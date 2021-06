Putin hopes that Russia could avoid new lockdown

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced hope Wednesday that the country could avoid a nationwide lockdown amid a surge of new infections.

Speaking in a live call-in show, Putin said that decisions by local authorities in a number of regions who made vaccination mandatory for some workers should help contain the new wave of infections and avoid a lockdown.

The “actions of our colleagues in certain regions are aimed at avoiding the need for a lockdown, when entire enterprises shut down and people are left without their jobs, without their salaries,” Putin said.

He also revealed that he chose Sputnik V — the domestically developed coronavirus vaccine Russia hailed as the first in the world to be authorized for use — for his vaccination. Putin got his first coronavirus shot in late March out of the public eye, and has remained tight-lipped about which vaccine out of three domestically developed ones available at the time he chose.

“I’ve been indeed asked not to tell which vaccine I took in order not to create competitive advantages for one or the other,” Putin said during the Wednesday’s call-in show. “But I see that there are lots of questions.”

The Russian president said he wasn’t consulting with his doctors about this, but rather looked at choices his acquaintances made, and went for Sputnik V, as it provided the longest protection against the virus, Putin said.

Russia gave Spuntik V regulatory approval last August and faced criticism both at home and abroad, as the shot had only been tested on a few dozen people at the time. However, the criticism has been blunted by a report in the

prestigious British medical journal The Lancet this year that said large-scale testing showed it to be safe, with an efficacy rate of 91 percent against the virus.

Russia has struggled to cope with a surge in infections and deaths in recent weeks that comes amid rather slow vaccination rates. Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit a new daily record Wednesday, with the authorities reporting 669 new deaths.

Russia has been registering over 20,000 new coronavirus cases and around 600 deaths every day since last Thursday. On Wednesday, 21,042 new infects were recorded.

Russian officials have blamed the surge, which started in early June, on Russians’ lax attitude toward taking necessary precautions, the growing prevalence of more infectious variants and laggard vaccination rates. Although

Russia was among the first countries to announce and deploy a coronavirus vaccine, just over 15 percent of the population has received at least one shot.

Russia’s coronavirus task force has reported more than 5.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the pandemic and 135,214 deaths.

Amid the surge, 18 Russian regions — from Moscow and St. Petersburg to the remote far-eastern region of Sakhalin — have made vaccinations mandatory this month for employees in certain sectors, such as government offices, retail, health care, education, restaurants and other service industries.

While reaffirming his position that vaccination should be voluntary, Putin emphasized that the decisions by local authorities were based on law and necessary to prevent tougher measures.

Along with his annual marathon news conference, carefully choreographed call-in shows are intended to cast Putin as a strong leader caring about people’s daily needs and attentive to their problems.

More than 2 million questions sent to the show’s hotline.