Novak Djokovic returns to Wimbledon Center Court as he chases record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic returns to Wimbledon Center Court as he chases record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title
History is on the line as Novac Djokovic chases Federer and Rafael Nadal’s men’s record of 20 majors won. (AFP)
Updated 37 sec ago
Reem Abulleil

Novak Djokovic returns to Wimbledon Center Court as he chases record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic returns to Wimbledon Center Court as he chases record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title
  • Weeks shy of her 40th birthday, Serena Williams continues her quest to equal Margaret Court’s all-time mark of 23 Grand Slam trophies
Updated 37 sec ago
Reem Abulleil

As Wimbledon tennis returns for the first time in two years on Monday, there is a palpable sense that no player — veteran or up-and-comer — is taking this opportunity to compete on the hallowed grass of the All England Club for granted.

Unlike the other three Grand Slams that were successfully staged in 2020, Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II last season due to the pandemic.

On Monday, world No.1 and two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic will open play on Center Court, 715 days after he saved two match points en route to a five-hour victory over Roger Federer in the 2019 final.

History is on the line this fortnight on both the men’s and women’s sides, as Djokovic chases Federer and Rafael Nadal’s men’s record of 20 majors won, and Serena Williams continues her quest to equal Margaret Court’s all-time mark of 23 Grand Slam trophies.

Djokovic secured his 19th slam earlier this month, on the clay courts of Roland Garros, to become the first man in the Open Era to win each of the four majors twice.

“The level of confidence is pretty high,” the 34-year-old Djokovic told reporters at SW19 on Saturday.

“Obviously winning the two majors this year, playing very well in Roland Garros; that tournament took a lot out of me I think mentally and physically and emotionally. It also granted me with an incredible amount of positive energy and confidence that created a wave that I’m trying to ride.”

Federer and Williams turn 40 in a few weeks’ time and arrive at the championships knowing this could be one of their last chances to add to their Grand Slam tallies.

Williams will be contesting her 20th edition of the tournament, while Federer is set to compete in his 22nd, but this will be a Wimbledon like nothing they’ve ever experienced before. With a secure bio-bubble in place, the players have all been forced to stay in specific hotels and are following strict protocols to ensure everyone’s safety during the pandemic.

Wimbledon is the one major where most stars rent houses each year for themselves and their families within the vicinity of the All England Club. They get to go grocery shopping, throw barbeques, cycle up and down Church Road, and some of them even turn up at the famous pubs that line the High Street at Wimbledon Village.

There will be none of that this year though.

“It’s the bubble. It doesn’t matter what the (hotel) room size is, whatever, it’s just living the bubble life is different,” acknowledged Federer on Saturday.

“It took me some getting used to the first day or two. I’m embracing it. Yeah, it does feel totally different than the last 20 years here since I’ve been coming here.

“But look, I still feel a big privilege that I’m actually able to play Wimbledon,” he added. “If I look back at everything that I went through for the last year and a bit more with the injury, also with the pandemic, it’s great that Wimbledon is back on.”

Federer has played just eight matches this season, having returned from a one-year break in March, after undergoing two knee surgeries.

Andy Murray is another player relishing the chance to compete on Center Court again as the two-time champion hopes to keep his physical woes in check to make his first singles appearance at Wimbledon since 2017.

Multiple hip surgeries and several injury-interrupted seasons have not broken the gravitational pull tennis seems to have on Murray.

“I don’t know exactly what it is. I think some of it is deep-rooted. It’s just been something that I’ve done my whole life,” he said. “So letting go of that obviously would be a difficult thing to do. I also miss being on Center Court, things like that. I miss the pressure of that, as well. That’s something I’m looking forward to feeling again.”

The former world No.1 missed the opening two slams of the season, catching Covid before the Australian Open, and opting out of Roland Garros to focus on Wimbledon. He practiced with Federer on Friday ahead of his first-round clash with No. 24 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Two of the world’s top five, Nadal and Dominic Thiem, have not made the trip to Wimbledon with the former choosing to take a break and the latter sustaining a right wrist injury last week in Mallorca.

World No.1 and 2019 French Open winner Ashleigh Barty headlines the women’s field that is missing defending champion Simona Halep, who had to withdraw with a lingering calf injury. The second-ranked Naomi Osaka is also an absentee as she is taking a break for mental health reasons.

Barty, who lifted the junior title as a 15-year-old at Wimbledon in 2011, will kick-off Center Court play on Tuesday — an honor typically given to the defending champion but deferred to the Australian top seed in Halep’s absence.

