTok was announced as the sponsor of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) EURO, making it the first digital platform to sponsor a major international tournament.

As an official partner, TikTok’s aim is to provide a place where fans can follow football content creators, share football content and create personal moments around the tournament. As part of its efforts, TikTok is working with UEFA to launch a variety of features such as augmented reality effects, Hashtag Challenges and live shows.

The partnership also includes broadcast sponsorship rights, giving TikTok brand exposure around UEFA’s live match programs across all European broadcast channels.

The platform has fast become a home for football teams, players and content. The Al-Jazira football club has a prominent presence on the platform with over 120,000 followers. Regional celebrities like Ali Saleh, Yahya Al-Ghassani and Mohammed Abdulbasit are also active and popular on TikTok. In fact, over 25 percent of top league football clubs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including UAE Pro League, Al Jazira, Al-Ain and Shabab Al-Ahli, are on the platform.

“We have noticed great engagement on a global level with EURO 2020 on TikTok, with users from the Middle East and North Africa region coming together and celebrating the joy of football on the platform,” a TikTok spokesperson told Arab News.

Even before the partnership, sports — football, in particular — has been a popular topic on the mobile video app. Football content alone has received 700 million views on the #TikTokFootball hashtag in the region and 129 billion views on the #football hashtag globally.

Since the beginning of the partnership, more than 4 billion videos have been posted with the hashtag #EURO2020.

“In addition, we’re launching a series of challenges until July 11, all catered for the EUROs,” the spokesperson added.

Some of these challenges include #GameReady, which allows creators to engage with followers and build up excitement prior to the game; #FootballColors, which focuses on having fans express their support for their favorite football teams by wearing the team’s jersey and applying their team’s flag on their face; and #CelebrateFootball, which amps up the energy on game day by showing users how to react to the highs and lows of the game.

Currently, the #GameReady challenge has over 165 million views, the #FootballColors challenge over 24 million views and the #CelebrateFootball challenge over 76 million views.

Throughout the month, TikTok is also hosting live shows that bring together players and creators to analyze, discuss and predict games.

“These exclusive EURO live shows combine behind-the-scenes footage, star pundits and media figures from the region who go on TikTok daily and analyze the games with attendees including Mohammed Awaad, Nabaa Al-Dabbagh, Mansour Al-Blooshi and many more,” said the spokesperson.

The biggest milestone of the partnership is an exclusive TikTok-only performance by Ed Sheeran. The show will be staged at Portman Road, home ground stadium of the Ipswich Town FC in the UK, and streamed only on TikTok through his channel @edsheeran on June 25. The show will feature the first performance of the artist’s latest single “Bad Habits,” which is being released on the same day.

“We know that Ed Sheeran has many fans across the region, and we are very excited to be able to tune in to this truly special moment during the UEFA Euro 2020,” said Rami Zeidan, head of video and creative at TikTok, in a statement.

“Music [and sport play] such an important part in the TikTok community as they have the power to bring people together in magical ways. We look forward to seeing everyone there.”

FAST FACTS

The #TikTokFootball hashtag has over 700 million views in the region

The #football hashtag has received 129 billion views globally

Over 25 percent of top league football clubs in the UAE are on TikTok

The #GameReady challenge has over 165 million views

The #FootballColors challenge has over 24 million views

The #CelebrateFootball challenge has over 76 million views

Why parents need to educate their children that ‘seeing is not always believing’ in the case of influencers on social media

Why parents need to educate their children that 'seeing is not always believing' in the case of influencers on social media
Updated 25 June 2021
Huda Ashair

Why parents need to educate their children that ‘seeing is not always believing’ in the case of influencers on social media

Why parents need to educate their children that ‘seeing is not always believing’ in the case of influencers on social media
  What effect is pressure to emulate physical perfection and lavish lifestyles of social media stars having on teenagers in Saudi Arabia?
Updated 25 June 2021
Huda Ashair

JEDDAH: Impressionable children are susceptible to many forms of influence during their formative years, good and bad. During their teenage years, as they begin to grow more independent, they can be particularly vulnerable to the more negative forces.

For this reason it is important for parents, particularly in relatively conservative Muslim societies such as Saudi Arabia, to monitor their childrens’ lives and relationships so that any damaging effects can be spotted early.

In the modern world, however, this is not always easy. 

Social media has become a prominent, perhaps dominant, way for teenagers to interact with other people and the wider world, and it can be hard for parents to keep tabs on who their children are following.

There are many types of internet influencers and celebrities in online communities covering a wide range of interests and industries. 

Arguably the most influential of all are those who focus on fashion and beauty. 

In a sector long obsessed with looks and the quest for physical perfection, appearance can be key to success in the crowded online world.

But appearances can be deceptive. In Saudi Arabia, like everywhere else, it is common for influencers to carefully manage and curate the image they present to the world. 

This often includes manipulating photographs digitally to make themselves look as good as possible — sometimes to the point where they are almost unrecognizable from their normal selves.

