Picasso painting found in Greek gorge years after heist

Picasso painting found in Greek gorge years after heist
The painting was found in Greece. (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

Picasso painting found in Greek gorge years after heist

Picasso painting found in Greek gorge years after heist
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

Greece has recovered a Picasso painting personally donated by the Spanish master to the Greek people, almost a decade after it was stolen alongside two other artworks in an audacious heist at the National Gallery.

“Head of a Woman,” gifted by Pablo Picasso to Greece in 1949, was recovered in Keratea, a rural area some 45 kilometers southeast of Athens, officials told a news conference.

112-year-old Puerto Rican becomes world's oldest living man

112-year-old Puerto Rican becomes world’s oldest living man
Updated 46 min 59 sec ago
AFP

112-year-old Puerto Rican becomes world’s oldest living man

112-year-old Puerto Rican becomes world’s oldest living man
  • Emilio Flores Marquez said the secret to his advanced years lay in compassion
Updated 46 min 59 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Emilio Flores Marquez from Puerto Rico has become the world’s oldest living man at an age of 112 years and 326 days old, Guinness World Records announced on Wednesday.

Marquez, who was born in Carolina, east of the Puerto Rican capital of San Juan in 1908, was recognized by Guinness and awarded a certificate at his home just a few miles (kilometers) from his birthplace.

Asked about his longevity, Marquez — known as “Don Milo” to his friends — said the secret to his advanced years lay in compassion.

“My dad raised me with love and taught me to love everyone. He always told me and my brothers and sisters to do good, to share everything with others. Besides, Christ lives in me,” Guinness quoted him as saying.

The second oldest child of 11 siblings and his parents’ first-born son, Marquez worked on the family’s sugarcane farm and received only three years of formal schooling.

He wife of 75 years Andrea Pérez De Flores, with whom he had four children, died in 2010.

The previous oldest living man was recognized by Guinness World Records as Romania’s Dumitru Comanescu, who died on June 27, 2020, at the age of 111 years 219 days.

After Comanescu’s death, the record-breaking authority received evidence Marquez had been born three months earlier than the previous record holder.

“It’s always an honor to celebrate these remarkable human beings, and this year we’ve processed applications from not one but two contenders for the title of oldest living man,” Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief at Guinness World Records, said.

Topics: Guinness World Records Guinness World Record Puerto Rico

Lebanon's struggling army offers tourists helicopter rides to boost revenue

Lebanon’s struggling army offers tourists helicopter rides to boost revenue
Updated 30 June 2021
Georgi Azar

Lebanon’s struggling army offers tourists helicopter rides to boost revenue

Lebanon’s struggling army offers tourists helicopter rides to boost revenue
  • Lebanon has been hit with its most severe economic and financial crisis in decades
Updated 30 June 2021
Georgi Azar

DUBAI: With Lebanon’s military - one of the last institutions remaining above the country’s deep divisions - struggling to make ends meet, it has found a somewhat odd yet ingenious way to boost its coffers.

The idea? Offering tourists helicopter rides as a way to see “Lebanon … from above,” a statement on the army’s website said. 

Lebanon has been hit with its most severe economic and financial crisis in decades, which the world bank has predicted will rank as one of the worst the world has seen in more than 150 years.

This has taken a toll on the military as well with the Lebanese pound losing around 90 percent of its value against the dollar.

Soldiers, who use to earn the equivalent of $1,000 a month, have seen their monthly income plunge to some $85, while hyperinflation soars and subsidies start being rolled back.

“We have bookings starting tomorrow,” Army spokesman Col. Elias Aad told Arab News, adding that a 15 minute ride will cost $150 cash.

The rides will take place on the military’s Robinson R44 helicopters and will be open to passengers aged 3-years and above, the statement said.

Up to three people will be allowed on each flight, Aad said, with those interested required to fill out a form on the army’s website and specifying what area they would like to tour.

The crisis has made it hard for the army to maintain its budget for equipment, maintenance and supplies.

Last year, the army said it had scrapped meat from the meals it offers on-duty soldiers due to skyrocketing food prices.

