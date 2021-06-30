Influencers Reem and Natalya Kanj launch ethical, celestial-inspired jewelry collection 

DUBAI: Reem and Natalya Kanj may already juggle being social media personalities and entrepreneurs — they founded Dubai-based talent agency Ego & East — but the Lebanon-born sisters have decided to expand their portfolio by dipping into the world of fine jewelry.

The influencers-turned-designers recently partnered up with Aya Ahmad’s ethical jewelry label Fyne on a range of minimal and sustainable pieces called “Stargazing.”







The sisters teamed up ethical jewelry label Fyne on a range of minimal and sustainable pieces. Supplied



The Kanj sisters’ love for jewelry is evident. A quick scroll through their Instagram feeds reveals them constantly sporting delicate necklaces, earrings and bracelets, with some of the pieces from their newly-launched collection.

“Jewelry is something we’ve always been passionate about,” the sisters told Arab News. “We are always creating and designing our own custom pieces, so working with Fyne seemed like a natural approach as Aya holds a lot of the same ethical and sustainable values we do.”

Making sure the line was completely sustainable and environmentally-friendly was essential for the pair. All the rings, necklaces and other adornments in the collection were created with ethically-sourced 18 karat gold, and consciously-crafted in Dubai using lab-grown diamonds.







All the rings, necklaces and other adornments in the collection were created with ethically-sourced 18 karat gold. Supplied



Meanwhile, the collection was made in small batches using a made-to-order approach, which allows the brand to minimize waste.

“Sustainability is important to us because it’s for the better of our future and the futures of our children,” said the sisters. “To try and live our lives as sustainably as possible is a duty we’re happy to take on. We hope to continue learning about more ways to remain more environmentally conscious and spread that with our audience.”

Indeed, the duo admittedly have a strong connection to nature, which is why they chose to name the collection for the night sky.







The influencers named the collection after the night sky. Supplied



“There’s nothing like seeing the stars on a clear night and getting lost in their beauty,” they said. “Through our inspiration from the stars, we dedicated this collection to them. Each piece within the collection has also been named after the astronomy world.”

After seven months spent in development, the sisters are eager to see how people will style their creations.







The collection is available for purchase online. Supplied



“My absolute favorite pieces are the ‘Eclipse’ and ‘Lunar’ rings — I love stacking them,” said Natalya. Reem, meanwhile, favors the “Eclipse” ring and the “Equinox” earrings, “but I think my favorite piece is our ‘Zenith’ body chain because it’s so playful and unique,” she said.

The celestial-themed offering ranges from $90 to $1,467, and is available to purchase online.

“The journey and relationship we’ve built with Aya has been amazing and we’ve learned so much,” said the sister duo. “Hopefully, they’ll be a continuation of collections with ourselves and Fyne in the future.”