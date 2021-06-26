You are here

  • Home
  • US: Hadi-led authority is Yemen’s only legitimate government, but Houthis cannot be ignored

US: Hadi-led authority is Yemen’s only legitimate government, but Houthis cannot be ignored

US: Hadi-led authority is Yemen’s only legitimate government, but Houthis cannot be ignored
Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wjus9

Updated 26 June 2021
Saeed Batati

US: Hadi-led authority is Yemen’s only legitimate government, but Houthis cannot be ignored

US: Hadi-led authority is Yemen’s only legitimate government, but Houthis cannot be ignored
  • In a clarification of comments by its envoy, Washington said it must also talk to the Houthis because they control territory and people
Updated 26 June 2021
Saeed Batati

ALEXANDRIA: Washington considers the Yemeni government led by President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi as the nation’s only legitimate government, but also deals with the Iran-backed Houthis because they are in control of parts of the country and the people there, the US Department of State told Arab News on Friday.

“The United States, like the rest of the international community, recognizes the Republic of Yemen government, which is the only legitimate, internationally recognized government in Yemen,” it said. “The Houthis control people and territory and must be dealt with. They are real, political actors in Yemen.”

The assurance from Washington of its support for the Yemeni government came a day after US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking sparked a furor when he said that his country “recognizes” the Houthis as a legitimate force in Yemen.

“I have spoken on a number of occasions about the legitimacy of the Houthis, which is to say that the United States recognizes them as a legitimate actor,” he said during an online roundtable discussion on Thursday, arranged by the National Council on US-Arab Relations. “We recognize them as a group that has made significant gains.”

Lenderking’s remarks were “a clear coup against local, Arab and international resolutions” that recognize the Yemeni government’s authority

Ahmed Ayedh, Marib Press editor

Asked whether it is realistic that the Houthis will bow to US demands that they stop fighting, given they possess large numbers of weapons and continue to have the upper hand on battlefields, Lenderking said that some elements within the Houthi leadership have expressed a commitment to peace, and Washington encourages the group to engage with peace efforts.

“I hope and encourage the Houthis to support the UN-led process and the efforts that are underway to support peace and the political transition,” he said.

The Yemeni government, politicians and journalists expressed dismay over his remarks. A senior government official, who asked not to be named, told Arab News that the Yemeni foreign minister and the speaker of the parliament had contacted officials at the US embassy in Yemen asking for clarification, which came on Friday morning.

Meanwhile Yemenis expressed outrage on social media and in the local media about what they perceived as a shift in US policy on the Houthis.

Ahmed Ayedh, the editor of Marib Press news site, described the Lenderking’s remarks as “a clear coup against local, Arab and international resolutions” that recognize the Yemeni government’s authority, and called on the authority to boycott him.

The US State Department said the envoy’s words were taken out of context. As well as reiterating the support of the US government for the Yemeni government, it slammed the Houthis for escalating their military operations.

“We remain concerned that the Houthis are more focused on waging war and exacerbating the suffering of Yemeni citizens than they are on being part of the resolution to the conflict,” it said.

The Houthis viewed the perceived shift in US tone as a victory and vowed to press ahead with their “resistance.”

Without specifically mentioning the Lenderking’s comments, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, president of the Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee, demanded that the international community deal with the group as the sole, legitimate representatives of Yemen.

“Thanks to God, Yemen has won due to its steadfastness and strength that achieved its legitimacy and independence,” he said in a message posted on Twitter.

Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s information minister, said on Friday that the Houthis interpret the international community’s “soft” handling of the war in Yemen and human rights abuses by the rebels as a green light to push ahead with their military operations.

In a message posted on Twitter, he said the Houthi militia considers the international response as “encouragement for its aggression and military escalation, killings of Yemenis and violations of human rights.”

He denounced the militia’s terrorist activities, which he said threaten regional and international security, disrupt peace efforts and exacerbate the human suffering in the country.

