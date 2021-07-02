You are here

Corn set for decade's biggest weekly gain after acreage surprise

Corn set for decade's biggest weekly gain after acreage surprise
Corn futures climbed their daily limit on Wednesday as USDA pegged plantings lower than expected. (Reuters)
Updated 02 July 2021
Reuters

  • USDA set plantings at 92.692 million acres vs. expectation of 93.787 million.
  • Soybeans also extended gains amid doubts about US harvest prospects
PARIS: Chicago corn futures were set on Friday for their biggest weekly climb in 10 years as prices extended a rally fueled by a lower-than-expected US acreage estimates and dry weather in part of the US Midwest.
Soybeans also extended gains as doubts about US harvest prospects added to tensions in global oilseed markets. Wheat was little changed as the market weighed the rally in corn and drought damage to North American spring wheat against supply pressure from the start of winter wheat harvesting.
On Wednesday, corn futures climbed by their daily exchange-imposed limit after the USDA pegged plantings of the crop at 92.692 million acres, below an average trade expectation of 93.787 million.
The lower than anticipated crop area has made the market more sensitive to low moisture in northern and western portions of the US crop belt.
“The focus now returns to the drying north-west of the US Midwest,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
The risk of frost damage to Brazil’s second corn crop, already diminished by drought, has also fanned corn supply fears this week.
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.5 percent at $5.91-3/4 a bushel by 9:53 a.m. GMT, although it was below Thursday’s high above $6. The contract has gained 14 percent this week, the biggest weekly rise since April 2011. CBOT soybeans were up 0.8 percent at $14.06-1/2, while wheat was 0.2 percent higher at $6.66-3/4.

Topics: #commodities #corn #grains

OPEC+ seeks consensus on oil output policy after UAE roadblock

OPEC+ seeks consensus on oil output policy after UAE roadblock
OPEC+ seeks consensus on oil output policy after UAE roadblock

  • UAE against extending oil pact through 2022, sources say
  • UAE wants own output set at higher level under any deal
LONDON: OPEC+ resumes talks on raising oil output on Friday after the United Arab Emirates blocked a deal the previous day, creating a standoff that could delay plans to pump more oil through the end of the year to cool prices that have soared to 2-1/2 year highs.
Without a deal, the OPEC+ alliance could keep tighter restraints on output with oil prices now trading around $75 a barrel, more than 40 percent up this year, while consumers want more crude to aid a global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rise in oil prices is contributing to global inflation, slowing the economic recovery from the pandemic.
The UAE put the brakes on a deal that had been pushed by top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia to increase output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of 2021 and extend remaining cuts to the end of 2022, instead of ending in April.
Talks between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, the alliance known as OPEC+, resume at 1:00 p.m. GMT.
Responding to oil demand destruction caused by the COVID crisis, OPEC+ agreed last year to cut output by almost 10 million bpd from May 2020, with plans to phase out the curbs by the end of April 2022. Cuts now stand at about 5.8 million bpd.
If UAE blocks any deal, the remaining cuts would likely stay in place. There is also a slim chance the deal could fall apart and all countries could pump as much as they want.
OPEC+ sources said the UAE did not oppose the principle of hiking output by the group but wanted its own production to be higher. It said its baseline — the level from which any cuts are calculated — was originally set too low, an issue it raised before but was ready to tolerate if the deal ended in April.
OPEC+ sources said the UAE wanted to have its baseline production set at 3.84 million bpd versus 3.168 million bpd now.
If its baseline is changed, it could mean adding more oil to the market than planned or other producers would have to accept a lower increase.
The UAE has ambitious production plans, investing billions of dollars to boost capacity. The OPEC+ pact has left about 30 percent of UAE capacity idle, sources familiar with UAE thinking say.
Abu Dhabi’s position signalled that “as their frustration grows, they will begin to act more in their national interest than the collective interest of OPEC and we will see more a independent course of action based on the UAE’s view of its place in the looming post hydrocarbon world,” said Neil Quilliam, an associate fellow at Chatham House.
One OPEC+ source said the UAE had argued it was not alone in requesting a higher baseline as others such as Azerbaijan, Kuwait, Kazakhstan and Nigeria had changed the level from which cuts were worked out since the deal began last year.
In the build up to the meeting this week, OPEC+ sources had said Russia was insisting on releasing more oil to the market as the rise in prices was encouraging the growth of rival US shale output — which tends to need higher prices to be economic.
OPEC’s leader Saudi Arabia had taken a more cautious approach saying fewer barrels should be released given uncertainties that remained about the course of the pandemic, with virus variants causing new outbreaks in many countries.

Topics: #OPEC #oil #saudi #uae #russia

Foundation stone laid for $880m Chinese LED project in Saudi Arabia's Jubail

Foundation stone laid for $880m Chinese LED project in Saudi Arabia's Jubail
Foundation stone laid for $880m Chinese LED project in Saudi Arabia's Jubail

  • New factory is expected to create 4,000 jobs
  • SABIC to provide project with raw materials
RIYADH: Chairman of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Abdullah Al-Saadan, laid the foundation stone for a SR3.3 billion ($879.8 million) factory to produce LED lighting lamps in the in Blaskim area in Jubail 2.

