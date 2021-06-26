You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s holiday season full of ‘Summer Vibes’

Saudi Arabia’s holiday season full of ‘Summer Vibes’

Saudi Arabia’s holiday season full of ‘Summer Vibes’
Tourists who are longing for outings but have to forgo foreign trips due to the pandemic are encouraged to explore the diversity of Saudi destinations — from the clear water beaches to rugged mountain tops to bustling cities. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8762p

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s holiday season full of ‘Summer Vibes’

Saudi Arabia’s holiday season full of ‘Summer Vibes’
  • Saudi Tourism Authority’s program, bringing 500 rich and fun experiences across 11 destinations, runs until September end
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s “Summer Vibes” is bringing 500 tourist experiences across 11 destinations to Saudi residents this summer in what promises to be a rich and fun experience for all.

The Saudi Tourism Authority has launched its Saudi Summer Program 2021, running from June 24 until the end of September, offering tourist experiences through the Visit Saudi platform alongside 250 private-sector partners. 

The “Summer Vibes” program targets local and international tourists with some of the best destinations available — from the shores of Jeddah and Yanbu to Umluj and King Abdullah Economic City, to the cooler mountainous regions of Taif, Baha and Asir. Experiences can also be enjoyed across the historical and heritage areas of Tabuk, AlUla and Al-Ahsa, and the Kingdom’s beating heart, Riyadh.

Dania Al-Ali, a 33-year-old mother of two, decided to forgo any international trips with her family this summer due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The news of the program excited her as the long summer will need to be filled with some sort of activities for her young children.

“We’ve made it a habit to travel every summer but things changed since last summer and we don’t really want to risk it this year,” she told Arab News. “It’s better to be closer to home and to experience something new, and there’s so much to see here. I think this is going to be a good one just like every other summer vacation.”

“The launch of the Saudi summer program this year highlights the determination of the tourism sector in the Kingdom, despite the ongoing challenges facing the global tourism sector, to edge closer to achieving our ambitious goals,” said Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Tourism Authority. 

“In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which seeks to cement Saudi’s position as one of the most important tourist destinations in the region, the launch of the Saudi summer program is a key contributor to strengthening the efforts of the tourism sector, to develop our destinations, provide investment opportunities, create permanent and seasonal jobs for local communities, and contribute to advancing economic and social development in the Kingdom,” he said.

CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority Fahd Hamidaddin said: “Once again, we encourage tourists to explore the diversity of Saudi’s summer destinations, from the clear water beaches to rugged mountain tops to bustling cities. The efforts of the Saudi Tourism Authority are supported by our partners in the public and private sectors and are key to the creation, implementation and success of all programs,” he said.

Information is available on the Visit Saudi website and phone app (search “Visit Saudi” in the app store), with details available in several languages. Tourists can also contact the Tourist Care Center (930) and speak to the dedicated team working around the clock to answer all inquiries.

Topics: holiday saudi tourism tourists Saudi Tourism Authority (STA)

Related

Saudi tourism authority seeks to boost number of Saudis in tourism sector
Saudi Arabia
Saudi tourism authority seeks to boost number of Saudis in tourism sector

Saudi boutique gym offers fitness-focused adventures geared toward women

Saudi boutique gym offers fitness-focused adventures geared toward women
Updated 26 June 2021
Caline Malek

Saudi boutique gym offers fitness-focused adventures geared toward women

Saudi boutique gym offers fitness-focused adventures geared toward women
  • The unique format allows participants to get active while also exploring Saudi Arabia’s natural wonders
Updated 26 June 2021
Caline Malek

DUBAI: From hiking over its rugged mountains to biking through its scenic valleys, two young Saudi women have made it their mission to take their peers on a national tour of the Kingdom — while helping them keep in shape.

