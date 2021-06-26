You are here

How Saudi Arabia is building cyber resilience while accelerating digital transformation

The Kingdom has made notable progress in international indicators. KSA’s cybersecurity professionals are getting a boost through training initiatives to meet the growing threat of cyberattacks. (Reuters/File Photo)
The Kingdom has made notable progress in international indicators. KSA’s cybersecurity professionals are getting a boost through training initiatives to meet the growing threat of cyberattacks. (Reuters/File Photo)
RIYADH: The Internet is home to some extremely malevolent behavior. A range of bad actors is intent on stealing people’s money, information and identities, and on crippling essential services.

Of the countless entities and individuals targeted, some of the more prominent are Saudi Aramco, Bangladesh Bank, Colonial Pipeline, the Democratic Party of the US, and the UK’s House of Commons. In 2015, the self-proclaimed Yemen Cyber Army attacked the Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In common with other GCC states, Saudi Arabia is a prime target of cybercrime, for several reasons. It is a wealthy country with a digitally active population, is positioned at the center of the global energy sector, and located in a region with no shortage of geopolitical tensions. It is also home to Saudi Aramco, among the world’s most valuable companies.

The Kingdom’s vulnerable position was highlighted in 2012 when the Shamoon virus crippled a significant portion of Saudi Aramco’s IT network. Shamoon was one of the most destructive cyberattacks on any business up to that time, and forced Aramco to shut down and literally replace a large proportion of its computers. The same malware has resurfaced over the years, causing further mayhem in every case. 

Identifying perpetrators is fraught because they take great effort to conceal identities, and typically adopt the techniques, procedures and languages of other suspect actors. And when a virus is brought under control, a new one, or a more destructive mutation of the original, may be unleashed on unsuspecting populations and underprepared corporations.

Shamoon was highly publicized, but many GCC companies and organizations continue to face similar attacks from the likes of Morris Worm, Nimda, Iloveyou, Slammer and Stuxnet.

As the Internet claims an ever-greater share of people’s daily lives, the opportunity for cybercrime increases exponentially. The Internet of Things (IoT) may enable a fridge to order fresh milk from the supermarket automatically, and an expat’s currency to arrive in the form of blockchain, but this only broadens the range of potential cyber targets.

Khalid Al-Harbi, Saudi Aramco’s chief information security officer, was quoted by Reuters as saying: “The pattern of cyberattacks is cyclical. We are seeing that the magnitude is increasing, and I would suspect that this will continue to be a trend.”

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in cybercrime. As the contagion forced many companies to introduce working from home, malicious actors were able to take advantage of the typically reduced IT security of remote workers. The global police body Interpol reported a spike in both malware and spam in the months after the pandemic took hold — affecting the GCC as much as the rest of the world.




A member of the military specialised in cyber defense works on a computer during the 10th International Cybersecurity Forum in Lille. (AFP/File Photo)

Remote staff are the weakest link of any network. No matter how many millions an organization may spend on developing a robust IT firewall at the office, that advanced security can be undone by the easy or predictable password of a negligent individual working from home, the click on a dubious link, or the unwise sharing of personal data on social media. 

In a white paper released by the International Data Corporation, Uzair Mujtaba, its program manager for Saudi Arabia, observed that “as endpoints become increasingly disparate, the attack surface will expand significantly, and this is compelling technology and security leaders to adopt innovative approaches to cybersecurity.”

According to a new report by VMware, an American cloud computing and virtualization technology company, nearly 93 percent of the 252 organizations it surveyed in Saudi Arabia experienced a cyberattack in the past year.

The findings, a part of VMware’s Global Security Insights Report, came from an online survey conducted in December 2020 of 3,542 chief information security officers (CISOs), chief information officers (CIOs), and chief technology officers (CTOs).

The average number of breaches suffered by each organization was 2.47 over the past year, while 11 percent of respondents said their organizations had been breached between 5 to 10 times. 

Some 80 percent of respondents agreed that they need to view security differently than they did in the past due to an expanded attack surface prompted by the pandemic. 

FASTFACTS

* Among the viruses causing the biggest havoc are Stuxnet, NotPetya and Lockergoga.

* Perpetrators include Unit 74455 of Russia’s GRU military intelligence, North Korea’s Bureau 39, Iran’s Cyber Army.

