You are here

  • Home
  • Mukbang: Saudi health alert over new online eating craze

Mukbang: Saudi health alert over new online eating craze

The concept of the mukbang originated in South Korea and was intended to bring people together virtually over a meal, as eating is seen as a social activity and doing so alone is considered depressing. (Shutterstock)
The concept of the mukbang originated in South Korea and was intended to bring people together virtually over a meal, as eating is seen as a social activity and doing so alone is considered depressing. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ja8wt

Updated 10 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

Mukbang: Saudi health alert over new online eating craze

The concept of the mukbang originated in South Korea and was intended to bring people together virtually over a meal, as eating is seen as a social activity and doing so alone is considered depressing. (Shutterstock)
  • The eating broadcast is now gaining popularity in Saudi Arabia with the rise of influencers
  • A slim and muscular body usually signifies that a person is physically fit. However, if this person is eating lots of unhealthy food and burning calories with a severe exercise regime to maintain their weight, that may not be an indicator of good health
Updated 10 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Mukbang is an internet phenomenon that has been steadily gaining popularity over the past few years. The eating broadcast originating in South Korea and quickly circulated the globe. It is now gaining popularity in Saudi Arabia with the rise of influencers.

Among Arab YouTubers who regularly upload Mukbang videos are Moe ASMR, with 188,000 subscribers; S7S, with 6.85 million subscribers; and Ameer Bros, with 7.08 million subscribers. Their content revolves around finding new food places in their countries that reflect their typical cuisine. S7S, for example, is known for trying out different restaurants in Jeddah and eating large meals.
The concept of the mukbang originated in South Korea and was intended to bring people together virtually over a meal, as eating is seen as a social activity and doing so alone is considered depressing. The word is a combination of “muknun,” meaning eating, and “bangsung,” which is the Korean word for a broadcast; together, they form a word that translates to “eating show.” The trend started in 2010 on the streaming platform AfreecaTV and was intended to be a subset of the popular content known as ASMR. The acronym stands for “autonomous sensory meridian response,” and videos featuring ASMR aim to elicit this pleasant sensation. When it comes to mukbang videos, the sounds of eating paired with the large amounts of food are found relaxing by some people.
These videos are rather simple, but they boast a huge viewership. The broadcaster eats large amounts of food while chatting to his or her viewers. Sometimes, this involves eating single food items, such as ramen or fried chicken, for the duration of the video. Other challenges involve consuming thousands of calories worth of junk foods, like chips or donuts.
However, the trend has health experts concerned, considering that healthy eating and portion control are essential to maintain optimal health and weight. Consuming large amounts of food can lead to a range of health problems, and studies have shown that the trend promotes disordered eating: Many broadcasters will eat abnormally large portions of food only to severely restrict their intake while off-camera.
Dr. Ruwaida Idrees, a nutritionist in Jeddah, told Arab News that such yo-yo diets can have grave consequences. “A slim and muscular body usually signifies that a person is physically fit. However, if this person is eating lots of unhealthy food and burning calories with a severe exercise regime to maintain their weight, that may not be an indicator of good health.
“The burn-and-refuel mentality is dangerous. If you burn 600-800 calories boxing, in a HIIT session, or while running then treat yourself to a double cheeseburger, then your fat loss has just become a Herculean struggle,” she said.
Idrees explained that eating should be planned according to the needs of one’s body — factoring in age, sex and physical activity — and that while the number of calories should be taken into consideration, it is equally important to consider the source of the calories.
“What you eat signals your hormones to store or burn fat, boost or crash metabolism, and build or break down muscle. Not all calories are created equally. You’d never say that the calories in spinach are the same as the ones in a pint of ice cream, right? The calories in spinach trigger different reactions in your body.”
Eating unhealthy food and burning it in the short term contributes to stress and fatigue and depletes the energy needed for normal activities, like work. In the longer term, it can contribute to an increased risk of developing high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, eating disorders and depression.
The physical effects on the broadcasters are alarming, but mukbang shows also trigger eating disorders in viewers. Mattias Strand, a senior consultant psychiatrist from the Stockholm Centre for Eating Disorders, has conducted the first-ever study into mukbang shows and eating disorders and has said that these videos can be a destructive force.
“We found that watching mukbang could certainly be problematic for people who already suffer from disordered eating, in that it could trigger binge eating or serve as an inspiration for eating too little,” the psychiatrist explained. “Some people seem to keep coming back for more, and some of them probably have their own issues around eating.”