Nouf Al-Nasser and Maram Al-Nemer, founders of SANDS Studio in Riyadh, launched their adventure fitness program, specifically geared toward women, shortly before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Now, as the Kingdom reopens and the domestic tourism industry rallies, the program has seen an explosion in popularity. The unique format allows participants to get active while also exploring Saudi Arabia’s natural wonders.

“It is not common to have gyms do this here,” Al-Nemer, 26, told Arab News. “But from the first time, it was fully booked within three days. It’s always something new, a new location and a different concept.”

In 2018, Al-Nasser and Al-Nemer joined forces to create SANDS Studio, a boutique gym targeting women, which offers fun workouts centered around sand and surfboards, known as surf fitness.

For people with joint pain, chronic injuries or back problems, traditional gym training can be difficult and intimidating. With its intuitive format, SANDS Studio aims to break down these barriers to fitness in any enjoyable way.

When balancing on a surfboard propped up on inflated air pockets, participants are able to mimic the movement of the sea, gently rocking and stretching their muscles, easing pressure on the joints while strengthening their core. 

Al-Nasser, 32, who gave up her job in real estate to devote herself entirely to the business, says the idea stemmed from a stint of surfing lessons in Bali, Indonesia.

“I was a CrossFitter and a coach, but it was not my full-time job,” Al-Nasser told Arab News. “I was training with cases that interested me, like people who struggled with their fitness. 

Nouf Al-Nasser and Maram Al-Nemer, founders of SANDS Studio in Riyadh, launched their adventure fitness program, specifically geared towards women.

“We wanted to learn more about the problems people faced so we could create our own program based on what we saw.

“I realized that it was a great idea because it has balls of air at the bottom, which helps me with clients with scoliosis or spinal issues, so that’s when we created the Sand Room.”

Working out on a sandy surface can help strengthen the foot and ankle muscles and burn more calories, while also stabilizing other joints. The gym has proved a massive hit in the Saudi capital, where the fitness market is otherwise dominated by big fitness chains. SANDS is the first gym in the Kingdom, and the second in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) area after Kuwait, to offer surf fitness classes.

At the height of the pandemic, when businesses were forced to close their doors, SANDS was able to move many of its classes online and continue supporting its clientele remotely. It was also an opportunity to focus on its clothing line.

“We had loyal clients, we promoted our clothing brand, and then we started our adventures,” Al-Nemer said. 

Indeed, after so many months stuck indoors under COVID-19 lockdown measures, customers were desperate to sign up for the adventure program, dubbed “Walk with SANDS,” which offered something that is often missing from personal fitness — a sense of community.

“At SANDS we want to promote fitness as a lifestyle rather than just purchasing a membership,” said Al-Nemer. “We are trying to build a community where you can have your own friends at the studio or wherever we go out on hikes. Now we are doing trips around Saudi Arabia.”

Following its early success, the partners went on to launch SANDS Season, organizing sell-out trips to the Kingdom’s archaeological wonders like AlUla, sunrise bike rides around the region’s mountains, and half day trips near the capital. Every trip accepts a maximum of 20 women over the age of 18. 

“We were trying very hard to look for new, creative and unique places, but now we don’t have to, because new unique places now contact us to set up a trip,” Al-Nasser said.

“There are a lot of places in Saudi Arabia that people don’t know of. I didn’t know a lot of places, to be honest, but that is when our friends really stepped up and helped us. They would tell us about a place and we would visit two or three weeks later.”

One of their most recent trips took participants to NEOM, the Kingdom’s new smart-city giga-project taking shape on the Red Sea coast, which included a camping stay and a boat trip. “It was an amazing experience,” Al-Nasser said. “We try to create new things every time.”

Much of the program’s popularity is owed to the fact the outings are geared exclusively toward women. Since the Saudi government relaxed its guardianship laws and began encouraging women to enter the labor force, demand has blossomed for this kind of tourism.

“There are a lot of trips in Saudi Arabia that are public but little to none that are for females only,” Al-Nemer said. “We found out that, with everything happening now, the options are all for families and mixed groups, so we found strength in that.”