Topics: Yemen Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi

Related

Yemen PM wants to maximize oil derivatives grant from Saudi Arabia
Middle-East
Yemen PM wants to maximize oil derivatives grant from Saudi Arabia
Yemeni minister says government has control of Marib
Middle-East
Yemeni minister says government has control of Marib

Iran grants clemency to over 5,000 prisoners

Iran grants clemency to over 5,000 prisoners
Updated 27 min 34 sec ago
AFP

Iran grants clemency to over 5,000 prisoners

Iran grants clemency to over 5,000 prisoners
  • Clemency was granted to mark last Tuesday’s anniversary of the birth of Imam Reza, one of Shiite Islam’s most revered figures
Updated 27 min 34 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has granted clemency to more than 5,000 prisoners to mark a Shiite religious holiday, a statement on his official website said Saturday.
The statement gave no details of the identity of the 5,156 prisoners who were pardoned or had their sentences reduced.
Clemency was granted to mark last Tuesday’s anniversary of the birth of Imam Reza, one of Shiite Islam’s most revered figures.
His birth anniversary is one of several religious holidays when the supreme leader grants clemency to prisoners each year.

Topics: Iran

Related

Iran pardons 157 detained after antigovernment protests
Middle-East
Iran pardons 157 detained after antigovernment protests
Zaghari-Ratcliffe being held ‘hostage’ by Tehran video
Middle-East
Zaghari-Ratcliffe being held ‘hostage’ by Tehran

UN draft resolution calls for Syrian aid through 2 crossings

UN draft resolution calls for Syrian aid through 2 crossings
Updated 26 June 2021
AP

UN draft resolution calls for Syrian aid through 2 crossings

UN draft resolution calls for Syrian aid through 2 crossings
  • Russia says aid should be delivered across conflict lines within Syria to reinforce the country’s sovereignty over the entire country
  • Today aid can only be delivered through the Bab Al-Hawa crossing from Turkey to Syria’s rebel-held northwest
Updated 26 June 2021
AP

UNITED NATIONS: A draft UN Security Council resolution circulated Friday would authorize the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria across the borders of Turkey and Iraq, but Syria’s close ally Russia holds the key to its adoption.
Russia has come under intense pressure from the UN, US and others who warn of dire humanitarian consequences for over a million Syrians if all border crossings are closed. Russia says aid should be delivered across conflict lines within Syria to reinforce the country’s sovereignty over the entire country.
The Security Council approved four border crossings when deliveries began in 2014, three years after the start of the Syrian conflict. But in January 2020, Russia used its veto threat in the council to limit aid deliveries to two border crossings, and in July 2020, its veto threat cut another. So today, aid can only be delivered through the Bab Al-Hawa crossing from Turkey to Syria’s rebel-held northwest, and its mandate ends on July 10.
The draft resolution circulated by Norway and Ireland and obtained by The Associated Press would keep the Bab Al-Hawa crossing and restore aid deliveries through the Al-Yaroubiya crossing point from Iraq in the mainly Kurdish-controlled northeast that was closed in January 2020. It would also end the six-month mandate Russia insisted on and restore a one-year mandate.
Security Council experts are expected to discuss the proposed resolution early next week.
The one-page draft resolution states that “the devastating humanitarian situation in Syria continues to constitute a threat to peace and security in the region.”
Former UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock, who just stepped down, told the council last month that delivering aid across conflict lines cannot replace cross-border deliveries and called the cross-border operation at Bab Al-Hawa “a lifeline.”
If it isn’t reauthorized, he warned, food deliveries for 1.4 million people every month, millions of medical treatments, nutrition for tens of thousands of children and mothers and education supplies for tens of thousands of students will stop.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who recently visited the Bab Al-Hawa crossing, expressed disappointment that the resolution “falls short” of the three crossings the United Stated is seeking to restore. She said a second crossing from Turkey to the northwest at Bab Al-Salam that was closed in July 2020 should also be restored.
Since then, she said, not a single cross-line convoy has reached Idlib in the rebel-held northwest. And she said since Al-Yaroubiya was closed, “needs have risen 38 percent in northeast Syria.”
“Millions of Syrians are struggling, and without urgent action, millions more will be cut off from food, clean water, medicine and COVID-1 vaccines,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “The situation is devastating and will only get worse if we don’t act.”
David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, welcomed efforts to continue aid to the northwest and restore deliveries to the northeast but also expressed concern that the resolution didn’t also seek to restore deliveries through Bab Al-Salam. He called the crossing from Turkey “a direct gateway” to northern Aleppo, which is home to 800,000 displaced people.
“Violence and insecurity have previously forced Bab Al-Hawa ... to close, jeopardizing the timely delivery of aid to millions of Syrians,” he said, calling on the Security Council to “maximize the number of crossing points, and access to aid, as a matter of urgency.”
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the strongest militant group in the northwest, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, of blocking cross-line humanitarian convoys “with the connivance of Ankara.”
Lavrov accused Western donors, who are the major providers of humanitarian aid to Syria, of “blackmailing,” by threatening to cut humanitarian financing for Syria if the mandate for Bab Al-Hawa is not extended.
“We consider it is important to resist such approaches,” he said in a recent oral statement conveyed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and obtained Tuesday by AP.
Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia insisted on Wednesday that aid can and should be delivered across conflict lines in Syria and accused the UN and the West of doing nothing to promote such deliveries during the past year.
Unless Western nations “both in words and deeds prove their commitment to this goal,” he warned that there is no point in speaking about renewing the mandate for the one remaining border crossing from Turkey to northwest Idlib at Bab Al-Hawa.
“We still have some time before the `D-Day’. Hopefully it will not be wasted,” Nebenzia said.