“Lebanon is facing an unprecedented economic crisis and the lack of solutions in the near future has become evident,” the head of the army, General Aoun said earlier in June.

In a bid to preserve the stability of the military, international donors in June pledged tens of millions of dollars worth of emergency aid to help it meet human and basic maintenance needs.

Topics: Lebanon Army Military financial crisis economy Offbeat

International conference of camel experts kicks off to discuss cultural legacy of camels

International conference of camel experts kicks off to discuss cultural legacy of camels
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

International conference of camel experts kicks off to discuss cultural legacy of camels

International conference of camel experts kicks off to discuss cultural legacy of camels
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: An international conference considered to be the first global event on the UNESCO platform devoted to discuss the cultural legacy of camels has kicked off on Tuesday. 
Sheikh Fahad bin Falah bin Hithlin, founder and president of the Riyadh-based  International Camel Organization, chaired the opening of the conference alongside Assistant Director-General of Culture of UNESCO, Ernesto Ottone, and some international speakers.
The International Conference of Experts of Camel International and UNESCO, which will be broadcasted via the main platform of UNESCO, will discuss ways to preserve the living cultural heritage embodied in camel traditions.
It will also tackle the sustainability of local camel-grazing practices for economic and social development, utilization of camel-based practices for the preservation of biodiversity, adaptation, and mitigation of climate change.
Sheikh Fahad said: “I thank UNESCO for this cooperation and active partnership, as well as all the conference speakers from the entire world”.
The International Camel Organization is a non-profit organization based in Riyadh, founded by Sheikh Fahad bin Hithlin in March 2019. It currently has about 105 member states worldwide. It aims to develop and serve all camel-related legacies.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UNESCO camel

Bids soar to $2.8 million for World Wide Web code NFT

Bids soar to $2.8 million for World Wide Web code NFT
Updated 28 June 2021
Reuters

Bids soar to $2.8 million for World Wide Web code NFT

Bids soar to $2.8 million for World Wide Web code NFT
  • Tim Berners-Lee, a London-born computer scientist, invented the World Wide Web in 1989
  • First ever sale by a major auction house of a piece of art that does not exist in physical form
Updated 28 June 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Bids for a non-fungible token of the original source code for the World Wide Web written by inventor Tim Berners-Lee have soared to $2.8 million from an opening price of $1,000 with two days to go until the Sotheby’s auction ends.
Berners-Lee, a London-born computer scientist, invented the World Wide Web in 1989, revolutionizing the sharing and creation of information in what is seen as one of the most significant inventions since the printing press appeared in Europe in 15th Century Germany.
The digitally signed Ethereum blockchain non-fungible token (NFT), a digital asset which records ownership, includes the original source code, an animated visualization, a letter written by Berners-Lee and a digital poster of the full code from the original files.
The auction ends at 1801 GMT on Wednesday.
NFTs have exploded in popularity in recent months.
The most expensive NFT known sale to date was in March 2021, when a digital collage by the American artist Mike Winkelmann, also known as Beeple, sold for $69.3 million at Christie’s.
It was the first ever sale by a major auction house of a piece of art that does not exist in physical form.
Since then, no NFT sale is known to have come close to this amount. In June, a single “CryptoPunk” NFT – a pixelated image of a cartoon face – fetched $11.8 million at Sotheby’s.

Topics: World Wide Web

Chef dies after falling into soup at Iraq wedding party

Chef dies after falling into soup at Iraq wedding party
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

Chef dies after falling into soup at Iraq wedding party

Chef dies after falling into soup at Iraq wedding party
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

CAIRO: An Iraqi cook has died after falling into the vat of soup he was preparing for a wedding party.
The horrific incident happened while father-of-three, Issa Ismail, 25, was working in a kitchen of a wedding hall in Zakho district, Dohuk governorate of Iraq, preparing food for a partygoers. 
Ismail suffered serious burns when he slipped and fell into the pot of hot chicken soup, before falling to the floor.
He was taken to Dohuk hospital, but died five days later. 
A relative of the late chef told Rudaw Media Network that the deceased had been working as a cook for eight years. He had prepared food at weddings, funerals and various other ceremonies.

Topics: cooking Death Iraq

