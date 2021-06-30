You are here

ADNOC, Reliance to build raw chemicals plant in Abu Dhabi

ADNOC, Reliance to build raw chemicals plant in Abu Dhabi
It will be located at the Ta’ziz Industrials Chemical Zone in Ruwais in Abu Dhabi. (Supplied))
Updated 30 June 2021
Arab News

ADNOC, Reliance to build raw chemicals plant in Abu Dhabi

ADNOC, Reliance to build raw chemicals plant in Abu Dhabi
Updated 30 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and India’s Reliance Industries Limited have signed a deal to create a chemicals facility in the emirate.
It will be located at the Ta’ziz Industrials Chemical Zone in Ruwais in Abu Dhabi, state news agency WAM has reported.
The new integrated plant will have the capacity to produce 940,000 tons of chlor-alkali, 1.1 million tons of ethylene dichloride, and 4360 thousand tons of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) annually.
“The domestic production of critical industrial raw materials strengthens our supply chains, drives In-country value and accelerates the UAE’s economic diversification,” Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, UAE minister of industry and advanced technology, said.
ADNOC has invested over 18 billion dirhams ($4.9 billion) in Ta’ziz, which it claimed is a world-scale chemicals production hub, with a number of projects in the downstream and industry sector.
“In line with our 2030 strategy, we look forward to creating further opportunities across the entire Ta’ziz ecosystem for the next generation of local industry,” Al-Jaber, who is also ADNOC’s CEO, added.
The project also represents Reliance’s first investment in the region, which it said showed the potential of advancing India-UAE cooperation in the energy and petrochemicals sector.
Production of these chemicals will allow the UAE to produce raw materials that can be used in local industries including metal production, as well as housing and infrastructure.

Topics: ADNOC Reliance petrochemicals Abu Dhabi UAE India

Iran says executing child offenders not a rights violation

Iran says executing child offenders not a rights violation
Updated 44 sec ago
AFP

Iran says executing child offenders not a rights violation

Iran says executing child offenders not a rights violation
  • The Islamic republic executes convicts for crimes they committed while under-age “three to four times” a year
Updated 44 sec ago
AFP

Tehran: Iran’s use of the death penalty for crimes committed as minors does not mean it violates human rights, a senior Iranian official has insisted to AFP in response to UN criticism.
The Islamic republic executes convicts for crimes they committed while under-age “three to four times” a year, argued Majid Tafreshi of the state-run High Council for Human Rights.
Such uses of capital punishment are “not a symbol of violations of human rights,” he said in an interview with AFP, charging that criticism of the practice was “not fair.”
“When we are talking about under-18s, we are not talking about six or five years old. We are talking about mainly our 17 years old big boys (where) the court recognized their maturity.”
The United Nations and human rights groups frequently criticize Iran for executing child offenders, which violates the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child that Tehran has ratified.
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet last week pointed to Iran’s “widespread use of the death penalty” and said that “over 80 child offenders are on death row, with at least four at risk of imminent execution.”
Tafreshi, the council’s deputy head of international affairs, rejected international criticism.
He said the council’s broad goal “is minimizing the number of executions... as much as possible,” calling it an effort for which “nobody applauds Iran.”
Iran last year executed at least four people found guilty of murders committed when they were minors, according to the UN.
Murder is punishable by death in Iran, according to the Islamic law of retribution that demands an “eye for an eye.” Convicts’ lives can be spared however if the victim’s family agrees to pardon them.
Tafreshi pointed out that Islam’s holy book the Qur'an says that demanding the convict’s execution “is your right as a victim’s family” — but also that showing mercy and agreeing to a pardon is “good for you.”
Usually, he said, “we’re trying to convince the victim’s family to pardon” child offenders sentenced to death.
Tafreshi said the council routinely seeks to find money to compensate victims’ families and to convince them to grant a reprieve, sometimes in a process that takes many years.
These efforts result in pardons agreed by victims’ families in 96 percent of cases, according to Tafreshi.
He argued that Iran’s penal code shows “leniency” toward child offenders and that judges make special efforts to determine if a homicide was intentional and the offender mature enough to understand the nature of the crime.
Tafreshi dismissed as “propaganda” charges by the UN, foreign governments and rights groups that many Iranian detainees are tortured and denied fair trials, adding that any suspected such cases are investigated.
He also pointed to what he labelled Western countries’ own human rights violations, including the United States’ “barbaric sanctions” on Iran, and British and French arms sales to Arab monarchies of the Gulf region.