Topics: United Nations Syria Russia

Related

Special Millions of people at risk if UN fails to unite on Syrian aid, envoy warns
Middle-East
Millions of people at risk if UN fails to unite on Syrian aid, envoy warns
Senior US state department officials have backed calls for an extension of a UN measure allowing cross-border aid into Syria. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
External aid critical to avoiding greater Syria catastrophe: US official

US, France warn Iran that time running out to revive nuclear deal

US, France warn Iran that time running out to revive nuclear deal
Updated 26 June 2021
AFP

US, France warn Iran that time running out to revive nuclear deal

US, France warn Iran that time running out to revive nuclear deal
  • Talks have stalled in part over Iran’s insistence on the lifting of all sanctions
  • Blinken says the US still has ‘serious differences’ with Iran
Updated 26 June 2021
AFP

PARIS: The United States and France on Friday warned Iran that time is running out to return to a nuclear deal, voicing fear that Tehran’s sensitive atomic activities could advance if talks drag on.
On the first high-level visit to Paris by President Joe Biden’s administration, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his French hosts saluted a new spirit of cooperation after four years of turbulence under Donald Trump.
But the two sides said that one key Biden promise — to return to the 2015 Iran accord that was trashed by Trump — is at risk if the clerical regime does not make concessions during talks that have been going on for more than two months in Vienna.
Blinken warned that the United States still has “serious differences” with Iran, which has kept negotiating since last week’s presidential election won by hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi.
“There will come a point, yes, where it will be very hard to return back to the standards set by the JCPOA,” Blinken told reporters, using the acronym for the accord’s formal name.
“We haven’t reached that point — I can’t put a date on it — but it’s something that we’re conscious of.”
Blinken warned that if Iran “continues to spin ever more sophisticated centrifuges” and steps up uranium enrichment, it will bring nearer the “breakout” time at which it will be dangerously close to the ability to develop a nuclear bomb.
But Blinken said that Biden still supports a return to the accord, under which Iran had drastically scaled back its nuclear work until Trump withdrew in 2018 and imposed crippling sanctions.
“We have a national interest in trying to put the nuclear problem back in the box that it was in the JCPOA,” Blinken said.

