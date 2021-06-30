You are here

Tigray rebels gain more ground, vow to drive out ‘enemies’

In this Friday, May 7, 2021 file photo, a woman walks past Ethiopian government soldiers by the side of a road north of Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. (AP)
In this Friday, May 7, 2021 file photo, a woman walks past Ethiopian government soldiers by the side of a road north of Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. (AP)
AFP

  • Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray last November to oust the northern region’s former ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF)
ADDIS ABABA: Rebel fighters in Ethiopia’s war-hit Tigray seized control of more territory on Tuesday, one day after retaking the local capital and vowing to drive all “enemies” out of the region.
The rebels’ gains and militant rhetoric cast doubt on whether a unilateral cease-fire declared Monday by the federal government would actually lead to a pause in the nearly eight-month-old conflict that has killed thousands of people and pushed hundreds of thousands to the brink of famine.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray last November to oust the northern region’s former ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
He said the move came in response to TPLF attacks on federal army camps, and promised that victory would be swift.
But on Monday his military suffered a dramatic reversal when rebels known as the Tigray Defense Forces (TDF) reclaimed the regional capital Mekele, only about a week after launching a major counter-offensive.
They followed that on Tuesday by entering the town of Shire, about 140 kilometers (90 miles) northwest of Mekele, according to a UN security source and a security assessment document seen by AFP.
The news has prompted street celebrations in multiple locations as federal soldiers, their Eritrean allies and members of an Abiy-appointed interim regional government have fled their posts.
A statement overnight from Tigray’s pre-war government hailed the TDF advances and called for its fighters to press further.
“The government of Tigray calls upon our people and army of Tigray to intensify their struggle until our enemies completely leave Tigray,” it said.
The International Crisis Group, a conflict prevention organization, said Tuesday the TDF was “now in control of most of the region, including major towns.”
It achieved these gains “mainly through mass popular support and capturing arms and supplies from adversaries,” said senior analyst William Davison.

Communications were cut throughout Tigray on Tuesday, making it difficult to verify reports of troop movements.
But by Tuesday afternoon UN officials had confirmed TDF forces were in Shire.
“The population has taken to the streets in droves. Huge crowds line the main routes and movement is somewhat difficult,” a UN security assessment document said.
Getachew Reda, a spokesman for Tigrayan forces, told AFP Tuesday evening they were prepared to chase their opponents well beyond Tigray — even as far as the capitals of Ethiopia and neighboring Eritrea, which has allied itself with Abiy.
“We’ll do whatever it takes to secure Tigray. If marching to Asmara is what it takes to secure Tigray, we will do it. If marching to Addis is what it takes to secure Tigray, we will do it,” Getachew told AFP. “Nothing is off the table.”
In addition to Eritrea, federal forces have received support from Ethiopia’s Amhara region, which borders Tigray to the south.
Amhara forces have been accused of annexing portions of Tigray in what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has described as “ethnic cleansing.”
In a statement Tuesday, the Amhara branch of Abiy’s ruling party said it would reject any attempt by Tigrayan forces to take back that land.
“We want to reiterate that if there is a desire to wrest these areas by force unlawfully, there will be no Amhara that won’t pay for his freedom,” it said.

The TDF’s current offensive was timed to coincide with Ethiopia’s highly anticipated national elections, which took place June 21 in much of the country — though not in Tigray — and were expected to deliver Abiy a comfortable victory.
The brutal war in Tigray has been marked by massacres, widespread sexual violence and other abuses.
The United Nations has also warned that roughly 350,000 people face starvation.
In announcing its cease-fire Monday, the federal government said it would last until the end of the current “farming season” and was intended to facilitate agricultural production and aid distribution while allowing rebel fighters “to return to a peaceful road.”
African Union Commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat issued a statement Tuesday welcoming what he described as a “humanitarian cease-fire,” as did the governments of China, France and the United Arab Emirates.
Late Tuesday the United States also cautiously welcomed the action, noting it “could be a positive step if it results in changes on the ground to end the conflict, stop the atrocities, and allow unhindered humanitarian assistance.”
Getachew, however, dismissed the cease-fire declaration as “a joke.”
Britain, Washington and Ireland have called for an emergency UN Security Council public meeting, which could happen on Friday, diplomats said.
The Security Council has failed to hold a public session on Tigray since the war erupted, with many African countries, China, Russia and other nations deeming the crisis an internal Ethiopian affair.
 