Reem and Natalya Kanj launch ethical, celestial-inspired jewelry collection 

Reem and Natalya Kanj launch ethical, celestial-inspired jewelry collection 
Reem and Natalya Kanj and Aya Ahmad. Supplied
Updated 6 min 17 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem

Reem and Natalya Kanj launch ethical, celestial-inspired jewelry collection 

Reem and Natalya Kanj launch ethical, celestial-inspired jewelry collection 
Updated 6 min 17 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: Reem and Natalya Kanj may already juggle being social media personalities and entrepreneurs — they founded Dubai-based talent agency Ego & East — but the Lebanon-born sisters have decided to expand their portfolio by dipping into the world of fine jewelry. 

The influencers-turned-designers recently partnered up with Aya Ahmad’s ethical jewelry label Fyne on a range of minimal and sustainable pieces called “Stargazing.”

The sisters teamed up ethical jewelry label Fyne on a range of minimal and sustainable pieces. Supplied

The Kanj sisters’ love for jewelry is evident. A quick scroll through their Instagram feeds reveals them constantly sporting delicate necklaces, earrings and bracelets, with some of the pieces from their newly-launched collection. 

“Jewelry is something we’ve always been passionate about,” the sisters told Arab News. “We are always creating and designing our own custom pieces, so working with Fyne seemed like a natural approach as Aya holds a lot of the same ethical and sustainable values we do.” 

Making sure the line was completely sustainable and environmentally-friendly was essential for the pair. All the rings, necklaces and other adornments in the collection were created with ethically-sourced 18 karat gold, and consciously-crafted in Dubai using lab-grown diamonds.

All the rings, necklaces and other adornments in the collection were created with ethically-sourced 18 karat gold. Supplied

Meanwhile, the collection was made in small batches using a made-to-order approach, which allows the brand to minimize waste.

“Sustainability is important to us because it’s for the better of our future and the futures of our children,” said the sisters. “To try and live our lives as sustainably as possible is a duty we’re happy to take on. We hope to continue learning about more ways to remain more environmentally conscious and spread that with our audience.”

Indeed, the duo admittedly have a strong connection to nature, which is why they chose to name the collection for the night sky. 

The influencers named the collection after the night sky. Supplied

“There’s nothing like seeing the stars on a clear night and getting lost in their beauty,” they said. “Through our inspiration from the stars, we dedicated this collection to them. Each piece within the collection has also been named after the astronomy world.”

After seven months spent in development, the sisters are eager to see how people will style their creations.

The collection is available for purchase online. Supplied

“My absolute favorite pieces are the ‘Eclipse’ and ‘Lunar’ rings — I love stacking them,” said Natalya. Reem, meanwhile, favors the “Eclipse” ring and the “Equinox” earrings, “but I think my favorite piece is our ‘Zenith’ body chain because it’s so playful and unique,” she said.

The celestial-themed offering ranges from $90 to $1,467, and is available to purchase online.

“The journey and relationship we’ve built with Aya has been amazing and we’ve learned so much,” said the sister duo. “Hopefully, they’ll be a continuation of collections with ourselves and Fyne in the future.”

Bangladesh to deploy army in lockdown to curb COVID-19 surge

Bangladesh to deploy army in lockdown to curb COVID-19 surge
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

Bangladesh to deploy army in lockdown to curb COVID-19 surge

Bangladesh to deploy army in lockdown to curb COVID-19 surge
  • A record spike in cases of highly contagious Delta variant prompted the government to order a week of tight controls
  • There have been 904,436 infections and 14,388 deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

DHAKA: Bangladesh is deploying army troops from Thursday to enforce a strict lockdown amid a record spike in coronavirus cases driven by the Delta variant first detected in India, the government said on Wednesday.