Coming up on SANDS’ June agenda is an event called “Unleash,” which will combine art, spiritualism and fitness. “We want to keep it fun but adventurous,” Al-Nemer said. “You are always going to be walking, hiking or swimming, but you won’t notice that you are being active. 

“All this is happening while you are having fun and while you are looking around. It’s basically like a hidden workout.”

Topics: Saudi women Saudi gyms fitness Riyadh SANDS Studio

Related

Saudi ministry taps Fitness Time gyms in new health campaign
Business & Economy
Saudi ministry taps Fitness Time gyms in new health campaign
Saudi Arabia’s Fitness Time chain to move into 24-hour low cost gyms
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Fitness Time chain to move into 24-hour low cost gyms

Experts to find pathway to implement UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

Experts to find pathway to implement UN’s Sustainable Development Goals
Updated 26 June 2021
Arab News

Experts to find pathway to implement UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

Experts to find pathway to implement UN’s Sustainable Development Goals
  • Saudi Green Building Forum will host meeting to discuss COVID-19 crisis
Updated 26 June 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Green Building Forum will host a virtual event alongside the the UN’s High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, to be held between July 6-15, as part of the continued fight against the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The event, which seeks a “sustainable and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that promotes the economic, social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development,” will host a set of experts on July 12 to find a comprehensive and effective pathway to implement the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Faisal Al-Fadl, secretary-general of the Saudi Green Building Forum, said: “We are pleased to be selected to host side events including keynote experts to share this opportunity to present their initiatives and activities along the sustainable development paths.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The first session will cover responsible production and consumption around the framework of climate action and partnerships for the goals.

• The second session is (on) ensuring health, safety and the environment around reducing inequality in the framework of peace, justice and institutions.

• The third session (will be) on sustainable and resilient recovery and post COVID-19.

“The first session will cover responsible production and consumption around the framework of climate action and partnerships for the goals. The second session is (on) ensuring health, safety and the environment around reducing inequality in the framework of peace, justice and institutions, and the third session (will be) on sustainable and resilient recovery and post COVID-19.”

The Saudi Green Building Forum is a nonprofit organization that works towards realizing the ambitions of Saudi Arabia and the wider Arab world in sustainable development.

Topics: 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs) Saudi Green Building Forum COVID-19

Related

Saudi Green Building Forum shows support at 64th session of Commission on Status of Women
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Green Building Forum shows support at 64th session of Commission on Status of Women
Saudi Green Building Forum participates in UN session
Corporate News
Saudi Green Building Forum participates in UN session

ThePlace: Asir’s Al-Majarda village is home to a wide range of wildlife and rare plants

ThePlace: Asir’s Al-Majarda village is home to a wide range of wildlife and rare plants
Updated 26 June 2021
Arab News

ThePlace: Asir’s Al-Majarda village is home to a wide range of wildlife and rare plants

ThePlace: Asir’s Al-Majarda village is home to a wide range of wildlife and rare plants
  • Village residents rely on corn, millet, bananas and coffee beans for employment and income generation
Updated 26 June 2021
Arab News

Located in the Asir region, Al-Majarda village is home to a wide range of wildlife and rare plants. Visitors arrive in search of the sounds of nature as well as the sight of green growth and waterfalls.

Visitors to the villages in the northern Majarda governorate can enjoy spectacular sights from the mountainside of Tahawi, famous for its volcanic rock. Heavy rain in the areas since Ramadan has increased growth in valleys and on  mountainsides, as well as pastures.

Temperatures in the area can change quickly, and visitors can look forward to both cool and warm conditions, thanks to roads that connect low-lying areas with high mountains.

Village residents rely on corn, millet, bananas and coffee beans for employment and income generation. They also trade and sell livestock and farm products in local and surrounding centers.