Topics: Tigray Ethiopia

Scores dead as heat wave grips Canada, US: police

A woman holds a young child under a waterfall at a park in Washington, DC, on June 28, 2021, as a heatwave moves over much of the United States. (AFP)
A woman holds a young child under a waterfall at a park in Washington, DC, on June 28, 2021, as a heatwave moves over much of the United States. (AFP)
Scores dead as heat wave grips Canada, US: police

A woman holds a young child under a waterfall at a park in Washington, DC, on June 28, 2021, as a heatwave moves over much of the United States. (AFP)
  • The scorching heat stretching from the US state of Oregon to Canada’s Arctic territories has been blamed on a high-pressure ridge trapping warm air in the region
VANCOUVER: At least 69 people in Canada’s Vancouver area have died in a record-smashing heat wave engulfing the west of the country and the US Pacific Northwest, police said Tuesday.
Most of the dead in the Vancouver suburbs of Burnaby and Surrey over the past 24 hours were elderly or people with underlying health conditions, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said.
Other local municipalities have said they too have responded to many sudden death calls since Monday, but have yet to release tolls.
“Although still under investigation, heat is believed to be a contributing factor in the majority of the deaths,” RCMP Corporal Michael Kalanj said in a statement.
Climate change is causing record-setting temperatures to become more frequent. Globally, the decade to 2019 was the hottest recorded, and the five hottest years have all occurred within the last five years.
The scorching heat stretching from the US state of Oregon to Canada’s Arctic territories has been blamed on a high-pressure ridge trapping warm air in the region.
On Monday, Canada set a new all-time high temperature record of 118 degrees Fahrenheit (47.9 degrees Celsius) in Lytton in British Columbia, about 155 miles (250 kilometers) east of Vancouver.
And forecasters were expecting the record to go again on Tuesday, predicting 120 F heat in western Canada.
Temperatures in the US Pacific Northwest cities of Portland, Oregon and Seattle, Washington reached levels not seen since record-keeping began in the 1940s: 115 degrees Fahrenheit in Portland and 108 in Seattle, according to the National Weather Service.
Vancouver on the Pacific coast has for several days recorded temperatures above 86 F (or almost 20 degrees above seasonal norms). Inland along the Fraser River delta, due to high humidity, climatologists said it felt like 111 F on Tuesday.

“We are in the midst of the hottest week British Columbians have ever experienced, and there are consequences to that, disastrous consequences for families and for communities,” British Columbia Premier John Horgan told a news conference.
“How we get through this extraordinary time is by hanging together,” he said.
He urged “checking up on those people we know might be at risk, making sure we have cold compresses in the fridge or we’re staying in the coolest part of our homes, and making sure that we’re taking steps to get through this heatwave.”
Environment Canada has issued alerts for British Columbia, Alberta, and parts of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and the Northwest Territories, saying the “prolonged, dangerous and historic heat wave will persist through this week.”
The US National Weather Service issued a similar warning, urging people to “stay in air-conditioned buildings, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, and check on family members/neighbors.”
The heat wave has forced schools and Covid-19 vaccination centers to close in the Vancouver area, while officials set up temporary water fountains and misting stations on street corners.
Stores quickly sold out of portable air conditioners and fans, so several people without cooling at home told AFP they hunkered down in their air conditioned cars or underground parking garages at night.
Cities across the western United States and Canada opened emergency cooling centers and outreach workers handed out bottles of water and hats.
In Eugene in Oregon, organizers were forced to adjust the final day of the US Olympic track and field trials, moving afternoon events to the evening.
The extreme heat, combined with intense drought, also created the perfect conditions for several fires to break out over the weekend, and one blaze on the California-Oregon border had already burned some 600 hectares (1,500 acres) by Monday morning.
“Dubai would be cooler than what we’re seeing now,” David Phillips, a senior climatologist for Environment Canada, told AFP on Monday.
 