Responding to this growing threat, the Kingdom has positioned itself at the global forefront of cyber defense. The Shamoon incident of 2012 was a wake-up call, prompting the Saudi government to focus and mobilize resources for the creation of an entire cybersecurity ecosystem to confront both local and foreign adversaries.

This is a key element of Vision 2030. The National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) was established by a royal decree in October 2017 and is mandated with implementing the National Information Security Strategy — formalizing a Kingdom-wide framework for cybersecurity, risk mitigation, and resilience via governance policies, standards, cyber-defense operations, and development of human capital and local industry capabilities.

The NCA’s stated mission is to “work closely with public and private entities to improve the cybersecurity posture of the country in order to safeguard its vital interests, national security, critical infrastructures, high-priority sectors, and government services and activities in alignment with Vision 2030.”

That sounds like a tall order, but the Kingdom is already a leader in terms of cyber vigilance, with a formidable knowledge base. Indeed, in 2020, the World Competitiveness Center ranked Saudi Arabia as second globally in “the field of continuous improvement of corporate cybersecurity.”

Speaking to Arab News, Haider Pasha, chief technology officer at Symantec Middle East, said: “You need to really understand where your sensitive data is, where the assets are, and have a robust strategy or framework that you can abide by. I see that happening more and more in Saudi Arabia.”




As the internet claims an ever-greater share of people’s daily lives, the opportunity for cybercrime increases exponentially. (Shutterstock)

Every country is facing the threat of cybercrime, but the Kingdom is at the front line of this battle given its rapid pace of transformation and already advanced IT and AI infrastructure. Saudi government ministries are designing proprietary cybersecurity programs as opposed to merely installing products and fixes.

An example of this combination of transformation and high-tech is the Kingdom’s push toward “smart cities” — in which citizens have online access to most, if not all, private and public services, and can easily interact with various government agencies.

Riyadh is one such place, while NEOM, the $500 billion development in the northwest of the Kingdom, is emerging as the first large-scale urban project to be designed and built from the ground up in the era of artificial intelligence.

NEOM, slated as a Belgium-sized cluster of smart urban spaces, can leapfrog older cities by using cutting-edge and integrated technologies, specifically in the realm of cyberspace.

“New smart megacities, such as NEOM, have the advantage of no legacy systems,” Mike Loginov, NEOM’s chief information security officer, told Arab News. “When you start from scratch, you can build in security functionality from the very beginning in every element that you need.”

Cyber resilience is critical to the ambitions of NEOM and other developments, whose expected dependence on AI, e-commerce, IoT and blockchain technology means that the Internet will remain a battleground in which national authorities must constantly enhance the defense of their populations from an evermore sophisticated criminal underworld.

Fortunately, the decision-makers of Saudi Arabia are doing just that.

Topics: Saudi Arabia cyber crime digital transformation Cyber Attack cyber espionage Iran

Bringing the beauty of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea to surface

As a scuba diver Ali Bakhtaour was able to discover the secrets of the Red Sea, and sail for days to find new locations and witness the beauty of the coral reefs. (Supplied)
As a scuba diver Ali Bakhtaour was able to discover the secrets of the Red Sea, and sail for days to find new locations and witness the beauty of the coral reefs. (Supplied)
Updated 26 June 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Bringing the beauty of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea to surface

As a scuba diver Ali Bakhtaour was able to discover the secrets of the Red Sea, and sail for days to find new locations and witness the beauty of the coral reefs. (Supplied)
  • A passion for photography has led to a 49-year-old Saudi laboratory technician uncover striking images
Updated 26 June 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The vibrant rainbow hues of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coral reefs and surrounding habitats attract divers and photographers alike.

