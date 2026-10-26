A fruity mocktail served in a bright red high heel may catch your eye at Siddharta Lounge Jeddah, but the live music and welcoming atmosphere give you a reason to linger; the place is also suitable for couples and birthdays.

The rooftop restaurant and lounge combines Mediterranean and Asian dishes with playful drinks and views of the city skyline.

During our visit, a singer and an accompanying musician performed Arabic songs, including Egyptian favorites, adding warmth to the evening.

Dim lighting and comfortable seating created the cozy atmosphere I was hoping for. I chose to sit indoors, although there is also seating by the pool. Jeddah’s humidity made the outdoor tables less tempting that evening, but I would consider them during the cooler months.

The open bar provided another point of interest, with colorful decorations and unusual vessels hinting at the drinks to come.

Our meal began with fried banana and guacamole, an unexpected pairing that worked surprisingly well. Next came edamame, served steaming hot with sea salt.

The artichoke salad was an early highlight. Beautifully presented, it combined artichokes, herbs, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh cherry tomatoes. Frozen dried black olives brought an interesting texture and savory depth, making this one of the dishes I would recommend.

The wasabi shrimp tempura offered a twist on the familiar dynamite shrimp; the battered shrimp came with an aioli incorporating Japanese kelp, alongside lemon gel.

We also tried the shrimp tempura sushi, a suitable option for diners who prefer cooked seafood. It arrived without soy sauce, which I missed. A little on the side would have been welcome for dipping.

The crispy chicken was cooked in the oven for about 30 minutes before being deep-fried to create its crunchy exterior. A sauce combining kimchi and Japanese mayonnaise topped the chicken, with lemon gel and a slice of lime sprinkled with togarashi served alongside, making this dish a standout, especially for those who appreciate crunch and sourness.

For our main courses, we chose Cantonese beef, served with broccolini and jasmine rice, and pan-seared salmon, accompanied by crushed purple potatoes, spinach and caper sauce.

The beef’s bold Cantonese barbecue sauce was a highlight, although the meat was slightly chewy and could have been more tender. Pickled onion added a sharp, tangy bite that I particularly enjoyed. The salmon tasted fresh and was cooked through.

The drinks delivered the evening’s most fun presentations. Heels Pay Bills, priced at SR55 ($15), arrived in a red high-heeled shoe-shaped cup decorated with a matching flower.

The first sip had a lychee-like flavor, but the main ingredients were watermelon, basil, coconut water, lime, bubble gum and tonic water. Fresh and fruity, with a slight tonic bitterness, it was my favorite of the two drinks we tried.

Make a Wish (SR55) was more theatrical. Made with vanilla Lyre’s, house orgeat, a tropical blend and citrus mix, it arrived beneath a smoke-filled bubble, a presentation likely to have diners reaching for their phones to capture it on camera.

The flavor appealed to me less. I found it milky, with a peach-like taste, and did not particularly enjoy the aroma. The presentation was entertaining, but I would choose Heels Pay Bills on a return visit.

The portions were generous and left us comfortably full, so we skipped dessert.

Service was friendly and quick throughout the evening. Staff took time to explain ingredients and preparation, helping us understand the dishes as they arrived.

For more information, visit their Instagram account @siddhartloungejeddah.