Topics: ThePlace

Related

ThePlace: Najran Valley Dam, an important water supply in southwest Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Najran Valley Dam, an important water supply in southwest Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Shamsan Castle, Abha’s first line of defense in ages past photos
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Shamsan Castle, Abha’s first line of defense in ages past

Who’s Who: Dr. Abdullah Hafiz, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders

Who’s Who: Dr. Abdullah Hafiz, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders
Updated 26 June 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Dr. Abdullah Hafiz, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders

Who’s Who: Dr. Abdullah Hafiz, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders
Updated 26 June 2021
Arab News

Dr. Abdullah Hafiz has been the CEO of the Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders at the Institute of Public Administration (IPA) since 2020.

Hafiz joined the Tourism Development Fund (TDF) in 2020 to manage its strategic growth and alignment with the national tourism vision. Prior to TDF, he served as head of change management at the Ministry of Health.

As an adviser to the minister of economy and planning, Hafiz developed the education sector privatization initiatives that aimed to optimize the budget of the Ministry of Education through building partnerships with the private sector.

As a director general for privatization, public-private partnership and special government projects at the Economics Cities Authority, he implemented a reversed PPP model to help serve all privatization initiatives at the economic cities attracting government projects (such as Aramco Gas Pipeline, Haramain Railway, MBSC).

From 2009 to 2011, Hafiz served as a COO at one of the Al-Zahid Group subsidiaries, where he succeeded in increasing sales and reducing the company’s annual operational cost.

He also worked as a senior manager at the Al-Khabeer Merchant Finance Corp. from 2008 to 2009. In 2004, he was a financial management consultant at the World Bank in Washington, DC. For about two years beginning in 2013, he was an associate professor at the Jeddah-based University of Business and Technology.

In 2001, Hafiz received a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering from George Mason University, Fairfax, Virginia. Two years later, he received a master’s degree in engineering management from George Washington University. In 2008, he obtained a Ph.D. degree in the same field of study from George Washington University.

Topics: Who's Who Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders Saudi Institute of Public Administration

Related

Who’s Who: Dr. Ghadah Talal Angawi, Saudi author, business executive and training and leadership consultant 
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Ghadah Talal Angawi, Saudi author, business executive and training and leadership consultant 
Who’s Who: Dr. Hessah Al-Ageel, director general at the Saudi Institute of Public Administration
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Hessah Al-Ageel, director general at the Saudi Institute of Public Administration

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Swiss president

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Swiss president
Updated 26 June 2021
SPA

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Swiss president

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Swiss president
Updated 26 June 2021
SPA

BERN: Swiss President Guy Parmelin met Saudi Ambassador Dr. Adel Siraj Mirdad, who presented his credentials to the chief of state at the Federal Palace in Bern.

Mirdad conveyed the greetings and wishes of good health, development and prosperity on behalf of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Parmelin and the Swiss people.

The Swiss president also expressed his appreciation to the king and the crown prince, wishing them and the Saudi people good health and further development and prosperity.

 

 

Topics: Switzerland

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj portal moves into second phase
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Hajj portal moves into second phase
Digital banks in Saudi Arabia to reduce costs and stimulate competition — SAMA
Business & Economy
Digital banks in Saudi Arabia to reduce costs and stimulate competition — SAMA

Latest updates

Euro 2020 shows flawed format has brought about the death of the Group of Death
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Paul Pogba's France or Manuel Neuer's Germany were expected to be knocked out of Euro 2020 in the Group of Death. None of them were. (Reuters/AFP)
Sydney, Australia’s largest city, in two-week hard COVID-19 lockdown
Sydney, Australia’s largest city, in two-week hard COVID-19 lockdown
Bucks trounce Hawks 125-91 to tie NBA East finals at 1-1
Bucks trounce Hawks 125-91 to tie NBA East finals at 1-1
18 dead in gunbattle between drug cartels in northern Mexico
18 dead in gunbattle between drug cartels in northern Mexico
US, France warn Iran that time running out to revive nuclear deal
US, France warn Iran that time running out to revive nuclear deal

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.