France — which like Britain, Germany, Russia and China had stayed in the 2015 accord despite pressure from Trump — also ramped up pressure on Iran to move ahead.
“We expect the Iranian authorities to take the final decisions — no doubt difficult ones — which will allow the negotiations to be concluded,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said at the joint news conference with Blinken.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement in response: “The opposing sides are the ones who must take the decisions.”
The UN nuclear watchdog said Friday it had received no reply from Tehran over the possible extension of a temporary agreement covering inspections at Iranian nuclear facilities which expired on Thursday.
Under that deal, which had allowed for some IAEA inspections to continue after Iran limited access to sites in February, Tehran pledged to keep recordings “of some activities and monitoring equipment” and hand them over to the IAEA as and when US sanctions are lifted.
But Iran’s envoy to the IAEA said on Twitter that the data recording was “a political decision” to facilitate the political talks and “shouldn’t be considered as obligation.”
Talks have stalled in part over Iran’s insistence on the lifting of all sanctions, pointing to the promises of economic relief under the accord.
The Biden administration says it is ready to lift economic measures related to nuclear work as laid out by the JCPOA — but that it will keep other sanctions, including over human rights and Iran’s support to militant movements in the Arab world.
Some experts believe that Iran had been waiting for the election of Raisi, whose hard-line approach is backed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the ultimate arbiter of the Islamic republic’s foreign policy.
Analysts have said Iran could strike a deal before Raisi takes office in August — letting him take the credit for the expected economic boost but blame outgoing president Hassan Rouhani, a moderate who championed a better relationship with the West, if the situation deteriorates.

yu978 Blinken, who was raised in Paris, hailed the alliance with France and sprinkled his remarks with fluent French, in a sharp change of tone after the sometimes abrasive “America First” approach of the Trump administration.
“I would even be tempted to say, welcome home!” Le Drian said as he welcomed Blinken in an ornate room of the Quai d’Orsay, the French foreign ministry.
Blinken later met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace. The State Department said they looked for common ground on the challenges of Russia and China, crises in Lebanon and Ethiopia and the fight against Islamic State extremists in the Sahel.
Blinken is on a European tour that also took him to Germany and will continue in Italy, just after Biden visited the continent.
The Biden administration has looked to show unity with Europe as it looks to the rise of an increasingly assertive China as its primary global challenge.
vl-sct/pvh/je

Topics: Iran nuclear deal International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Antony Blinken

Related

Update IAEA wants ‘immediate response’ from Iran on extending monitoring deal
Middle-East
IAEA wants ‘immediate response’ from Iran on extending monitoring deal
US says Iran should not be playing brinksmanship on monitoring agreement with IAEA
Middle-East
US says Iran should not be playing brinksmanship on monitoring agreement with IAEA

Millions of people at risk if UN fails to unite on Syrian aid, envoy warns

Millions of people at risk if UN fails to unite on Syrian aid, envoy warns
Updated 26 June 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

Millions of people at risk if UN fails to unite on Syrian aid, envoy warns

Millions of people at risk if UN fails to unite on Syrian aid, envoy warns
  • UN special envoy for Syria: ‘A large-scale cross-border response is essential’ to save lives
  • The assistance is a ‘lifeline for millions of Syrians,’ says US ambassador
Updated 26 June 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: Unity within the Security Council is of critical importance to the survival of millions of Syrians who continue to be in desperate need of life-saving aid, the UN’s special envoy for Syria said on Friday.

“It is absolutely vital to maintain and expand access, including cross-border and cross-line operations,” Geir Pedersen told the 15 members of the council.

His comments came as Western council members appear to be heading for a showdown next month with Russia and China — both of whom are permanent members and hold the power of veto — over the renewal of the mandate for the aid operation in Syria.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned council members on Wednesday that a failure to renew the cross-border mechanism for aid to Syria would have “devastating consequences” for civilians across the war-torn country.

The previous cross-border authorization was approved in 2014 and covered four border crossings. Opposition in the past year from Russia and China to the renewal of all four has resulted in three of them closing, leaving only one still operating, at Bab Al-Hawa on the border with Turkey. The mandate for this crossing will expire on July 10, and so a successful Security Council vote is required if it is to stay open beyond then.