“Over the last couple of years, I’ve learnt a lot about myself. And in particular last year being away and kind of not having the opportunity to play here at Wimbledon, it almost reminded me of how much I do love coming here and how much this tournament means to me,” said Barty, who begins her campaign against the soon-to-be retired Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro.

“One day I would love to be the champion here. It’s a dream. It’s a goal.”

Another former junior champion in the draw is seventh-seeded Iga Swiatek. The 20-year-old Pole, who won Roland Garros last autumn, admits she has some catching up to do to get her grass-court game on par with her clay-court prowess.

Swiatek is in awe of Federer and Williams, and the longevity of their careers.

“It’s great they can play on the highest level at that age,” she said. “It shows that their whole career was basically led in a very smart way. I have such a great respect for that.”

“I think it’s great that we have ‘Next Gen’ and all these players are coming up, and also players who are really experienced,” Swiatek added. “It’s a great opportunity to be on the same tournaments as the ‘GOATs’, I’m pretty happy about that.”

Williams, the No.6 seed, landed in the top half of the draw and faces Belarus’ Aliaksandra Sasnovich in her opener on Tuesday. The American has made the final on each of her last four appearances at Wimbledon, losing her most recent two to Halep and Angelique Kerber.

Topics: tennis Wimbledon

Ex-Palestine coach says Herve Renard's Saudi team are World Cup bound

Ex-Palestine coach says Herve Renard’s Saudi team are World Cup bound
Updated 27 min 45 sec ago
John Duerden

Ex-Palestine coach says Herve Renard’s Saudi team are World Cup bound

Ex-Palestine coach says Herve Renard’s Saudi team are World Cup bound
  • Noureddine Ould Ali was in charge of the Palestinian national team for March’s 5-0 defeat by Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 min 45 sec ago
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia will be facing some familiar opposition at the FIFA Arab Cup in December but the Green Falcons are being tipped to return to Qatar in 2022 by a coach who knows them better than most.

“I think Saudi Arabia will qualify for the World Cup as they are a good team with a very good coach,” said Noureddine Ould Ali, who led Palestine for three years from April 2018 to April 2021. “And the important thing to remember is that the team are improving and progressing.”

Ould Ali’s last match in charge of Palestine was a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Saudi Arabia in a March World Cup qualifier held in Riyadh. It was a disappointing result for the Algerian coach, especially as he had engineered a 0-0 draw against the three-time Asian champions earlier in the group stage.

“The game in March was a difficult game for us,” Ould Ali added. “We were not able to get our best players from elsewhere in the region and our European players could not come because they would have had to quarantine when they returned to their clubs. So I could take only local players and there were also some injuries.”

He is not making excuses, however. “Saudi Arabia were better than us, they are a great team with big players and they were just too good for us.”

One difference between the two meetings 18 months apart was the time Herve Renard had spent with his squad. The Frenchman was in charge of Saudi Arabia in the first game, but this was early in his tenure, before he could impart his ideas on the players.

“At the time, he didn’t know much about the team’s style of football or his players but he needed time. Soon he started to understand the country, his players and how to achieve his project there, and now there are positive results,” said Oud Ali. “You can see that in the way they play and they move the ball around better, the movement is good and the players are comfortable and know their jobs.”

Suffice to say that Ould Ali is a fan of the 52-year-old Renard, who took Morocco to the 2018 World Cup finals and Zambia and Ivory Coast to the African Cup of Nations titles in 2012 and 2015 respectively.

“Renard is a very good coach, you can just look at what he has done. He has won two African cups with two different countries, which is very difficult to do, and he will be successful with Saudi Arabia. The team is full of very technical players with good attackers like Salem Al-Dawsari and Abdullah Otayf who can bring the ball out of defence and turn it into an attack very well.”

For Saudi Arabia’s players, the FIFA Arab Cup, is a great chance to keep sharp during the World Cup qualification campaign. While the World Cup will bring meetings with unfamiliar opposition, that is not the case this December, when they face Morocco, Palestine and Jordan in Group C. With Renard in charge of Morocco from 2016 to 2019, the North Africans should hold few surprises and Palestine and Jordan, who crashed out of World Cup qualification after a disappointing second round performance, are not unfamiliar either.

“Jordan has good players and I don’t know what happened to them in qualification,” said Ould Ali, who is considering a number of offers from Europe. “They stopped their league for a while and that does have consequences. They had a training camp in the United Arab Emirates but training is not a substitute for games and maybe that was the problem. They will be strong opposition in December, however.”

And so should Palestine, temporarily led by Ould Ali’s former assistant Makram Daboub.