This creates an extremely unrealistic view of looks and beauty, which adds to the pressure on teenagers who might worry that they cannot live up to this enhanced and distorted idea of physical perfection. In some cases this pressure can lead to physical and mental health problems.

“They all heavily edit their photos and they look perfect in all of them, but when you see them in real life they look nothing like that,” 17-year-old Celine Baroudi told Arab News.

Even though teenagers might be aware that influencers rarely look as good in real life as they do in the carefully chosen and edited photos on social media, they can still be negatively affected by exposure to the images of unrealistic, unachievable perfection.

“We know that they don’t look like that but I still see how beautiful they look and I always ask myself, ‘Why can’t I look like them? Why can’t I be beautiful like that?’” said Baroudi.

“I have an absolutely beautiful friend but she still wants to look like them (the influencers), so she’s stopped eating and works out until she’s lightheaded or faints. I went through a similar phase during Ramadan. It wasn’t good.”

Some might wonder why, if teenagers are aware that photos of influencers are often manipulated and not an accurate reflection of reality, do they not simply ignore the unrealistic standards.

According to Zeena Hashem, a specialist in adolescent psychotherapy from the Adult and Child Therapy Center in Jeddah, it is not that simple. 

She highlighted the results of a national survey, carried out in 2017 by Oraynab Abu Abbas and Fadia Al-Buhairan, that focused on the mental well-being of teenagers in the Kingdom in the era of social media.

“They surveyed 12,121 adolescents in Saudi Arabia and they found that 60.4 percent of them were unsatisfied with their body images, and that resulted in them feeling sad or hopeless,” said Hashem.

The reason why young people cannot simply ignore the images presented by influencers, even when they know they have been digitally manipulated, is a phenomenon known in psychology as the G.I. Joe Fallacy, she explained. 

This refers to a misguided notion that simply knowing about a bias is enough to overcome it. The name is derived from the 1980s animated US TV show G.I. Joe, every episode of which included a public service announcement and the closing comment: “Now you know. And knowing is half the battle.”

“Your brain’s awareness of reality does not mean it accepts it,” said Hashem. 

“So, even though adolescents know that these influencers are adding filters or photoshopping their photos, they still can’t help but feel insecure.” She added that brain development during the teenage years also plays a part in how young people respond to misleading images.

“The white matter connections (responsible for carrying nerve impulses between neurons) and the synapses (the point of communication between two neighboring neurons) in their brains are increasing,” said Hashem. 

“This greatly impacts their behavioral control because they are still in a learning and sensitive stage.

“Psychologically, however, since they are slowly becoming adults, they want to find themselves and separate themselves from their parents, so they go looking for any form of influence outside of the house — and figures on social media are the most accessible.”

Hashem strongly suggests that parents educate their children to help prepare them psychologically for the deceptive nature of the Internet and prevent any harmful effects on their mental well-being.

Noha Ali said that she struggles with how she perceives her body because she compares herself with the influencers she follows.

“I know none of it is real,” said the 19-year-old. 

“But for some reason every time I see their photos I still want to look like them. It has affected me subconsciously; I find myself wondering why I can’t look like them and I end up feeling upset.”

Lara Kokandy, 16, said: “They’re setting unrealistic body standards. And I say unrealistic because they photoshop their bodies without realizing how they’re impacting their young followers. A lot of my friends and I sometimes feel sad because of it.”

Such feelings are common. Therapist Alia Mustafa, who specializes in art therapy for children, said that body dissatisfaction among teens can cause many problems.

“Nowadays, teenagers have become an image-obsessed generation who are constantly following ‘perfect’ influencers,” she said.

“Having these thoughts can lead to many other potential disorders: bulimia nervosa, anorexia nervosa, as well as body dysmorphic disorder.”

It is not only the physical appearance of influencers that can affect the mental well-being of adolescents, she added, but also the lavish lifestyles they embody and promote. For example, one adolescent patient’s desire to emulate the lifestyle a particular influencer contributed to depression.

“Every session, my client would discuss with me all the news she had read about an influencer who she and her friends are obsessed with, and how they want her life,” Mustafa said.

“During one of our sessions, she mentioned how she was angry at her parents for not providing her with the same lifestyle. This added to her depression; she was constantly putting herself down for not living like her idol. Teenagers look up to influencers and this leads to them wanting to imitate their lifestyles.”

Lojain Ahmed makes no secret of her desire to live like the influencers she follows.

“I look at some influencers’ lavish lifestyles,” the 17-year-old said. 

“It’s weird to see them traveling all over the world and buying everything — especially influencers my age.

“It makes me look at my own life and what I don’t have or what I’m not doing, and why I can’t have what they have or do what they’re doing.”

But like most things in life, there are positive and negative sides to the Internet and social media, and in the case of influencers it is important to remember that seeing is not always believing.

