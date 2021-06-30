ADNOC, Reliance to build raw chemicals plant in Abu Dhabi

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and India’s Reliance Industries Limited have signed a deal to create a chemicals facility in the emirate.
It will be located at the Ta’ziz Industrials Chemical Zone in Ruwais in Abu Dhabi, state news agency WAM has reported.
The new integrated plant will have the capacity to produce 940,000 tons of chlor-alkali, 1.1 million tons of ethylene dichloride, and 4360 thousand tons of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) annually.
“The domestic production of critical industrial raw materials strengthens our supply chains, drives In-country value and accelerates the UAE’s economic diversification,” Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, UAE minister of industry and advanced technology, said.
ADNOC has invested over 18 billion dirhams ($4.9 billion) in Ta’ziz, which it claimed is a world-scale chemicals production hub, with a number of projects in the downstream and industry sector.
“In line with our 2030 strategy, we look forward to creating further opportunities across the entire Ta’ziz ecosystem for the next generation of local industry,” Al-Jaber, who is also ADNOC’s CEO, added.
The project also represents Reliance’s first investment in the region, which it said showed the potential of advancing India-UAE cooperation in the energy and petrochemicals sector.
Production of these chemicals will allow the UAE to produce raw materials that can be used in local industries including metal production, as well as housing and infrastructure.