Topics: Mukbang Saudi Food

Related

After steering clear of the pandemic, Saudi food trucks have the recipe for success
Saudi Arabia
After steering clear of the pandemic, Saudi food trucks have the recipe for success
Saudi YouTubers break world record for largest virtual iftar
Lifestyle
Saudi YouTubers break world record for largest virtual iftar

Doctor's advice: How to get a safe, flawless tan this summer

Doctor's advice: How to get a safe, flawless tan this summer
Achieving a safe, sunkissed glow has never been easier. File/Getty Images
Updated 26 June 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

Doctor's advice: How to get a safe, flawless tan this summer

Doctor's advice: How to get a safe, flawless tan this summer
Updated 26 June 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: It goes without saying that spending a long time in the sun can have extremely dangerous long-term side effects.

No matter what your skin tone, the sun’s rays can lead to hyperpigmentation, premature wrinkles and — most seriously — skin cancer.

“A suntan is a sign that the skin has been damaged by ultraviolet rays,” Dr. Nabeela Rashid, dermatology and cosmetology specialist at Dubai’s Medcare Hospital Al-Safa, told Arab News.

“When your dermis is exposed to the sun’s ultraviolet rays, your skin increases the production of melanin as a way to try to protect your skin from further damage. This extra melanin gives suntanned skin its darker appearance,” she added.

While Rashid explained that there are some benefits to be gained from exposing your skin to the sun, such as boosting serotonin, improving sleep quality and increasing levels of vitamin D, which is essential for bone health, she stressed that the dangers must not be ignored.

“It is important to know that ultraviolet rays also affect the genetic material of the skin, which causes damage that can lead to skin cancer, wrinkles, freckling, age spots and spider veins,” she said. “But the main long-term risk of tanning is skin cancer, either built up gradually over a lifetime or due to short bursts of high exposure to sunlight.”

The good news is that, thanks to technology, achieving a safe sun-kissed glow has never been easier. There are a slew of self-tanning formulas available on the market that are odorless, dry quickly, and don’t give your skin the dreaded orange hue.

There are a slew of self-tanning formulas available on the market. File/Getty Images

Rashid recommends sunless tanning products that contain dihydroxyacetone (DHA) for those who want to achieve a relatively long-lasting simulated tan without the risks of photodamage.

But even when using sunless tanners, you must still ensure that your skin is adequately protected from the sun, she added, as self-tanning formulas do not offer SPF. She also noted that it is important to do a patch test for allergies, or consult a doctor, before using any product containing DHA, as allergic contact dermatitis is its most common side effect.

Her top tip for achieving a flawless, sunless glow is exfoliating beforehand, as she said it not only ensures that the tan is applied evenly, but also prolongs the glow.

“By exfoliating before the tanning procedure, your dead skin cells, which shed approximately every two weeks, are removed and your skin is prepared as an excellent base for the tanning solution,” Rashid explained.

Below, some more tips for a smooth, streak-free tan this summer.

Prior to application, exfoliate your body with a loofah or an exfoliating glove in the shower. Pay extra attention to very dry areas, such as your elbows and knees.

Use an applicator mitt, which helps ensure an even, streak-free tan without staining your hands.

Fake tan can cling to dry areas, so ensure that you moisturize your limbs regularly prior to applying the self-tanner. Continue to hydrate your skin to avoid peeling and patchiness.

If you want to tan your face, use a product that is specifically formulated for that purpose. If you choose not to tan this area, you may want to switch your shade of foundation to match your tanned body.

Topics: tan self-tan beauty

What We Are Eating Today: Bathnah

What We Are Eating Today: Bathnah
Updated 26 June 2021
Nada Hameed

What We Are Eating Today: Bathnah

What We Are Eating Today: Bathnah
Updated 26 June 2021
Nada Hameed

Sometimes being a vegetarian is difficult, especially for those who miss the taste of familiar foods such as cheese. So it is good to know that Bathnah, a Saudi brand, offers fully vegan products — including cheese.