The factory for China’s Shengkong International Company for Industry is expected to create more than 4,000 jobs, SPA reported.

The project has come together thanks to the collaboration between the Royal Commission and partners from Saudi Aramco, SABIC, Saudi Silk Road Company and China, Al-Saadan said.

Jubail Industrial City and the other Royal Commission cities represent 6 percent of petrochemical production worldwide, he said.

SABIC and Shengkong International signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to supply the project with the necessary raw materials, while the Saudi Silk Road Company for Industrial Services and CPC Company will produce plastic materials for medical use.

Topics: #saudi #china #industry

MGM Resorts to own CityCenter, buys partner Dubai World's stake for over $2bn

MGM Resorts to own CityCenter, buys partner Dubai World's stake for over $2bn
MGM Resorts to own CityCenter, buys partner Dubai World’s stake for over $2bn

  • CityCenter Holdings, is an urban complex comprising Aria Resort and Casino and Vdara Hotel and Spa
  • MGM said it will sell the two properties to private equity firm Blackstone for $3.89 billion
LAS VEGAS: MGM Resorts will buy the remaining 50 percent stake in its joint venture on the Las Vegas Strip from a unit of investment firm Dubai World for $2.12 billion, the US casino operator said on Thursday.
The venture, CityCenter Holdings, is an urban complex comprising Aria Resort and Casino and Vdara Hotel and Spa.
After buying it from Infinity World Development Corp, MGM said it will sell the two properties to private equity firm Blackstone for $3.89 billion in cash.
The deal is part of MGM’s ‘asset light’ strategy to generate cash by selling real estate and use it for growth avenues such as sports betting and casino development in Japan.
“We expect to continue executing on our asset-light strategy and utilizing the proceeds from our real estate transactions to...secure new growth opportunities,” MGM Resorts Chief Executive Bill Hornbuckle said.
Blackstone will lease the Aria and Vdara properties to MGM for an initial annual rent of $215 million, the company said. The deals are expected to close in the third quarter.
MGM’s purchase price for CityCenter values the complex at about $5.8 billion, including net debt of $1.5 billion.
MGM shares were up 2.7 percent after having gained about 35 percent up to Wednesday’s close this year.

Topics: #dubaiworld #dubai #mgm #lasvegas

Hydrogen cars 'suitable' for Saudi Arabia after test — Aramco

Hydrogen cars 'suitable' for Saudi Arabia after test — Aramco
Hydrogen cars ‘suitable’ for Saudi Arabia after test — Aramco

  • Hydrogen vehicles have been tested in the Kingdom for the past 2 years
  • Scale up of blue hydrogen production not likely until 2030
RIYADH: Hydrogen vehicles have been tested in Saudi Arabia for the past two years, but it may be several years before they are a regular sight on the Kingdom’s roads, said Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, chief technology officer at Saudi Aramco.

“We have several cars under test with the support of some government sectors,” he told Al Arabiya. “Over the past two years, we were able to test hydrogen cars and found them suitable for the Kingdom.”

The Kingdom, as the world’s largest energy exporter in the form of hydrocarbons, can meet the demand for hydrogen, as it is a decarbonized hydrocarbon, he said.

Aramco is among a number of global energy giants eyeing the potential for such low carbon energy sources, for climate change.

“We will see those investments when the demand appears for blue ammonia and for other low carbon hydrogen,” Al-Khowaiter said during an interview with Bloomberg on Monday.

“I would say the scale up isn’t going to happen before 2030,” he said.

Topics: #hydrogen #saudi #aramco

Dubai cloud kitchen Kitopi valuation rises above $1 bn after fundraising

Dubai cloud kitchen Kitopi valuation rises above $1 bn after fundraising
Dubai cloud kitchen Kitopi valuation rises above $1 bn after fundraising

  • Kitopi raised $415 million from investors led by Softbank
  • Kitopi expects Saudi Arabia to be majority of business in 12 months
RIYADH: Dubai-based cloud kitchen Kitopi has raised $415 million from a group of investors including SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund 2, boosting its value to over $1 billion.

Kitopi “has crossed the billion dollar valuation mark now,” CEO Mohamad Ballout said in an interview with Bloomberg, declining to give more specifics.

Other investors that joined SoftBank include Chimera, Turkey’s Dogus Group, California-based Next Play Capital, DisruptAD, Nordstar and B Riley, Ballout said in a statement.

Kitopi will make Saudi Arabia its Middle East headquarters while Dubai will remain a global head office as it looks to expand into Southeast Asia, he said.

Kitopi expects the Kingdom to account for the majority of the company’s business within 12 months, according to Ballout.

“We’re going to be putting around $200 million of capital in Saudi Arabia to build out our business there,” he said.

Topics: #dubai #kitopi #softbank #startups