Topics: heatwave United States Canada

China certified malaria-free after 70-year fight

China certified malaria-free after 70-year fight
China certified malaria-free after 70-year fight

China certified malaria-free after 70-year fight
  • China is the first country in the WHO's Western Pacific region to be awarded a malaria-free certification in more than three decades
GENEVA: China was certified as malaria-free on Wednesday by the World Health Organization, following a 70-year effort to eradicate the mosquito-borne disease.
The country reported 30 million cases of the infectious disease annually in the 1940s but has now gone four consecutive years without an indigenous case.
"We congratulate the people of China on ridding the country of malaria," said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
"Their success was hard-earned and came only after decades of targeted and sustained action. With this announcement, China joins the growing number of countries that are showing the world that a malaria-free future is a viable goal."
Countries that have achieved at least three consecutive years of zero indigenous cases can apply for WHO certification of their malaria-free status. They must present rigorous evidence -- and demonstrate the capacity to prevent transmission re-emerging.
China becomes the 40th territory certified malaria-free by the Geneva-based WHO.
The last countries to gain the status were El Salvador (2021), Algeria and Argentina (2019), and Paraguay and Uzbekistan (2018).
There is a separate list of 61 countries where malaria never existed, or disappeared without specific measures.
China is the first country in the WHO's Western Pacific region to be awarded a malaria-free certification in more than three decades.
The only others with certified status are Australia (1981), Singapore (1982) and Brunei (1987).
The WHO's World Malaria Report 2020 said global progress against the disease was plateauing, particularly in African countries bearing the brunt of cases and deaths.
The annual report, published in November, said that after steadily tumbling from 736,000 in 2000, the disease claimed an estimated 411,000 lives in 2018 and 409,000 in 2019.
Meanwhile in 2019 the global tally of malaria cases was estimated at 229 million -- a figure that has been at the same level for the past four years.
Over 90 percent of malaria deaths occur in Africa, the majority -- more than 265,000 -- in young children.
In the 1950s, Beijing started working out where malaria was spreading and began to combat it with preventative anti-malarial medicines, said the WHO.
The country reduced mosquito breeding grounds and stepped up spraying insecticide in homes.
In 1967, China launched a scientific programme to find new malaria treatments, which led to the discovery in the 1970s of artemisinin -- the core compound of artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs), which are the most effective antimalarial drugs available.
In the 1980s, China was among the first countries to extensively test the use of insecticide-treated nets to prevent malaria. By 1988, more than 2.4 million had been distributed nationwide.
By the end of 1990, the number of malaria cases in China had plummeted to 117,000, and deaths had been cut by 95 percent.
"China's ability to think outside the box served the country well in its own response to malaria, and also had a significant ripple effect globally," said Pedro Alonso, director of the WHO's global malaria programme.
From 2003, China stepped up efforts across the board that brought annual case numbers down to around 5,000 within 10 years.
After four consecutive years of zero indigenous cases, China applied for WHO certification in 2020.
Experts travelled to China in May this year to verify its malaria-free status -- and its plans to prevent the disease from coming back.
The risk of imported cases remains a concern, not only among people returning from sub-Saharan Africa and other malaria-hit regions, but also in the southern Yunnan Province, which borders Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, all struggling with the disease.
China has stepped up its malaria surveillance in at-risk zones in a bid to prevent the disease re-emerging, said the WHO.