The brand’s offerings are non-dairy, and free of hydrogenated oils, animal products, lactose, gluten, industrial salt, refined sugar, and artificial flavors and colors. The products are ideal for vegetarians, the lactose intolerant, athletes, and anyone concerned with health and food quality. Bathnah offers six flavors of vegan cheese, with cashew as the main ingredient and  natural seasonings, including vinegar, olives, olive oil, zaatar, hot chilli, garlic and herbs, to adjust the flavor.

Classic cream cheese and labneh flavor can be matched with cooked and raw recipes, such as pasta, pizza, sandwiches, salads or soup. Non-vegans will enjoy it, too. 

Unlike the commercial variety, vegan cheeses have a shorter shelf life and must be kept in the fridge. For more information visit Instagram account @bathnahco

Topics: What We Are Eating Today

Related

What We Are Eating Today: Carnivore kitchen
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: Carnivore kitchen
What We Are Eating Today: Joyn Bakery
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: Joyn Bakery

A Chinese tea and dim sum masterclass at London’s Yauatcha restaurant in Riyadh

A Chinese tea and dim sum masterclass at London’s Yauatcha restaurant in Riyadh
Updated 24 June 2021
Lama Alhamawi

A Chinese tea and dim sum masterclass at London’s Yauatcha restaurant in Riyadh

A Chinese tea and dim sum masterclass at London’s Yauatcha restaurant in Riyadh
  • Experience authentic Oriental culture in the heart of Riyadh
Updated 24 June 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Yauatcha promises a “fine dining experience that fuses dim sum, mixology, tea, and European patisserie.”

Since opening its flagship location in London in 2004, Yauatcha has expanded globally, opening in Mumbai and Bengaluru too, and then in Riyadh just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year (it reopened in June 2020).

Now the restaurant is offering a new “Art of Tea” masterclass. It’s a perfect couple’s activity — but not a particularly family-friendly one as kids will likely get bored quickly — and a fascinating introduction to the complex world of Chinese teas.

The restaurant is offering a new “Art of Tea” masterclass. (Supplied)

The masterclass is a private 45-minute experience that takes guests through a selection of traditional, authentic Chinese teas. You’ll discover the soft and subtle notes behind the leaves, the proper brewing and serving techniques, along with dim sum pairings that help accentuate the flavor profiles of each tea. Apart from tasting a wide variety of teas, you’ll also learn about their origins and history, and the range of health benefits that traditional Chinese medicine attributes to each blend.

The exclusive one-on-one masterclass is hosted in the restaurant’s rooftop bar and focuses on five types of tea: white tea, green tea, blue oolong tea, black tea, and a flavored dark tea.

Our sommelier and beverage manager Jegaan was hugely experienced and took us step-by-step through the masterclass, answering questions and sharing personal anecdotes along the way. By the end of the class, we’d learned a lot of valuable information about the proper brewing techniques — such as the correct temperatures to bring out the true flavors and hidden notes of the teas. What made the masterclass so enjoyable was how interactive and personal it felt. This wasn't a lecture about teas and their origins; it was an experience that allowed us to immerse ourselves in Chinese culture.

The masterclass is a private 45-minute experience that takes guests through a selection of traditional, authentic Chinese teas. (Supplied)

The Art of Tea Masterclass is only available between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. through reservation and costs SAR250 (roughly $65).

For the same price, you can also treat yourself to the Yauatcha afternoon tea, which combines a classic European high tea with a blend of Eastern flavors. We would definitely recommend booking a table on the restaurant’s patio overlooking downtown Riyadh so that when the staff present a patisserie selection in an impressive ladder display you have the picture-perfect Insta-moment — especially if you time it for sunset.

From the variety of teas on offer, we selected the French Earl Grey (Golden Swan and Harmutty were also available), which is infused with citrus flavors and blue cornflower, giving an aromatic and soothing blend.

The Art of Tea Masterclass is only available between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. through reservation and costs SAR250 (roughly $65). (Supplied)

The afternoon tea included two types of dim sum platter. The classic steamed contained shrimp (har gau), scallops siu main and seafood black truffle dumplings, all of which were delicious, offering a blend of seafood and umami flavors with a hint of truffles and mushrooms — a great option for seafood lovers.

The baked dim sum platter consisted of sesame prawn toast, mushroom spring roll, and venison puff. The latter was the highlight — the warm venison nestled in the flakiest puff imaginable.