“A large-scale cross-border response is essential for an additional 12 months to save lives,” Pedersen told council members.

The UN estimates that more than 13 million people across Syria need humanitarian assistance to survive.

Russia argues that the international aid operation violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. The Russian ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzya, has dismissed the need for cross-border assistance as “an anachronism.”

He said his country initially accepted the mechanism because Syria “was (then) riven into parts by terrorists.” He argues that Syria has now been “liberated” and so all aid to the north should go through Damascus.

Nebenzya blamed the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Syria on the West’s “illegal economic sanctions.”

He added: “We consider this a continuing attempt to oust the legal authorities of the country through economic suffocation.”

China’s representative at the meeting also blamed the economic problems in the country on unilaterally imposed Western sanctions. He called for them to be lifted, and warned that “any scheme to effect regime change in Syria must be utterly renounced.” He also called on the council to separate humanitarian aid from the political process.

However the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who recently visited the Bab Al-Hawa crossing, said the “dire humanitarian crisis directly informs the political situation.”

She called on the council to reauthorize the crossing, describing it as “a literal lifeline for millions of Syrians,” and reinstate two other crossings at Bab Al-Salam and Al-Yaroubiyah. She warned that the political situation will go from bad to worse if Russia and China continue to refuse to renew the cross-border mandate.

“If we cut off cross-border aid, we further destabilize the region — it will encourage more internally displaced people to flee,” said Thomas-Greenfield.

“As everyone made clear to me when I visited the border — refugees, NGO representatives, UN humanitarian workers, local experts — there is no alternative for cross-border assistance. None.”

The American envoy reiterated that her country will not normalize or support any reconstruction aid that benefits the Assad regime.

France’s permanent representative, Nicolas de Riviere, pleaded with the council not to abandon the Syrian people “to the goodwill of the Assad regime,” and instead to return to “the heart of (resolution) 2254.”

Resolution 2254, adopted in December 2018, calls for an immediate ceasefire,  constitutional reforms and “free and fair elections” to be held. It also calls for the release of all detainees, the disclosure of the fate of all people who were forcibly disappeared, and arrangements to be made for the dignified and safe return of displaced people and refugees.

Special envoy Pedersen said that he laments the failure to make any real progress on the political track and regrets the “gulf of mistrust between the parties and the complexity of the situation on the ground,” as he urged the council to unite.

“Trust and confidence will be built through actions not words,” he said. “Key players need to be ready to come to the table with the necessary goodwill and something to deliver.

“I believe we need a new, constructive international dialogue on Syria to discuss concrete steps — steps that should be reciprocal and mutual, defined with realism and precision, implemented in parallel, and which are verifiable.

Related

Senior US state department officials have backed calls for an extension of a UN measure allowing cross-border aid into Syria. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
External aid critical to avoiding greater Syria catastrophe: US official
UN chief warns no Syria cross-border aid would be ‘devastating’
Middle-East
UN chief warns no Syria cross-border aid would be ‘devastating’

Lebanon government agrees to gradually lift fuel subsidies amid currency spiral

Lebanon government agrees to gradually lift fuel subsidies amid currency spiral
Updated 26 June 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon government agrees to gradually lift fuel subsidies amid currency spiral

Lebanon government agrees to gradually lift fuel subsidies amid currency spiral
  • Vatican brings together Christian communities in Lebanon to form common vision
  • Hezbollah allies call on supporters to be 'disciplined on social media'
Updated 26 June 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab approved a proposal to finance fuel imports at a rate of 3,900 Lebanese pounds to the US dollar on Friday, instead of the previous 1,500 pound rate, amid worsening gasoline shortages.

The decision is likely to increase the price of gasoline sharply, but is expected to temporarily ease the shortage crisis in the country. 

The price of a gas canister is expected to jump from 44,000 pounds to more than 60,000 pounds.

Bassam Tlais, head of the Land Transport Union, said: “We are at the crater of the fuel volcano. What is happening is a gradual lifting of subsidies (that) will negatively affect drivers and the transport sector.”