“The issue for Palestine is always preparation,” he said. “The motivation is there and the players are there and if they have a good preparation for the Arab Cup then they can get good results against these teams but it depends on whether they can get their best players together and for how long.”

Palestine qualified for the 16-team tournament that will kick off on Dec. 1 with a 5-1 thrashing of Comoros on Thursday. They were joined by Sudan, who defeated Libya, and Oman, who squeezed past Somalia. With South Sudan unable to play due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Jordan went through, as did Mauritania who defeated Yemen 2-0.

Lebanon defeated Djibouti 1-0, while the biggest clash in qualifying was the Friday night meeting between Bahrain and Kuwait, two teams that failed to make it to the third round of qualification for the World Cup. Bahrain ran out 2-0 winners and will join an-all Asian group along with hosts Qatar, Oman and Iraq.

Topics: football

UAE's leading fighters hone their skills at Vice President's Jiu-Jitsu League as they prepare to face world's best in November

UAE’s leading fighters hone their skills at Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu League as they prepare to face world’s best in November
Updated 32 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s leading fighters hone their skills at Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu League as they prepare to face world’s best in November

UAE’s leading fighters hone their skills at Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu League as they prepare to face world’s best in November
  • Fourth round action is perfect preparation for the 13th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, says Fahad Al-Shamsi, CEO of UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation
Updated 32 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE’s top jiu-jitsu athletes took center stage at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi over the weekend in the fourth round of the Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu League, with Al-Ain, Al-Wahda, Baniyas, Sharjah Self Defence and Al-Jazira clubs once again showing their dominance in the men’s competition.

In the U-16 category, Sharjah Self Defence claimed first place for round four with 7,780 points, followed by Al-Wahda (6,570) and Al-Ain (6,230).

In the U-18 category, Al-Ain came out on top with 9,430 points, while Baniyas came second (6,360) and Al-Wahda third (4,280). In the adult category, Al-Wahda players seized first place with 6,650 points, ahead of Al-Ain (5,240) and Al-Jazira (3,090).

Commenting on the fourth round of the Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu League, UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) CEO Fahad Al-Shamsi said: “The high level of jiu-jitsu skills displayed is a result of the athletes’ participation in international championships, including the 12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) in April. Additionally, with the evolution of COVID-19 protocols, players are now able to increase their training sessions and elevate their skills.”

“The championship, being held under an open belt system, allows UAE players to compete against athletes with different skill sets, helping them to gain the experience needed to compete at a high level in the 13th ADWPJJC in November,” he added.

Speaking after his victory in the fourth round, Nayef Al-Mansoori, from Al-Dhafra Jiu-Jitsu Club, said: “The atmosphere exhibited today got us back to the major championships environment, and it inspires all players to bring their best to capture the win.

“Today’s bouts were difficult and decisive, and they reflect stature of this championship. Although the championship is local, it has a global feel because of the quality of the competition,” said Al-Mansoori.

In Friday night’s women’s action in the MON Jiu-Jitsu League 4th round, Al-Wahda claimed first place in the adult category with 9,750 points, ahead of Al-Ain with 5,410 points and Palm Sports Team 777 with 3,280 points.

In the under-18 category, athletes from Al-Ain, took first place on the podium with 8,100 points, ahead of Al-Wahda (6,550) and Sharjah Self Defence Club (3,780).

Al-Wahda ended the night comprehensively ahead of the pack in the under-16s with an aggregate of 6,990 points, followed by Palm Sports Team 777 (6,200) and Al-Jazira (4,340).

“The high turnout at this event reflects the success of the federation’s vision to enhance the presence of women in the jiu-jitsu community and encourage them to participate in various championships,” said Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAEJJF. “The strong level of performance demonstrates how closely the athletes have been working with our technical staff and we look forward to witnessing more high-level competition in the final two rounds to crown the first champion of this new version of the championship.”