And for Ali Bakhtaour, a 49-year-old Saudi laboratory technician, a passion for photography and scuba diving has led to him uncover striking images from beneath the Red Sea.
Photography was already a hobby for Bakhtaour when he took up scuba diving in 2007.
Bakhtaour, a resident of Haql in the northwestern coast of the Kingdom, told Arab News that he had developed a special relationship with the sea over the years, heading to the water every day as a child with his friends or family.
As a scuba diver he was able to discover the secrets of the Red Sea, and sail for days to find new locations and witness the beauty of the coral reefs.
This love prompted him to take up underwater photography. “I love taking photos of the Red Sea environments as they’re among the most beautiful sea environments in the world. I’m talking about its biodiversity and coral reefs, and its importance for being far from the open oceans,” Bakhtaour said.
“We would meet with other scuba divers, go out to sea and head underwater for long photo shoots, which require accuracy, flexibility and tranquility,” he said.
“We photo-shoot with professional cameras worth more than $10,000, and we photograph every detail in the Red Sea, praising God Almighty for the beautiful colors, their homogeneity, the diversity of the species and their livelihood, whether big or small. It’s also a form of meditation.”
Some of Bakhtaour’ dives were as deep as 120 feet, however underwater shoots are not possible beyond 60 feet deep due to lighting requirements and the demands of photographing maritime wildlife, a delicate task that requires patience and care.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Ali Bakhtaour, a resident of Haql in the northwestern coast of the Kingdom, told Arab News that he had developed a special relationship with the sea over the years, heading to the water every day as a child with his friends or family.

• Some of Bakhtaour’ dives were as deep as 120 feet, however underwater shoots are not possible beyond 60 feet deep due to lighting requirements and the demands of photographing maritime wildlife, a delicate task that requires patience and care.

• Bakhtaour dreams of shooting a documentary about marine life in the Red Sea to serve as an academic reference and to help develop understanding of its many marvels.

And underwater photography is not without dangers, as Bakhtaour discovered while diving in a heavy current during a shoot.
“I was following this turtle and was very focused on the shoot and soon found myself so far offshore and farther than anticipated from the boat than I expected,” he said. “I forgot not to cross into a certain area, and was well deep into the sea, barely seeing my colleagues’ lights, so I rushed back to the beach while trying to track my friends. It was an exhilarating and scary experience.”
Bakhtaour experienced a different type of exhilaration during his participation in an underwater photo expedition in the Red Sea with a Polish team for seven consecutive days.
He says that there have been challenges, but beauty everywhere, during his underwater adventures. For example, for years he has been fascinated by a British ship, complete with full military hardware, deep in the Ras Mohammed Nature Reserve. This is one of the most important natural reserves, characterized by its pristine state and diversity of maritime environment and flora and fauna.
Bakhtaour dreams of shooting a documentary about marine life in the Red Sea to serve as an academic reference and to help develop understanding of its many marvels.

Topics: Red Sea

Saudi Islamic Ministry reopens 7 mosques after cleaning

In this file photo taken on May 31, 2020, Saudi Muslims worshippers observe a safe distance as they perform noon prayer at Al-Rajhi mosque in the capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
In this file photo taken on May 31, 2020, Saudi Muslims worshippers observe a safe distance as they perform noon prayer at Al-Rajhi mosque in the capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
Updated 24 min 38 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Islamic Ministry reopens 7 mosques after cleaning

In this file photo taken on May 31, 2020, Saudi Muslims worshippers observe a safe distance as they perform noon prayer at Al-Rajhi mosque in the capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
  • The ministry urged worshippers and employees to follow precautionary measures, including wearing face masks, using their own prayer mats and maintaining social distancing
Updated 24 min 38 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has reopened seven mosques that were temporarily closed for cleaning after coronavirus (COVID-19) infections were confirmed among worshippers.
The ministry said on Saturday that two mosques were reopened in both Baha and Jazan, and one each in Asir, the Eastern Province and the Northern Borders.
Coronavirus infections have led to the closure of 1,672 mosques in the Kingdom in the past 140 days. The mosques were reopened after cleaning measures were completed.
The ministry urged worshippers and employees to follow precautionary measures, including wearing face masks, using their own prayer mats and maintaining social distancing.
Health protocols in mosques across the Kingdom have been updated in light of developments in the pandemic.
The ministry said that all preventive measures must be taken, including wearing a mask, bringing a rug for personal use, avoiding crowding when entering and leaving the mosque, and maintaining a distance of 1.5 meters between worshippers.
The ministry canceled the requirement to leave an empty row between every two rows and reduced the time between the first (Adhan) and second (Iqama) calls to prayer.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah sends text messages to 20 percent of registered pilgrims

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah sends text messages to 20 percent of registered pilgrims
Saudi Arabia’s screening process to sort out this year’s Hajj applicants started on Friday. (SPA)
Updated 52 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah sends text messages to 20 percent of registered pilgrims

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah sends text messages to 20 percent of registered pilgrims
  • The first category of people who met the conditions for performing Hajj received text messages on Friday
  • Electronic nomination will be canceled if they fail to complete the procedures
Updated 52 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will start sending text messages to registered recipients between the ages of 41 and 50 to acquire a Hajj permit.