Diab’s media office said: “We are at the gates of the summer season, which will allow an increase in the value of hard currencies that will come to Lebanon with the arrival of expatriates and tourists, with the consequent positive results.”

It also announced in a statement that Diab “gave the exceptional approval of the finance minister’s proposal to allow the financing of the import of fuel based on the dollar exchange rate of 3,900 pounds instead of 1,500 pounds, based on Article 91 of the Monetary and Credit Law.”

The prime minister’s office said that signing the borrowing request from the Banque Du Liban (BDL) was necessary to cover the fuel subsidy.

It added it “accompanies the approval of the financing card in the joint parliamentary committees in preparation for its approval in a public parliamentary session next week … to secure fuel for citizens during the next three months.”

The dollar exchange rate, meanwhile, crossed the threshold of 16,000 pounds to the dollar on the black market for the first time in Lebanon, trading between 16,300-16,350 pounds to the dollar on Friday.

The same day, the mayor of Burj Al-Barajneh in the southern suburb of Beirut expressed his worry at citizens’ inability to secure their livelihood.

Atef Mansour issued a distress call because “the circumstances have exceeded the humanly acceptable range.”

Mansour told Arab News that “the situation is dire and miserable throughout the country.

“When I speak on behalf of my region in the southern suburb of Beirut, I reflect the true reality of Lebanon.”

The mayor added: “Today, a person who wants (an operation) tomorrow came to me asking for 750,000 pounds because the doctor refused to operate without receiving his fees in advance, even though the patient has health insurance.”

He said people “lack medicine and are humiliated at gas stations. Officials are absent under a corrupt regime.”

“The municipality, which was feeding its financial fund from financial levy and building permits, is unable to find solutions. The financial levy fell to 10 percent after people stopped paying taxes because they wanted to give priority to feeding their families, and construction operations also stopped.”

He said the municipality dismissed some workers because “we can no longer pay their salaries.”

The mayor's remarks came as the Vatican announced a meeting will be organized by Pope Francis with representatives of Lebanon’s 10 Christian denominations on July 1.

The Vatican’s foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, told a press conference on Friday that “the Vatican alone cannot help Lebanon, and the entire international community must stand by this country.

“Through the July 1 meeting, we want to form a common vision with the heads of the sects so that we would have clarity of vision and move as necessary.”

The protest movements that have returned to the streets have spread over the past two days to the outskirts of the southern suburbs of Beirut and in villages and towns in the Bekaa and the south of the country, which are considered Hezbollah strongholds.

Amid a worsening political and economic crisis, the Amal movement and Hezbollah called on their supporters on social media “to follow the highest levels of discipline.”

They were also urged to show “a spirit of brotherhood, reject discrimination, and not to engage in any arguments that may lead to division in the same house.”

Attempts to solve internal disputes between Hezbollah’s allies were manifested on Friday following an agreement between social media officials of the group and the Free Patriotic Movement.

They stressed the need for a “close relationship between the two parties.”

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese economic crisis

Related

Expatriate workers at gas stations in Lebanon face insults, threats and assault amid fuel shortage
Middle-East
Expatriate workers at gas stations in Lebanon face insults, threats and assault amid fuel shortage
Special Lebanon parliament approves ration cards for needy
Middle-East
Lebanon parliament approves ration cards for needy

Latest updates

IMF says board discussed $650b expansion of reserves, process to be completed in August
IMF says board discussed $650b expansion of reserves, process to be completed in August
Iran grants clemency to over 5,000 prisoners
Iran grants clemency to over 5,000 prisoners
US group hails Dubai’s sustainable urban planning efforts
US group hails Dubai’s sustainable urban planning efforts
Donald Trump revenge tour kicks off with Saturday rally in Ohio
Donald Trump revenge tour kicks off with Saturday rally in Ohio
Gigi Hadid, Fai Khadra front Ralph Lauren fragrance
Gigi Hadid, Fai Khadra front Ralph Lauren fragrance

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.