Most restrictions imposed as part of a strict lockdown introduced in April have since been lifted, but a record spike in cases this week of the highly contagious Delta variant has prompted the government to order a week of tight controls.

“No one will be allowed go out except in case of an emergency during this period,” the government said in a statement, adding army troops alongside law-enforcement agencies would be deployed to enforce the lockdown.

All offices and transportation will be shut during this period while factories, including the country’s prime garment export sector, will be allowed to remain open if they follow health protocols, it said.

Bangladesh sealed its border with India in April as a precaution against infection, although trade continues.

Bangladesh has seen a record surge in cases this week, with 7,666 new cases reported on Tuesday as well as 112 fatalities.

There have been 904,436 infections and 14,388 deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

Bangladesh’s vaccination drive suffered a blow after India stopped exports of the AstraZeneca shot in response to a record surge in domestic infections, with only three percent of its population of 170 million getting two doses.

Police have vowed to arrest if anyone comes out of their home without a valid reason.

“The stricter we are, the safer you will be,” Dhaka city police chief Shafiqul Islam said.

Tens of thousands of migrant workers left the capital, Dhaka, over the weekend amid a looming strict lockdown.

Topics: Bangladesh COVID-19 Delta Variant Delta variant COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

Herve Renard’s Saudi Arabia await draw for 3rd AFC qualification round for 2022 World Cup

Herve Renard’s Saudi Arabia await draw for 3rd AFC qualification round for 2022 World Cup
Updated 20 min 32 sec ago
John Duerden

Herve Renard’s Saudi Arabia await draw for 3rd AFC qualification round for 2022 World Cup

Herve Renard’s Saudi Arabia await draw for 3rd AFC qualification round for 2022 World Cup
  • With the top two finishers in each group of six advancing to Qatar 2022, and third-place teams entering play-offs, here are the teams Saudi Arabia will be hoping to play or avoid
Updated 20 min 32 sec ago
John Duerden

RIYADH: Thursday is a big day for Saudi Arabia and for Asian football. In the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, the 12 teams that came through the second round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup will be divided into two groups of six.

The top two of each will go to Qatar. The first of the 10 qualifying matches are set to start in September and end in March, but it remains to be seen whether the schedule will go ahead as planned due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and its associated international travel restrictions.

Assuming it does, and the groups are played in the traditional home and away format, the big question is what teams Saudi Arabia would want to meet and which are best avoided?

At Euro 2020, much store has been placed on who will meet who. As Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard will know, the French were happy to play Switzerland in the second round, but it did not work out as planned. Even so, there will be some opponents welcomed more than others for all of the 12, with fans in Riyadh no different.

The important information for supporters of the Green Falcons is that they are in the third pot, meaning that the only team that cannot be met is fellow tier three member the UAE. All the other 10 teams are possible opponents.

Here are the potential opponents Renard, his players, and Saudi fans will look out for in the draw.

Pot 1: Iran or Japan

The preferable top seed has to be Iran rather than Japan. A trip to Tehran is always a tough one but at least travel is not an issue, and while Team Melli won four games out of four in the second half of the second round, the opposition was not the strongest and the performances, while better than earlier in the group, were not the best.

Iran has some excellent players such as Mehdi Taremi and Sardar Azmoun, but questions still remain as to whether coach Dragan Skocic is the right man to get the best out of them.

The formidable Japan, meanwhile, are best avoided. At the moment, the Samurai Blue are clearly the top team in Asia with huge strength in depth and, as shown in recent qualifiers, capable of fielding a squad made up solely of European-based players.

It will be a big task for Saudi Arabia to get anything from a trip to Tokyo, Saitama, or Osaka. Even playing Japan at home would be a tricky task.

Pot 2: Australia or South Korea

And then it is a second-seed choice between Australia and South Korea, and this is a more difficult one with the former Oceania team just shading it as a preferable pick.

Saudi Arabia has struggled in the past to handle the Socceroos’ physicality and aggression, winning only one of eight meetings, and that was back in 1997.