Topics: China Malaria WHO

Detectives track down leads on missing from collapsed condo

Search and Rescue teams look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 29, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. (AFP)
Search and Rescue teams look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 29, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. (AFP)
Detectives track down leads on missing from collapsed condo

Search and Rescue teams look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 29, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. (AFP)
  • A 12-story oceanfront condominium in Surfside, a neighborhood near Miami, pancaked into rubble in the early hours of Thursday last week
SURFSIDE, Florida: In some cases, multiple family members have reported the same relative missing to detectives attempting to hunt down information about those unaccounted for from the condominium building collapse in South Florida last week.
In other cases, family members have given both the Hebrew and English names of the missing, confusing detectives about whether they’re dealing with one or two people.
These are some of the obstacles investigators have encountered as they try to track down information about the 149 people who were unaccounted for, as of Tuesday evening, from the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building, said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
“We’re getting this information from lots of different sources, and often not complete,” Levine Cava said. “It’s very important that we go through and cull the list.”
Detectives have been working around the clock tracking down leads about the missing from family members and friends, who sometimes provide incomplete information, the mayor said.
“We are sifting through all of this information to determine which of these reports are in fact new and which are duplicates, and this is a slow and methodical process,” Levine Cava said. “These numbers are very fluid and they continue to change.”

Topics: Condo building collapese

Experts divided in case against Twitter India chief over ‘wrong map’

Experts divided in case against Twitter India chief over ‘wrong map’
Experts divided in case against Twitter India chief over ‘wrong map’

Experts divided in case against Twitter India chief over ‘wrong map’
  • Government tightening the noose on Twitter for noncompliance of IT law
  • Others accuse social media platform of ‘deliberate’ mistake
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Social media and cyber experts expressed mixed reactions on Tuesday after Twitter India’s chief was booked for publishing an “incorrect map” of the country on the microblogging platform.

On Monday, police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh named Manish Maheshwari and others in the report for depicting the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a separate country.

This is the second case filed against the social media platform in Uttar Pradesh, a state ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with some experts saying that social media channels were at the receiving end of the government’s ire after “being misused for years.”

“Starting from 2013, social media platforms were used and abused by supporters of the BJP to spread half-truths, falsehoods, fake news and propaganda,” Pranjoy Guha Thakruta, a political analyst and social media expert, told Arab News.

“Today, after seven years, when Modi seems to me at his weakest, social media is being used to highlight weaknesses, maladministration … and people’s anger against the government’s failure,” added Thakurta, who co-authored the 2019 book “The Real Face of Facebook in India.”

Thakurta said that because Twitter is an international organization, a debate had sparked on whether it needed to follow Indian or international law.

“According to the Indian law, you cannot show a map which does not include … the disputed territory in Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh,” Thakurta said.

“If you go outside India and Pakistan, occupied Kashmir or Azad Kashmir is removed from the map of India, but in India, if you show something like this, it will go against the law. This is a bigger problem. Twitter is an international organization. So should Twitter follow Indian law or the US law?” he added.

However, cyber expert and advocate Prashant Mali said that Twitter’s “mistake” was deliberate.

“When Twitter used the map wrongly the first time, it could have been a genuine mistake, but when you do it again, it looks to be on purpose,” Mali told Arab News.

In October, Twitter had wrongly tagged India’s Himalayan territory of Leh as a part of China.

At the time, New Delhi wrote a strong letter to the microblogging company, warning Twitter that any attempt to disrespect the sovereignty and integrity of India was “unlawful and unacceptable.” It also questioned the US-based company’s “fairness” as an intermediary.

“The Indian government wants to tighten the screw as these US companies, over the years, have shown their diplomatic muscle to India as the law was absent. Now, India is in a mood to take legal action within its powers so that other IT companies don’t show eyes to India and its law,” Mali added.

Meanwhile, a leader of the Bajrang Dal — a radical Hindu outfit and an ideological affiliate of the BJP — who filed the case against Twitter accused the platform of “deliberate anti-India activity.”

