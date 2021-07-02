You are here

  • Home
  • Beirut blast judge to start questioning top politicians, news agency reports

Beirut blast judge to start questioning top politicians, news agency reports

Beirut blast judge to start questioning top politicians, news agency reports
A view showing Beirut Port explosion site on August 4 2020. Investigating Judge Tarek Bitar will start calling in top politicians for questioning, including caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three former ministers. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zwfcc

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Beirut blast judge to start questioning top politicians, news agency reports

Beirut blast judge to start questioning top politicians, news agency reports
  • Judge Tarek Bitar wrote to parliament asking to lift immunity from three former ministers
  • Caretaker prime minister and former officials could not immediately be reached for comment
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: The judge in charge of the investigation into last year’s Beirut port blast will start calling in top politicians for questioning, including caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab, Lebanon’s national news agency reported on Friday.
No date has been specified yet, the agency said.
Judge Tarek Bitar also wrote to parliament asking to lift immunity from former Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, former Public Works Minister Ghazi Zeaitar and former Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk as a first step toward charging them.
The caretaker prime minister and former officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
The same officials were charged last year by judge Fadi Sawan, who previously led the probe, but they refused to be questioned as suspects, accusing him of overstepping his powers.
Sawan was removed from the investigation by the court of cassation after a request by Khalil and Zeaiter, two of the former ministers he charged.
Hundreds of people died in the August blast when a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate, which had been stored unsafely for years, detonated at the capital’s port. Thousands were injured and entire neighborhoods destroyed.

Topics: Beirut blast Lebanon Hassan Diab

Related

Special Judiciary to simulate welding operation that preceded Beirut blast
Middle-East
Judiciary to simulate welding operation that preceded Beirut blast
Lebanon request satellite images for site of Beirut blast
Middle-East
Lebanon request satellite images for site of Beirut blast

UN: Election talks on Libya to end Friday

UN: Election talks on Libya to end Friday
Updated 02 July 2021
Reuters

UN: Election talks on Libya to end Friday

UN: Election talks on Libya to end Friday
  • General elections were scheduled to be held on Dec. 24, 2021
  • The elections are intended to consist of presidential and parliamentary elections
Updated 02 July 2021
Reuters

GENEVA: UN-backed talks aimed at paving the way for year-end presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya are expected to end on Friday with a statement, but no press conference, a UN spokesman said.

UN envoy for Libya Jan Kubis is recovering from COVID-19, and coming out of quarantine shortly, but has followed the talks being held near Geneva remotely, UN spokesman Rheal LeBlanc told a UN briefing in Geneva.

“I think if you read the remarks of Mr. Kubis you could deduce that the discussions were quite difficult,” LeBlanc said. “He’s really pushing for consensus to be achieved on the way forward to find that Constitutional basis that will allow the country to hold the scheduled elections on 24 December.”

Topics: Libya UN United Nations presidential elections elections

Related

Special Foreign fighters must leave Libya: US official
Middle-East
Foreign fighters must leave Libya: US official
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Berlin on June 23, 2021, on the sidelines of a new round of Libya peace talks. (AFP / Tobias Schwarz)
Middle-East
Libya sees progress on removal of foreign mercenaries at Berlin talks

Don’t sacrifice Lebanon in pursuit of nuclear deal with Iran, analysts caution

Don’t sacrifice Lebanon in pursuit of nuclear deal with Iran, analysts caution
Updated 02 July 2021
RAY HANANIA

Don’t sacrifice Lebanon in pursuit of nuclear deal with Iran, analysts caution

Don’t sacrifice Lebanon in pursuit of nuclear deal with Iran, analysts caution
  • International funds to help Lebanese people should go through charitable, international groups not Lebanon’s corrupt government
  • Nations must join US, French effort to help Lebanon, strengthen the Lebanese Armed Forces, end violence
Updated 02 July 2021
RAY HANANIA

A panel of experts warned on Wednesday that Lebanon was facing a growing economic crisis that stemmed from government corruption and that demanded immediate attention from the international community, led by the US.

American Task Force on Lebanon (ATFL) president, Ed Gabriel, and Lebanese analyst and Arab News Gulf regional manager, Sarah Sfeir, said that once the corruption was addressed, it would be easier to deal with Lebanon’s dire economic crisis and move toward democratic elections next spring.

The analysts said that as the international community moved forward on nuclear negotiations with Iran – which sponsors Hezbollah’s political and military actions – it must ensure that Lebanon was not sacrificed to Iranian interests.

Gabriel said: “We are negotiating with Iran right now. We have got to make sure that Lebanon does not get thrown under the bus. We have a very good relationship with the head of the negotiating team, Rob Malley. He has given us assurances it is not about Lebanon and Lebanon will not be hurt in this process.

“We are all concerned. The negotiations could be about helping Lebanon, not hurting it.

“So, I think that is one thing we have to watch very closely and be suspect of. Yes, they will deal with nuclearization first, but (US Secretary of State) Tony Blinken said the deal has to be longer and stronger. What he meant by that is we have to deal with missile technology in the region as well as terrorism proxies. So, we have to hold them to their word in that regard.”