The extensive dessert options offered something for everyone. The lemon crème with sables Breton (salted-butter cookies) gave a sweet citrus hit, for example, while the pecan coffee cube was a deep, rich, nutty delight.

The exclusive one-on-one masterclass is hosted in the restaurant’s rooftop bar and focuses on five types of tea: white tea, green tea, blue oolong tea, black tea, and a flavored dark tea. (Supplied)

The standout dessert, though, was the hazelnut yuzu chocolate bag — a mini handbag made of chocolate and hazelnut with a yuzu bar tucked inside. Not only is it a delicious use of the East Asian yuzu fruit (a hybrid citrus fruit), but the floral-decorated mini chocolate handbag gives you another perfect Instagram picture.

The afternoon tea runs from noon to 8 p.m., and we would recommend booking after 3 p.m. if you’re going to sit outdoors.

With its blend of authentic culture and delicious flavors — topped off with several stunning photo opportunities — we’re sure Yauatcha will continue to be as popular in Riyadh as it has proved to be elsewhere.

Topics: Yauatcha

After steering clear of the pandemic, Saudi food trucks have the recipe for success

After steering clear of the pandemic, Saudi food trucks have the recipe for success
During the COVID-19 crisis, the owner of Daddy’s Grill food truck decided to seize the opportunity by expanding into new neighborhoods. (Supplied)
Updated 21 June 2021
Afshan Aziz

After steering clear of the pandemic, Saudi food trucks have the recipe for success

After steering clear of the pandemic, Saudi food trucks have the recipe for success
  • ‘Kitchens on wheels’ are increasingly popular; their high mobility means they are well-placed to thrive in a post-COVID era
Updated 21 June 2021
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: Food trucks, or “kitchens on wheels,” have been a growing culinary trend in many countries in recent years and Saudi Arabia is no exception. They are now familiar sights on streets, at beaches, at malls, in parks and other open spaces — in short, anywhere they can park.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in particular, the mobility and flexibility of food trucks meant they were relatively well-placed to survive the crisis by offering an alternative to indoor dining, catering to people who miss the experience of a sit-down meal but want a better alternative than a traditional takeaway or home delivery.
As many businesses focused on finding new revenue streams during the health crisis, Taha Ashi, the owner of Daddy’s Grill food truck, which specializes in burgers, decided to seize the opportunity during the uncertain times by expanding into new neighborhoods. He owns three food trucks in Jeddah and plans to launch a restaurant this year.
Before the pandemic, he said he was serving an average of about 100 customers a day but that sales and profits fluctuated. During the pandemic, he added, sales have increased by about 20 percent.


“Food trucks are well-equipped to withstand pandemic restrictions, as they are naturally to-go and socially distanced businesses,” Ashi told Arab News.
“I focused on ways to maintain my customer base by, for example, connecting with the online delivery services and cultivating a social-media presence. All of that added up to a significant increase in sales.”
In 2016, he was one of the first people in Saudi Arabia to launch a food truck, which has much lower overhead costs than a traditional restaurant. Therefore, for anyone interested in getting into the catering business, especially in the coronavirus era, Ashi believes the food truck sector is a good option, not least because it is supported by the government. In some areas, for example, there are no charges for electricity or rent, which helps to keep costs down.

Truck business
Not all food truck businesses have coped with the pandemic quite as well as Ashi’s have, however. Abdul Aziz Al-Fadel — who owns the X Bite food truck, which also serves burgers, and a restaurant — said many small businesses have suffered in the past year and food trucks are no exception.
He told Arab News his business has had a rough time as a result of reduced trade, but that the challenges have pushed owners of catering businesses to become more innovative and creative in finding ways to connect with customers.

Food trucks are well-equipped to withstand pandemic restrictions, as they are naturally to-go and socially distanced businesses.