Praveen Bhati told Arab News: “That’s why … I have lodged cases against them (Amrita Tripathi and Manish Maheshwari) and Twitter and asked the administration to arrest them as soon as possible.”

Last week, Maheshwari was summoned by the Uttar Pradesh police over another case related to a Twitter post concerning a Muslim man being attacked in the Ghaziabad district.

The police complained that the social media platform had deliberately allowed a “false video” of him being tortured and beaten by Hindu men to be circulated, but Maheshwari got temporary relief from arrest from the Karnataka High Court.

The latest incidents add to prevailing tensions between the government and Twitter since February, when New Delhi formulated new rules requiring all social networking websites to have India-based officers and act on complaints of content considered “illegal, offensive or inimical to national interests.”

Twitter has not complied fully with the new laws, resulting in a tussle with the Indian government.

“Social media is a double-edged sword, and BJP supporters are getting the taste of their own medicine,” Thakurta said.

Topics: India Twitter Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh

Kabul bans motorcycles in bid to stem targeted killings

Kabul bans motorcycles in bid to stem targeted killings
Kabul bans motorcycles in bid to stem targeted killings

Kabul bans motorcycles in bid to stem targeted killings
  • Experts, residents say measure punishes workers and more needs to be done to halt violence
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghan authorities have imposed an indefinite ban on the use of motorcycles in Kabul in an effort to curb drive-by killings amid a spike in targeted murders in the capital.

The ban, which took effect from Tuesday, follows a string of assaults and murders of officials by armed men on motorbikes. Gunmen often shoot victims from the back of a motorcycle before making a speedy getaway in heavy traffic.

“The ban is indefinite. We will review the security situation and make a necessary announcement when the time comes,” Tariq Arian, an interior ministry spokesman, told Arab News.

Security officials and delivery riders, who are seeing a heavy demand amid Kabul’s coronavirus lockdown, are exempt from the ban provided they carry a special permit.

At least 10 security and civil officials have been killed in targeted attacks by assailants on motorbikes in Kabul in the past two weeks, while dozens of security officers have died in similar incidents in recent months.

“The reason for the ban is security related, and we are trying our best to fully implement it,” Ferdous Farmarz, a Kabul police spokesman, told Arab News.

Strict enforcement measures include confiscation of motorcycles, he said.

Besides Taliban insurgents, individuals and groups have been using similar tactics, with a spike in targeted crimes reported across the country as the government’s control on strongholds declines.

However, officials said the latest restrictions in Kabul are not linked to Taliban advances or the rise in attacks in surrounding areas since Washington began a phased withdrawal of its troops on May 1.

Authorities have placed similar bans on motorcycles in several provinces in recent years, with the most recent — imposed in April last year in the capital of nearly 6 million people — lifted a few months ago.

Experts say that while such measures might prove effective, more needs to be done to curb crimes.

“The ban will have its impact for sure, because many of the targeted attacks and transportation of arms, explosives are conducted on motorbikes,” Wahidullah Ghazikhail, a Kabul-based political analyst, told Arab News.

“But the government has to increase its surveillance and intelligence information, and rely on people to help it with tips and information,” he added.

The ban on motorcycles and scooters has not gone down well with residents, several of whom complained about the government’s decision.

“I am a baker, and I have to come to work from 15 kilometers away before dawn when there are no taxis. If there are, it will cost me more than my daily wage to make it even one way,” Khan Mohammad, a 48-year-old Kabul resident, told Arab News.

“The scooter is the best and cheapest option for me and for thousands of others in Kabul. This ban is not fair,” he added.

Mason Jan Agha, another resident, told Arab News that targeted crime cannot be curtailed by banning motorbikes alone since “some attacks have been carried out by people riding rickshaws or driving cars.”

He said: “The government must ban those, too. Such policies will further upset people while there is deep poverty here already.”

Topics: Afghanistan motorbikes