 

US House panel pushes legislation targeting Big Tech’s power

A US House panel pushed ahead on Wednesday with ambitious legislation that could curb the market power of tech giants Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
A US House panel pushed ahead on Wednesday with ambitious legislation that could curb the market power of tech giants Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 24 June 2021
AP

US House panel pushes legislation targeting Big Tech’s power

A US House panel pushed ahead on Wednesday with ambitious legislation that could curb the market power of tech giants Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  Legislation could curb market power of tech giants
Updated 24 June 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: A US House panel pushed ahead on Wednesday with ambitious legislation that could curb the market power of tech giants Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple, and force them to sever their dominant platforms from their other lines of business.

Conservative Republican lawmakers haggled over legislative language and pushed concerns of perceived anti-conservative bias in online platforms, but could not halt the bipartisan momentum behind the package.

The drafting session and votes by the House Judiciary Committee are initial steps in what promises to be a strenuous slog through Congress.

Many Republican lawmakers denounce the market dominance of Big Tech but do not support a wholesale revamp of the antitrust laws.

Work on the massive bipartisan legislation stretched into the night. The session pushed beyond the 12-hour mark as lengthy debate ensued over a complex bill that would require online platforms to allow users to communicate directly with users on rival services.

Proponents said the measure would also give consumers more power to determine how and with whom their personal data is shared.

Earlier, the Democratic-majority committee made quick work of arguably the least controversial bills in the package, which were approved over Republican objections.

A measure that would increase the budget of the Federal Trade Commission drew Republican conservatives’ ire as an avenue toward amplified power for the agency.

The legislation, passed 29-12 and sent to the full US House, would increase filing fees for proposed tech mergers worth more than $500 million, and cut the fees for those under that level.

A second bill would give states greater powers over companies in determining the courts in which to prosecute tech antitrust cases.

Many state attorneys general have pursued antitrust cases against big tech companies, and many states joined with the US Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in their antitrust lawsuits against Google and Facebook, respectively, last year. The measure drew many Republican votes and was approved 34-7.

The advance of the legislation comes as the tech giants are already smarting under federal investigations, epic antitrust lawsuits, near-constant condemnation from politicians of both parties, and a newly installed head of the powerful FTC who is a fierce critic of the industry.

The legislative package, led by industry critic Rep. David Cicilline, targets the companies’ structure and could point toward breaking them up, a dramatic step for Congress to take against a powerful industry whose products are woven into everyday life.

If such steps were mandated, they could bring the biggest changes to the industry since the federal government’s landmark case against Microsoft some 20 years ago.

The Democratic lawmakers championing the proposals reaffirmed the case for curbing Big Tech as the committee began digging into the legislation.

It “will pave the way for a stronger economy and a stronger democracy for the American people by reining in anti-competitive abuses of the most dominant firms online,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the Judiciary Committee chair.

“Each bill is an essential part of a bipartisan plan to level the playing field for innovators, entrepreneurs and startups — and to bring the benefits of increased innovation and choice to American consumers.”

Conservative Republicans laid down their markers. They insisted that the proposed legislation does not truly attack anti-competitive abuses by the tech industry because it fails to address anti-conservative bias on its social media platforms.

And they previewed a fight over legislative definitions. The legislation as drafted would apply to online platforms with 50 million or more monthly active users, annual sales or market value of over $600 billion, and a role as “a critical trading partner.”

The new proposals “make it worse,” said Rep. Jim Jordan, the panel’s senior Republican. “They don’t break up Big Tech. They don’t stop censorship.”

The legislation’s definition of which online platforms would fall under stricter antitrust standards could mean that companies such as Microsoft, Walmart and Visa would soon be included, Jordan suggested. “Who knows where it will end?” he said.

President Joe Biden’s surprise move last week elevating antitrust legal scholar Lina Khan to head the FTC was a clear signal of a tough stance toward the tech giants. It was top of mind for the conservative Republicans objecting to the new legislation.

Khan played a key role in the Judiciary Committee’s sweeping 2019-20 investigation of the tech giants’ market power.

The four companies deny abusing their dominant market position, and assert that improper intervention in the market through legislation would hurt small businesses and consumers.

Lauded as engines of innovation, the Silicon Valley giants for decades enjoyed minimal regulation and star status in Washington, with a notable coziness during the Obama administration, when Biden was vice president.

The industry’s fortunes abruptly reversed about two years ago when the companies came under intense federal scrutiny, a searing congressional investigation, and growing public criticism over issues of competition, consumer privacy and hate speech.

Biden said as a presidential candidate that dismantling the big tech companies should be considered.

He also has said he wants to see changes to the social media companies’ long-held legal protections for speech on their platforms.

The legislative proposals would also prohibit the tech giants from favoring their own products and services over competitors on their platforms.

The legislation was informed by the 15-month Judiciary antitrust investigation, led by Cicilline, which concluded that the four tech giants have abused their market power by charging excessive fees, imposing tough contract terms, and extracting valuable data from individuals and businesses that rely on them.

The legislation also would make it tougher for the giant tech companies to snap up competitors in mergers, which they have completed by scores in recent years.

Democrats control the House, but they would need to garner significant Republican support in the Senate for legislation to pass.

The chamber is split 50-50, with the Democrats’ one-vote margin depending on Vice President Kamala Harris being the tiebreaker.