The total number of registered pilgrims reached 558,270 with recipients aged 41-50 making up 20 percent of those approved. The electronic nomination will be canceled if they fail to complete the procedures within the hours specified for each group. The Hajj Ministry’s website will then electronically nominate one of the pre-registered 550,000 people.
The process will continue respectively to cover the remaining age groups, including those younger than 20 years old, who make up less than 3 percent of the total number of registered people.
The ministry selected Friday midnight as the deadline for the completion of the registration procedures for people aged between 51 and 65 years old. People of this age group received text messages asking them to finalize the procedures, choose the desired package, review the terms and conditions and pay for the package within the 10 hours set by the ministry for the issuance of Hajj permits after they meet all requirements.
The terms of the agreement between the two parties, pilgrim and agency, include issuing an identification card for the pilgrims, providing pilgrims with a green wristband with their information, addresses and phone numbers in the holy sites, in addition to the provision of a male doctor and a mini-clinic dedicated to men, along with a female doctor and a mini-clinic dedicated to women.

HIGHLIGHT

The ministry selected Friday midnight as the deadline for the completion of the registration procedures for people aged between 51 and 65 years old. People of this age group received text messages asking them to finalize the procedures, choose the desired package, review the terms and conditions and pay for the package within the 10 hours set by the ministry for the issuance of Hajj permits after they meet all requirements.

The institution will provide a guide certified by the authorities and another guide for the Jamarat Bridge to accompany pilgrims during the periods specified in the schedule. It will also provide the workforce necessary for cleaning, services and security in the housing area reserved for Hajj. It will do so provided that the pilgrim is made aware of the package’s details, which clarify all the steps necessary for them to perform their duties along with departure times and housing locations and addresses.
The authorities will adopt a shuttle bus transportation system that will take the pilgrims from the welcome stations at the holy sites, passing by the Grand Mosque to perform the tawaf of arrival, Mount Arafat, Muzdalifah, the three days of Eid in Mina to conclude with Tawaf Al-Ifada.
Among the most significant terms concerning the pilgrims is their commitment to fully pay for the desired package, their adherence to the time slot designated by the agency for the stoning of the Jamarat.
Children will not be allowed to accompany pilgrims, nor those not included in the service package.
Cancellations must be done through the pilgrim’s e-portal. However, per the cancellation policy, they will be subjected to a deduction of up to 100 percent if the cancellation takes place after July 10, 2021, which coincides with the end of the 11th Hijri month; 40 percent of the total price will be deducted if the applicant cancels before July 3.
If a pilgrim tests positive for coronavirus they are entitled to a full refund excluding bank transfer fees.

Topics: Hajj 2021 Saudi Arabia

Companies expand venture capital funding for women-led startups in Saudi Arabia

Visitors shop at businesses owned by Saudi women in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
Visitors shop at businesses owned by Saudi women in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 26 June 2021
Afshan Aziz

Companies expand venture capital funding for women-led startups in Saudi Arabia

Visitors shop at businesses owned by Saudi women in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
  • Female entrepreneurship in startup ecosystems is now flourishing, with government, banks and institutions stepping up support
Updated 26 June 2021
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: The landscape for women entrepreneurs is swiftly evolving in Saudi Arabia through positive economic trends, and despite there being a long way to go, with the right help, female entrepreneurs can rise high.
According to a Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report in 2020, about 36.6 percent of women’s entrepreneurial intentions were reported in the Middle East and North Africa region, with Saudi female entrepreneurs being highly involved in increasing the rate of workforce participation.
“Women-led businesses are among the leading ventures, but still struggle to survive the gender investment gap. Women entrepreneurs fear failing, especially if the people surrounding them are skeptical of their capability in business,” said Emon Shakoor, CEO and founder of Blossom Accelerator, Saudi Arabia’s first tech-inclusion and female-focused accelerator that provides founders with community, network and educational resources, as well as curated investment opportunities.
She added that when male venture capitalists or angel investors do make decisions, they are twice as likely to invest in similar founding teams rather than female businesses.
Among the different barriers, the paucity of women-owned businesses in the digital business sector is also puzzling. “During the pandemic, several businesses witnessed the emergence of online communities, an increase in the use of fintech technology and digitalization of several consumer products that made money even in the slow economy. This led female entrepreneurs to an eye-opening insight and encouraged them to a paradigm shift in technology,” Shakoor said.
Blossom has mentored more than 300 companies, of which 47 went on to receive investment, leading to about SR27 million ($7.2 million) in early-stage pre-seed and seed-stage funding.
“To better address women’s needs, we believe it’s important to support and empower them with tips and step-by-step guidance to help women entrepreneurs transform their business concepts into high-potential tech enterprises, and involve more women in running incubators or investment committees that instantly help in leveling the gender and cultural gap field.”
But despite these issues, women’s empowerment in the Kingdom is evident, as they constitute a vital part of the nation’s workforce and are nothing short of a portrait of success.