Gabriel said once the region was secured, the international community must find safe havens for Syrian refugees to be allowed to return to their homes. But the analysts pointed out that regional security depended on the ability to root out corruption in Lebanon’s government.

“I think all roads lead to corruption and bad governance … I would call it No. 1, addressing the needs of the poorest of the poor in Lebanon immediately,” Gabriel added.

“That is medical, that’s food aid. That is over 50 percent poverty rate and almost half of that is the poorest of the poor who can’t even feed themselves. This is a serious issue.

“The World Bank has called Lebanon possibly one of the third worst economic crises since the mid-19th century. That is just amazing. We have got to wake up to what is going on.”

The ATFL head said that Lebanon’s government must “step aside” to end the corruption and bring about a reform that would energize world support and he added that curbing Hezbollah could only come through continuing to strengthen the Lebanese Armed Forces.

“We have got to get this government to step aside in favor of a reformist government. The IMF (International Monetary Fund) is ready and willing to engage in a multi-billion (dollars) job to fix Lebanon as quickly as possible.

“But they have to have someone they can talk to and trust. And the international community is not going to blink first. They are not going to say OK, let’s talk to these guys. They are firm in saying we had it with you. We want a government that addresses the needs of the people.”

Gabriel noted that the ATFL had praised the June 25 announcement by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Blinken to jointly bring pressure on Lebanese leaders to take actions to relieve the country’s multiple crises.

In a joint statement, Le Drian said: “We have decided to act together to put pressure on those responsible. We know who they are.” And Blinken said: “We need to see real leadership in Beirut.”

Gabriel and Sfeir said the US must play a leadership role with other foreign countries to achieve a common plan to help Lebanon, increase humanitarian aid through nonprofit organizations so the money was not lost to the corrupt government, and continue to support and strengthen the Lebanese Armed Forces as a counterforce to Hezbollah.

Sfeir said: “Lebanon faces so many challenges on different levels. We have health sector challenges. We have the educational sector challenges with doctors and teachers fleeing the country. We have economic challenges.

“But what I want to highlight is that all these challenges have one root. It is the political challenge we are facing. Because once we fix the political issue that we have, I guess it would be easy to implement the reforms and fix all the other challenges. We can address technically all the other challenges easily. It is just about having people who want to work for the country, not with foreign agendas.”

Gabriel and Sfeir pointed out that if corruption could be eliminated, Lebanon would see more financial support from the international community as well as easing of the country’s economic turmoil. It would also help reduce tensions in the region and have a chain reaction to result in improvements in Syria and Yemen.

But Sfeir noted that the majority of aid sent into Lebanon had gone to government supporters, “not to the people in need.”

She added: “Today it is really tough to live in Lebanon. We elected people to save us, to do reform. Unfortunately, they became the problem. Now we face a ruling class that won’t give up shares for the people.”

Sfeir said money needed to go directly to the people, not through Lebanon’s government.

“I take this opportunity to thank Saudi Arabia for sending humanitarian aid through the King Salman relief center (KSrelief). They gave it to the people personally. It didn’t go to the government otherwise it wouldn’t have reached the needy,” Sfeir added.

Gabriel said: “It’s a shame. Think about it. These people were supposedly elected to take care of the people of Lebanon, but they only seem to care about their own selves.”

Gabriel and Sfeir made their comments during an appearance on “The Ray Hanania Radio Show” broadcast live in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and in Washington, D.C. on WDMV AM 700. The show is also streamed live at Facebook.com/ArabNews.

For more information on “The Ray Hanania Radio Show” visit ArabNews.com/RayRadioShow.

Yemen welcomes Saudi Arabia’s statement on Riyadh Agreement

Yemen welcomes Saudi Arabia’s statement on Riyadh Agreement
Updated 12 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Yemen welcomes Saudi Arabia’s statement on Riyadh Agreement

Yemen welcomes Saudi Arabia’s statement on Riyadh Agreement
  • The Saudi statement includes a clear message to respect the agreed commitments
  • Both sides had earlier signed what is known as the Riyadh Initiative
Updated 12 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Yemeni government welcomed Saudi Arabia’s latest statement on the Riyadh Agreement, Yemen’s foreign minister said on Friday 

The Saudi statement includes a clear message to respect the agreed commitments, Ahmed bin Mubarak said in a tweet.

“We welcome the statement issued by KSA, which includes clear messages to respect the agreed commitments to stop the escalation and prepare for the speedy return of the Yemeni government to Aden,” he tweeted.

Representatives of the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) met in the Saudi capital on Thursday to discuss the implementation of an agreement to resolve their differences in a peaceful manner.

Both sides had earlier signed what is known as the Riyadh Initiative, which obliges all parties to accept political solutions and end the violence that erupted in 2019.

The two parties have agreed to stop all forms of escalation, including political, military, economic, or social.

Saudi Arabia had claimed that recent acts by the STC, including political and media escalation, as well as political and military appointments, were inconsistent with what was agreed upon between the two parties.