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu

Suns outlast Clippers 84-80, take 3-1 lead in West finals

Suns outlast Clippers 84-80, take 3-1 lead in West finals
Updated 27 June 2021
AP

Suns outlast Clippers 84-80, take 3-1 lead in West finals

Suns outlast Clippers 84-80, take 3-1 lead in West finals
  • Suns can advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993 with a victory Monday night in Phoenix
Updated 27 June 2021
AP

LOS ANGELES: Devin Booker scored 25 points before fouling out in the final minute, Chris Paul made clutch free throws on a night everyone was missing, and the Phoenix Suns escaped with an 84-80 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals.
The Suns can advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993 with a victory Monday night in Phoenix.
The Clippers struggled with poor shooting in all but the third quarter, when they made 10 of 17 shots to pull within three points. They got within one four times in the fourth, but could never take the lead in front of a sellout crowd of 18,222 that hung on every agonizing miss.
“It was a crazy, emotional game,” Paul said.
LA shot 32 percent (27 of 83) for the game; Phoenix was barely better at 36 percent (31 of 86). The Clippers made five 3-pointers in the game; the Suns hit four.
“That was a slugfest,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “It wasn’t Offense 101, for sure.”
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said, “We had a chance to take the lead on 12 possessions and couldn’t do it. It just wouldn’t fall for us.”
Deandre Ayton added 19 points and a career playoff-high 22 rebounds, and Paul had 18 points and seven assists.
Paul George had 23 points, 16 rebounds and six assists before fouling out with 1 second left. Reggie Jackson added 20 points for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac had 13 points and 14 rebounds.
The Clippers successfully challenged a call in the final minute that led to Booker’s sixth foul. Terance Mann scored and they trailed 79-76.
The final 13 seconds turned into a free-throw shooting contest, with the Suns fouling to try to keep the Clippers off the 3-point line. Paul made 5 of 6. The Clippers were 4 of 8, deliberately missing three of them to try to score. But it didn’t work.
With injured Kawhi Leonard again watching from a suite, the Clippers outscored the Suns 30-19 in the third.
Both teams’ offense collapsed in the fourth, when the Suns outscored the Clippers 15-14.
Booker picked up his fourth foul early in the fourth, along with a technical for arguing the call. That put George at the line and he made 2 of 3, missing the last one that would have tied the game for the first time. Instead, the Clippers trailed 71-70.
It stayed that way for minutes, with both teams going ice cold.
“At that point, you’re just relying on your defense and mental stamina,” Williams said.
Paul tossed up an alley-oop pass that Ayton slammed and Booker hit a jumper, keeping the Suns ahead 75-72.
Maddeningly, shots either rimmed out for both teams or hit the rim and bounced away, creating frantic scrambles for loose balls.
“It was a skirmish under the basket with the ball bouncing all over the place,” Williams said.
Paul ran off seven straight points early in the third, dropping his former team into a 13-point hole.
But the Clippers outscored the Suns 20-10 from there and trailed 69-66 heading into the fourth. Phoenix went without a field goal over the final few minutes of the third, when Booker made 4 of 6 free throws.
The Clippers shot 13 of 44 in the first half. None of them could get it going: George and Jackson were 3 of 11 and Marcus Morris was 1 of 6.
Phoenix raced to leads of 14-2 and 20-9 in the first quarter. The Clippers made just one of their first seven shots — a dunk by Zubac. Seven of George’s 11 points in the half came on a 3-pointer and four free throws.
Booker picked up three fouls in the first half, two of them within minutes of each other in the second quarter. At that point, the Suns were up by 16.

Topics: basketball NBA Phoenix Sun LA Clippers

Federer 'pumped up' as he targets ninth Wimbledon crown

Federer ‘pumped up’ as he targets ninth Wimbledon crown
Updated 26 June 2021
AFP

Federer ‘pumped up’ as he targets ninth Wimbledon crown

Federer ‘pumped up’ as he targets ninth Wimbledon crown
  • Seeded sixth and with just eight tour matches under his belt this year he will face a tough first round opponent in France’s Adrian Mannarino
Updated 26 June 2021
AFP

WIMBLEDON: Roger Federer says he is “excited” and “pumped up” as he targets a ninth Wimbledon title — a far cry from the disgruntled figure who exited Halle in the second round earlier this month.

The 39-year-old Swiss accepted the manner of his 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 defeat by Felix Auger-Aliassime both on and off the court had fallen short of the high standards he has set over the past two decades.

“I mean, I had a mental moment where I was just, you know, not happy with how things were going in the match,” Federer said at his pre-Wimbledon press conference.

“The good thing now looking back is I know it will not happen here because I’m ready, I’m excited, I’m pumped up.”

Seeded sixth and with just eight tour matches under his belt this year he will face a tough first round opponent in France’s Adrian Mannarino, who has reached the Last 16 at Wimbledon on three occasions.

Federer, though, insists that having got used to the Wimbledon bubble — due to the coronavirus pandemic — both in the hotel and at the All England Club he is raring to go. He had a hit out on the Wimbledon courts with two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray on Friday — something he said they had not done for the best part of 15 years.

He says he has taken whatever positives he can out of the Halle situation — a tournament he had won 10 times and used as his annual prep for Wimbledon.