Women-led businesses are among the leading ventures, but still struggle to survive the gender investment gap. Women entrepreneurs fear failing, especially if the people surrounding them are skeptical of their capability in business.

Emon Shakoor, CEO, Blossom Accelerator

“Female entrepreneurship in startup ecosystems is now flourishing, with government, banks and institutions stepping up support. The government has already started several initiatives that are committed to driving gender equality in the business world and helping female entrepreneurs succeed in their businesses,” said Shahad Geoffrey, CEO of Taffi, a venture capital-backed startup that caters to online personal styling and shopping services by using algorithms to curate clothing items based on size, budget and style.
Sharing the same sentiment, Saria Alderhali, founder and CEO of Bondai, the first two-sided marketplace in Saudi Arabia that helps millennial travelers discover and book curated experiences, said: “There has been a dramatic rise in the number of accelerators, funds, incubators and other institutions in recent years, which has truly accelerated growth in the startup and venture capital ecosystem and in the Saudi economy as a whole. Still, there is a need for more female role models, more support for female founders, and more female-focused accelerators and funds.”
Bondai also supports travel companies online and helps them automate their processes and grow their businesses. The company empowers travel-related operators to better manage their trips and acquire more frequent and faster bookings, while also providing a variety of options for the experience-seeking customer.
Several investors and venture capitalists have weeded out institutional patterns by recognizing the great potential of ideas presented to them by women entrepreneurs. They look for businesses that will focus on fulfilling societal needs by providing increased numbers of jobs and a work culture that empowers career development and contributes to enhancing economic infrastructure.
One such well-valued active venture capital firm in the Saudi and MENA region, Hala Ventures, believes in funding companies that benefit society through investment and consultancy. The company empowers talented women-owned businesses, enabling them to reach their highest potential.
Ali Ahmed Abussaud, a founding managing partner of Hala Ventures, told Arab News: “About 60 percent of the team are women across investment, marketing and administration. On the company portfolio level (funded companies), one company has been fully founded by women, and the other two companies have been co-founded by female founders. “We at Hala Ventures are now looking into several companies that are co-founded by female founders, as we believe that women are the fastest-growing market segment. They start businesses and achieve sustainable revenue at a higher rate.”

Topics: Saudi women business Saudi women

Nearly 5.7 million held for residency, labor violations across Saudi Arabia

Nearly 5.7 million held for residency, labor violations in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Nearly 5.7 million held for residency, labor violations in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Updated 40 min 12 sec ago
SPA

Nearly 5.7 million held for residency, labor violations across Saudi Arabia

Nearly 5.7 million held for residency, labor violations in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
  • Some 2,769 Saudis were arrested for harboring violators against local laws, of whom six were being detained pending the completion of procedures
Updated 40 min 12 sec ago
SPA

ADEN: Nearly 5.7 million violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in the Kingdom, according to an official report.
Since the campaign began on Nov. 15, 2017 — and up to June 16, 2021 — there have been 5,651,619 offenders, including 4,323,083 for violating residency regulations, 803,186 for labor violations and 525,350 for border violations.
The report said that 116,930 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom: 43 percent were Yemeni citizens, 54 percent were Ethiopians and 3 percent were of other nationalities.
In addition, 9,550 people were arrested for trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 8,241 were arrested for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.
Some 2,769 Saudis were arrested for harboring violators against local laws, of whom six were being detained pending the completion of procedures.
Immediate penalties were imposed against 715,216 offenders, 913,306 were transferred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, 1,050,132 were transferred to complete their travel reservations, and 1,559,919 were deported. 

Topics: Coronavirus