The Kingdom reminded the two sides about the urgency of sticking to the agreement in order to unite the various segments of the Yemeni society to prevent bloodshed and to be able to achieve security and stability.

During the latest meeting, Saudi Arabia reiterated its continued support for the Yemeni government led by President Abed Rabbu Mansur Hadi.

The STC had been fighting alongside Hadi’s legitimate government since 2015 against the Iran-backed Houthi militia, which seized the capital Sanaa and some parts of Yemen in a coup launched in 2014.

In late 2019, however, the pro-independence STC purged the Hadi government from Aden, its temporary seat of power, following fierce clashes.

To help defuse the tension, Saudi Arabia helped broker a power-sharing agreement between the two sides.

 

Topics: Yemen Houthis Houthi

Related

Yemeni government, Southern Transitional Council resume talks in Riyadh to resolve conflict
Middle-East
Yemeni government, Southern Transitional Council resume talks in Riyadh to resolve conflict
World Bank gives $150 million to Yemen projects amid aid shortfall
Business & Economy
World Bank gives $150 million to Yemen projects amid aid shortfall

Iraq’s Kurdistan health authority calls on citizens to register for COVID-19 vaccine to fight third wave 

Iraq’s Kurdistan health authority calls on citizens to register for COVID-19 vaccine to fight third wave 
Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News

Iraq’s Kurdistan health authority calls on citizens to register for COVID-19 vaccine to fight third wave 

Iraq’s Kurdistan health authority calls on citizens to register for COVID-19 vaccine to fight third wave 
  • The spokesperson said the ministry called on all citizens to adhere to instructions and speed up registrations for the vaccine
Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Ministry of Health in Iraq’s Kurdistan region called on citizens to speed up registration to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to control the spread of the coronavirus as the self-ruled territory faces a third wave of infections. 

“The increasing number of infections in the region and the increase in critical cases indicate that the coronavirus is present and has not ended as some believe,” Dr. Aso Hawizi, a spokesman for the region’s health ministry, told the Iraqi News Agency on Thursday.

The spokesperson said the ministry called on all citizens to adhere to instructions and speed up registrations for the vaccine. He said that these are “the two most important options to partially control the situation.”

More doses of vaccines are expected to arrive from the Federal Ministry of Health, he added.

So far, the Kurdish authority has administered 160,000 doses of vaccines against COVID-19.

The Regional Council of Ministers agreed to adopt vaccine cards and will start distributing to citizens for those who received two doses of the vaccine, the ministry said.

Kurdish health minister Saman Al-Barzanji briefed the regional parliament on Thursday on the latest developments in the situation regarding the spread of the virus and discussed the general health situation.

He later said in a press conference that “the number of infected people is increasing again in the region and the risk rate rises from yellow to orange,” meaning from average to above average.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health recorded 7,554 new cases of coronavirus nationwide, including 729 cases in the Kurdistan region.

Topics: Kurdistan

Jordan’s King Abdullah begins journey to US ahead of Sun Valley’s Economic Forum

Jordan’s King Abdullah begins journey to US ahead of Sun Valley’s Economic Forum
Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News

Jordan’s King Abdullah begins journey to US ahead of Sun Valley’s Economic Forum

Jordan’s King Abdullah begins journey to US ahead of Sun Valley’s Economic Forum
  • The forum will be held in Idaho in the first week of July
Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Jordan’s King Abdullah left for the United States on Thursday for a three-week visit, where he is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden.

The king, accompanied by Queen Rania, will be the first Arab leader to meet President Joe Biden at the White House.

Jordan’s Petra news agency said the king will be participating in the Economic Forum in Sun Valley, prior to a working visit to Washington.

The forum will be held in Idaho in the first week of July, in the presence of American and international political, economic and media leaders.  

Prince Faisal bin Al-Hussein was sworn in as deputy to the king in the presence of the ministry's body.

Topics: Jordan Jordan King Abdullah II Jordan's King Abdullah II Jordan’s King Abdullah II Amman US United States of America (USA) United States of America Joe Biden Biden President Joe Biden Washington White House

Related

Special Jordan king in talks with Abbas ahead of Biden summit
Middle-East
Jordan king in talks with Abbas ahead of Biden summit
Special Jordan’s military prosecutor seeks highest punishment for sedition accused
Middle-East
Jordan’s military prosecutor seeks highest punishment for sedition accused

Latest updates

Beirut blast judge to start questioning top politicians, news agency reports
Beirut blast judge to start questioning top politicians, news agency reports
Man charged with assault of top UK medical officer
Man charged with assault of top UK medical officer
Philippine officials in talks with UAE government for waiver of visa penalties for stranded OFWs
Philippine officials in talks with UAE government for waiver of visa penalties for stranded OFWs
Foundation stone laid for $880m Chinese LED project in Saudi Arabia's Jubail
Foundation stone laid for $880m Chinese LED project in Saudi Arabia's Jubail
Russia says Daesh building up forces in northern Afghanistan as NATO exits — Ifax
Russia says Daesh building up forces in northern Afghanistan as NATO exits — Ifax

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.