“I think I got to take the positives out of these last few weeks that I’m actually here at Wimbledon right now and I have a chance,” he said.

“I know if I get rolling, I get into the second week, which is the goal here right now, that I get stronger and stronger as every match goes by, I believe it’s very much possible.

“I come here feeling mentally strong rather with the last set I played in Halle, which was clearly not the standard I like.”

Federer has like great rivals Murray and to a lesser extent Rafael Nadal — both younger than him but in their mid 30’s — struggled with fitness issues.

He withdrew from the French Open — where he had been drawn in the same half as Novak Djokovic and Nadal — before his fourth round match.

This was to give himself extra rest after two operations on his right knee in 2020 and a year of rehab.

He says he is uncertain what his program for the rest of the year will be as so much hangs on Wimbledon and how he performs.

He would love to go to the Olympics in Tokyo — unlike Murray and Nadal he has yet to win the singles title although he did take Olympic gold in the doubles in 2008 — but it is not a done deal.

“My feeling is I would like to go to the Olympics,” he said.

“I would like to play as many tournaments as possible.

“But I think we decided now let’s just get through Wimbledon, sit down as a team, and then decide where we go from there.”

Federer — who admitted he missed the routine of setting the family up in a house close to Wimbledon and seeing his children run around — said the aging process made it tougher to make such calls.

“I wish I could tell you more,” he said.

“In previous years it was definitely easier.

“At the moment things are not as simple as in the past.

“With age you have to be more selective.

“You can’t play it all.”

Topics: Roger Federer Wimbledon

Mueller declares himself fit for England showdown

Mueller declares himself fit for England showdown
Updated 26 June 2021
AFP

Mueller declares himself fit for England showdown

Mueller declares himself fit for England showdown
  • Saturday is the 25-year anniversary of Germany’s Euro 96 semifinal win over England at Wembley
Updated 26 June 2021
AFP

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany: Germany forward Thomas Mueller insists his knee injury will not stop him facing England in Tuesday’s blockbuster Euro 2020 last 16 clash at Wembley.

“If I it was a problem, I wouldn’t have trained today,” Mueller said on Saturday at Germany’s Euro 2020 base camp in Bavaria.

“The capsular injury does not hold me back and I am experienced enough to deal with it. I’m convinced it won’t be a problem for Tuesday.”

Mueller is expected to start against England having been left out of the line-up for Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Hungary, in which he came on as a second-half replacement.

The 31-year-old Mueller and Germany captain Manuel Neuer, 35, are the only survivors from the team which beat England 4-1 in the last 16 of the 2010 World Cup. Sunday marks exactly 11 years since that match.

“We won against England in 2010 — that has nothing to do with Tuesday, but it might give some of you a good feeling,” he said.

“We are looking forward to playing a big name in England.

“Both teams had convincing performances in the group stages, but also had games where they were criticized.

“We were hoping to play better against Hungary, but now it’s a knockout game.”

Saturday is the 25-year anniversary of Germany’s Euro 96 semifinal win over England at Wembley where current Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate missed the crucial penalty in the shoot-out.

“It was the first tournament that I was really aware of,” said Bayern Munich star Mueller, who was six years old at the time.

“But even then it was a close result.

“Personally, I have a good experience of playing at Wembley Stadium having won the Champions League final there in 2013.”

This is Mueller’s third European Championship, yet he is still waiting for his first goal at the tournament.

“It would be nice to score on Tuesday, but the most important thing for me is that we go through,” he said.

Like Mueller, England striker Harry Kane has yet to open his goal account at the finals and the Germans aim to keep the opposing captain quiet at Wembley.

“Great strikers are the best at being patient,” said Mueller, who has scored 39 goals in 105 internationals since his Germany debut in 2010.

“A striker is always waiting for his chances.

“He usually has the least contact with the ball, but the biggest picture in the newspaper after the game.

“I don’t know why he hasn’t got into the final positions that he usually gets into.

“For us, it would be no problem at all if the discussion (about Kane’s form) lasts until Wednesday and we don’t concede a goal.”

The Germans have won the last four meetings between the countries in the knockout stages of major tournaments.

Yet Germany winger Serge Gnabry talked up England’s chances.

“England have great players in their ranks,” said the Bayern Munich forward who began his career with Arsenal.

“We have a lot of respect, no matter what the media reports are.

“We want to play and beat them with a performance like the one we had against Portugal,” referring to Germany’s 4-2 win over the holders in the group stage.

Topics: Germany Euro 2021 Gerd Mueller England