Taha Ashi, Owner of Daddy’s Grill food truck

“The sudden evaporation of events, concerts, festivals and gatherings left us confused,” said Al-Fadel. “Sales plunged by 60 to 70 percent.”
As the pandemic wore on, however, he said he began to adapt. He took advantage of the mobile nature of his business and visited more areas, took orders online and signed up with delivery services. He also launched a BBQ kit to the menu, which provides all the ingredients needed to cook authentic X Bite burgers at home. It proved to be a big hit and helped to boost sales.
A food truck is a less risky way to get started in the catering business than opening a traditional bricks-and-mortar cafe or restaurant, said Al-Fadel.
“After running a successful food truck our business grew and we launched a restaurant,” he explained. “A food truck business is cheaper to run and doesn’t need many people in the beginning to operate, so there is no worry about making payroll.”
He also had some advice for anyone interesting in launching their own truck. They must always maintain the highest standards of safety, he said, and need to be prepared to withstand challenges and adapt to adverse conditions.
“Most importantly, this business is seasonal,” he added. “During the summers the business is harsh, and in winter the sales go up. So the prospective owners need to experiment with new ideas that can help them continue to generate revenue.”
The potential rewards of building a popular food truck business are great and include, as the experiences of Ashi and Al-Fadel show, the possibility of expanding by opening a traditional restaurant. For others, the focus for now remains on their kitchens on wheels.
Ahmed Al-Hijri, who owns the CheeseSteak food truck, told Arab News that his business survived the pandemic because he worked long hours and embraced the use of delivery apps and social media to better engage with customers.
“We were actually able to net enough (income) to keep the business moving forward,” he said.
Because they require less capital investment and involve less financial risk, Al-Hijri added, food trucks offer a fantastic opportunity to enter a market that previously presented prospective entrepreneurs with much greater barriers.
As a result, he said, they can establish their brand on a smaller scale before attempting to grow and expand the business by opening a restaurant or franchising the trucks.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia distributes food baskets, provides medical services to refugees photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia distributes food baskets, provides medical services to refugees
Saudi inflation driven up by food and vehicle prices as VAT hangover lingers
Business & Economy
Saudi inflation driven up by food and vehicle prices as VAT hangover lingers

International Sushi Day: Delicious spots to try in Saudi Arabia

International Sushi Day: Delicious spots to try in Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 June 2021
Arab News

International Sushi Day: Delicious spots to try in Saudi Arabia

International Sushi Day: Delicious spots to try in Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 June 2021
Arab News

In honor of International Sushi Day celebrated on June 18, here are six sushi spots to try in Saudi Arabia, rounded up by Arab News Japan.  

Chez Sushi

This modern and casual restaurant on Prince Saud Al-Faisal Road in Jeddah feature custom dishes such as a Japanese burrito and attractive lunch offers.

Oishii Sushi

Owner Khulood Olaqi turned this home-based online store into a fully-fledged restaurant where she is both a chef and manager. Cozy, warm and welcoming, Oishii Sushi is located in Riyadh.

Sushi Centro

Promising sushi that is “rolled to perfection,” the restaurant also provides traditional Japanese food that is rich in flavor and flair. Sushi Centro has two branches in Saudi Arabia, one in Jeddah in Centro Shaheen Hotel, and the other in Riyadh’s Centro Waha Hotel.

Nozomi

Nozomi’s menu is internationally renowned and award-winning, offering an unrivaled fine-dining experience on Riyadh’s Dabab Street.

Wakame

A hip restaurant that plays host to business meetings, gossip and fast-paced service at a dimly lit sushi bar, Wakame has three branches in Jeddah: In Ar Rawdah district, in Obhur and on Al-Malik Road.

Sushi Yoshi

A franchise with branches in Riyadh, Jeddah and Alkhobar where guests can enjoy anime with their sushi. 

Topics: International Sushi Day

Latest updates

Detectives track down leads on missing from collapsed condo
Search and Rescue teams look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 29, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. (AFP)
Mukbang: Saudi health alert over new online eating craze
The concept of the mukbang originated in South Korea and was intended to bring people together virtually over a meal, as eating is seen as a social activity and doing so alone is considered depressing. (Shutterstock)
Diriyah Gate CEO: Megaprojects ‘grander’ than anywhere else in world
Diriyah Gate CEO: Megaprojects ‘grander’ than anywhere else in world
Egypt prepares for three-year tourism push
Tourists get ready to board a boat in the Aqaba Gulf in front of Tiran island which transferred Into Saudi Arabia last year, on the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, south of Cairo, Egypt. (REUTERS file photo)
Experts divided in case against Twitter India chief over ‘wrong map’
Experts divided in case against Twitter India chief over ‘wrong map’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.