On the face of it, Australia breezed through the second round with eight wins out of eight, but they often looked predictable and were not tested much. The increasing speed that Renard is getting his men to play at could cause Australia problems.

The record against the Koreans is more mixed but it should be remembered that the east Asians always qualify, and it was 1982 when they last failed to make the global stage.

The Taeguk Warriors did not impress in the second round of qualification but there is room for improvement if coach Paulo Bento can get his act together. Should the Portuguese boss get the best out of Son Heung-min – who has struggled to replicate his club form for his country – and other European-based stars such as Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Jae-sung, and Hwang Ui-jo, then Korea will be formidable and best avoided.

Pot 4: Iraq or China

Heading down to pot number four, the one just below Saudi Arabia’s, surely Iraq would be a preferable option to China.

The Lions of Mesopotamia have been in good form in recent months and have become hard to beat under coach Srecko Katanec, but they are a familiar foe and perhaps lacking a little penetration in attack.

Not being able to play qualifying matches at home obviously makes it more difficult for the 2007 Asian champions and easier for visitors.

A trip to an improving China would be more difficult. Team Dragon may have underachieved in the past, but things are slowly changing. The powers that be are so desperate to reach a second World Cup that the domestic program will be suspended well in advance of any games.

At home, China would probably arrange a game in a relatively hard to reach city at altitude, such as Kunming, with a big and passionate crowd camped outside visitor hotels all night. Throw in a number of naturalized Brazilian stars and a coach who seems settled, and China will be a harder nut to crack than usual.

Pot 5: Syria or Oman

It is a little strange that Syria, who dominated China’s group, becoming the second team after Japan to reach the next stage, are ranked below China.

Despite never playing at home, they breezed through Group A thanks to a strong team spirit, a cutting edge in attack, and being very frustrating to play against, especially when falling behind to them.

Oman would surely be a more welcome proposition, a tidy team but one that was very much second best in their group below Qatar.

Pot 6: Lebanon or Vietnam

Of the weakest seeds, Lebanon would perhaps be preferable over Vietnam. A trip to Beirut is never an easy task for any team but the Cedars were slightly fortunate to take second in their group and probably would not have done so had North Korea not withdrawn.

Vietnam is Asia’s most improved team, full of passion, hard work, and incredible home support and pushed the UAE all the way. As they say however, at this stage, there will be no easy games.

Topics: football sport Saudi Arabia

112-year-old Puerto Rican becomes world’s oldest living man

112-year-old Puerto Rican becomes world’s oldest living man
Updated 25 min 8 sec ago
AFP

112-year-old Puerto Rican becomes world’s oldest living man

112-year-old Puerto Rican becomes world’s oldest living man
  • Emilio Flores Marquez said the secret to his advanced years lay in compassion
Updated 25 min 8 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Emilio Flores Marquez from Puerto Rico has become the world’s oldest living man at an age of 112 years and 326 days old, Guinness World Records announced on Wednesday.

Marquez, who was born in Carolina, east of the Puerto Rican capital of San Juan in 1908, was recognized by Guinness and awarded a certificate at his home just a few miles (kilometers) from his birthplace.

Asked about his longevity, Marquez — known as “Don Milo” to his friends — said the secret to his advanced years lay in compassion.

“My dad raised me with love and taught me to love everyone. He always told me and my brothers and sisters to do good, to share everything with others. Besides, Christ lives in me,” Guinness quoted him as saying.

The second oldest child of 11 siblings and his parents’ first-born son, Marquez worked on the family’s sugarcane farm and received only three years of formal schooling.

He wife of 75 years Andrea Pérez De Flores, with whom he had four children, died in 2010.

The previous oldest living man was recognized by Guinness World Records as Romania’s Dumitru Comanescu, who died on June 27, 2020, at the age of 111 years 219 days.

After Comanescu’s death, the record-breaking authority received evidence Marquez had been born three months earlier than the previous record holder.

“It’s always an honor to celebrate these remarkable human beings, and this year we’ve processed applications from not one but two contenders for the title of oldest living man,” Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief at Guinness World Records, said.

Topics: Guinness World Records Guinness World Record Puerto Rico

